Connect with us

News

Sainted: That’s great service, St. Paul Forestry Department!

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Sainted: That’s great service, St. Paul Forestry Department!
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Sainted

Kudos to Saint Paul’s Forestry Department.

Last week I sent an email to them, mentioning that a tree on our block needed attention. An older locust tree had a limb branching out over the street. I could see right through some cracks in the limb, which was about 10 inches in diameter. I was concerned that it might fall on a car or worse, a person. Within 15 minutes, I had an email back from an employee, saying that a truck would come to check it out. Within another 30 minutes, the truck was there and I pointed out the branch. I left for an errand, and not more than two hours after I had reported it, the tree branch had been removed and everything was cleaned up.

That’s great service.

Nancy Heege, St. Paul

 

Sainted

Sainted to the group of young kids who entered the Holiday station with me on Monday. They walked from North St. Paul High School on their break to get snacks. You could have not been more friendly and helpful. Keep up that attitude and you will get far in life.

Also to whoever built the pedestrian bridge over Highway 36, kudos for giving the kids a safe route to downtown North St. Paul.

Teri Rossbach, Maplewood

 

Sainted

A huge tug at my heartstrings pushed me to “Saint” the Stillwater football team, especially Jayden Leach-Wirwahn.

Read the Oct. 28 Pioneer Press article titled “Friendship, football and a lot of Heart,  A Stillwater high school senior and a young man with autism bond over their love of the game.” Jayden chose not to ignore Henry Pahl, age 10, holding a football and wearing a helmet on the field after school, instead that moment may have given both a long-term, unexpected friendship. Stillwater’s Coach Labore even invited Henry to walk out on the field for the coin toss at the Eagan/Stillwater game, so Coach Labore gets “Sainted” as well. Incidentally, Stillwater won over Eagan, 56-14.

Was this impromptu meeting divine intervention? Pun intended for Mary Divine, who wrote this heartwarming article.

Linda Besk Turrentine, Stillwater

 

Sainted

The nursing staff on Unit 4500 at Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul.

Their care of my husband, Jack, was professional and caring, and they made us feel like he was the only patient on the floor.

These nurses are doing 12-hour shifts, overworked and underpaid but still managed to provide superior care. Special thanks to Courtney, Betsy, Libby, Jaimie T., Sam and the Rapid Response, Respiratory Therapy team, and chaplains.

Thanks to these heroes, my husband’s final passing was serene and peaceful.

Patti Shomion, St. Paul

 

Sainted

I would like to thank Mark D. for stopping on Sunday to help me. I had fallen on a stick and hit my head on the sidewalk west of the Hamline bridge. Suddenly, a kind voice asked if I was OK and then stayed to see if my limbs all worked and asked if I wanted a ride home.

Thank you, Mark! You are my hero.

Harriette Jandric, St. Paul

 

Sainted

We would like to saint all the health care workers who cared for Gus Briguet while he fought a courageous battle against cancer for 15 months, especially the third floor nurses at Woodwinds Hospital who cared for him as he reached the end of his journey.  We were overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown, not only to him, but to our entire family.

Jenelle (Briguet) Painter on behalf of MaryAnn Briguet and the rest of the Gus Briguet family

 

Sainted

We went to Panera Bread in Blaine for lunch on Saturday, Oct. 23.  This location is their new store design that uses touchscreen meal ordering. We selected our menu items and went to pay for our meal. We continued to get an error message that one item was not available even though it was listed on the menu. After several tries, my wife asked for help.

A courteous young gentleman assisted us. It took him several minutes to figure out there was a computer glitch; he finally entered our order manually.  After confirming it was right, we went to pay for the meal. He told us that he was sorry we had the problem and that the meal was no charge to us. We were surprised and told him that was not necessary. He insisted and would not take payment.

Unfortunately, we did not get the name of this person who gave us great customer service. Thank you for your kindness and hospitality.

Marc Raffe, Mounds View

 

Tainted

Tainted be those woeful Minnesota Vikings!

Brief moments of brilliance followed by agonizing hours of mind-numbing mediocrity. Oh for that era of the fun-to-watch Bud Grant teams. And the Jerry Burns offensive craziness, the Statue of Liberties, the halfback option passes, special teams that were really special … Once again we will hear those rumors of our Vikings moving to the Philippines  — where they will be known as the  MANILA FOLDERS.

Sorry ‘bout that.

Bruce Fisher, North St. Paul

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ask Amy: Estranged daughters mess with Christmas

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
google news

Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by.

My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago.

There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments.

My youngest daughter and I spent years imploring them to work things out, to no avail. It’s an upsetting situation, but, ultimately, we realized that this is not something that we can fix.

After the older girls stopped speaking, my oldest daughter declined to come to any family event that her sister was attending.

Consequently, she has not shared a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner with all of us in years.

I have continued hosting these events as usual, stressing that everyone is invited. Nonetheless, my oldest has opted to visit me on Christmas morning rather than share a meal with her sister and she spends Thanksgiving with me only on the rare year when my middle daughter is not in town.

Here is my problem: Two weeks ago, my oldest daughter told me that she doesn’t think it’s fair that her sister gets Christmas dinner, and she only sees me in the morning. She is insisting that I swap them this year.

This puts me in a terrible position. I don’t know how I’m supposed to tell my middle daughter and my grandchildren that they are disinvited for the latter part of Christmas and need to be out of the house by noon.

My youngest daughter tells me that this is an unreasonable request, that this is not my problem, and I should continue to stress that I will host as I have always done with everyone included.

Still, I feel like whatever I do, I’m the bad guy.

google news
Continue Reading

News

COVID pivot: Meals from the Heart adapts to pandemic by delivering food to needy

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

COVID pivot: Meals from the Heart adapts to pandemic by delivering food to needy
google news

A local nonprofit has bounced back from COVID — to distribute 2,400 boxes of food this year.

Meals from the Heart, which has been distributing food for more than 20 years, was hammered when COVID struck Minnesota in March 2020. But the nonprofit responded with a new tactic — delivery of food directly to the homes of recipients.

“This was our COVID pivot,” said founder Tom Thiets of Oak Park Heights.

The home-delivery program of Meals from the Heart is called the Budget Stretcher Food Box Program. That program will deliver about 60,000 pounds of food to Minnesota households this year, predicted Thiets.

The original group, Meals from the Heart, was delivering 2.5 million meals annually nationwide before the pandemic struck. But this year the total will slump to 750,000 meals, said Thiets.

To compensate, Thiets developed the Budget Stretcher program. He said that many seniors and disabled people can’t pick up supplies at a food shelf, so Budget Stretcher delivers food. The group’s 100 volunteers take the boxes to homes across the metro area.

The group charges $10 per delivered box, which cost the non-profit $35.

Most people want to pay something, said Thiets. “There is a lot of dignity. They need help, but they want to be part of the solution.”

The boxes include a $5 gift card to Kwik Trip stores. One grateful woman told Thiets that she used it to treat her granddaughter to ice cream.

“She said, ‘This card lets me be grandma again,’” said Thiets.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Honda Ridgeline Sport is a perfect option

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

Honda Ridgeline Sport is a perfect option
google news

Second generations are always better!

In the mid-size pickup category, there really isn’t much to think about as consumers are either in SUV mode or full-size pickup mode. But for those in the mid-size category, Honda now delivers a Grasso’s Garage chart-topper for you!

In 2021, the Honda Ridgeline is all the craze in Grasso’s Garage with its newly designed and factory added, Honda Performance Development package. This $2,800 option boasts rugged black fenders, a unique front grill and 18” gold wheels with Firestone Destination tires. This package really stands out on the Ridgeline and is a must have when thinking about anything Ridgeline.

For the mid-size truck, we also recognize an astounding 5,000 pound towing rating for the Ridgeline, which is very competitive in this segment. The truck-like Ridgeline has a taller front end, and is built upon a fortified version of Honda’s Global Light Truck platform. All-wheel drive is standard across all models. Our weeklong, Radiant Red tester was a Sport model with a starting price of $36,490.

A 3.5-liter V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque is a perfect match while the nine-speed automatic transmission was not sluggish. We are not a fan of the push button transmission Honda Motor Co. has developed in some models, but that is the only flaw we can find as the comfortable and spacious Ridgeline is otherwise the most versatile truck in the segment.

Inside the Ridgeline, we recognize significant similarities to the comfort and overall capacities of the Pilot and Passport. Contrast stitching in the seats, an easy to use infotainment system that is positioned correctly, and room for just about everything and everyone inside. But what we love the most is the bed of the truck. A two-way tailgate that opens both vertically and horizontally, getting you closer to your cargo. A steel-reinforced composite cargo bed and underbed storage bin with rear tire compartment. The best utilized bed in the business and Honda nails it!

The mid-size truck market has a lot of competition with Ford’s Ranger and Chevrolet’s Colorado, but Honda knows how to do it and does it so well that Ridgeline is easily the only way to go.

 

Honda Ridgeline

MSRP: $36,490

As tested: $40,860

MPG: 18 city, 24 highway, 22.4 as tested

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending