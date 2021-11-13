News
Surge in outdoor recreation in Colorado last year not enough to offset ski resort closures
Coloradans took to the outdoors in droves last year, escaping the confines of home quarantines, reconnecting with nature and exercising out all hose frustrations. But at the end of the day, all that increased activity, including from out-of-state visitors, couldn’t prevent a steep drop in both spending and employment in the state’s outdoor recreation industry.
Outdoor recreation employment in Colorado dropped from 149,000 in 2019 to 120,000 in 2020, representing a loss of nearly one out of five jobs in that industry, according to an annual study from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. And outdoor recreation’s contribution to Colorado GDP fell 21.3%, from a record $12.2 billion in 2019 to $9.6 billion last year.
“With so much isolation and loss, the outdoors was something we could all turn to in order to connect with our families and friends and maintain physical and mental health,” said Nathan Fey, director of the state’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, in a release accompanying the numbers. “Outdoor recreation participation soared, especially close-to-home recreation.”
Spending on bicycling rose by $9.1 million in Colorado, while water sports saw an increase of $13.4 million, and off-roading jumped by $17 million. Spending on recreational vehicles saw a huge surge, $36 million, while spending on lower-cost options such as camping and hiking were up $3.2 million.
Fey said in an email that a $447 million decline in spending on skiing and snowboarding overwhelmed gains elsewhere. Although resort closures came late in the season, they brought spending to a hard stop. Other conventional activities also saw decreases, including fishing, down $11 million, and equestrian activities, down $26 million. Spending on recreational apparel was also down about $161 million.
Support industries linked to recreational activities like tour operators, hotels and restaurants were hit hard, contributing to the declines.
“The increases realized by other conventional activities are not enough to offset the loss to GDP from ski/snowboarding — it is the largest loss to Colorado’s economy due to the pandemic,” Fey said.
Nationally, economic activity tied to outdoor recreation decreased 17.4% between 2019 and 2020, while employment counts decreased by 17.1%. Despite the hit it took, outdoor recreation was responsible for $689 billion in economic output and supported 4.3 million jobs in the U.S. last year, according to the BEA study, which is in its fourth year.
Outdoor recreation and supporting activities represented about 2.5% of Colorado’s GDP last year.
How a mistake by YouTube shows its power over media
By Adam Satariano, The New York Times Company
LONDON — The email subject line that arrived at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday carried some of the worst information a small online news outlet can receive: “Novara Media we have removed your channel from YouTube.”
Novara had spent years using YouTube to attract more than 170,000 subscribers for its left-leaning coverage of issues such as climate change, capitalism and social policy. Suddenly, and without warning, that powerful distribution tool was zapped, leaving people in the newsroom wondering how the organization could survive.
“We had this ambient awareness of our dependence on these Big Tech platforms,” Ash Sarkar, a contributing editor, said in an interview at Novara’s one-room office inside a converted biscuit factory. “But there’s nothing like having your livelihood snatched away from you to make you feel really disempowered.”
Every hour, YouTube deletes nearly 2,000 channels. The deletions are meant to keep out spam, misinformation, financial scams, nudity, hate speech and other material that it says violates its policies.
But the rules are opaque and sometimes arbitrarily enforced — or mistakenly enforced, in Novara’s case. Policy experts say Novara’s experience is indicative of the thorny free speech issues YouTube faces as the world’s largest online video service.
The gatekeeper role leads to criticism from multiple directions. Many on the right of the political spectrum in the United States and Europe say that YouTube unfairly blocks them. Some civil society groups say YouTube should do more to stop the spread of illicit content and misinformation.
Sometimes that leaves organizations such as Novara in the middle.
After an outcry online, YouTube restored Novara’s channel in a few hours, saying that it had been removed in error. But other independent journalists, activists and creators on YouTube often don’t have similar success, particularly in countries such as Belarus, Russia and Turkey, where YouTube is under pressure from authorities to remove opposition content and where the company does not have as much language or cultural expertise. Roughly 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute globally in different languages.
“It’s impossible to get our minds around what it means to try and govern that kind of volume of content,” said Evelyn Douek, senior research fellow at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York. “YouTube is a juggernaut, by some metrics as big or bigger than Facebook.”
In its email Tuesday morning, YouTube said Novara was guilty of “repeated violations” of YouTube’s community guidelines, without elaborating. Novara’s staff was left guessing what had caused the problem.
