law
The Ridiculous Resiliency of Red Light Traffic Cameras
Red light traffic cameras have been the bane of many drivers for a number of years now. Since 2007, the State of Florida has relied on these traffic cameras to supplement (to a tremendous degree) the income of the various municipalities that employ their use. This is in spite of the fact that the constitutionality of using them has always been in question. In fact, it wasn’t until 2010 that the matter was even addressed legally. Yet it seems like every time we score a small victory in getting the use of these cameras repealed, they pop up in some other town where the question of the legitimacy of their use just goes completely ignored.
Many drivers in Coral Springs probably sighed with relief when the city took down the red light traffic cameras which it has installed at seven traffic locations. Unfortunately for motorists in this city, it seems it was only a temporary reprieve. Apparently, the cameras were not functioning properly which is the reason for their removal. It seems that the cameras “performance and accuracy” were of concern. This is something that has been a matter of consideration for all of us about the use of red light traffic cameras, but many city governments don’t seem to be listening.
By example, Coral Springs doesn’t intend to do away with its program, as so many had hoped. Instead, they intend to hire the same Arizona-based company, American Traffic Solutions (ATS) that so many other Florida cities use to install and monitor red light traffic cameras. This is the same company that is currently under examination for its practice of issuing traffic citations to Florida drivers by a non-law enforcement individual. The constitutionality of this practice is constantly under scrutiny and the practice has been dragged through the court system for years.
A recent newspaper article reported that Boynton Beach is also is still using red light traffic cameras, and intends to continue their use even though almost 60 of the tickets issued due to them were dismissed by a traffic court hearing officer last week. The response from city officials was basically, “So what?” They intend to continue to issue these tickets, in spite of the ruling. Considering that had the tickets not been dismissed, the city would have garnered almost $9,500 in fines, it’s easy to understand what motivates them to continue this practice.
“We’re continuing business as usual,” said Commissioner Joe Casello on Wednesday. “We’re still issuing tickets and going through the process.”
If not for the financial gain that these red light traffic cameras offer to the towns that use them, it is hard to fathom why some places so stubbornly hold on to the practice. The argument that they increase public safety falls apart when you consider that so many cities have instituted and then canceled their red light traffic camera programs. Boca Raton, Margate, and Hallandale Beach have all joined in opting out of the legal sticky wicket that red light camera traffic tickets create.
This obstinate noncompliance on the part of Boynton Beach officials comes on the heels of not only the mass dismissal of traffic tickets, but also in the wake of the 4th District Court of Appeal’s refusal to revisit an October ruling pertaining to traffic cameras in Hollywood. This ruling found that Florida cities cannot empower third-parties with the authority to issue traffic tickets, yet both Boynton Beach and Hollywood continue to issue red light traffic camera tickets.
These legal actions seem to be falling upon deaf ears in many communities as evidenced by a November vote in Boynton Beach to continue to support their contract with ATS. ATS has installed, and continues to maintain, the 15 red light traffic cameras that are operating in Boynton Beach, as well as the cameras in Hollywood. That’s a pretty sweet deal for this company when you consider the cost of installing these cameras, how much they get to maintain them, and the percentage of the $158 fine they get for each traffic ticket that is issued due to the cameras. The rationale of these towns in continuing to use this method of issuing traffic citations is when ATS sends the citations to the towns that they are issued for, that police officers then review them, thereby making them legal. The courts seem to be increasingly leaning in the other direction on the subject which is why so many of these traffic citations were recently dismissed. Boynton Beach failed to prove that their red light traffic camera tickets are issued any differently from any other Florida towns that use ATS.
I always advocate that drivers should fight their traffic tickets even though I know that it is really easy to become intimidated by the legal system. Many people think that you just can’t win when it comes to a traffic ticket. Drivers should, however, keep in mind that even though only 5% of traffic tickets are fought in court, a large number of the tickets that are defended are done so successfully. Consequently, when it comes to the legal controversy surrounding traffic camera tickets, the shaky ground upon which they are based makes it more likely that a good traffic ticket attorney can get your ticket dismissed or reduced.
Don’t just pay that fine because with the way things look, sooner or later these cameras are bound to become illegal. When that happens, it may be mandated that those motorists who have paid traffic tickets as a result of these cameras get a refund of any fines paid. However, the bureaucracy that would surround such a legal mess would probably make it virtually impossible to expect to actually receive a refund. When you factor in a third-party vendor such as ATS, things really get hairy. Not only would the state have to work out a system to ensure refunds to motorists, but I can assure you that the vendor is not going to happily part with any funds that it feels it earned by installing and maintaining the cameras, and then issuing the tickets. The Pandora’s Box that would be opened by such a scenario would be tremendous. It’s a lot smarter to hold on to your funds and let a good traffic ticket attorney resolve this matter before that scenario unfolds.
If you have been one of the unfortunate souls to have received a red light traffic camera ticket, give me a call at 967-954-9888 for a free consultation. It is certainly easier to consult with me than wait for the system to finally fix itself and hope for a refund.
law
Here’s What You Must Know About Social Security Disability Insurance Law
If your medical condition prevents you from taking a job or find employment, you might be eligible to get disability benefits under the Social Security Disability Insurance Law. To qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the Social Security Administration has set up a few norms.
– The person cannot work as before
– The person has a condition, usually physical disability, which prevents him in engaging in profitable activities to earn a living.
– The disability is expected to last at least for a year or has been the same for more than a year.
– The person has a disability that can eventually result in death
– The person cannot take up or adjust to a job, because the medical condition makes it hard to do so.
It might be confusing for people to understand if they qualify for SSDI benefits, which is why many choose to get in touch with a lawyer. As for the amount paid, it largely depends on the average of past earnings of the person. As for 2017, the monthly disability payment on an average was $1171, with maximum benefit reaching about $2,687.
When to seek legal help?
Thanks to the formalities involved, one can be denied SSDI benefits, and such cases are not uncommon. In fact, legal experts and lawyers can solve the issue for you. The first step is to understand if you are actually eligible to get the benefits under Social Security Disability Insurance Law. Your lawyer will explain everything in detail, following which the follow steps are to be taken.
– Completing the application. The paperwork involved in Social Security Disability Insurance Law application can be complicated at best. Many people are not sure of how to go ahead, which is why they seek legal expertise on the matter. The lawyer’s team can ensure that the trail of papers is completed as per requirements.
– Assistance with the reconsideration. Applications are often rejected, as mentioned earlier, and if that has occurred, do not panic or lose hope. Talk to your lawyer, who can file a request for reconsideration. Do not delay with the step, because the reconsideration request must be filed within 60 days after the first application is rejected.
– The third step is about Administrative Law Judge Hearing, which is required when the request for reconsideration is denied, as well. Another application will be moved by your lawyer before an Administrative Law Judge.
If your lawyer is competent, you can win the case in your favor in no time. It is important that you choose the right attorney for Social Security Disability Insurance Law application and follow-up procedures, if required. Take your time to evaluate the legal services available, and don’t shy away from asking relevant questions. Keep in mind that your lawyer can save considerable time and money, and their payments are usually linked with the services they provide. Ask for references and meet your legal team in person before taking the final call on moving an application.
law
Medical-Only L&I Claims and Workers’ Compensation Claims in Washington State
What is a “medical only” workers’ comp claim?
As the name suggests, when an L&I claim is medical-only, then L&I or the self-insured employer only pays for medical expenses. Therefore, you don’t receive other benefits such as time-loss compensation, loss of earning power, or permanent partial disability. You also can’t get total permanent disability or death benefits. When a workers’ compensation claim pays out these other benefits, it is called “compensable claims”.
From my perspective, “medical only” claims are appropriate when doctors can treat the workplace injury or occupational disease quickly. Practically, this type of L&I claim works when there’s no interruption to your employment or wage-earning ability. For example, a workplace accident claimant who sustains a cut at work may need urgent medical attention. The person is rushed to the hospital to clean and bandage or suture the wound. If all goes well, the injured worker may miss less than a day of work. The injury will heal, and it will have no limiting impact on the worker’s ability to do their job. Under these circumstances, a “medical only” workers’ comp claim is appropriate. The insurance covers the medical expenses for the work injury. From here, there’s no need for other benefits under the claim.
Employer tactics under a workers’ compensation claim
People that suffer an injury at work should know that L&I provides incentives to employers with no claims (or with “medical only” claims). Businesses that prevent workplace injury occurrences earn a “claim-free discount” from L&I. Here, the condition is to not have a “compensable claim” during a 3-year period. Employer discounts range anywhere from 10-40% off the base rate for their business. Consequently, some businesses and employers go to great lengths to ensure zero compensable claims on record.
Some employers reduce compensable workers’ comp claim volumes by increasing workplace safety. Others provide employees with accommodations and flexibility to not interrupt the worker’s employment. I applaud such employers because it’s a win for both the worker and the employer.
Unfortunately, some employers try to limit compensable claims unfairly, to the detriment of the worker. In these cases, employers can argue that injuries are less significant than they are. Another strategy is when the employer creates a job to keep the work injury claimant working, regardless of their medical condition. For example, some people have been paid their regular salary to watch safety videos while recovering from injuries. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, unless the employer has ulterior motives. For example, when employees have a workers’ compensation claim, some employers work hard to find basis to fire the work-injury claimant for cause. When an employer fires a person with a workers’ comp claim for cause, they are not eligible to receive benefits like time-loss compensation benefits.
Summary and conclusion
To summarize, a medical-only workers’ compensation claim is appropriate after a simple injury at work. Remember, such workplace injury must not have long term impact on your physical abilities or future employment. However, if you suffered a more severe illness or injury, then the Industrial Insurance Act (RCW 51) providers other claim benefits. Moreover, these other benefits are important when your work injury has real impact on your functioning and employability.
This article first appeared on https://tarareck.com/l-and-I-claim-medical-treatment/
law
4 Tips For Choosing A Long Term Disability Lawyer
After suffering from an injury, illness or a disability that prevents one from continuing with their employment, that individual must suffer through the further difficulty of securing an alternative source of income payments. If one is lucky enough to enjoy long term disability insurance coverage, then they are in luck and should (emphasis on should) enjoy access to that source of an alternative source of income.
Unfortunately, a high number of those who enjoy this form of insurance and who are required to make a claim on their disability policy are denied those benefits for which they or their employers may have paid dearly for years.
It is at this point, and upon this realization that one will seek the advice of an experienced long term disability lawyer. Here are 4 tips in choosing one:
1) Location, Location, Location
Choose a lawyer that practices in your jurisdiction, province or state. Before calling a lawyer, or upon doing so, the first thing you should check is that the lawyer you are looking to for assistance practices in the right jurisdiction. The best help that a lawyer may be able to provide to you if they do not is pointing you in the direction of another lawyer.
2) Focus of Practice – expert or amateur
One of the next questions that should be posed to your prospective disability lawyer is “what is your area of expertise?”. Does the lawyer that you are speaking to practice in the area that you require assistance?
The area of law which a lawyer practices can by any area in which they bear a competency and a client. Unfortunately, this manner of regulating lawyers – allowing them to practice any area in which they bear competency – is a difficult one to impose.
For that reason you should ensure that the lawyer you are looking to hire has real experience in long term disability law. Read through their website, see what they have written, does it focus on disability law or on some other area with disability law only as an aside if it even makes an appearance at all.
3) Method of Billing – hourly vs. contingency
Most long term disability recipients are not in the position to pay hourly legal fees or retainers up front. Ensure that the lawyer you are speaking to offer contingency fee billing, meaning that you are paid before any legal fees are paying and only as a portion of what you receive. This eliminates much of the risk of a lawsuit for many clients.
4) Relationship & Chemistry
Finally, and possibly most importantly, speak to your prospective lawyer to see if you have chemistry. This will be the person that guides you in your disability claim, which can take some time, even years. Ensure that it is someone you feel comfortable calling and speaking to when you’re in your hour of need.
Happy lawyer hunting.
The Ridiculous Resiliency of Red Light Traffic Cameras
Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
Coronavirus: Is It A Surprise That Some People’s Mental Health Has Deteriorated During This Time?
Why Don’t Some People Like Cats?
Why Does My Computer Run Slow And How Can I Fix It?
The Beginners Guide to Crypto Currency Exchange
Euro Vanity – Renovate Your Bathroom in Style
Space Alien Halloween Costume Ideas
Here’s What You Must Know About Social Security Disability Insurance Law
Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper