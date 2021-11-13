VERZUZ: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Will Go Head-To-Head In LA Next Month

It’s fiiiiinally happening!

After an entire year of negotiations, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is stepping into the Verzuz arena to battle Three 6 Mafia next month.

The official Verzuz Instagram account announced the news on Friday, November 12, writing in their caption, “IT’S THAT TIME. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (@btnhlive) vs Three 6 Mafia (@three6mafia) LIVE from Los Angeles!! Thursday, DECEMBER 2ND. Y’all ready!? #VERZUZ MORE DETAILS COMING SOON!”

As the post suggests, it seems like there are surprises up the sleeves of both Bone Thugs and Three 6–but one thing fans don’t have to worry about is one of their favorites missing from the event. The post promised that “ALL members” of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony–Bizzy Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone and Wish Bone–will be on deck.

This match-up has been a long time in the making.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were actually set to do an event independently from Verzuz back in April 2020, but Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland intervened and got them to cancel the battle.

Swizz contacted Krayzie Bone less than an hour before their Instagram Live battle was scheduled to begin, according to DJ Paul, persuading him to postpone the event. A year later, Paul shared a screenshot of a Zoom conversation between himself, Krayzie Bone, Swizz, and Grady Spivey, VP of Entertainment Strategy at Triller to Instagram, letting fans know that negotiations were back on.

Krayzie Bone also spoke about the possibility of this match-up in August, telling HipHopDX he was optimistic about it happening sometime this year.

“It’s not confirmed yet, but we had conversations yesterday about it. It’s indeed a very strong possibility,” he said at the time. “We’ll probably try to make it happen realistically after the TLC tour [September/October].”

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Verzuz Three 6 Mafia battle will take place in Los Angeles on December 2.