YouTube typically has a three-strikes policy before deleting a channel. It had penalized Novara only once before, after a news segment with scenes from an anti-vaccination rally, and YouTube later reversed that decision. Novara’s last show released before the deletion was about sewage policy, which hardly seemed worthy of YouTube’s attention.
One of the organization’s few previous interactions with YouTube was when the video service sent Novara a silver plaque for reaching 100,000 subscribers.
After Novara received the email that its channel was deleted, its internal Slack messaging channel was flooded with panicked messages about what to do next. Staff members worried it had been a coordinated campaign by critics of their coverage to file complaints with YouTube, triggering its software to block their channel, a tactic sometimes used by right-wing groups to go after opponents. Sarkar, who has more than 350,000 followers on Twitter, is often a target of racist and misogynistic abuse online.
An editor, Gary McQuiggin, filled out YouTube’s online appeal form. He then tried using YouTube’s online chat bot, speaking with a woman named “Rose,” who said, “I know this is important,” before the conversation crashed.
Angry and frustrated, Novara posted a statement on Twitter and other social media services about the deletion. “We call on YouTube to immediately reinstate our account,” it said. The post drew attention in the British press and from members of Parliament.
Within a few hours, Novara’s channel had been restored.
Later, YouTube said Novara had been mistakenly flagged as spam, without providing further detail. “We work quickly to review all flagged content, but with millions of hours of video uploaded on YouTube every day, on occasion we make the wrong call,” YouTube said in a statement.
Novara’s editors said they had been careful not to run afoul of YouTube’s rules. It has relied on the platform to publish all its videos and sometimes used YouTube’s studio in London to film. Staff mined Google’s analytics tools for ways to find new viewers. About 92% of Novara’s budget comes from individual donors, many of whom discovered it through YouTube.
“They are a monopoly. There is no alternative,” said Michael Walker, who hosts Novara’s show “TyskySour.” “If we move to Vimeo or whatever other platform, we wouldn’t acquire the viewers.”
In Britain, where newspapers such as Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun skew hard to the right, Novara’s coverage has stood out on the other side of the political spectrum. Subscribers to its YouTube channel grew over the past two years, helped by its critical coverage of the British government’s handling of the pandemic.
Novara’s shows are wonky, occasionally confrontational and unapologetically left-wing. “Luxury communism,” as Sarkar describes in her Twitter bio.
Everyone at Novara is paid the same wage, 16.50 British pounds per hour ($22.75 per hour), regardless of rank.
Ed Procter, CEO of the Independent Monitor for the Press, the body that Novara voluntary uses as its regulator in Britain, said it was at least the fifth time a news outlet had material deleted by YouTube, Facebook or Twitter without warning. Often, no reason is given for removing the content, he said.
“We have real concerns about platforms that are arbitrarily acting as regulators by default,” Procter said. He said the regulator had never received a complaint about Novara. “What you saw in the Novara Media situation is something we can see becoming a regular occurrence.”
Procter and others said the volume of wrongful takedowns is likely to increase as internet platforms face pressure from policymakers worldwide to do more to stop the spread of misinformation, racism and illicit content.
Under a draft law in Britain, companies could face billions of dollars’ worth of fines for not deleting content considered “legal but harmful,” a classification many critics say is overly broad and that will give companies even more discretion over what content is acceptable. The law includes provisions to protect journalism outlets, but there are disagreements about who would qualify.
Sarah Clarke, head of Europe and Central Asia for Article 19, a group championing free expression rights, said Novara was lucky.
“What was so frustrating was that in a powerful English-language country like the U.K., when there is an outcry, YouTube pays attention and reverses its decision,” Clarke said. “We rarely see this in other non-Anglophone countries.”
At Novara, the team had turned the experience into fresh content, running a special live show at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re back!” Walker exclaimed.
The next morning, McQuiggin informed colleagues another message had come from YouTube.
“They would like to apologize,” he said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
The true cost of upgrading your phone
By Brian X. Chen, The New York Times Company
Let’s talk about buying an iPhone for $1,000. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, once compared this eye-popping price tag to buying a cup of coffee a day over a year. No big deal, right?
But financial advisers see this differently. By some estimates, an investment of $1,000 in a retirement account today would balloon to about $17,000 in 30 years.
In other words, $700 to $1,000 — the price range of modern smartphones — is a big purchase. Fewer than half of American adults have enough savings set aside to cover three months of emergency expenses, according to the Pew Research Center. Yet 1 in 5 people surveyed by financial website WalletHub thought a new phone was worth going into debt for.
Tech companies fairly argue that our smartphones are our most powerful tools for work and play and thus worth every penny. But they also play numbers games to downplay the costs of a new phone. Samsung, for example, has said the price of its new Galaxy phone is $200 — but that’s only if you trade in a year-old phone for credit toward the new one. The true price is $800.
So it’s worth looking at phone upgrades in a different light to weigh their financial impact. That can help us make well-considered decisions so that the move isn’t automatic.
The irony of Cook’s coffee analogy isn’t lost on Suze Orman, the financial adviser who once famously equated people’s coffee habits to “peeing $1 million down the drain.” The seemingly small amount of money that people mindlessly spend on java — and now phone upgrades — could be a path to poverty, she said.
“Do you need a new one every single year?” asked Orman, who hosts the “Women and Money” podcast. “Absolutely not. It’s just a ridiculous waste of money.”
Apple and Samsung didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
So what’s the true cost of a phone upgrade? Let’s look at the math.
Flipsy, a company that buys and sells used phones, published an analysis this year arguing that it’s smart to buy a new iPhone every year. Here was its breakdown:
— The iPhone 12 cost $799 last year. It’s now worth $460 if you trade it in to defray the cost of a new phone. The newest iPhones, the iPhone 13, also cost $799. So if you traded in your iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 would cost $339. At this rate, if you bought an iPhone every year for four years, including the original $799, the net total would be $1,816.
— If you waited three years for the iPhone 15, your iPhone 12’s trade-in value would diminish to about $200. Trade it in and the cost of the iPhone 13 would be $599. Add in the original $799 and your net cost over four years would be $1,398.
In summary, upgrading annually over three years costs $418 more, or roughly $12 a month, compared with upgrading every three years, Flipsy said.
Framed this way, it may sound like a bargain to get a new phone every year as opposed to every few years. But plugging these numbers into a financial calculator tells a different story.
If you put $12 a month into a retirement account, like a Roth IRA that has an average annual rate of return of 10%, that amount would turn into $25,161 over 30 years, according to Orman’s savings calculator.
Orman compared the trade-in dilemma to buying cars. Car manufacturers could argue that the diminishing trade-in value of your car should compel you to buy a new one regularly — but don’t fall for it.
“I love my car, and I don’t care that the value goes down,” she said. “Think of the 11 years I have saved money not having car payments, or trading it in and spending more money to get another car.”
So what about those cups of coffee? On average, we pay $3 a cup, so $1,000 could buy roughly 333 cups. But naturally, making your own coffee is much cheaper.
I plugged some numbers into a coffee calculator designed by Bone Fide Wealth, a financial planning service. A $16 bag of beans from Peet’s Coffee at Costco could brew about 41 cups of coffee for 39 cents each. So a $1,000 iPhone is worth about 2,500 cups of coffee. Not as compelling.
Doug Boneparth, the president of Bone Fide Wealth, made a counterpoint. For people who have plenty of cash and are aware of the effects of their spending, splurging on new phones could be inconsequential to their overall savings goals compared with bigger expenses like housing — and if phones make them happy, go for it. He said he sets aside cash every year to buy a new iPhone as a sort of hobby.
“Personal finance is quite personal,” Boneparth said.
But he acknowledged that even his hobby was beginning to have diminishing returns because new phones weren’t getting much better technologically every year. “The 13 is the first one where I’m like, ‘This one literally only has a better camera,’” he said of the latest iPhone.
Orman cautioned that for most people who didn’t have as much money in the bank, especially those in debt, the effects of a phone upgrade could snowball. A $1,000 phone charged to a credit card could turn into $3,000 with interest by the time it’s paid off, she said. More debt could also affect your credit score, making it harder to buy or rent a home.
“If you think a phone is worth going into debt for, then, oh my God, you’ve now just set yourself up for always being in debt,” she said. “The truth of the matter is there’s nothing other than a medical expense worth going into debt for.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Legal battle, ethics complaint against embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters persist
The 2021 election in Mesa County, and subsequently the question of who would oversee it, may have ended, but the controversy surrounding Republican County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has not.
