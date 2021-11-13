News
Roomy single-family home in the low $400s? Oakwood makes it happen at Porchlight, good commuter location
November always means two things in Denver’s market—a drop-off in sales as buyers shift their focus from houses to the holidays; and a good opportunity to shop for one for anybody serious about buying. That’s exactly what Oakwood Homes offers right now with its new Porchlight Series near Reunion in Commerce City, where you can find a real single-family home priced under $415,000.
“We sold nine new Porchlight homes last month,” says Cassie Curlee, who along with Amber Youngers can give you the first look inside those new models with completed kitchens and staged interiors, south of 104th Avenue just west of Potomac Street.
Meanwhile, Realtors are telling the Oakwood reps that their buyers are still having a hard time finding single-family resale homes in Thornton and Commerce City at anywhere near this price range.
Typical among those nine new buyers last month was one family from out of an apartment in Aurora, wanting to be closer to family in Thornton.
“They had been looking at a lot of resale homes without realizing that they could buy a new single-family home for just a little more than they were paying to rent,” adds Curlee.
“This is the first chance to really see what you’ll be getting here,” Curlee notes; adding that Oakwood will hold a grand opening for the models Dec. 4. “But you shouldn’t be waiting for that to come look,” she adds. “Prices for our homes and for other builders are going up almost every month.”
Included in the preview at the Porchlight Collection this weekend is the new Amory 3-bedroom/2-1/2-bath plan—the fastest seller in the new series—2,300 sq. feet of finished space, plus a flex room, a covered patio, and a 2-car garage. It’s from around $450,000—a real price that can deliver the home and site in Oakwood’s neighborhood. That’s around $135,000 less than a median-priced single-family resale home was selling for in the Denver area last month ($585,000).
You’ll see Oakwood’s low-maintenance neighborhood design—clustering homes together on mini-cul-de-sacs; with front yard landscaping provided that’s maintained for a monthly fee of $65. Porchlight owners will also pay a quarterly HOA fee of $109 for use of Reunion’s pool/rec centers, five minutes east of the neighborhood.
Unlike those scarce resales, all of these come with Oakwood’s energy and water conservation features, new appliances, and new HVAC systems including air conditioning. Oakwood is anticipating the first Porchlight move-ins during summer 2022—time to plan your move, or to get your older house or condo in shape for sale.
Curlee and Youngers will tell you about nearby Turnberry Elementary, rated six-for-ten stars at GreatSchools.org, testing at seven stars—as well as about a new STEAD school that’s open at Reunion Center—with a special focus on preparing kids for careers in agriculture, water, food, medicine, and business.
This is a good commuter location; close to I-76 into downtown, or to DIA or Boulder County via 470. From U.S. 85 take E. 104th Avenue east two miles to Potomac and turn right; or from Tower Road head west on 104th.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Lakewood police arrest two suspects in case of missing man
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of an 81-year-old Lakewood man who is feared to be dead.
Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, was arrested by Lakewood police and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said in a Friday news release. Savannah Nicole Wilson, 24, is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.
Photo provided by Lakewood Police Department
Gil Wilson
Gail Wilson was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street, according to Lakewood police.
On Thursday police said unknown suspects drove Wilson’s truck, a 1997 red Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317, to various spots in Denver at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. A rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black bags, “items likely containing the body of Wilson,” were dumped in multiple areas around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, and East Sixth Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. that day.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 303-763-6800.
News
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
WASHINGTON — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, in many cases for more money elsewhere as companies bump up pay to fill job openings that are close to an all-time high.
The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, or about 3% of the nation’s workforce. That’s up from 4.3 million in August and far above the pre-pandemic level of 3.6 million. There were 10.4 million job openings, down from 10.6 million in August, which was revised higher.
The figures point to a historic level of turmoil in the job market as newly-empowered workers quit jobs, often for higher pay or better working conditions. Incomes are rising, Americans are spending more and the economy is growing, and employers have ramped up hiring to keep pace. Rising inflation, however, is offsetting much of the pay gains for workers.
Friday’s report follows last week’s jobs report, which showed that employers stepped up their hiring in October, adding 531,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, from 4.8%. Hiring rebounded as the Delta wave, which had restrained job gains in August and September, faded.
It is typically perceived as a signal of worker confidence when people leave the jobs they hold. The vast majority of people quit for a new position.
The number of available jobs has topped 10 million for four consecutive months. The record before the pandemic was 7.5 million. There were more job openings in September than the 7.7 million unemployed, illustrating the difficulties so many companies have had finding workers.
In addition to the number of unemployed, there are about 5 million fewer people looking for jobs compared with pre-pandemic trends, making it much harder for employers to hire. Economists cite many reasons for that decline: Some are mothers unable to find or afford child care, while others are avoiding taking jobs out of fear of contracting COVID-19. Stimulus checks this year and in 2020, as well as extra unemployment aid that has since expired, has given some families more savings and enabled them to hold off from looking for work.
Quitting has risen particularly sharply in industries that are mostly made up of in-person service jobs, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail, and factories where people work in close proximity. That suggests that at least some people quitting are doing so out of fear of COVID-19 and may be leaving the workforce.
Goldman Sachs, in a research note Thursday, estimates that most of the 5 million are older Americans who have decided to retire. Only about 1.7 million are aged 25 through 54, which economists consider prime working years.
