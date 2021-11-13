News
Timberwolves blitz Lakers in third quarter to snap losing streak
The Timberwolves took out six games of frustration on the Los Angeles Lakers in one quarter Friday in their 107-83 victory at Staples Center.
Karl-Anthony Towns exploded for 18 points on the strength of four triples as the Wolves went 15 for 24 from the field and 7 for 13 from 3-point range in a 40-point offensive quarter.
And yet they were more impressive on the other end. Minnesota came out of the halftime break with the defensive effort it displayed for the first couple games of the campaign.
As a result, the Lakers shot 4 for 21 from the field and 1 for 13 from 3-point range. They scored 12 points all quarter.
Minnesota trailed 49-44 coming out of the locker room. By the end of the third frame, the Wolves led by 23.
That lead grew to as big as 33 in the fourth frame, as Minnesota continued to pour it on the LeBron James-less Lakers (7-6). James missed his fifth straight game with an abdominal issue.
But Anthony Davis was still in action. The Lakers’ big man dominated the first half of play, but Minnesota rendered him and all of his teammates moot over the game’s final 24 minutes.
Towns was the big who starred in the second half. He was unconscious from 3-point range, pulling the trigger on a number of deep, deep looks without hesitation, and knocking them down.
At one point the Timberwolves had to inbound the ball under their own hoop with just 0.5 seconds remaining on the shot clock. The Wolves inbounded to Towns, who quickly fired off a triple. Splash.
It was that kind of half for Minnesota (4-7), which finally ended a six-game losing streak that has re-written the narrative on its early season in all the wrong ways after a 3-1 start.
The things the Wolves did in the second half Friday — knocking down shots and playing with intensity and purpose on the defensive end — are what can get them back on track.
Towns finished with 29 points. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Patrick Beverley, who provided the initial spark early in the third quarter that lit the second-half flame, had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was confident ahead of Friday’s game that would be the case.
“I have every confidence that we’ll turn this around,” Finch said Friday morning. “We have 72 more games. I still like the way that we’re playing hard and competing.”
Finch and a number of players pointed to the team’s second-half effort in its loss Wednesday to Golden State, where the Wolves chipped away at the Warriors’ lead on a number of occasions. That type of performance, they noted, was a positive sign that they could carry forward.
They were right for one evening. Now, can Minnesota deliver a similar performance in the same building Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers?
That would provide more convincing evidence that a season revival is indeed underway.
News
High school football: Eden Prairie scores early, then stands firm against Farmington in Class 6A quarterfinal
Junior quarterback Nick Fazi and his Eden Prairie teammates have seen their share of bumps (and plenty of bruises) over the course of this season.
But through it all, the Eagles have managed to find ways to keep rolling.
Friday night’s Class 6A state quarterfinal matchup against Farmington followed that familiar pattern. Playing without injured star running back Takhi Vaughn, Fazi and the offense got off to a strong start, then got some big plays from the defense before coming back to life when it counted most in a 17-7 victory over the Tigers at Chanhassen High School.
Eden Prairie (10-1) advances to meet Maple Grove in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We know we have to keep our feet on the gas, no matter what happens,” said Fazi. “We all have short memories when something goes wrong. We had faith that our defense would step up for us tonight, and they did. And we made the plays we needed to when it mattered.”
Especially on a clutch drive that ran eight minutes off the clock, mostly in the fourth quarter, that was capped by a 42-yard field goal by senior Cole Nelson that expanded the Eagles’ lead to 17-7 with 4:07 to play.
“We had a lot of energy going,” said junior running back Tyler Walden, who rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown despite an injury that kept him out of practice this week. “Our offense felt really special on that drive. We just moved the ball down the field.”
The Eagles benefited from great field position to build a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
After forcing Farmington (6-5) to punt on the game’s opening drive, Eden Prairie got the ball at the Tigers’ 37. Nine plays later, Walden scored on a 2-yard run.
An interception by senior Danny Frischmon gave the Eagles the ball at the Farmington 35, and Fazi connected with junior Jermell Taylor on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
“That was a big momentum boost to get off to a start like that,” Fazi said.
The Tigers battled back in the second quarter, marching 65 yards in nine plays to score on an 8-yard touchdown run by senior Rod Finley. Finley – who had 12 carries for 66 yards in the first half – began the drive with an 18-yard run and kept it alive with a gain of 5 yards on fourth and 1 at the Eagles’ 22.
Farmington looked to be on its way to tying the score late in the first half, advancing to the Eden Prairie 15 on a 16-yard run by senior quarterback Connor Weed on fourth and 14. But a pair of fumbles — the second of which was recovered by the Eagles at their own 25 — ended the threat.
“We made a lot of little mistakes tonight,” Finley said. “And those little mistakes turned into big ones. Eden Prairie is a great team. And when you make mistakes like that, they’re going to take advantage of them.”
The Tigers had another golden opportunity to score late in the third quarter when senior defensive lineman Tanner Olson’s interception gave Farmington the ball at the Eagles’ 31. But three plays later, the Tigers again fumbled the ball away, and Eden Prairie took over at its own 17.
That set Fazi and the offense up for the lengthy drive that put the game away.
“Everyone keeps giving us all the reasons why we can’t win,” said Eagles coach Mike Grant, who said his team was missing five starters Friday. “But our guys keep finding reasons why we can.”
And now it’s on to the semifinals and a matchup with Maple Grove. The Crimson (10-1) beat Woodbury 31-12 in their quarterfinal matchup Thursday.
Grant is hopeful that Vaughn, who was out Friday after reinjuring an ankle, could be back for that game.
“We’ve had so many injuries this year, and after we lost to Lakeville South (42-7 on Sept. 17), everybody wrote us off,” Fazi said. “But we’ve had kind of a chip on our shoulder, and we’ve kept winning from there.”
News
High school football: Lakeville South tops Shakopee in Class 6A quarterfinal
Friday night’s Class 6A quarterfinal was like déjà vu for Lakeville South and Shakopee.
Even the result was the same in a game that felt like a Prep Bowl final, not just another step to getting there.
Josh Jacobson scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, Delainey Suraju made a huge defensive play late, and Lakeville South beat the Sabers 42-28 at Stillwater High School.
The top-ranked Cougars (11-0) get St. Michael-Albertville in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. next Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Knights beat Wayzata 14-7 Thursday.
“Bring it to The Bank. There’s nothing that can motivate you more than that,” said quarterback Camden Dean, who rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for another.
It’s the third straight season with a tournament that Lakeville South has made it to downtown Minneapolis. Last year’s finals were cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We’re at a point now (in our program) where we don’t think the moment’s too big. The stakes are higher, but we just kind of take a deep breath and understand and prepare,” said coach Ben Burk.
The Cougars haven’t had a close game since playing at Shakopee just under a month ago. Lakeville South won that one 30-22, a game the Sabers led 14-13 more than halfway through the third quarter and nearly matched the Cougars in total yards.
“Shakopee is tough and physical, and we always want to measure ourselves as a program against teams like this,” Burk said.
Again.
“They battled, and we battled, and we all thought that would be the state championship game and it looked like it,” said Shakopee coach Ray Betton. “We wanted it so bad. This one really stings.”
The difference was Lakeville South finished better.
Tied at 28, Ian Segna’s kickoff return gave the Cougars the ball at their 47. Seven runs later, Jacobson plowed in from the 3.
“We do what we do. We score, we don’t get down. When adversity strikes, we fight back. We know we’re not going to lose, and we keep going,” Dean said.
Across the field, Betton remained confident.
“We felt with 7 minutes in the game we were going to go down, score and go for 2,” he said.
However, Suraju burst into the backfield on third down, forcing Shakopee quarterback Jaden Hellerud into an intentional grounding penalty. The Sabers unsuccessfully tried a double reverse on 4th and 22.
“Talking to some of the seniors as we were walking out here, I said, ‘You got to own this moment and you got to make a big play,’” Burk said.
Shakopee got the ball back on its own 9 with 2:34 remaining but threw four incompletions.
Dean scored from the 1 late.
