Celebrities
Sunny Hostin Addresses Meghan McCain’s Claim ‘The View’ Was A ‘Toxic’ Work Environment
Sunny Hostin called former ‘The View’ co-host Meghan McCain ‘very complicated’ in a new interview, and explained how she and the outspoken Republican ‘don’t share’ the same opinions.
Sunny Hostin, 53, shared her thoughts on the “very complicated” Meghan McCain, 37, and her exit from The View in an interview with The Cut, published on Nov. 11. “I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions,” Sunny, who has been on the ABC daytime program since 2016, said about Meghan, who quit the show in July 2021 after four seasons as a co-host. Following her exit, Meghan slammed the talk show for being “toxic” in her recent audiobook, Bad Republican.
“I certainly don’t share any of her opinions … at all … about anything,” Sunny said in the interview. “But I don’t feel that way about her. I can’t claim to understand her because I think she’s very complicated. Her experience is her experience. No one can say that she didn’t experience it in that way because it’s hers. I didn’t see it that way. I didn’t experience it the way she did. But I’m going to defer to her that she experienced it like that.”
In the wake of Meghan’s exit, Sunny is now one of four permanent co-hosts on the show — the others being Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines. The show has welcomed conservative guest co-hosts as they suss out who will replace Meghan for good. “Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” Sunny said, when looking towards the future of The View. “I also believe it’s really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that’s dangerous,” the legal analyst added.
During Meghan’s tenure at The View, she was no stranger to sparking some controversy here and there, often getting into it with co-hosts Whoopi and Joy. In her book, Meghan said that “the treatment” from some of her co-hosts and the staff amidst the Trump presidency “grew meaner and less forgiving.” “It felt like the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”
Since releasing Bad Republican, Meghan has spoken about the state of her relationship with her ex co-hosts. On Watch What Happens Live, the Arizona native said she and Sunny “still talk.” Megan also said she has “nothing but respect” for Whoopi, calling the actress “an American icon.”
Celebrities
Kelly Dodd: New Legal Threat From Heather Dubrow Led to Restaurant Drama, Shares New Details on Feud
Kelly Dodd was noticeably upset when she encountered her former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate, Heather Dubrow, and her husband, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, at a restaurant this week, and she is now telling Reality Blurb what really went down behind-the-scenes leading up to that moment.
After first receiving a cease and desist from the Dubrows in June after suggesting their son spread COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Kelly also received a second letter accusing her of “malicious” behavior following the premiere episode of her and Rick Leventhal‘s podcast, Rick & Kelly Unmasked.
“That letter was a joke,” Kelly said to Reality Blurb. “The lawyer said, ‘We are aware you have actively continued to disparage the Dubrow family in public forums, most recently on your new podcast, calling Heather Dubrow a ‘pretentious b-tch,’ falsely alleging she ‘got demoted’ from the Real Housewives of Orange County and inviting her to ‘sue me.’”
According to Kelly, she was accused of being “malicious” by saying Heather “got demoted” from RHOC, even though Heather admitted in Dave Quinn’s book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, that she left the show after being offered a part-time position.
“I was sitting around and waiting for them to call with my offer. And when they did, it was for a reduced role,” Heather shared in the book. “I went back and sat down with them and said, ‘For me, I either have to be all in or all out.’ And that’s how I left.”
In addition to the second legal letter, Kelly also tells us that she was told of an alleged threat that was made after her and Rick’s friends ran into Heather and Terry at Maestros. According to Kelly, her friends told her Terry got upset about the things Kelly had said about him and his wife.
“Friends of ours ran into the Dubrows at Maestros,” she shared. “They say he launched into a tirade, telling them three times to be sure to tell me if I said anything else about them, he’d ‘clean out our bank account.’”
As RHOC fans may recall, the first cease and desist Kelly received accused her of making false and defamatory statements and demanded she offer a retraction, which she did. However, after sharing a statement on Instagram with her fans and followers in which she admitted that there was no way to confirm who spread COVID-19 at the New Year’s Eve bash, Heather and Terry were allegedly still upset about the issue and “didn’t like the tone” of Kelly’s apology.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on December 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Prosecutors admit a ‘reasonable jury’ could ACQUIT Kyle Rittenhouse; Press judge for lesser charges
In a surprising turn of events on Friday, prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial admitted “a reasonable jury” could acquit the teenager.
Rittenhouse faces six counts, including First Degree Intentional Homicide, in the shooting deaths of two Antifa protesters who attacked him during the Jacob Blake riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.
Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the jury on Thursday and told them closing arguments would begin Monday.
However, on Friday, the prosecution admitted the 18-year-old could be acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide.
Assistant District Attorney James Kraus asked Judge Schroder to allow the jury to consider “a multitude of lesser charges,” including second-degree manslaughter during closing arguments on Monday.
Second-degree manslaughter (reckless homicide) carries less weight than first-degree intentional homicide.
Krause admitted the state has no confidence that the jury would convict the baby-faced teenager.
Krause said a “reasonable jury or juror” could find Rittenhouse not guilty because he acted in self-defense.
Prosecutors hope the judge will grant their request so Rittenhouse could get some prison time if convicted on the lesser charges.
Judge Schroeder will announce his decision on Monday.
