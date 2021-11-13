How to
What to Do Before Hiring a Handyman?
- Ask for a few references then contact them.
It wouldn’t be much of a problem if a handyman is recommended by family or friends. However, when he was picked by means of an online ad, a newspaper ad or mail, it is crucial to ask for references since he will work inside a home.
- Ask the handyman questions about his experience and capability.
How long has he been in this line of work? What jobs does he specialize in? What are his favorite jobs? Questions should be direct to the point so homeowners will know if this person is capable of doing other jobs. For instance, if they like him to do a particular job like placing adjustable shelving in the garage, it is important to know if the handyman is capable of other crafts. When homeowners feel at ease with the handyman, they can assign other tasks whether on the same day or later on.
- Find out about licenses and registration…
The rules for licensing and registration for home repair contractors differ from one state to another and any handyman needs to follow them. Since ‘handywork’ jobs that cross other crafts are a bit small, laws concerning builders and contractors may not be applicable to handyman in a particular area. For instance, some rules depend on the average size of the job; others on the contractor’s annual income and there are states that require licensing for every contractor while some states do not require anything. The rules in some large big metropolitan areas can literally vary from one block to another. Other states agree to follow local governments. All these can be very confusing!
To know the licensing requirements in a particular area, residents can ask their local building inspector/town hall.
- How does a handyman put a price on his work? Does he offer estimates? Does he charge by the hour/half hour?
This is an issue that may be partially regulated by the state/local government. There are states that require a written quotation for jobs that cost more than a certain dollar figure. This way, consumers are protected from dishonest contractors who present an estimate then succeed with charging much more.
A lot of handymen charge by the hour with a minimum charge. Homeowners should take note of a handyman’s hourly rates. Some handymen charge an hourly rate due to their popularity and overhead expenses, to name few.
Actually, there is little or no connection between the hourly rate and the handyman’s skill. More often than not, pricing is not based on an esoteric formula but rather, what the market will be able to bear as well as the competition rates.
It would be a bit scary to give an authority just to anyone. If they like to spend more for the job list, then they should inform their handyman beforehand. He can let them understand what is needed, what could go right and most especially, go wrong, that would make them go beyond their budget. When both parties are honest with their exchange of information, there will no longer be surprises.
How Many Domain Name Variants Should You Book For Your Business?
Many businessmen and entrepreneurs book several different domain names and domain name variants when starting a new business or launching a new project. Most of the names are not renewed and are sold in the open market later. Whichever name is selected for the business’ online presence is supported by a website. This article discusses whether it is worth booking multiple domain name variants and whether there is any use for so many names.
Cost of Registration and Renewal
Initial registration is only a small aspect of securing the domain name of your choice. After that, the main headache that you need to bare is renewing the names on time and ensuring that they are put to some use and not idle. If you miss renewal of any name, it may become available to others and the whole exercise of pre-emptive registration is dissolved. Some registry’s allow booking the domain names for upto 10 years at a stretch, while others insist on a maximum period of 2 years. There are many instances when domain names which were booked for 10 years, lapsed after their 10th year expiry, due to the domain owner forgetting about the domain name registration or having lost control of the email address which they used 10 years back. In other cases, the domain was registered on an ex-member or ex-employee’s name and thereafter, no one in the company bothered to take control of it. These are some of the downsides of blocking many names and not being able to manage them.
New tlds
With the advent of hundreds of new top level domain extensions, booking multiple names has become more difficult and also more expensive. While early online entrepreneurs had to worry about just a few variants like.org,.net,.biz, nowadays it is practically impossible and terrible expensive to book all variants and keep renewing them. Even if you take an average of $10 per domain name per year, if an organisation books 100 tld’s they will end up spending $1000 and getting virtually nothing for their money. Besides this, many countries offer multiple variations of domain names, which may double or triple the registration count.
Trademark Monitoring
There are numerous online services which monitor your brand names and trademarks and continuously search for domain name bookings which may infringe your trademark rights. This means that they will point out similar or confusingly deceptive names which may lead people to believe that the infringer is you. But these services are expensive and all that they can do is alert you about the infringement. Thereafter, you have to fight out a legal battle to enforce your rights. Assuming that you do win, the question would be whether it is worth the effort that you have taken to defend your mark.
Lack of enforceability
In many cases of cyber squatting, even if you do file a case in a court of law and win the case, it maybe very difficult for you to enforce the court’s order, due to the international nature of domain name infringement and registration. In some countries it becomes very difficult to defend your trademarks and pursue cases for damages or profits and hence, it may not be worth the effort.
How Much Should I Pay for Wedding Transport?
Weddings attract lots of people. As an expression of gratitude for the guests to take time out of their lives to attend the wedding, they are given a royal treatment. Because of ever increasing busy schedules of people these days and the hassles of transport, attending a wedding becomes cumbersome for many.
It is indeed thoughtful, if the guests get a ride to the wedding venue in comfort and do not feel marooned in an unknown locality? Wedding venues are usually either in remote locations or in an extremely crowded locale.
Wedding transportation, if arranged, would pick the guests up from either their hotels, home, workplace or an assigned meeting point and drop them off at the wedding. After the ceremony is over, they would be dropped off to either hotel, home or a spot from where they can go anywhere they want with ease.
Here are a few ideas on what hiring a wedding transportation and help to let you estimate approximately how much it would cost.
- Car
Luxurious and private, cars can be an extremely expensive wedding transport choice, if you’re planning a low-budget or an average-budget wedding. Even if you hire not so classy cars, it would burn a hole through your pocket, unless money isn’t a concern for you.
With base fares, hourly charges, fuel charges, mileage costs, driver charges and several other costs, the hire pricing for several cars for would be quite high. Considering that weddings have several other pricey affairs, cars should be avoided unless it is for V.I.P. Guests.
- Horse-Drawn Carriages
Even though it’s dreamy and unorthodox, horse-drawn carriages are impractical. Keeping aside the fact that they’re unhygienic, slow and space consuming, they too are costly means of transport. You’ll be charged exorbitantly for horse fodder, decoration, seating and many other added costs. If budget is a limiting factor for you, it is best to opt out of this impracticality.
- Hotel Shuttle
In case you’re doing a wedding where most of your guests are residing in hotel rooms that you’ve provided for, you can choose to have hotel shuttle services, but only to nearby venues. Even though it’s convenient, you’ll have to pay for the extra shuttle services based on the number of shuttles done.
- Bus
Bus is the most cost-effective and budget-friendly wedding transport! With minimum carrying passenger capacity as 20 and maximum being 60, that too with great comfort, bus hire for a wedding is definitely the most practical wedding transport. Even with all included costs, bases fares, hourly charges, decor charges and other charges, luxury buses are optimum for low-budget and average-budget weddings. Since a large group of guests can get inside the bus, they would already be in jovial and party mood for the social event especially if you employ means of entertainment during their ride. So, with respect to both budget and merriment, hiring luxury buses as wedding transport is a win-win.
Bus hire for wedding in Lucknow is done by the respectable company ShankerTravels. They even provide bus services in Kanpur. So, luxury bus on hire in available in both Lucknow and Kanpur for all seasons and purposes.
What Is Your Business Structure for the New Year?
There are basically only two tools that are needed to start and build a business online.
First you need a PAGE BUILDER. This is tool that allows you to create pages that can funnel people seeking your services into a device that allows the collection of data (primarily a name and email) so contact and connection can be made to create a relationship that eventually leads to sales.
Also, an AUTO-RESPONDER is needed to create lists and organize your contacts to send out information to huge groups automatically enlarging the number of people one needs to reach to conduct and grow a business.
With these two components in hand the following actions can be accomplished:
1. Make a decision which niche the business is going to serve and which problem or problems need to be solved. There should be a lot of thought and analysis put into this step in order to continue in the right direction and to be successful.
2 The next thing to get done is to build a lead magnet… this is a page that allows for the collection of basically a name and an email. In get someone to give you the name and email you make a free offer that entices them to action. This free offer should be full of valuable content. It could be a video, a book, something of value that will meet a need of your potential customer.
3. Drive this traffic (contacts, trade, business, customers, people) to the lead magnet. This can be done in a lot of different ways and you can be creative in how this is done. I got this information from a colleague that presented all these ideas on a live video seminar to people in the same affiliate business as her and she invited us to invite all our contacts. This was a win-win approach. Videos, free and paid ads, social media posts, email marketing, networking are a few ideas to drive people to what you have to offer in your lead magnet. Think outside of the box.
4. Provide value regularly. Send your list an email every day. Connect with them continually. Offer them value and show them that what you provide will give them a lot of value worth all the time. Then when you offer products they will see that you are giving them something way more valuable than the cost of your products.
5. Finally, make a sale. With 20% of your customers, just make the sale. They are ready. Your offer provides more value than the cost… it is a win for both your customer and you.
This is a brief outline of how to get your business up and running.