Both teams used their lone third quarter possession for a long drive that resulted in seven points. Carson Hansen took a pass 21 yards to the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-6 for Lakeville South; Hellerud scored from the 5 for Shakopee just under two minutes into the fourth quarter to tie it at 28-28.
“We knew that they were driving every time, so we just had to keep scoring,” Dean said.
With its Power-T offense rolling, the Cougars outscored their previous three opponents 165-20, including 67-14 over six-win Anoka last week.
Friday was another strong start, with Lakeville South taking a 14-0 first-quarter lead on two Dean scores: a fourth-and-4 run from the 9 and from 64 yards on 3rd-and-16. In 11 games, Lakeville South has outscored its opposition 135-7 in the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged to the Sabers.
Hellerud scored from the 3 early, but Hansen countered for the Cougars with a 39-yard burst less than two minutes later for a 21-7 advantage.
Elijah Sandridge went around the left side for 36 yards to get the Sabers back within a touchdown. A 39-yard punt return by Aaron Lee set up Hellerud’s 1-yard score in the final minute for 21-all.
News
Gophers men’s hockey tripped up by another Ohio State rally
Ohio State is primarily known for its football. So when the Buckeyes gave up an early field goal — on the hockey rink — they apparently knew not to panic.
The Gophers were the builders of that three-goal lead Friday, only to see the Buckeyes storm back. Ohio State scored twice in the second period and twice more in the third, beating the Gophers 4-3 in a game that left the home team stunned and surly.
“Slip-sliding away, and we earned it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We couldn’t have played much better early. You knew they were going to have a pushback. We took a couple bad penalties, gave them momentum back into the game.”
The Gophers (6-5-0 overall, 3-2-0 Big Ten), got a goal from Jack Perbix and two from Ben Meyers to build that early lead, then saw it all fall apart in the final 40 minutes. While scoffing at the idea of changing goalies, Motzko admitted that All-American Jack LaFontaine’s 16 saves on 20 Buckeyes shots were not enough.
“For a rare time, some of those goals should’ve been saved,” Motzko said. “I don’t say that too often. So we were battling a few things tonight.”
The bad news for the Gophers in the opening period was that they failed to score on a pair of power plays. The good news was pretty much everything else about the initial 20 minutes, which they dominated in shots and emerged up 3-0. Most notable was Meyers scoring twice, 18 seconds apart, in the final minute.
For Meyers, it was the continuation of the hot hand he has had against Ohio State (7-2-0, 4-1-0) in his career. In nine career games versus the Buckeyes, the co-captain now has six goals and six assists.
The second-period trouble started almost immediately, with Perbix — whose goal was his first of the season — heading to the penalty box. The Buckeyes didn’t technically score on the power play, but the penalty had been over for all of one second before they ruined LaFontaine’s clean sheet. Later the Gophers killed another penalty, then promptly surrendered an uncharacteristic “soft” goal, to make it clear that the team in red had captured the momentum. The Buckeyes outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the period to make a game of it.
“It hurts, obviously, having a three-goal lead. We can’t be doing that,” said Perbix. “We’re going to learn our lesson from this, and I don’t think that’s going to happen for us from here on.”
It got worse in the third, as the Buckeyes beat LaFontaine twice with high shots. It was the third time this season that Ohio State has trailed by three goals and rallied to win.
“Giving up a field goal in the first isn’t what we ordered, but I give a lot of credit to the guys in this room. They never give up,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik. “They believe, and we just had to chip away against a really good hockey team. We couldn’t get any worse in the first. We just made a couple of bad blunders there, but it was like, ‘Put that behind us. Forget the scoreboard, let’s just go play.’ ”
The win snapped Ohio State’s 0-6-1 streak versus the Gophers and was fueled in part by freshman goalie Jakub Dobes, who had 23 saves and settled down after the team’s rough opening 20 minutes.
With defenseman Matt Staudacher serving a one-game suspension handed down by the conference, Gophers forward Colin Schmidt made his debut for the team in the first period. The junior from Wayzata, Minn., transferred to the U from Union and was added to the roster at the holiday break last season.
