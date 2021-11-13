Connect with us

Two Eaton officers who shot man in exchange of gunfire were justified in use of force, DA says

1 min ago

CSU Pueblo student arrested after weapons, ammo found inside truck, apartment
Two Eaton police officers who shot a man in an exchange of gunfire were justified in their use of force, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 24, officers shot Levi Miller, 30, when they responded to the 1200 block of Aspen Court on a report of a disturbance, an argument between and man and a woman, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Two officers arrived and encountered Miller, who was armed. Miller allegedly fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, hitting him. He was taken to a local hospital.

“The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the investigation which was provided to the District Attorney’s Office,” according to a DA’s news release on Friday.

CSU Rams vs. Air Force football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

13 mins ago

November 13, 2021

CSU Rams vs. Air Force football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions
Air Force (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West) at Colorado State (3-6, 2-3)

5 p.m. Saturday, at Canvas Stadium

TV/Radio: CBS-SN/1430 AM, 98.1 FM

Line: AFA -2.5, 45.5 over/under

Weather: 62 degrees, clear

What to know

Season spiral. CSU was in a legitimate hunt for the Mountain West crown just three weeks ago. Not anymore. The Rams have lost three consecutive games with none more demoralizing than a 31-17 defeat last week at lowly Wyoming. CSU got manhandled in a rivalry game critical to its postseason dreams. The Rams now must win all three of their remaining games — Air Force, Hawaii and Nevada — to achieve bowl eligibility. The odds are not in CSU’s favor.

Stop the run. The most surprising aspect of the Border War loss was CSU’s inability to slow down Wyoming’s rushing attack: 57 carries for 385 yards. That is especially worrisome this week against an Air Force offense heavily reliant on its ground game. Junior running back Brad Roberts, a 2019 Ralston Valley graduate, averages more than 100 yards rushing per game. Starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels leads the Falcons with nine rushing touchdowns. It’s a tall order for CSU’s run defense.

Lopsided rivalry. CSU football recruiting classes are consistently ranked higher than Air Force. But that hasn’t translated to victories. The Falcons have beaten the Rams four consecutive times and hold a 12-2 series advantage dating back to 2006. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has developed a winning program in Colorado Springs with 10 bowl game appearances over 14 years. The Falcons do not waver from their identity as a scrappy, run-first football team that grinds their opponents into submission.

Food drive. CSU and AFA fans attending Saturday’s game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation at tailgating locations surrounding Canvas Stadium. All donations will directly benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County and the CSU Mobile Food Pantry. The game is also featured as Military Appreciation Day with multiple flyovers planned over Canvas Stadium.

Key Matchups

CSU QB Todd Centeio vs. AFA defense. The Rams’ starting quarterback threw two interceptions in the Border War loss. Centeio’s decision-making, especially in the red zone, must improve for CSU to stand a chance against Air Force. Give tight end Trey McBride more opportunities to find the end zone.

CSU defensive line vs. AFA offensive line. The Rams’ front seven got outmuscled against Wyoming after being the team’s greatest strength all season. That can’t happen against a no-frills Air Force offense that runs the football on almost every play. CSU loses big if it can’t generate a push up front.

Predictions

Kyle Fredrickson, sports reporter: Air Force 17, CSU 14

CSU’s defense bounces back in a major way against Air Force. But mistakes on offense doom the Rams in yet another rivalry loss this season.

Polis pushes monoclonal antibodies for Colorado’s high-risk COVID patients: “We need every bed we have”

24 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday urged anyone who is eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment to get it, but not to use it as a replacement for vaccination against COVID-19.

Antibody treatment early in the disease’s course can reduce the odds of hospitalization by about 70%, but vaccines lower the odds by about 90%. Still, if a person didn’t get vaccinated, antibody treatment is their best option, Polis said.

“We need every bed that we have in our hospitals,” he said during a news briefing.

To be eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment, you must have a positive COVID-19 test and fit the following criteria:

  • Age 12 or older
  • Have mild to moderate symptoms (If you can’t breathe, it’s too late)
  • Symptoms started in the last 10 days
  • At high risk of severe disease because of age or chronic conditions

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said that if half of the eligible people get monoclonal antibody treatment, about 2,600 fewer people would be hospitalized through the end of the year, and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on the projected worst day would be 150 to 300 lower.

Any reduction in hospitalizations could potentially be important, since Colorado is projected to come close to hospital capacity or exceed it by the end of December. Polis has called for hospitals to add 500 new beds, with about half of them for people receiving general care and about half in “step-down” units for those who aren’t yet strong enough to go home.

It’s not clear who will staff them, though, because hospital staff is already stretched thin across Colorado.

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all

35 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Opinion: Kyle Rittenhouse, found guilty or innocent, should disgust us all
We should — all of us — be disgusted with Kyle Rittenhouse. The fact that all of us aren’t is a problem. A profound one.

Set aside for now Rittenhouse’s legal guilt or innocence in the killing of two men and the injuring of a third during a night of protests and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. We now wait for Monday’s closing arguments in his murder trial, and then we’ll wait for the jury’s verdict, and there will be time to approve or disapprove of the outcome.

For now, let’s consider the bigger issues, the elements of this case that reflect where America stands as a society. Let’s consider what the very idea of a “Kyle Rittenhouse” means, and how our divided reaction to him reveals a far deeper and far more dangerous problem than one armed person in a Midwestern town on a hot August night of civil unrest.

We have to consider these things because there are not just disagreements over Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence. There are people — many — on the right who consider the now 18-year-old not just innocent, but heroic. He has been hailed by them as an All-American patriot who did what the police or the government wasn’t willing to do. Some say he should one day run for public office. Some have compared his prosecution to child abuse.

Not long after the night Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in 2020, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin tweeted: “ALL THE BEST PEOPLE #StandWithKyle. It’s now or never…and, yes, it’s war.”

In a recent piece on Fox News’ website, host Tucker Carlson wrote: “Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha to clean up the filth left by the rioting Biden voters.”

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, with an illegally purchased AR-15 style rifle to the scene of widespread protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Let me state that more generally: A 17-year-old armed with a powerful rifle crossed state lines and placed himself smack-dab in a chaotic and potentially violent scene.

Is our common sense so eroded by political divisions and tragically twisted concepts of masculinity that we can’t all agree that no 17-year-old should be traipsing around ANY city at ANY time of day with a weapon like that?

Are we ready to start heroizing teen vigilantism? Do we want untrained youth whose prefrontal cortexes, the part of the brain responsible for controlling impulses, aren’t fully developed, patrolling streets with deadly weapons?

Does anyone really think that’s going to end well? It certainly didn’t in Kenosha.

The bottom line is this: The people hailing Rittenhouse as a good ol’ American boy who had the guts to stand up to lawbreakers are only doing so because they’re OK with the type of people he killed. In the Rittenhouse-as-hero narrative, the three men he gunned down were not people on the opposite side of the ideological fence — they were the enemy. They were either supportive of or consorting with groups protesting the police. They were, as Carlson wrote, “filth.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, recounting the criminal records of two of Rittenhouse’s victims — records Rittenhouse couldn’t possibly have known about when he shot them — said Thursday that the teenager “did the right thing.”

Gutfeld went on: “He did what the government should have done, which was to make sure these dirtbags, these violent disgusting dirtbags, weren’t roaming the streets!”

By Gutfeld’s logic, we should stand up and applaud any 17-year-old who takes up an illegally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15, a military style rifle, and guns down people with criminal histories.

Is that something we all agree on? Is that where we’re at in America these days?

More importantly, is everyone fine with all this if the Kyle Rittenhouse character is cast as a Black 17-year-old, and the scene is an area outside one of former President Donald Trump’s rallies? If that teen with a still-developing prefrontal cortex feels his life is threatened by someone outside that rally, and the teen opens fire, is he going to get the same hero treatment? Will the criminal backgrounds of his victims make them “disgusting dirtbags” who got what was coming to them thanks to a righteous youth vigilante?

