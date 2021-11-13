Celebrities
Tom Cruise Reemerges Looking More Like Himself 1 Month After Unrecognizable Photos Surface
After fans noted he looked unrecognizable at a baseball game, Tom Cruise looked more like himself while at an airfield in England.
Tom Cruise is polishing up his aviation skills for the next installments of the Mission Impossible franchise. The 59-year-old actor was spotted at a lesson at Duxford Airfield in England on Friday, Nov. 12. Tom looked more like himself after fans noted that he looked unrecognizable while at a baseball game with son Connor, 26, in early October. He could be seen walking around in a black sweater and dark denim jeans, as seen in the photos HERE.
The actor has been in Europe filming the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, scheduled for a September 2022 theatrical release. Filming reportedly wrapped in September. The original plan was to film the seventh and eighth installment back to back, but Tom’s commitment to COVID pandemic-delayed Top Gun: Maverick promotional duties impacted those plans. It’s unclear when Mission: Impossible 8 will begin filming, but it’s still scheduled for a July 2023 theatrical release.
Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny will return the upcoming installment and reprise their roles. They’ll be joined by some new faces: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss, as previously announced by director Christopher McQuarrie. Last December, Tom famously made headlines when leaked audio of him scolding Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following COVID protocols emerged.
Tom’s latest outing at Duxford comes after he and son Connor made a rare public appearance at a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on October 9. Tom and Connor, whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were all smiles as they watched the game and conversed with nearby fans. (He and Nicole also adopted daughter Isabella, 28, together.)
The actor took shook hands and took selfies with fans at the game. Photos of him from the event quickly went viral on the internet as people noted that he looked unrecognizable. The game also marked one of the few public outings between Tom and his adult children, who both keep a low profile out of the public eye. The actor is also dad to Suri, 15, with ex-wife Katie Holmes. They split in 2012 after six years of marriage.
Hailey Baldwin Rocks A Crop Top & Necklace With Justin Bieber’s Initials On It In Miami — Photos
Hailey Baldwin channeled ’90s fashion with a crop top, baggy denim jeans, and a necklace with her husband’s initials.
Hailey Baldwin accessorized with an ode to husband Justin Bieber while in Miami. The 24-year-old model stepped out with a necklace of the singer’s initials on Friday, Nov. 12. She wore a white crop top and baggy denim jeans as she made her way into a black car, completing the look with an olive bucket hat and sunglasses.
Hailey arrived in Florida to attend a friend’s wedding. Her model friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were also on the guest list, as evidenced in their Instagram Stories. They were joined by singer-songwriter and designer Jesse Jo Stark, who chronicled the festivities on her Instagram Story.
The artist shared a series of photos of Hailey and Kendall seated together at the wedding reception, which were re-shared by Hailey. It’s unclear if husband Justin, 27, joined her for the wedding. The outing comes after Hailey opened up about how “difficult” it had been to help Justin through his past sobriety journey. (The singer has long been vocal about his past struggles with drug use.)
“There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” Hailey said while on the Victoria’s Secret podcast VS Voices on Nov. 10. “He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out,” she said of dad Stephen Baldwin.
She explained that her experiences with her father’s addiction helped play a role in how she navigated her husband’s journey. “When I was talking before about working on a lot of stuff when we first got married, I think that was a part of it too,” Hailey said. “Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”
She continued, “I’ve had times where I would get nervous [speaking to Justin]: ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you.’” Hailey added, “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.” The two wed in September 2018, and have spoken candidly about how the first year of marriage was tough.
“There was just lack of trust,” Justin told GQ of that “rough” first year of marriage in an April interview. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’” Now, things are better: “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”
‘RHOA’ Alum Phaedra Parks Shares Her Weight Loss Secrets After Losing 18 Lbs.
‘RHOA’s Phaedra Parks looks better than ever after spending some time working on her new figure and she’s sharing her secret tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Age is just a number for former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, 48, who recently shed 18 lbs. After deciding to come to LA to celebrate her birthday, she treated herself to the final touches of her new look and she’s not shy to share her secrets. “Intermittent fasting,” Phaedra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenations Center where she rang in her birthday to tone and tighten her midriff and skin with the help of co-founder Dan Holtz’s latest machines and technologies. “I also started eating for my blood type [Type O], but I exercise too. It’s a combo.”
Even though her skin wasn’t too flabby from her lighter figure, it was important for Phaedra to feel better than ever as she gets older. “18 lbs. really isn’t that much weight,” Phaedra said. “Anytime you tighten and tone you’re going to lose inches, so it’s more about the curvature than the skin. I have absolutely beautiful skin! After having two kids, I never had stretch marks, thank God. But what I did have was a very severe hernia so I am self conscious about my navel area and so this is going to repair the appearance of that. I should see improvement.”
The business mogul, actress and mom to sons Ayden Nida, 11, and Dylan Nida, 8, found success on the scale by keeping it strict when deciding what to put into her body. “I eat a high-protein diet, heavy on lean meat, poultry, fish, and vegetables,” Phaedra said. “And light on grains, beans, and dairy. In the morning, I have a cup of coffee or lemon water with my collagen and then during the day I eat a lot of green things and lean protein. A lot more green and lean. If I’m going to have meat, it’s going to be some good Kobe beef and some spinach. I’m always eating. Or tuna over a bed of spinach. I don’t eat a lot of lettuce, but spinach. I like arugula, kale in smaller amounts because kale can be kind of hard on your stomach sometimes.”
Now that she’s lighter, more toned and tighter than ever, she’s feeling confident and content with her new size. “It’s not really a size thing for me because I’ve never really been a big size,” Phaedra said. “It’s more being compact. My middle area is much smaller, my legs are smaller, but I’m always a 4. The biggest I’ve ever been is a 6. It’s not really that I get so small. You’re lighter and that’s what really feels better, being lighter. I like to walk and also hike.”
With another year around the world, the aspiring actress and star of Peacock’s upcoming second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is happy to be aging the right way. And with the Rejuvenation Center having locations in Texas, New York and New Jersey, Phaedra may not be done when it comes to toning up her mid-section every few months! “I just think aging gracefully is all about maintenance,” Phaedra added. “They have all the latest, greatest non-invasive machines and Dan is an expert on hormones and I feel like if I’m going to go to a spa I’m going to go to the best and I feel this is hands down the best center in the world for aging gracefully.
Paris Hilton’s Romantic History: From Husband Carter Reum To Ex Chris Zylka & More
Paris Hilton is now a married woman! Now, we’re looking back on her romantic history, and the men she’s been involved with before Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton, 40, has been a pop-culture fixture for over two decades! Since debuting as a socialite, during her teen years in the late 90s, the heiress’s entire life has drawn media attention. Fans have been following her love life throughout her entire adulthood.
While some relationships began and ended very quickly, or were merely rumors, Paris has formed plenty of strong bonds throughout her life. She’s been engaged on plenty of occasions, but with her husband Carter Reum, Paris is ready to settle down for good. Now, we’re taking a look through her most famous, high-profile relationships.
Rick Salomon
Early in her career, Paris had a handful of relationships that drew attention, but her relationship with professional poker player Rick Salomon, 53, was one of her first that received a lot of coverage, in part due to the release of the 2003 sex tape, 1 Night In Paris. The infamously leaked sex tape gave the heiress trust issues, she told HollywoodLife in September 2020. “When the tape [with Rick] happened, that just made me never able to trust another man again. That [sex tape] was the biggest regret of my life, and I wish I had never met him,” she said.
Paris spoke about how the experience affected her in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris. “That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space,” she said. “But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”
Besides Paris, Rick has had an extensive romantic history of his own and has been married to multiple A-list celebrities. Shortly after he split from Paris, he married actress Shannon Doherty in 2002, but the couple annulled their marriage nine months later. He also married Pamela Anderson on two separate occasions. The couple married for the first time in 2007, only to divorce in 2008. The couple married again in January 2014, only for Pamela to file for divorce in July 2014.
Jason Shaw
The first time Paris got engaged it was to model Jason Shaw, 47. Paris and Jason were engaged from 2002 to 2003, and they even reportedly re-sparked their old flames together back in 2010, according to Us Weekly. When the pair were rumored to be getting back together in 2010, a source close to the couple revealed to E! that the pair were still friends after breaking up. “Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply. But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment,” the source said at the time.
Nick Carter
One of Paris’ most high profile relationships was while she dated Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 41, for seven months in 2004. The relationship was incredibly turbulent. There were rumors that the singer was abusive towards The Simple Life star, but Nick denied any allegations. “My family, friends and fans know that this is not my character and I would never hurt someone that I cared for or do anything like the malicious things they are claiming,” Nick said in a statement to MTV in 2004.
After the relationship ended, Nick revealed that he battled substance abuse during the relationship with Paris. In his 2013 memoir Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, he called her “the worst person in the world for me to hook up with” and said that the heiress “fed my worst impulses as far as partying.” Despite regretting their time together, Nick did “wish her the best,” via Buzzfeed. Paris responded to his claim, saying she was glad he got help, but didn’t think she was the source of his issues. “I don’t believe I was a negative influence on Nick,” she said.
Paris Latsis
Double Parises! Who would be a better match for Paris than another heir named “Paris?” The socialite started dating Greek shipping-heir Paris Latsis, 38 in 2004. Paris Latsis is the grandson of billionaire tycoon Yiannis Latsis, who passed away in 2003. The pair ended up getting engaged in May 2005, when Paris Latsis proposed with a “temporary yellow-diamond engagement ring,” via Vanity Fair. Unfortunately, two Parises weren’t meant to be. The couple split in 2005, according to InStyle. She started a new on-and-off relationship with another Greek heir: Stavros Niarchos, and she auctioned off the engagement ring to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Doug Reinhardt
Paris started yet another on-and-off relationship with The Hills star, Doug Reinhardt, 36, in 2009. The pair split up in June 2009, only to reconcile shortly after, but they broke up for good in April 2010, via People. Shortly after the breakup, Paris seemed to bounce back incredibly quickly. “I am like so past that—I don’t even care,” she told Us Weekly shortly after the split. “I ended it because I deserve something much better! He wasn’t right for me and I will eventually find somebody who loves me for who I am.”
Chris Zylka
Paris got engaged for the third time in January 2018 to actor Chris Zylka, 36. The couple first got together in 2016, but their relationship was for naught, as the pair split up in November 2018 after they’d been engaged for nearly a year. In February 2020, Paris said that The Amazing Spider-Man actor “just didn’t feel right” for her, to Cosmopolitan UK. Unfortunately, it sounds like Chris was really hurt by the breakup. Even one year after, a source close to the heiress told HollywoodLife that Chris “tried contacting Paris several times” a year after the breakup in December 2019. “He still seems to be trying to win her back, but she’s made it pretty clear that isn’t happening,” the source said at the time.
Carter Reum
After Paris and Chris broke it off, Paris started dating entrepreneur and her now-husband Carter Reum, 40, at the end of 2019. The couple went public in January 2020. Paris and Carter were spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and The Simple Life star seems head-over-heels for him. Carter popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.
Paris is officially settled down with Carter, and the pair cemented their love in a romantic wedding ceremony in Bel-Air on Thursday, Nov. 11. The nuptials were attended by her family members, including mother Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards, as well as celebrity friends like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson and Paula Abdul. Paris looked absolutely breathtaking in an Oscar de la Renta gown for her first day, which she shared photos of to her Instagram.
The socialite mentioned that she’s already begun considering a family with her fiancé. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in an episode of her podcast. She explained that the pair have spoken about having children after they get married.
