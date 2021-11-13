News
Sainted: That’s great service, St. Paul Forestry Department!
Sainted
Kudos to Saint Paul’s Forestry Department.
Last week I sent an email to them, mentioning that a tree on our block needed attention. An older locust tree had a limb branching out over the street. I could see right through some cracks in the limb, which was about 10 inches in diameter. I was concerned that it might fall on a car or worse, a person. Within 15 minutes, I had an email back from an employee, saying that a truck would come to check it out. Within another 30 minutes, the truck was there and I pointed out the branch. I left for an errand, and not more than two hours after I had reported it, the tree branch had been removed and everything was cleaned up.
That’s great service.
Nancy Heege, St. Paul
Sainted
Sainted to the group of young kids who entered the Holiday station with me on Monday. They walked from North St. Paul High School on their break to get snacks. You could have not been more friendly and helpful. Keep up that attitude and you will get far in life.
Also to whoever built the pedestrian bridge over Highway 36, kudos for giving the kids a safe route to downtown North St. Paul.
Teri Rossbach, Maplewood
Sainted
A huge tug at my heartstrings pushed me to “Saint” the Stillwater football team, especially Jayden Leach-Wirwahn.
Read the Oct. 28 Pioneer Press article titled “Friendship, football and a lot of Heart, A Stillwater high school senior and a young man with autism bond over their love of the game.” Jayden chose not to ignore Henry Pahl, age 10, holding a football and wearing a helmet on the field after school, instead that moment may have given both a long-term, unexpected friendship. Stillwater’s Coach Labore even invited Henry to walk out on the field for the coin toss at the Eagan/Stillwater game, so Coach Labore gets “Sainted” as well. Incidentally, Stillwater won over Eagan, 56-14.
Was this impromptu meeting divine intervention? Pun intended for Mary Divine, who wrote this heartwarming article.
Linda Besk Turrentine, Stillwater
Sainted
The nursing staff on Unit 4500 at Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul.
Their care of my husband, Jack, was professional and caring, and they made us feel like he was the only patient on the floor.
These nurses are doing 12-hour shifts, overworked and underpaid but still managed to provide superior care. Special thanks to Courtney, Betsy, Libby, Jaimie T., Sam and the Rapid Response, Respiratory Therapy team, and chaplains.
Thanks to these heroes, my husband’s final passing was serene and peaceful.
Patti Shomion, St. Paul
Sainted
I would like to thank Mark D. for stopping on Sunday to help me. I had fallen on a stick and hit my head on the sidewalk west of the Hamline bridge. Suddenly, a kind voice asked if I was OK and then stayed to see if my limbs all worked and asked if I wanted a ride home.
Thank you, Mark! You are my hero.
Harriette Jandric, St. Paul
Sainted
We would like to saint all the health care workers who cared for Gus Briguet while he fought a courageous battle against cancer for 15 months, especially the third floor nurses at Woodwinds Hospital who cared for him as he reached the end of his journey. We were overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown, not only to him, but to our entire family.
Jenelle (Briguet) Painter on behalf of MaryAnn Briguet and the rest of the Gus Briguet family
Sainted
We went to Panera Bread in Blaine for lunch on Saturday, Oct. 23. This location is their new store design that uses touchscreen meal ordering. We selected our menu items and went to pay for our meal. We continued to get an error message that one item was not available even though it was listed on the menu. After several tries, my wife asked for help.
A courteous young gentleman assisted us. It took him several minutes to figure out there was a computer glitch; he finally entered our order manually. After confirming it was right, we went to pay for the meal. He told us that he was sorry we had the problem and that the meal was no charge to us. We were surprised and told him that was not necessary. He insisted and would not take payment.
Unfortunately, we did not get the name of this person who gave us great customer service. Thank you for your kindness and hospitality.
Marc Raffe, Mounds View
Tainted
Tainted be those woeful Minnesota Vikings!
Brief moments of brilliance followed by agonizing hours of mind-numbing mediocrity. Oh for that era of the fun-to-watch Bud Grant teams. And the Jerry Burns offensive craziness, the Statue of Liberties, the halfback option passes, special teams that were really special … Once again we will hear those rumors of our Vikings moving to the Philippines — where they will be known as the MANILA FOLDERS.
Sorry ‘bout that.
Bruce Fisher, North St. Paul
News
Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas
Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by.
My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago.
There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments.
My youngest daughter and I spent years imploring them to work things out, to no avail. It’s an upsetting situation, but, ultimately, we realized that this is not something that we can fix.
After the older girls stopped speaking, my oldest daughter declined to come to any family event that her sister was attending.
Consequently, she has not shared a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner with all of us in years.
I have continued hosting these events as usual, stressing that everyone is invited. Nonetheless, my oldest has opted to visit me on Christmas morning rather than share a meal with her sister and she spends Thanksgiving with me only on the rare year when my middle daughter is not in town.
Here is my problem: Two weeks ago, my oldest daughter told me that she doesn’t think it’s fair that her sister gets Christmas dinner, and she only sees me in the morning. She is insisting that I swap them this year.
This puts me in a terrible position. I don’t know how I’m supposed to tell my middle daughter and my grandchildren that they are disinvited for the latter part of Christmas and need to be out of the house by noon.
My youngest daughter tells me that this is an unreasonable request, that this is not my problem, and I should continue to stress that I will host as I have always done with everyone included.
Still, I feel like whatever I do, I’m the bad guy.
How should I handle this?
— Frustrated
Dear Frustrated: You should not give in to your oldest daughter’s demand. If you do give in, then next year she might decide that she wants to “have you all to herself” on Christmas Day.
You don’t say specifically, but your middle daughter does not seem to be placing these specific demands upon you. If her older sister showed up for a holiday meal, I assume that she and the kids would find a way to handle it.
You are not the “bad guy.” You are the mom, and you should do the mom thing: “I don’t play favorites. I’m hosting Christmas dinner, as usual, and — as usual — I would love for you to come!”
You might add that a great Christmas gift for you would be for these two sisters to reconcile, at least to the point where they can be peacefully and respectfully in each other’s presence during holiday meals.
Dear Amy: I try to be a good friend. I’ve been told by many of my friends that I’m a good listener. I’m supportive and helpful.
I’m happy to do this for my friends, as it’s how I would want to be treated.
I’m fortunate that many of my friends reciprocate.
However, two of my closest friends have gotten very absorbed in their own concerns, which are admittedly serious problems.
That being said, every time I see them or communicate with them they unload all of their problems on me, sometimes going into great detail over every little thing that’s going wrong — for hours on end.
How can I kindly let them know that occasionally I would like to be asked how I’m doing, or maybe just have a conversation on the lighter side.
I’m happy to help and I’m happy to listen, but I’m not their therapist.
How can I re-establish balance in the relationship?
— Out of Balance
Dear Out: The way to say things kindly is to say things kindly, and to do so deliberately and thoughtfully before you LOSE IT and say things you cannot take back.
Try this: “I hope you feel supported and listened to. I genuinely care! But I also have worries, concerns, and also joys I’d like to discuss. Can you make some space for me? It would mean a lot.”
Dear Amy: “Upset Neighbor” was upset because he wasn’t notified of a neighbor’s death.
I’m glad you pointed out all of the challenges to surviving family members when a parent passes away.
After my own mom’s death, a former neighbor of hers berated me for not calling her to let her know.
Not helpful.
— Grieving
Dear Grieving: It is extremely hard to take on someone else’s disappointment when you are reeling and overwhelmed.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
COVID pivot: Meals from the Heart adapts to pandemic by delivering food to needy
A local nonprofit has bounced back from COVID — to distribute 2,400 boxes of food this year.
Meals from the Heart, which has been distributing food for more than 20 years, was hammered when COVID struck Minnesota in March 2020. But the nonprofit responded with a new tactic — delivery of food directly to the homes of recipients.
“This was our COVID pivot,” said founder Tom Thiets of Oak Park Heights.
The home-delivery program of Meals from the Heart is called the Budget Stretcher Food Box Program. That program will deliver about 60,000 pounds of food to Minnesota households this year, predicted Thiets.
The original group, Meals from the Heart, was delivering 2.5 million meals annually nationwide before the pandemic struck. But this year the total will slump to 750,000 meals, said Thiets.
To compensate, Thiets developed the Budget Stretcher program. He said that many seniors and disabled people can’t pick up supplies at a food shelf, so Budget Stretcher delivers food. The group’s 100 volunteers take the boxes to homes across the metro area.
The group charges $10 per delivered box, which cost the non-profit $35.
Most people want to pay something, said Thiets. “There is a lot of dignity. They need help, but they want to be part of the solution.”
The boxes include a $5 gift card to Kwik Trip stores. One grateful woman told Thiets that she used it to treat her granddaughter to ice cream.
“She said, ‘This card lets me be grandma again,’” said Thiets.
News
Honda Ridgeline Sport is a perfect option
Second generations are always better!
In the mid-size pickup category, there really isn’t much to think about as consumers are either in SUV mode or full-size pickup mode. But for those in the mid-size category, Honda now delivers a Grasso’s Garage chart-topper for you!
In 2021, the Honda Ridgeline is all the craze in Grasso’s Garage with its newly designed and factory added, Honda Performance Development package. This $2,800 option boasts rugged black fenders, a unique front grill and 18” gold wheels with Firestone Destination tires. This package really stands out on the Ridgeline and is a must have when thinking about anything Ridgeline.
For the mid-size truck, we also recognize an astounding 5,000 pound towing rating for the Ridgeline, which is very competitive in this segment. The truck-like Ridgeline has a taller front end, and is built upon a fortified version of Honda’s Global Light Truck platform. All-wheel drive is standard across all models. Our weeklong, Radiant Red tester was a Sport model with a starting price of $36,490.
A 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque is a perfect match while the nine-speed automatic transmission was not sluggish. We are not a fan of the push button transmission Honda Motor Co. has developed in some models, but that is the only flaw we can find as the comfortable and spacious Ridgeline is otherwise the most versatile truck in the segment.
Inside the Ridgeline, we recognize significant similarities to the comfort and overall capacities of the Pilot and Passport. Contrast stitching in the seats, an easy to use infotainment system that is positioned correctly, and room for just about everything and everyone inside. But what we love the most is the bed of the truck. A two-way tailgate that opens both vertically and horizontally, getting you closer to your cargo. A steel-reinforced composite cargo bed and underbed storage bin with rear tire compartment. The best utilized bed in the business and Honda nails it!
The mid-size truck market has a lot of competition with Ford’s Ranger and Chevrolet’s Colorado, but Honda knows how to do it and does it so well that Ridgeline is easily the only way to go.
Honda Ridgeline
MSRP: $36,490
As tested: $40,860
MPG: 18 city, 24 highway, 22.4 as tested
Sainted: That’s great service, St. Paul Forestry Department!
The Coming Borderlands – The Rising Walled Gardens
The SAT – What to Expect
Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas
The Causes of Common Dental Issues
The Secret World "Win Win" Mission Guide
Calories Burned Playing Tennis – How Many Calories You Can Burn Playing Sports – Tennis Or Badminton
COVID pivot: Meals from the Heart adapts to pandemic by delivering food to needy
How To Manage When A Health Crisis Hits!
Top Essential Iphone Accessories For Apple Iphone Owners
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper