Celebrities
Taylor Swift Rocks Velvet Suit At ‘All Too Well’ Premiere With Dylan O’Brien & Sadie Sink
Taylor Swift understands the fall dress code all too well. The singer wore a purple velvet suit to the premiere of her short film, ‘All Too Well.’
Autumn is the season for velvet — and Taylor Swift knows this all too well. The singer, 31, attended the premiere of her short film All Too Well, pegged to the 10-minute song of the same name from her recently released Red (Taylor’s Version), in the ultimate fall ensemble: a dark purple velvet suit.
The velvet suit is complete with black lapels and regal gold buttons. The Grammy winner finished the look with pointed toe boots and dark red nail polish as she posed on the red (or, technically black) carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York on Friday, Nov. 12 with the film’s stars, Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.
Sadie, who last starred as Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, also held her own on the black carpet. The 19-year-old wore stylish white flared pants with a black crop top, while Dylan opted for a cozy forest green sweater. The two will star opposite each other in the short film, set to be released on YouTube on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. At the premiere, Taylor even surprised fans with an acoustic performance of the 10-minute song.
Taylor wrote, directed, and will also star in the short alongside Dylan and Sadie. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers a day ahead of the premiere on Thursday, Taylor said she created the project with Dylan and Sadie specifically in mind to star, admitting that she probably would not have made the film if they turned down the role.
“I’m just blown away by what they did in this short film,” she said of her stars. “I wrote this short film and wanted to direct it, and the only two people that I imagined playing the two characters, it was Sadie and Dylan. If Sadie — she was the first one I went to — and if Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would’ve made it. I don’t think I would’ve made the film. I think I would’ve just been like, ‘This is a sign.’”
She continued, “I do like working with friends or people who I think would be excited about working with me. I don’t really want to have to convince someone. . . I’ve never made a short film before. I’ve directed some music videos, but I kind of needed to reach out to people who were like, who would maybe believe I’d be capable of it. And Sadie got it immediately. Dylan was like, ‘Yep.’” Taylor said her muses “acted their asses off.”
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed Reveals How He Lost 25 Pounds In Weight Loss Transformation
HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ’90 Day Fiance’ star Big Ed who revealed what led to his 25-lb weight loss transformation.
90 Day Fiance‘s Big Ed, 56, made headlines on Nov. 10 when it was announced that he and his longtime girlfriend, Liz Woods, 29, got engaged. And while the reality star has a lot of celebrating to do, he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed the secret to his weight loss transformation following the couple’s split during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.
“The best way to lose weight is to get your heart broken,” Big Ed said. “I’m kidding. That’s actually a joke, but not a joke. When I went through my first divorce, which was really hard for me, I lost about 35 pounds. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. And I don’t recommend being hard on yourself when things don’t work out. It’s just, it wasn’t meant to be.”
“The breakup with Liz really kind of knocked me on my feet,” the professional photographer admitted. “I realized that I wasn’t ready for any relationship. And I didn’t like how I looked. I just wasn’t happy with my appearance and I wasn’t happy with how I felt. When you’re 40 pounds overweight, it doesn’t feel good. So, from a health standpoint, as well as when you work out, you increase your amount of endorphins in your body, which really increases your positive outlook on life.”
When asked what he’s looking forward to fans seeing during season 2 of The Single Life, he said, “The biggest thing I want my fans to notice is that I took about six months and really worked on the ‘inner Ed.’ Not only the exterior, I cut my hair, I worked on my appearance, I’ve lost about 25 pounds. But I realized that if I’m going to be in a committed relationship, based on all the struggles that I had with Liz, I have to work on myself. And I’ve learned so much. I’ve grown so much through therapy that it helped me to be a better version of who I am. So hopefully you’ll see that. I want my fans to see that Big Ed kind of grew up, you know?”
Although Ed revealed what led to his initial weight loss, he plans on losing 15 pounds more, and maintaining through diet and exercise. “I kind of plateaued, but I definitely want to continue to go to the gym and lose weight,” he said. “I would be happy to drop another 15 pounds but you know, you have to be real careful because when you drop a lot of weight right away it has a tendency of coming back sooner. So I’m just really focusing on my diet and my intake.”
“I think the most important thing is that any transformation that you want to go through, that you take on, it really has to be for yourself,” Ed continued. “It can’t be for somebody else and if you’re doing it for somebody else, it’s not going to work. So the reason why I know that this is going to work for me for the rest of my life is that I am doing it for myself.”
