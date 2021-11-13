How to
What Is Best for a New Beekeeper, a Nuc or Package Bees?
Wait a second, if I become a beekeeper how do I get started? I have a thousand questions and no one to answer them. We are going to look at just ONE of the topics that plague new beekeepers and that is what do I need a package or a nuc of bees.
When my friend and business partner, and I, started off in beekeeping we were, I believe, ill advised. It was recommended to get packages. Knowing what I know now, this was a mistake. Today, I would say spend the extra money and get a nuc.
Option one, a nuc. What is a nuc? A nuc is a nucleus of a hive. A small colony of bees reduced from a standard eight or ten frame hive, placed in a smaller five frame box, with foundation. The nuc contains the queen, nurse bees, guard bees, drones, and workers. A nuc has a laying queen. A laying queen means eggs, eggs must be present so that the workers can feed and raise a queen cell, if something tragic befalls the queen, such as an injury. In this event, the workers choose an egg to raise as the new queen. It’s quite an interesting process.
Option two the package. What is a package? In short, a box of bees that consists of a caged mated queen, and a few thousand worker bees. The caging of the queen isn’t a barbaric practice, it’s a way to keep the queen separate from the other bees who would try to kill her because they don’t know who she is. She was placed in the cage, and in the package just before the package was shipped. As far as that goes, none of the bees in the package probably knew each other before they were shaken into the package. The way the bees get from their hives in the field, into the box known as the package is they are shaken from frames in large hives in the bee yard, into a funnel like apparatus then into the screened box known as a package. Once the proper weight of bees is in the box a can of sugar syrup is placed in the top of the box with the queen in a cage dangling down into the package secured by a piece of strapping. When removing this you have to be very careful not to drop the queen in her cage down into the mass of bees, or someone has to reach down into the bees and get the queen cage out. Why? You will probably get stung a few times while retrieving the queen cage. The queen in her cage is fragile and needs to be handled with care.
Packages are harder to install. Nucs can just be picked up from the bee farmer and transported to their home where they will immediately start gathering food to feed the colony. Packages take longer to establish once in the hive, hopefully the queen will be fine and start a good brood laying pattern. In a nuc this problem is alleviated because the beekeeper has the bees settled into a good climate when you pick them up. The beekeepers job with a package is to get the package into a nuc or honey hive for the “settling in” process to begin. Hopefully, if all goes well they “settle in” before to long and start to work together. In a nuc they are already working together when you pick the nuc up. They are a colony.
In conclusion I believe the nuc, while slightly more expensive, is better for the new beekeeper in the long haul over the package. There is a learning curve and the nuc is easier for the beginning beekeeper, the nuc is established, while the package is not. There are a lot more chances for failure with a package than a nuc!
HIVE a nice day!
How to
What to Do Before Hiring a Handyman?
- Ask for a few references then contact them.
It wouldn’t be much of a problem if a handyman is recommended by family or friends. However, when he was picked by means of an online ad, a newspaper ad or mail, it is crucial to ask for references since he will work inside a home.
- Ask the handyman questions about his experience and capability.
How long has he been in this line of work? What jobs does he specialize in? What are his favorite jobs? Questions should be direct to the point so homeowners will know if this person is capable of doing other jobs. For instance, if they like him to do a particular job like placing adjustable shelving in the garage, it is important to know if the handyman is capable of other crafts. When homeowners feel at ease with the handyman, they can assign other tasks whether on the same day or later on.
- Find out about licenses and registration…
The rules for licensing and registration for home repair contractors differ from one state to another and any handyman needs to follow them. Since ‘handywork’ jobs that cross other crafts are a bit small, laws concerning builders and contractors may not be applicable to handyman in a particular area. For instance, some rules depend on the average size of the job; others on the contractor’s annual income and there are states that require licensing for every contractor while some states do not require anything. The rules in some large big metropolitan areas can literally vary from one block to another. Other states agree to follow local governments. All these can be very confusing!
To know the licensing requirements in a particular area, residents can ask their local building inspector/town hall.
- How does a handyman put a price on his work? Does he offer estimates? Does he charge by the hour/half hour?
This is an issue that may be partially regulated by the state/local government. There are states that require a written quotation for jobs that cost more than a certain dollar figure. This way, consumers are protected from dishonest contractors who present an estimate then succeed with charging much more.
A lot of handymen charge by the hour with a minimum charge. Homeowners should take note of a handyman’s hourly rates. Some handymen charge an hourly rate due to their popularity and overhead expenses, to name few.
Actually, there is little or no connection between the hourly rate and the handyman’s skill. More often than not, pricing is not based on an esoteric formula but rather, what the market will be able to bear as well as the competition rates.
It would be a bit scary to give an authority just to anyone. If they like to spend more for the job list, then they should inform their handyman beforehand. He can let them understand what is needed, what could go right and most especially, go wrong, that would make them go beyond their budget. When both parties are honest with their exchange of information, there will no longer be surprises.
How to
How Many Domain Name Variants Should You Book For Your Business?
Many businessmen and entrepreneurs book several different domain names and domain name variants when starting a new business or launching a new project. Most of the names are not renewed and are sold in the open market later. Whichever name is selected for the business’ online presence is supported by a website. This article discusses whether it is worth booking multiple domain name variants and whether there is any use for so many names.
Cost of Registration and Renewal
Initial registration is only a small aspect of securing the domain name of your choice. After that, the main headache that you need to bare is renewing the names on time and ensuring that they are put to some use and not idle. If you miss renewal of any name, it may become available to others and the whole exercise of pre-emptive registration is dissolved. Some registry’s allow booking the domain names for upto 10 years at a stretch, while others insist on a maximum period of 2 years. There are many instances when domain names which were booked for 10 years, lapsed after their 10th year expiry, due to the domain owner forgetting about the domain name registration or having lost control of the email address which they used 10 years back. In other cases, the domain was registered on an ex-member or ex-employee’s name and thereafter, no one in the company bothered to take control of it. These are some of the downsides of blocking many names and not being able to manage them.
New tlds
With the advent of hundreds of new top level domain extensions, booking multiple names has become more difficult and also more expensive. While early online entrepreneurs had to worry about just a few variants like.org,.net,.biz, nowadays it is practically impossible and terrible expensive to book all variants and keep renewing them. Even if you take an average of $10 per domain name per year, if an organisation books 100 tld’s they will end up spending $1000 and getting virtually nothing for their money. Besides this, many countries offer multiple variations of domain names, which may double or triple the registration count.
Trademark Monitoring
There are numerous online services which monitor your brand names and trademarks and continuously search for domain name bookings which may infringe your trademark rights. This means that they will point out similar or confusingly deceptive names which may lead people to believe that the infringer is you. But these services are expensive and all that they can do is alert you about the infringement. Thereafter, you have to fight out a legal battle to enforce your rights. Assuming that you do win, the question would be whether it is worth the effort that you have taken to defend your mark.
Lack of enforceability
In many cases of cyber squatting, even if you do file a case in a court of law and win the case, it maybe very difficult for you to enforce the court’s order, due to the international nature of domain name infringement and registration. In some countries it becomes very difficult to defend your trademarks and pursue cases for damages or profits and hence, it may not be worth the effort.
How to
How Much Should I Pay for Wedding Transport?
Weddings attract lots of people. As an expression of gratitude for the guests to take time out of their lives to attend the wedding, they are given a royal treatment. Because of ever increasing busy schedules of people these days and the hassles of transport, attending a wedding becomes cumbersome for many.
It is indeed thoughtful, if the guests get a ride to the wedding venue in comfort and do not feel marooned in an unknown locality? Wedding venues are usually either in remote locations or in an extremely crowded locale.
Wedding transportation, if arranged, would pick the guests up from either their hotels, home, workplace or an assigned meeting point and drop them off at the wedding. After the ceremony is over, they would be dropped off to either hotel, home or a spot from where they can go anywhere they want with ease.
Here are a few ideas on what hiring a wedding transportation and help to let you estimate approximately how much it would cost.
- Car
Luxurious and private, cars can be an extremely expensive wedding transport choice, if you’re planning a low-budget or an average-budget wedding. Even if you hire not so classy cars, it would burn a hole through your pocket, unless money isn’t a concern for you.
With base fares, hourly charges, fuel charges, mileage costs, driver charges and several other costs, the hire pricing for several cars for would be quite high. Considering that weddings have several other pricey affairs, cars should be avoided unless it is for V.I.P. Guests.
- Horse-Drawn Carriages
Even though it’s dreamy and unorthodox, horse-drawn carriages are impractical. Keeping aside the fact that they’re unhygienic, slow and space consuming, they too are costly means of transport. You’ll be charged exorbitantly for horse fodder, decoration, seating and many other added costs. If budget is a limiting factor for you, it is best to opt out of this impracticality.
- Hotel Shuttle
In case you’re doing a wedding where most of your guests are residing in hotel rooms that you’ve provided for, you can choose to have hotel shuttle services, but only to nearby venues. Even though it’s convenient, you’ll have to pay for the extra shuttle services based on the number of shuttles done.
- Bus
Bus is the most cost-effective and budget-friendly wedding transport! With minimum carrying passenger capacity as 20 and maximum being 60, that too with great comfort, bus hire for a wedding is definitely the most practical wedding transport. Even with all included costs, bases fares, hourly charges, decor charges and other charges, luxury buses are optimum for low-budget and average-budget weddings. Since a large group of guests can get inside the bus, they would already be in jovial and party mood for the social event especially if you employ means of entertainment during their ride. So, with respect to both budget and merriment, hiring luxury buses as wedding transport is a win-win.
Bus hire for wedding in Lucknow is done by the respectable company ShankerTravels. They even provide bus services in Kanpur. So, luxury bus on hire in available in both Lucknow and Kanpur for all seasons and purposes.
Don’t Underestimate the Power of Yoga!
Different Types of Business Cards For Different Types of Businesses
What Is Best for a New Beekeeper, a Nuc or Package Bees?
Friday’s tournament scoreboard and highlights
Why Some Might FOLLOW Certain Public Officials?
How to Restart a Palm Pilot That Won’t Turn On
What to Do Before Hiring a Handyman?
Healthy Scituate moves one step closer to Gillette
Does Secondhand Smoke Affect Your Health?
Tips For an Effective WoW Grind in the Outland Zone
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper