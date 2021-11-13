Tech
The Coming Borderlands – The Rising Walled Gardens
The beauty of software-as-a-service (SaaS) was that it wasn’t dependent on what operating system you used, or what software you had installed, or even what browser you preferred.
It was the power of a computer program accessed from the Web. Centralized, ultimately compatible with any user from any platform, requiring only a sufficiently capable online connection. Cloud computing in a whole other sense, indeed.
And yet, with so many cloud-based services being designed to work solely with sister applications, rising “walled gardens” loom over various proprietary environments. Yes I’m looking mostly at you two, Google and Apple.
1984
It’s no secret that Apple wants you to only use their software apps. The term “walled garden” was coined pretty much to describe them.
The benefits are more seamless integration and data transfer between the various apps within their pool. The drawbacks are that as the Apple apps work ever more closely with one another, they increasingly work less with other, third-party applications.
But what about those apps that don’t exist within the garden, shouldn’t that mean the end-user must look outside the garden? Here comes the dilemma: in order to keep its users happily within its walled garden, Apple must continue to develop their own versions of popular apps, even if those already exist elsewhere.
Now Apple has a very large burden to bear; in order to keep its users satisfied not only in app performance but also in task variety, the computer manufacturer must create all these services themselves.
And of course, the more programs Apple makes to keep people in the garden, the more exclusive it becomes. The walled garden becomes its own self-feeding loop. That’s exactly the point.
“Do No Evil”
Google is no better. They have been increasingly expanding into so many other online-based services. This itself isn’t bad, and many have found this convenience to be of great benefit. Robust online services, at no charge? Great!
But what does become an issue is when those services stop cooperating with other programs from other companies. While the search giant hasn’t been as explicit about their garden’s walls, those borders are distinctly there; especially as the company hopes to consolidate its profits from advertising and info-gathering from within those otherwise selflessly offered services.
And thus herein lies the tragedy. The whole point of SaaS was to bypass the borders that had been established by competing hardware manufacturers, operating systems, even different browsers. And yet, in their quest to provide the most attractive and seamless experience (and to corral their user-base ever tighter) the “app giants” are turning the notion of SaaS into more proprietary nation-states.
Granted, can an “app” be considered true SaaS? Perhaps not an app itself, as found on an iPhone or Android phone. But what about maps, email, calendars, etc.? The only service Apple doesn’t offer as a direct equivalent to Google is search–oh wait, they have Siri. Granted, the voice assistant still has a-ways to go before giving the search giant’s algorithms any cause for concern, but it’s a budding threat.
One Step Forward, Two Back
So how soon will it be until Google finally explicitly draws its services together, circling the wagons as it were, in retaliation to Apple’s own wagon-circle?
Instead of a divided user-base torn between physical towers running either Windows or Macintosh, now we will have redundant online services squirreled away in their respective company pigeonholes.
The point of the Web was to make things more open, not closed. Unfortunately, the trend only seems to be regressing.
What are your thoughts? Are we headed towards more enclosure, or is there still hope for openness?
The Secret World "Win Win" Mission Guide
Today we are going to look at the “Win Win” Investigation mission in The Secret World. The investigation missions in particular are some of the trickier in the game but you have to complete them as these are the MAIN missions or the way that you will level up.
The first thing you need to do is head over to the “Orochi” camp and pick up the mission from the computer. Once you have picked up the mission if you go outside and turn left you will see another computer terminal, at this point you should use the computer and enter:
145
55
11011000
21322314
You will then get an error and the computer will tell you that the code has not worked. Don’t worry this is meant to happen.
What you need to do now is head over to the next computer and use the security terminal.
If you select option 2 to begin with and then option 1.
Once you have done this the terminal will give you some GPS co-ordinates and you need to head to these on the map.
You will find a body at this location which is an “Orochi mole”.
You then need to go to the Security terminal again and use it.
Select option number 1 and every time you are promoted keeping pressing “1” and enter.
Once you have done this you will have completed the mission.
Of course when you are actually pressing ‘1’ and enter above you can read the response and you will be missing some of the fun of the game if you just race through but essentially the option is there to do it quickly if you want to.
If you want to progress through the game quickly you should also do some research on the builds system, as there are no levels as such the build that you have is very important.
In conjunction with the builds it is a good idea to learn about crafting as this is how you will make the weapons that you use in the game and lastly you should also work out if you want to play as DPS, Tank or Healer.
When you are just starting out in the game none of this will matter but as you progress you will need to work as a team to take down the tougher bosses and then knowing HOW you want to play the game is a must…
Top Essential Iphone Accessories For Apple Iphone Owners
Buying your first iPhone is a long process, longer than you could have initially expected. It does not only involve the actual purchase of the iPhone, you have to acquire various iPhone accessories, to be able to become the really trendy owner of your new gadget, and in some cases, to protect it, or to maximize its capabilities. Iphone accessories are simply things from which you will always seek more of.
Here are some of the basic ones…
iPhone Cases
Have you ever wondered why you are actually purchased your third iPhone case in half a year? Even these iphone cases, the simplest iPhone accessories are always becoming better, until you see something new. You can have reddened and hard cases, leather cases, metal cases, red, yellow, pink and black cases, cases that actually protect your iPhone and the ones that just look good on it or that go with your new dress. Well, it is just natural that Apple as a leading force and its partners, should substance a wide variety of iPhone accessories, and it is just natural that you will eventually own more of these cases, to meet the occasion or your mood, or just to protect you iPhone from nearby children.
iPhone Headset and Travel Charger
Your next purchase after an iphone case should perhaps be an iPhone Bluetooth Headset, to be able to answer your calls wirelessly, easily and elegantly and you will also need to get a travel/car charger, to be able to charge your phone when you are on the move. When you get bored with these basic iPhone accessories, having purchased earphones and perhaps some speakers as well, you might be interested in what they have on substance outside the realm of customary accessories for iPhones.
Well, as could be expected, the list is literally endless. You can purchase for example mini screen wipers for your iPhone, to clear the smudges on your screen. Or to prevent even these smudges, you can acquire a arrange of phone fingers in different sizes, that you can just fit on your fingers patch using the touch screen and it will stay totally clear. You might also want to try the iPhone travel pillow, with built in speakers, this way, you will have a pillow for your flight, and your ears won’t be hurting from the earphones.
Any iPhone accessory could basically come handy once, though it’s quite manifest that a unify of mini screen wipers for your screen is slightly less essential than a decent case, so try to grab this latter first. However, purchasing an iPhone will generally just introduce you to the magical world of iPhone accessories.
Have fun with your iPhone, for this is only the beginning.
Apple has a lot more in store for its knight in shinning armor, and am sure they have some pretty cool new iphone accessories in the works for you hard core iphone users.
It still amazes me to this day how they can pack so much into something so little.
Aion – An Enchantingly Beautiful Multi-Player Role-Playing Game (MMORPG)
Aion is a Massively Multi-Player Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) that was created by a Korean developer. Throngs of online players gravitate to the game because of its complexities, its imaginative characters, and because players can create the essential features of each character, i.e., the voice, face, build, skin-color, type, etc.
What is the Aion world like? The basic plot features the character Aion who is constantly watched by Atreia, the world. Aion created human beings and employed Balaur to keep an eye on them, yet Balaur became power-hungry, which places this character in a direct parallel with Satan. In the process of Balaur’s obsessive campaign, five of his underlings gained super-human strength and became Dragon Lords, but Aion did not let them keep their power, and so these pesky underlings revolted against their creator. At that point Aion was forced to create Lords of Divinity to watch over the Tower of Eternity.
The plot is much more complicated but basically players are thrust into the game as inhabitants of the world of choice: some will pick Elysea, and others will pick Asmodae. At first, tiny, seemingly-unimportant tasks are given to the raiders until they are completed correctly. At that point, after stopping Balaur from being brought again to the beginning area, they hopefully get their wings and become immortalized Daevas.
From this moment on the new life purpose for these Daevas is to protect their people by fashioning themselves as holy servants.
The tone of the game differentiates immensely among the worlds. The environments and landscapes also change dramatically but the major progression and rhythm of the game remains the same.
How many groups and classes are there? As far as classes and groups are concerned, there are eight specialized classes and four basic classes in the game, and when the player finally arrives at level 9, he or she has to pick from two specialized brackets, based on his or her preexisting class.
For example, a Warrior can evolve into a Gladiator or a Templar, and Mages can evolve into a Spirit Masters or Sorcerers. Six players can form a group maximum and all share the spoils that come with victory. There are specific areas of the game that are created mainly for group play, and at other times in the game it is a necessity to belong to a group.
And for those instances of the game that appear highly challenging, an alliance can be formed for battle, which involves four groups at once. Aion has been developing and improving its design since 2006, with the latest testing haven taken place in May 2009. There will be major changes taking place relatively soon, which is hard to imagine because the game is already way ahead of its time.