Goldman estimates that most of those people in their prime working years will return to work in the coming months, but that would still leave a much smaller workforce than before the pandemic. That could leave employers facing labor shortages for months or even years.
Businesses in other countries are facing similar challenges, leading to pay gains and higher inflation in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom.
Competition for U.S. workers is intense for retailers and delivery companies, particularly as they staff up for what is expected to be a healthy winter holiday shopping season.
Online giant Amazon is hiring 125,000 permanent drivers and warehouse workers and offer pay between $18 and $22 an hour. It’s also paying sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.
Seasonal hiring is also ramping up. Package delivery company UPS is seeking to add 100,000 workers to help with the crush of holiday orders, and plans to make job offers to some applicants within 30 minutes.
News
Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency.
Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked a permanent leader. More than a half-dozen names were floated for the job before the White House settled on Califf.
A cardiologist and clinical trial specialist, Califf, 70, served as FDA commissioner for the last 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he spent one year as the agency’s No. 2 official after more than 35 years as a prominent researcher at Duke University, where he helped design studies for many of the world’s biggest drugmakers.
Since leaving government, he has worked as a policy adviser to tech giant Google, in addition to his ongoing academic work at Duke.
“As the FDA considers many consequential decisions around vaccine approvals and more, it is mission critical that we have a steady, independent hand to guide the FDA,” Biden said in a statement announcing his decision.
If confirmed by the Senate, Califf would oversee decisions on COVID-19 vaccines along with a raft of other knotty issues, including the regulation of electronic cigarettes and effectiveness standards for prescription drugs. He would be the first FDA commissioner since the 1940s to return for a second stint leading the agency.
“Rob is a relatively safe choice because he is known in Washington and is widely respected,” said Wayne Pines, a former FDA associate commissioner who has helped several commissioners through the confirmation process. “He will have broad support from FDA stakeholders.”
The FDA regulates the vaccines, drugs and tests used to combat COVID-19. That’s on top of its normal duties regulating a swath of consumer goods and medicines, including prescription drugs, medical devices, tobacco products, cosmetics and most foods.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, the agency’s longtime drug director, has been serving as acting commissioner since January. For months she was expected to be tapped for the permanent post, but her nomination ran into pushback from key Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, over the handling of opioid prescription painkillers during her 30-plus years at the agency.
The White House faced a legal deadline of mid-November to nominate a permanent commissioner or name another acting commissioner.
Califf arrived at the FDA in 2015 determined to modernize how the agency reviewed drug and device study data. But his brief time as commissioner was dominated by unrelated pharmaceutical controversies, including surging opioid addiction and overdoses.
He was among the first FDA officials to publicly acknowledge missteps in the agency’s oversight of painkillers like OxyContin, which is widely blamed for sparking the ongoing opioid epidemic, now driven by heroin and fentanyl.
“If addiction to opioids and misuse of opioids is an enemy, then we at the FDA — like every other part of society — underestimated the tenacity of the enemy,” Califf told The Associated Press in a 2016 interview. “So we’ve got to adjust.”
Despite those sentiments, Manchin said in a statement Friday that he opposes Califf’s nomination, calling for a change in “the culture at the FDA.”
“Dr. Califf’s nomination and his significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry take us backwards not forward” said Manchin, who voted against Califf’s confirmation in 2016.
Califf’s extensive work with the drug industry drew scrutiny from several Democrats when he was last nominated, though he was ultimately confirmed by an overwhelming margin. Given the pressing need for a permanent commissioner, he is expected to again win bipartisan confirmation. He has the backing of the powerful pharmaceutical and medical device lobbying groups in Washington.
Califf has worked as a consultant for several major pharmaceutical companies and sits on the board of two smaller biotech companies.
Federal ethics rules do not require government officials to sell all their investments, but they must recuse themselves from matters that could affect those investments. As part of the vetting process, FDA nominees typically disclose and sell stocks, funds and other investments that could pose a financial conflict of interest.
FDA watchers said Califf had several key advantages over other candidates vetted for the job, several of whom would have faced more scrutiny in the Senate.
“He knows how the FDA works, and he avoided making any outrageous decisions as commissioner,” said Diana Zuckerman of the nonprofit National Center for Health Research. “Those are essential if the FDA is going to regain the public trust.”
His first tasks would include easing burnout and boosting morale among the FDA’s 18,000 employees. The agency’s medical reviewers have been straining for months under a crushing coronavirus pandemic workload, while the agency’s reputation for scientific independence has been battered by a public controversies.
Two congressional committees are investigating the agency’s June approval of the much-debated Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm against the recommendation of its outside experts, three of whom resigned over the decision. Then in September, two top FDA vaccine regulators announced they would leave the agency after disagreeing with the Biden administration plan to make COVID-19 vaccines boosters widely available.
In recent weeks the FDA has authorized extra doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines for certain groups, though not as broadly as Biden originally proposed. Pfizer has recently applied to expand eligibility for its booster to all adults, a request the FDA is expected to grant.
The latest FDA troubles followed months of turmoil between the agency and the White House under President Donald Trump, who falsely accused the agency of deliberately slowing its review of COVID-19 vaccines to sway the presidential election.