Big Ed and Liz initially connected during season one of discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life but after breaking up they reunited again during filming of season two. Now they’re ready to walk down the aisle and make things official. HollywoodLife spoke with the pair who confirmed the exciting news. “We are each other’s forever, and, yes, we are engaged!”
Make sure to catch Season 2 of The Single Life on discovery+.
Cher, Andy Cohen & More Celebrate Britney Spears’ Freedom After Judge Ends Conservatorship
Numerous celebrities flooded social media on Friday to celebrate Britney Spears’ recent release from her 13-year-long conservatorship.
Britney Spears, 40, is finally free from her conservatorship, and celebrities are celebrating in droves! On Nov. 12, numerous stars came out to share their support of the pop singer’s being free from the 13-year legal arrangement that’s dominated her life and personal agency for some time. “Britney: FREE!” tweeted Bravo producer Andy Cohen. “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney,” designer Donatella Versace — who’s designing Britney’s wedding dress — wrote on her Instagram. “Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”
“Playing Britney All Day today,” actress and TV host Jameela Jamil chimed in. “FREEDOM. So happy for you,” designer Vera Wang also exclaimed on Twitter, adding a champagne emoji for the celebration. Legendary singer Dionne Warwick tweeted about going to the NYC Documentary Festival, and then “[celebrating] the liberation of Britney Spears.” Another iconic singer, Cher, came to celebrate Britney’s freedom as well, simply tweeting, “WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE” adding “FREE AS A [BIRD]” with numerous bird, dancing, and birthday cake emojis.
Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 after a psychiatric hold at UCLA Medical Center where she underwent mental evaluation. That February, her father, Jamie Spears, made a formal request to the Los Angeles County Supreme Court to place Britney into an emergency temporary conservatorship, putting him in legal appointed care of her person and estate. The arrangement was made permanent by Oct. 2008. After the “Stronger” singer formally filed a request to end the conservatorship on Sept. 23, Jamie formally filed papers to “immediately terminate” the arrangement on Nov. 3.
A judge made the decision to end Britney’s conservatorship on Nov. 12, now granting the singer control of her $60 million estate. “In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Judge Brenda J. Penny said in Los Angeles County Superior Court per Page Six. Britney will not have to testify, per Penny’s statement.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” Britney tweeted over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles court house. Pink confetti swirled through the air and fans were hugging and dancing amid “Free Britney” signs scattered everywhere. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she concluded the caption.
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Gonna Cry’ After 13-Year Conservatorship Finally Ends: ‘Best Day Ever’
Britney Spears was emotional as she reacted to news of her conservatorship finally ending, calling Nov. 12 ‘the best day ever.’
Britney Spears, 39, took to Instagram after her conservatorship was terminated and was overwhelmed with emotion. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” she began over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles court room. Pink confetti swirled through the air and “Free Britney” waved during the joyous moment. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she concluded her short caption, adding prayer, sun and hands-up emojis.
In another post, Brit rocked a bright yellow bondage style dress as she stared into the camera. “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!” she captioned the second Instagram post. The blonde held her hands up to her ears as she brushed them against her signature blonde hair, showing off a bracelet stack on her left wrist. She also accessorized with a gold leaf necklace.
The legal decision was made by Judge Brenda J. Penny in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 12 to end the conservatorship of both her estate and person. “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required…is hereby terminated,” Penny declared, adding that the decision is “effective today.” Britney’s request to not be evaluated was also agreed to. “In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Penny also said.
Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, also reacted to the happy news. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” he wrote on Instagram, captioning an image of the word “FREEDOM.”
Britney has valiantly fought against the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for the last 13 years. Her father Jamie Spears, 68, became conservator of her estate in 2008, finally stepping down after Britney’s back-to-back court testimonies and legal requests in August. Certified public accountant John Zabel then took over, who will remain on-board to oversee the transition of assets and matters regarding the trust.
Among one of her many requests, Britney fought to hire her own lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, who was successfully appointed over Sam Ingham in July 2021. Rosengart also address media outside after Judge Penny’s decision. “Judge Penny decided to agree with Britney Spears, and as of today, effectively immediately — the conservatorship has been terminated as both her person and estate,” he said to the crowd. Britney has appeared in court twice to present her case, where she alleged that she was “forced” to work by her father, unable to have basic freedoms and grooming, and unable to remove an IUD to have more children.
