Celebrities
Travis Scott Hasn’t Left Houston Home Since Astroworld Tragedy: ‘He’s Devastated’, His Lawyer Reports
Per Travis Scott’s lawyer, the rapper has reportedly been keeping to himself in his Houston home, not leaving since the ‘devastating’ events of last weekend’s Astroworld event.
After the disastrous events that rocked Travis Scott‘s Astroworld event in Houston on Nov. 5, where nine people died and many were injured, the rapper has reportedly hidden away inside his home in the area, “devastated” by the tragedies. Speaking with TMZ on Nov. 12, Travis’ attorney, Ed McPherson discussed the issue at hand, giving more details about how the “Antidote” rapper is handling the situation.
“The fact that it did happen to Houston which he loves and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” the lawyer told the outlet. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” McPherson went on to say that Travis is mainly concerned about “the families” at this point and is focusing on “healing” for them. “I don’t think Travis is thinking [about] performing at this point,” he continued. “That’s the last thing on his mind right now.”
Since the tragedy, Travis’ home has been under constant security, with his team quickly escorting the rapper’s attorney into the home. Not too long after the event, the victims’ families and numerous attendees have filed numerous lawsuits against the 30-year-old. There have also been lawsuits filed against LiveNation, the venue, and rapper Drake, who made an appearance during Travis’ set. Previous to this event, Travis also faced charges for “reckless” behavior at past performances.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Travis has released two statements expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in part in a statement on November 6. He later posted a video to his Instagram stories where he expressed how broken he was by the concert’s outcome, mentioning his offering assistance to the families. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time,” he said.
Celebrities
Astroworld Lawyer Repping 165 Victims With Traumatic Injuries: ‘They Had To Step Over Dead Bodies’
Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry foresees ‘billions’ in settlements for his clients who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, where they suffered broken bones, internal injuries and the terror of being ‘crushed’.
Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy has left 9 people dead and hundreds more severely injured. Texas power attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing over 165 of the victims injured at the Nov. 5 concert hosted by the 30-year-old rapper at NRG Park in Houston, Texas and he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he expects settlements to reach “billions” of dollars! “The people I am representing are in age range from teenagers up to age 40,” Attorney Henry said. “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding.”
In addition the “severe physical injuries” sustained by victims whose cases are being handled by the famed lawyers firm, which boasts over 200 lawyers, Henry said that there is “just a whole calamity emotional, injuries that were suffered” as well. “Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.”
“The unbelievable emotional anxiety of being trapped and that much weight being on you, you can’t do anything,” he told HollywoodLife. “It is an extremely common story by people whose cases we have on file. These people had no choice than to step over these bodies . From an injury comes emotional anguish, pain and suffering. They are having nightmares from what happened. They are experiencing tremendous mental trauma. They are experiencing degrees of PTSD. There is an entire range of injuries – physical, mental and emotional.”
In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Thomas J. Henry’s law firm lists numerous defendants’ who his clients’ are suing for damages. In addition to Travis, the suit also lists Drake, 35, — who was the surprise guest performer at the show — as well as many other parties involved in the production, including Live Nation Entertainment, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and NRG Stadium, among others. But attorney Henry said that his firm is currently focused on Travis and Drake — particularly in obtaining their cell phones!
“We already have started this process and are going to make sure that we get him and Drake’s cell phones because there are communication systems in play that will be in those cell phones. Every type of communication that he does, whether it be his audio, or his video, or his text messages, or his cell phone calls – we are going to make sure that they are all preserved,” attorney Henry said. “We have forensic experts that will be able to uncover anything that may have been deleted by him on his phone. Even if someone deletes something it is still available for forensic experts to get. No one can really delete anything on any device. There is a lot of different apps that he may have used to message people on but we will get all of this. We have a team of experts that we utilize to get every bit of information and communication that he sent on his cell phone.”
Celebrities
Britney Spears: Lawyer Reveals A ‘Bombshell’ The Judge Revealed Before Ending Conservatorship
David J. Glass explained what Judge Brenda J. Penny ‘hung her hat on’ to end Britney Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship.
