The Top 5 Gainers in the BSC Ecosystem in the Last 30 Days

YEL token is a governance token used for proposals and voting.

Torum is a SocialFi Metaverse Ecosystem.

While Bitcoin is commonly regarded as the first cryptocurrency, analysts use various methods to evaluate other tokens. For example, many experts place a high value on rating currencies based on their market valuation, and altcoins are not something one can ignore. Here are the top 5 gainers in the BSC ecosystem according to CryptoRank.io in the last 30 days.

CEEK VR (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. In a nutshell, CEEK allows you to share unique experiences with friends from anywhere at any time, such as the gathering experience of attending a live concert, sporting event, etc.

According to CoinMarketCap, the CEEK VR price today is $0.577830 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $47,462,096 USD. CEEK VR has been down 10.15% in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, CEEK has gained more than 5,622 % as per CryptoRank.io.

YEL.Finance (YEL)

YEL token is a governance token used for proposals and voting. YEL token will also be used as a farming incentive for certain Spectre projects.

According to CoinMarketCap, the YEL.Finance price today is $0.143786 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,611,635 USD. YEL.Finance has been down 10.56% in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, YEL has gained more than 1,531 % as per CryptoRank.io.

Torum (XTM)

Designed for crypto users and projects, Torum is a SocialFi Metaverse Ecosystem. With a social media platform at its foundation, a yield farming hub for DeFi gamers, and an NFT marketplace for crypto artists, the Web 3.0 ecosystem has it all. Torum, launched on July 1, 2020, is currently home to cryptocurrency fanatics from all over the globe.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Torum price today is $1.19 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $42,480,143 USD. Torum is down 27.60% in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, XTM has gained more than 1,158 % as per CryptoRank.io.

Magic beasties (BSTS)

Magic Beasties is a new blockchain multiplayer game with plenty of content and gameplay variation. The Beasties are all about PvP, Dungeons, Raids, and the NFT Market!

According to CoinMarketCap, the Magic beasties price today is $0.000016 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,656,416 USD. Magic beasties are up 38.89% in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, BSTS has gained more than 1,137 % as per CryptoRank.io.

Polkacity (POLC)

In the shape of a virtual city, PolkaCity is a new fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform. 3D&AR NFT platform, NFT Marketplace, and BSC-ETH Bridge launched by PolkaCity. CertİK has audited its contracts.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Polkacity price today is $1.62 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,095,266 USD. Polkacity has been down 8.60% in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days, POLC has gained more than 1,135 % as per CryptoRank.io.