Rittenhouse took the stand on Wednesday and broke down in tears as he described an angry mob chasing him.
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, said he was forced to use a borrowed AR-15 to defend himself.
“I didn’t do anything wrong, I was defending myself,” he cried.
Celebrities
Slothrust Shares How Hitchcock’s ‘Vertigo’ Inspired ‘The Next Curse’ Collab With Lizzy Hale
One of the heavier moments on Slothrust’s new album comes via Halestorm’s Lizzy Hale, and bandleader Leah Wellbaum shares how an Alfred Hitchcock film and a LA fire led to this pulse-pounding team-up.
Parallel Timeline, the new album from alt-rock band Slothrust and their first since 2018’s The Pact, only has one featured appearance, but it’s a doozy. In the middle of the group’s excellent new album, lead singer and bandleader Leah Wellbaum shares the spotlight with Lizzy Hale of modern rock juggernauts Halestorm. “The Next Curse” has these two powerful voices flicker like two flames from the internal and external blaze sung about in the song (“Earth’s gonna set on fire / But still I wait”). This moment, perhaps the loudest and grungiest on Parallel Timeline, becomes even more poignant after learning what went into the track’s creation.
“I have always been fascinated by the concept of the ‘pathetic fallacy,’” Leah tells HollywoodLife, “which is a term used for when an environment in literature mirrors the internal state of a character. This can be done with film scores as well. For the score for [Alfred] Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Bernard Herrmann uses the whole tone scale to mirror the experience of having vertigo— both lack a center of gravity, a core magnet that orients you home. I thought about this concept a lot for “The Next Curse.” The spoken part was written during this horrible fire in LA the first summer of the pandemic. I’ll never forget what the sun looked like that day.
Slothrust embraced a new direction on Parallel Timeline and created an album “without filler,” according to Treble Magazine. In this EXCLUSIVE interview, Leah shares the main difference between the band today and where they left off with 2018’s The Pact, how the ocean plays into the album’s overall theme, and the change she wants to see in rock in the coming years.
Parallel Timeline arrives three years after The Pact. A lot has changed since then, but what would you say is the most significant difference between 2018’s Slothrust and 2021’s Slothrust?
Leah Wellbaum: The biggest difference between the 2018 Slothrust live performance and our current show is that there are multiple moments in our show where I don’t play the guitar. It’s been freeing to move around the stage differently and to think about the show in a more dynamic way. I have been loving connecting with audiences with this new energy. I still play a ton of guitar solos, though [smile].
The title seems related to a common phrase – “We’re in the darkest timeline” – and I was curious, what was the inspiration behind this?
The title of this album, Parallel Timeline, was chosen long before the pandemic hit. It is a title meant to encourage listeners to question their reality and to consider how little it might take for everything to look and feel completely different.
Would you say there are some running themes on the ocean? In the singles – “Once More for the Ocean,” “Strange Astrology,” and “Cranium” – there appear to be recurring motifs of loss, longing, and searching (or, ironically, I might be reading too much into it.)
Definitely. The ocean has always been my #1 muse. I love that you read into the lyrics. I strive to write lyrics that are also poems, and hearing different people’s interpretations of them is a delight. We each live in a distinct reality, and we can only see through our limited lens. Our truths can be so different. Everyone will understand lyrics exactly as they are meant to hear them, and that is part of what I love about this life.
In August, you shared “The Next Curse,” your song with Lzzy Hale. Was this a bucket-list moment? And how did this collab come about – did you write the music and thought, ‘You know what this needs? Lzzy.’
“The Next Curse” is a song that revealed itself slowly to me over time. I started writing it with my friend Donna Missal, and we discussed it feeling like a “spell” and didn’t get much further than that. Once I spent more time with it alone, I realized it was not a spell but a curse. I have always been fascinated by the concept of the “pathetic fallacy,” which is a term used for when an environment in literature mirrors the internal state of a character. This can be done with film scores as well. For the score for Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Bernard Herrmann uses the whole tone scale to mirror the experience of having vertigo— both lack a center of gravity, a core magnet that orients you home. I thought about this concept a lot for “The Next Curse.” The spoken part was written during this horrible fire in LA the first summer of the pandemic. I’ll never forget what the sun looked like that day.
As soon as the song was done, I felt it called for a vocal harmony by a contrasting voice. Lzzy’s voice came to me immediately, and I am honored that she wanted to contribute. She is a truly powerful force and has such a loving and unique light about her.
Parallel Timeline comes at a time when rock/harder sounds are popping up more and more in mainstream music. As a band that’s been around for a minute, how do you feel when seeing more kids pick up guitars? And where would you like to see/where do you see rock going in the coming years?
I am psyched to see more and more young people picking up the guitar. It’s been exciting working with Fender and to be a part of creating accessible music education. It’s fabulous whenever anyone finds a medium through which they can express themselves.
I’ve always been attracted to heavy music as a means of catharsis. Aggressive music contains a particular energy and it makes sense that mainstream culture is becoming increasingly attracted to it right now. It’s been a wild couple of years. I think a lot of people are thirsty but they are trying to figure out what it is for. In terms of a specific change, I’d like to see in rock music, I would like the active rock radio format to open up to include a wider range of more diverse rock bands. I think it is definitely happening slowly, but I’d like to see it go even further and faster.
Parallel Timeline is out now.