After a lengthy legal battle, Britney Spears, 39, is finally free of her conservatorship. Judge Brenda J. Penny formally made the decision in Los Angeles Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 12 — and California family lawyer David J. Glass of Enenstein Law shared the “bombshell” Penny revealed before making her highly anticipated decision EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
“Judge Penny hung her hat on the fact that this conservatorship started voluntarily and then dropped what I thought was a bombshell – that there had not been a psychological or psychiatric report on Britney’s capacity at the start,” Glass tells HL. “So the court said Britney did not need to show that she has regained capacity. The only question was, ‘Was the conservatorship still needed’ and since nobody opposed termination, that is what the judge did,” he explained.
As a result of the Nov. 12 ruling, both sides of Britney’s conservatorship — meaning the one overseeing the estate and the one overseeing her person — are both over. Notably, Britney’s dad Jamie Spears, 68, was conservator of her estate — meaning her business affairs and music catalogue — for the majority of the legal arrangement.
After Britney’s powerful back-to-back court testimonies in June and July, Jamie stepped down from the role in August and was replaced with certified public accountant John Zabel. Jodi Montgomery was conservator of Britney’s person as of Sept. 2019. “Both sides of the conservatorship are now terminated – both the control of her estate and the control over her person. She is free to begin making all choices for herself, by herself. There are no more restrictions on her,” David also said. Britney’s request to have the conservatorship end without an evaluation was also agreed upon, per Judge Penny.
Overall, the family lawyer says, the courtroom was “anticlimactic” as many knew what the the outcome would be going into Nov. 12. “The attorneys resigned to the fact that they had largely worked out the details. None of the argument from past hearings, none of the showboating. Just recitation that everyone agreed it should be terminated ASAP,” he said, confirming that Britney did not appear or speak, that that there were virtual appearances (but no statements) from her dad and mom Lynne Spears, 66.
“Britney now has a second chance at happiness and running her own life. Hopefully, she picks a good team around her to help her make decisions. But these advisors won’t be making the decisions for her — just advising,” he shared.
Celebrities
Tom Cruise Reemerges Looking More Like Himself 1 Month After Unrecognizable Photos Surface
After fans noted he looked unrecognizable at a baseball game, Tom Cruise looked more like himself while at an airfield in England.
Tom Cruise is polishing up his aviation skills for the next installments of the Mission Impossible franchise. The 59-year-old actor was spotted at a lesson at Duxford Airfield in England on Friday, Nov. 12. Tom looked more like himself after fans noted that he looked unrecognizable while at a baseball game with son Connor, 26, in early October. He could be seen walking around in a black sweater and dark denim jeans, as seen in the photos HERE.
The actor has been in Europe filming the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, scheduled for a September 2022 theatrical release. Filming reportedly wrapped in September. The original plan was to film the seventh and eighth installment back to back, but Tom’s commitment to COVID pandemic-delayed Top Gun: Maverick promotional duties impacted those plans. It’s unclear when Mission: Impossible 8 will begin filming, but it’s still scheduled for a July 2023 theatrical release.
Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny will return the upcoming installment and reprise their roles. They’ll be joined by some new faces: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss, as previously announced by director Christopher McQuarrie. Last December, Tom famously made headlines when leaked audio of him scolding Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following COVID protocols emerged.
Tom’s latest outing at Duxford comes after he and son Connor made a rare public appearance at a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on October 9. Tom and Connor, whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were all smiles as they watched the game and conversed with nearby fans. (He and Nicole also adopted daughter Isabella, 28, together.)
The actor took shook hands and took selfies with fans at the game. Photos of him from the event quickly went viral on the internet as people noted that he looked unrecognizable. The game also marked one of the few public outings between Tom and his adult children, who both keep a low profile out of the public eye. The actor is also dad to Suri, 15, with ex-wife Katie Holmes. They split in 2012 after six years of marriage.
