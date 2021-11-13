Tech
Team iDemise Leveling Guide Review – What Will You Get for $47?
Written by a multi-gaming team who were renown for their participation in games such as Counter-Strike and moved on even now into competitive Starcraft 2 tournaments. iDemise has been around for as long as E-Sports or possibly even longer. At the time during the popularity of Classic World of Warcraft they realized the need for guides and strategies of the typical WoW gamer and released their very own guide which boldly claims they are the fastest at leveling from scratch to max level.
With a hefty price of $47 many players tend to cringe as that’s more than 3 months worth of game-time involved but the truth of it is the guide was created by gamers who wanted to help other gamers reach their goals quicker. If you’re already someone who plays World of Warcraft you would by now realize that there isn’t much fun in being low level as everything exciting and new is closely related to being maximum level. Not to mention that there are many helpful tools provided that you’re about as close to being coached one on one with a team member guiding you.
Among the many tools is one in-game they named “Questup” which is an add-on that gives you directions on the quickest way to a destination as well as cautionary advice on what to look for and look out for. Unlike many other guides which merely provide a PDF format file upon purchase, this is something that even has interaction between players as comments and remarks are recorded for other users to review. This makes “Alt-tabbing” in between your Adobe Reader and WoWhead an obsolete act of wasted time.
Adding to all that, team iDemise leveling guide provides in-depth information based on your race, class as well as level. Most of what I’ve seen from their competitors are quest locations to show you where the quest is but what about how to complete the quest? You can’t expect a holy priest to be able to solo an elite mob just because a hunter or a warlock is able to. And that’s where they succinctly tell you that “This is not soloable by so and so class” and it would save you a death as well as a long walk back to your corpse.
To those of you who’re still thinking, “Yeah well that’s just YOUR opinion”, there are testimonials by the thousands out there that swear they have never regretted paying the minimal price. Not to mention iDemise has a money back guarantee that applies for THREE MONTHS. You could have leveled 10 different classes and then got your money back at the end of it. That is how certain they are that you’ll be so happy with their guide that you’ll keep it to make sure that when an expansion comes along it’s going to be updated and that you will need it.
Why Choose a Death Knight For PVP?
In the World of Warcraft you might be one of those few people out there who enjoy arenas over all other things. While even Blizzard themselves say the arenas are more trouble than they are worth these days, I still enjoy them myself. Now many classes all have their advantages and disadvantages when it comes to arenas and pvp. The death knight is no acceptation. What I like about the DK is in pvp you have a bit more reaction time to survive vs playing something like a rogue or a mage, where one slip up and your dust.
I never understand people who tell you DK is a complicated class and is hard to master. It is not. Anyone who gives you that line is someone who has never played any other class very much, and Or they don’t arena. The main thing to note about DK is it does play different then any other class because of its rune system (this will be changed in Cataclysm to be more like a rogues energy). I imagine this is where people say the class is hard because when you have runes up and you aren’t using them, you are wasting dps. Combining that with controlling a pet and managing your cc, yeah its no picnic but still easier than most.
DK Strengths In PVP
-Plate Armor
-Excellent CD Defenses VS Both Caster And Melee.
-A Spell Interupt On 10 Second CD
-A Silence
-A Pet Stun
-The Only Class With A Pull Talent
DK Weakness In PVP
-No Healing Debuff
-Not as Bursty As They Use To Be
DKs are excellent in 3s right now. Not so much in 2s or 5s. In 2’s, they can do well but people do not use them as much simply because they don’t have a healing debuff, and they aren’t really equipped for a 2 dps team since they are not bursty enough. In 3s there are many comps right now that are utilizing DKs and you shouldn’t have a problem fitting in there somewhere.
If you want something that has survivability, a bit more time to react, and not as heavy on the learning curve as many others, then I would suggest a DK.
Best Horde Priest Race – A Breakdown by Purpose
So you’re planning to roll up a new Horde faction priest, but aren’t sure what exactly you should aim for as far as race? It can be tricky figuring out the best Horde priest race for your purposes, but fortunately this guide is here to help make the decision a bit easier. We’ll discuss which races are best for which goals, and why, so you can make an educated decision.
We’ll start with PvP. All three races are almost equally good here, so let’s discuss what their traits are and why they’re good. First up is Blood Elf, with Arcane Torrent, a AoE silence that also restores some mana; great for shutting down other casters for a moment, or just getting some mana back. Next is Undead with Will of the Forsaken, a Charm/Fear/Sleep breaking ability; this used to be the most powerful PvP racial in the game, but a recent nerf forces you to wait 45 seconds between using it and using your PvP Trinket; it’s still good, but not as good as before. Finally, we have Troll. Berserking is an amazing cooldown for burst damage or healing, granting a 20% cast speed buff for ten seconds.
So we’ve determined that it’s almost impossible to pick the best Horde priest race for PvP; lets look at Raid Healing instead. Here, Blood Elf’s racials become useless. Undead’s WotF can be good for breaking CC and getting back to healing, but is fairly limited in overall usefullness. Troll’s Berserking, however, is still great for burst healing, making them the best Healing race in my opinion.
Finally, let’s talk DPS; as with Healing, we find that Forsaken and Blood Elf racial abilities don’t really contribute much, but Troll’s Berserking continues to be great, allowing for a larger DPS buff than any other racial in the game.
So it becomes fairly clear in the end what the best Horde priest race is, if looks don’t matter to you; Troll dominates in every area but PvP, and even there it is a match for the competition. I hope this article has been enlightening!
The Coming Borderlands – The Rising Walled Gardens
The beauty of software-as-a-service (SaaS) was that it wasn’t dependent on what operating system you used, or what software you had installed, or even what browser you preferred.
It was the power of a computer program accessed from the Web. Centralized, ultimately compatible with any user from any platform, requiring only a sufficiently capable online connection. Cloud computing in a whole other sense, indeed.
And yet, with so many cloud-based services being designed to work solely with sister applications, rising “walled gardens” loom over various proprietary environments. Yes I’m looking mostly at you two, Google and Apple.
1984
It’s no secret that Apple wants you to only use their software apps. The term “walled garden” was coined pretty much to describe them.
The benefits are more seamless integration and data transfer between the various apps within their pool. The drawbacks are that as the Apple apps work ever more closely with one another, they increasingly work less with other, third-party applications.
But what about those apps that don’t exist within the garden, shouldn’t that mean the end-user must look outside the garden? Here comes the dilemma: in order to keep its users happily within its walled garden, Apple must continue to develop their own versions of popular apps, even if those already exist elsewhere.
Now Apple has a very large burden to bear; in order to keep its users satisfied not only in app performance but also in task variety, the computer manufacturer must create all these services themselves.
And of course, the more programs Apple makes to keep people in the garden, the more exclusive it becomes. The walled garden becomes its own self-feeding loop. That’s exactly the point.
“Do No Evil”
Google is no better. They have been increasingly expanding into so many other online-based services. This itself isn’t bad, and many have found this convenience to be of great benefit. Robust online services, at no charge? Great!
But what does become an issue is when those services stop cooperating with other programs from other companies. While the search giant hasn’t been as explicit about their garden’s walls, those borders are distinctly there; especially as the company hopes to consolidate its profits from advertising and info-gathering from within those otherwise selflessly offered services.
And thus herein lies the tragedy. The whole point of SaaS was to bypass the borders that had been established by competing hardware manufacturers, operating systems, even different browsers. And yet, in their quest to provide the most attractive and seamless experience (and to corral their user-base ever tighter) the “app giants” are turning the notion of SaaS into more proprietary nation-states.
Granted, can an “app” be considered true SaaS? Perhaps not an app itself, as found on an iPhone or Android phone. But what about maps, email, calendars, etc.? The only service Apple doesn’t offer as a direct equivalent to Google is search–oh wait, they have Siri. Granted, the voice assistant still has a-ways to go before giving the search giant’s algorithms any cause for concern, but it’s a budding threat.
One Step Forward, Two Back
So how soon will it be until Google finally explicitly draws its services together, circling the wagons as it were, in retaliation to Apple’s own wagon-circle?
Instead of a divided user-base torn between physical towers running either Windows or Macintosh, now we will have redundant online services squirreled away in their respective company pigeonholes.
The point of the Web was to make things more open, not closed. Unfortunately, the trend only seems to be regressing.
What are your thoughts? Are we headed towards more enclosure, or is there still hope for openness?
