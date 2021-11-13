Home Improvement
The House Cleaning Business Startup Manual – Part I
Starting a business often requires a lot of money to get the business going. However – service related startups can often be started for less money than most people would expect. A house cleaning business is one of those businesses. With just a few hundred dollars you can be up and on your way to entrepreneurial success.
Supplies
To be able to clean houses you will need a few supplies. Wal-Mart, Costco and Sam’s Club (or any other club membership warehouses) are great places to buy your supplies for less money. A good business rule to go with is that most customers expect you to bring your own tools and supplies. They do not want to go to the store and stock up on cleaning supplies before you come. What will you need? A step stool or small ladder (2 step ladder or 4 step ladder), industrial-grade bath cleaner and toilet bowl cleaner, an all purpose cleaner, high-grade window cleaner, soft scrub cleanser, carpet cleaner, furniture polish, wood floor cleaner, a set of buckets, a cleaning carrier and a bag of cleaning cloths and your ready to go. The initial set of supplies will probably set you back about $100.00 to $200.00. Try to buy wholesale sizes as it will save you money in the long run. Avoid being the cheapest stuff because often you just get what you pay for – cheap stuff. You want quality to be able to do a quality cleaning job. Quality work will impress your customers and make them to have you come back.
Some customers prefer certain name brands to be used in their house. This could have several reasons. Talk to each client if they have any concerns or preferences. Some people have health concerns and prefer to only use brand X as an example. Ask them to have sufficient supplies at hand if they want you to use their supplies. Important Marketing Tip: A special sales pitch could be to advertise that your service options include environmentally friendly cleaning supplies.
In most cases you will be able to use a customer’s vacuum cleaner. Find out in your pre-screening process if that will work with each particular customer or if they expect you to bring a vacuum cleaner. To keep your startup cost low you can make it a requirement that customers have to supply a vacuum cleaner.
Important: Do not use the same cleaning tools on different surfaces. As an example – it is highly recommended to use one mop for tile floors and a second one for wood floors. Different cleaners used on the same mop can have severe effects to surfaces they were not developed to be used for.
Fees & Prices
Pricing and fees you will be able to charge have several dependencies. The most critical dependency is your geographical location. An area with high incomes among a broad part of the population will allow you to ask for higher prices. You will also find more customers in such areas as low-income households are not really your preferred target group.
Important: Cleaning jobs should be priced by the project/job and not by the hour. There is a little psychology going on when looking at it from a customer point of view. The customer knows that he has to pay $75.00 to get the house cleaned it does not really matter to them if it takes you 3 hours or 5 hours. If the same job would be priced by the hour the customer might look more detailed at how long it takes you to get the house cleaned and eventually questions why it took you an hour alone for the 2 bathrooms in his house. Your customer as well as you will know in advance what the price for the house cleaning is. Customers will like the fact they do not have to expect any surprises if it takes you 2 hours more to do the job.
Pricing strategies: Cleaning a house is not always the same. You should differ between the initial cleaning of a place and maintenance cleaning. Imagine a rundown house – it will take you much longer to clean a really messy place compared to one that is cleaned on a regular base. If customers want to hire you on a recurring base the job should start with an “initial cleaning”. The initial cleaning should come at a price of about 50% above your normal rate for the same job. If you charge $75.00 for a 1,500 SQFT. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths the initial cleaning should cost the customer between $100.00 and $125.00. The initial cleaning protects both sides from disappointments and also assures that you are in a position to deliver quality work.
To find out what the going rate for house cleaning in your area is you should check out your competition. Get price information from established companies like “Molly Maid” as well as from the sole proprietor that works alone or only with a small crew. You also have to put a fair value at your own time and put that into consideration. Setup your own price list for houses of different sizes. Base your initial pricing on a standard house of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and approx. 1,500 SQFT. of space. A 4 bedroom/3 bathroom house with approx. 2,200 SQFT. should drive up your price by $15.00 to $25.00. As a rule of thumb you can add $10.00 or $20.00 per 1,000 SQFT. of space of the house to cover your time and your expenses (instead of working with the number of bedrooms/baths).
Exclusions: Window cleaning, oven cleaning, and refrigerator cleaning are not included in standard house cleaning jobs. You should charge between $15.00 and $25.00 for ovens and refrigerators and about $5.00 per interior (normal sized / easy to access) window.
Important: Don’t work the market with prices too low. It will be difficult to raise prices later on when you are more established. Getting customers is not just a matter of pricing. Put into consideration how much it would cost you to hire somebody to do the same job and still make some money from the job for yourself after having to pay salary to your employee. Do put a fair value at your own work. Home cleaning is hard work.
Euro Vanity – Renovate Your Bathroom in Style
A great idea to “class up” your old looking bathroom is to try the new styles of bathroom vanities that are available. One of the most popular is the Euro Vanity. However, up until now the Euro Vanity has been out of reach to the average spender. It is an expensive looking piece of bathroom furniture and its price justified the exquisite look. Unfortunately, if you go to the big box retail supply stores you might still be spending a lot of money for this new style bathroom vanity. Also, beware, these large home centers inflate prices and sell you vanities that are not made of wood. They may look like wood and might have a wood front; but the rest of the vanity is a little bit above strong cardboard.