The case involving Peters’ counterclaims in response to Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s lawsuit is ongoing, with new filings due on Wednesday. The secretary of state’s lawsuit had resulted in a Mesa County District Court judge barring Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from administering the Nov. 2 election. A joint federal and state investigation into possible criminal charges against Peters over an alleged election equipment security breach is continuing, according to the district attorney’s office on Friday. A Mesa County activist’s complaint against Peters with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is pending. And the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is suing the clerk again, this time for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
The saga with Peters, who was elected to her office in 2018, began when she allegedly allowed an unauthorized man access to a secure area in the county elections office in May — with the help of Knisley and one of the county’s election managers, Sandra Brown, according to the lawsuit — and passwords from the voting systems were posted online in August. Knisley was suspended in August for an unrelated workplace conduct investigation and later charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor cyber crime related to allegedly returning to the office, despite the suspension, and using county equipment.
Although a judge ordered last month that Peters and Knisley not oversee the Nov. 2 election and for former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams to serve as the designated election official in Mesa County, Peters and her team had filed counterclaims against the secretary of state’s office, including allegations that Griswold illegally removed her and Knisley from their duties and that election records were getting deleted during routine maintenance.
The secretary of state’s office has asked that a judge move the case to Denver District Court since they are allegations against her office if the counterclaims are not dismissed. Peters’ legal team has until Wednesday to respond.
The secretary of state’s elections division filed a second complaint against Peters in the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts on Nov. 5, as reported by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, alleging that although Peters has been soliciting contributions for a 2022 re-election campaign, she hasn’t filed an affidavit with the secretary of state’s office or have an active candidate committee as required by law. She was also soliciting contributions on her candidate website at the time of the filing, according to the lawsuit, which appears to have since been taken down. The lawsuit states that Peters was also asking for money for litigation — the “Stand with Tina” website was still accepting donations as of Friday. It also alleges that she took travel expense contributions from third parties, “including a flight on a private jet and lodging, contributed by Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, in connection with Ms. Peters’ appearance at a Cyber Symposium on or about August 10-12, 2021 and thereafter.” Lindell is a 2020 election conspiracy theorist.
The legal filing comes in response to two complaints from co-chair of the Mesa County Democratic Party Scott Beilfuss on Aug. 16 and Sept. 24 to the secretary of state’s office alleging the campaign and political finance law violations by Peters. Griswold’s office said in the court document that although the division gave Peters time to correct the issues, she did not.
The secretary of state’s office declined to comment on the complaint, but Beilfuss said the violations are clear and “sooner or later, somebody’s going to say enough.” No responses had been filed in the case as of Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Office of Administrative Courts, and the case has not yet been set for a hearing.
Another avenue
Anne Landman, a voter in Mesa County who runs a political blog, filed a complaint against Peters Aug. 27 with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission.
“She’s doing some things that have all the appearances of at minimum being unethical and at most illegal,” Landman told The Post.
Executive Director of the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission Dino Ioannides declined to discuss if the complaint even exists, saying in an email that a complaint will only become public if the commission deems it non-frivolous.
In her complaint, which she shared with The Post, Landman alleges a violation of state constitutional requirements for limits on local elected officials soliciting or accepting gifts over $50 in a year, citing multiple news stories as well as videos from Lindell.
“It appears Tina Peters has accepted, and is continuing to accept thousands of dollars worth of services, travel, security and favors from Mr. Lindell in violation of the Colorado Constitution,” she wrote.
Peters’ defense
Although Peters did not return requests for comment for this story, she did make a statement in a press release earlier this week from the “Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund.”
One of Peters’ election managers, Brown, who had been placed on paid leave, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, has since been let go, according to the defense fund. Mesa County Elections Director Brandi Bantz declined to comment on Brown’s status, citing personnel matters, and The Denver Post has filed a records request related to Brown’s employment to the Mesa County attorney’s office. An attorney identified by Peters’ legal defense fund as representing Brown did not return requests for comment.
In the news release, Peters is quoted as saying, “A large portion of my constituents believe the election needs to be investigated. Because I have been willing to do that, the organized left, Lincoln Project Republicans, and the Soros-funded Secretary of State have retaliated against me, and anyone else with the courage to investigate the election results. I will not stand idly by while good, professional county employees are attacked simply for doing their jobs and asking questions.”
She provided no proof of the attacks by the Lincoln Project or funding from billionaire George Soros. Rory McShane, who identified himself as a consultant for the fund, echoed those sentiments in a statement to The Post. The secretary of state’s office did not respond to any of the allegations, including the claim that the firing was the result of Griswold’s actions.
Unlike in August, when Peters was absent from Colorado and often could not be reached even by her own commissioners, Peters has been in Grand Junction and even claimed to county workers after the election that Brown and others would have posted results much more quickly, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
