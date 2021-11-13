What Is The Formula For Developing Successful Children?

When I was a student and teachers would say, “Study for your



math test!” I would think, “How do I ‘study’ for a math test?”



I now realize that ‘study’ is the wrong verb. You really need



to ‘practice’ for a math test.

Math tests not only require you to KNOW material, they



require you to know HOW TO DO something with that material.



This shift requires a shift in your preparation. Unlike other



tests, there is no way to prepare for a math test the night



before. At that point, you either know the material or you



don’t, but there is no faking.

First, it is important to understand common reasons



students loose points on math tests. They include:

1) Not reading the directions! (This is a big one!)

2) Not writing neatly. (i.e. Mistaking a digit in the

tens place for one that should be in the hundreds

place.)

3) Not understanding the math vocabulary.

4) Not doing their homework regularly to get appropriate

practice.

5) Not knowing their basic addition, subtraction,

multiplication, and/or division facts fluently.

Simply being aware that each of these factors can impact



your grade is half of your battle, but as you probably



guessed, there is more you can do.

** Action Plan **

Step 1: Know your basic math facts! There are hundreds of



math games on the internet to help you practice your facts.



They are the foundation of math and will continue to hold



you back if you cannot answer each of them (0-10) in a



split-second.

Step 2: As you do your homework, remind yourself that you



are actually ‘studying’ for your next math test. Circle all



problems that you do not know how to do and ask for help in



class the next day. As you correct your homework in class,



circle all problems you did wrong and take notes about how to



do them correctly.

Step 3: Three nights before your test, study your math



vocabulary and do 10-15 practice problems using “wrong”



answers from your homework. Repeat the next night with



different homework problems.

Step 4: The night before the test, review those lovely



vocabulary words and do one problem from each night’s



homework.

Step 5: When you first receive the test, write down any



formulas or definitions you are afraid you might forget.

Step 6: Read the directions! Twice.

Step 7: Write neatly. Keep your numbers in the correct



place-value.

Step 8: When you are stuck, do as much as you can (you may



get partial credit), then skip the problem and move on.



Come back to it if you have time.

Step 9: After your test is graded, make sure you understand



any mistakes and how to correct them. If you do not



understand the material now, you will continue to have



problems in following chapters.

** In Conclusion **

Math can be challenging because everything you learn builds



on knowledge you should have learned before. If you miss



something, it will catch up with you. However, if you:

– Learn your math facts,

– Treat your homework like it is test practice and learn

from your mistakes,

– Take time to learn math vocabulary,

-and-

– Read the directions…

…it will not be long before your math test scores will soar!