Recently some large importers have brought in real wood cabinets that are not only of great quality, but are less money than the retail vanities. Going online to a kitchen and bathroom website will save you time and money. To further your savings, try an RTA cabinet. RTA stands for ready to assemble cabinets and they are fast becoming the best way to renovate a kitchen or bathroom. The Euro Vanity is available online at various RTA cabinets’ sites for 30% to 40% less than buying it at a store!
The other amazing part of these cabinets is “the parts” themselves. The cabinet and vanities are made of solid wood, and they come with a specially designed sink bowl that extends out from the front of the cabinet (the curves in the front really helps to break of the straight lines that are traditionally found in a bathroom). You’re getting a higher quality product at a better price. How can the price and quality be so much better?. This is because the cabinets or vanities are “RTA”. Don’t worry, the vanities only have one sheet of directions and can be easily put together with a single flat head screw driver. They use a cam lock system that utilizes pegs and locking system that creates a snug fit.
So start shopping for your Euro Vanity online and you will see the savings. A modern look with a touch of sophistication that will dress up any bathroom.
What Is A Smart Building?
The notion of buildings or homes having a “brain” where it actually adjusts and responds to the people living in them was actually proposed in the 1920s by pioneering modernist architect Le Corbusier. The definition of a smart building or an intelligent home has always been changing depending on the available technology of that time and the environment where it is to be implemented so, every time new technology is introduced, you can count on the fact that the definition of a smart building or intelligent building will change.
In the 70s, a smart building was one that incorporated energy efficiency in its design. The 80s saw the rapid growth of personal computers and this greatly influenced the definition of a smart building, where everything and anything can be controlled by the home computer, even from a remote location. From the 90s to the present, a smart building incorporates the 80s and 70s definition of energy efficiency and total management of a building plus incorporating technology that also maximizes the efficiency of its occupants.
Current works defining a smart building concentrates on multiple subsystems – environment control, telecommunications, power and new materials from manufacturers described as “intelligent. All of these subsystems converge to attain the common goal of reducing the operating cost of a building but still maintaining maximum efficiency for the occupants, which includes the desired internal environment.
Since all of these subsystems contribute to the cost of operation of a building, integration of these diverse technology to create a customized building automation is very complex. Several of these smart buildings or intelligent homes control the following factors: . Manage indoor environment This can mean controlling thermal transmissions through windows and walls and better indoor air quality.
. Anticipate utility costs and electrical demand. This also makes use of technology that “predicts” the weather.
. Adjust to the needs of building occupants by “learning”. This fuzzy logic system can learn the habits and behavior of occupants so that it can, for example, turn on the air conditioner to the desired temperature, turn on the lights and turn on the TV to the desired channel when the home owner arrives.
. Monitor and detect critical systems of the building including intelligent materials’ performance and condition. This is also sometimes referred to as the nervous system of a smart building or intelligent home. A smart building can sense seismic and structural integrity and do “predictive” maintenance.
There are also non-energy uses for automation in a smart building, like:
. Tighter Security
. Giving directions in a building
More complex subsystems include schemes that has sensors keeping tabs on anything and everything that can be monitored – mechanically, optically, chemically, magnetically, thermally, or even acoustically. And with today’s wireless technology, more and more of these systems are linked wirelessly, making the actual implementation elegant and simple, a characteristic that Architects and Engineers love.
Also, a lot of commercial off-the-shelf information technology systems are used in the implementation of a smart building. All the incompatibilities, inconsistencies and vulnerabilities of these commercial products also factor in into the complexity of a smart building.
Sad News for WWE Fans, Luna and Akbar Are No More
Akbar, a legendary manager of American professional wrestling recently passed away at the age of 75. The news came as a big shock to the wrestling world as Akbar aka Jim Wehba took many wrestling legends during his career of 40 long years. The list includes some heavyweights of professional wrestling like Abdullah, Ted DiBiase, King Kong Bundy, Kamala and many more. He is also credited for helping Stone Cold Steve Austin during his early years as a grappler.
Wehba’s in-ring name was General Skandor Akbar, an evil Arabian who was a dominant heel character. Akbar was active in the independent circuit till he breathed his last breath. The reason of his death has not been officially confirmed but he supposedly was suffering from prostate cancer. TNA star Mick Foley, WWEE legend Jim Ross and many other stars of the business expressed their grief over the loss of this true wrestling legend.
Other than Akbar, Luna Vachon, a former female wrestler and manager was found dead on last Friday in Florida at her mother’s place. The month of August is turning out to be a nightmare for the wrestling fans as it has already seen the sad demise of Lance Cade and General Akbar. Along with WWE, Luna has worked for ECW and WCW as well. Since her early days in wrestling, Luna had always struggled with depression and her personal demons. WWE sent her to rehab more than once at the organizations own expenses but Luna failed to overcome her evil.
Luna was last seen in WWE in early 2000. The organization recently confirmed in their official website that Luna (Gertrude Vachon) is no more and extended their deepest condolences to her family. She was 48 and is survived by her two sons and a granddaughter. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer and WWE superstar Goldust remembered Luna as a strong and fun loving lady and reached out to her family in this time of crisis.
