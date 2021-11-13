Why Some Might FOLLOW Certain Public Officials?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Why does it, often, seem, some politicians, seem to get – away, with far – more, than others, and, as, is, often – said, some of these individuals, must be coated, with, Teflon? How come, certain individuals, continuously, maintain the loyalty of their supporters, despite their actions, lies, and actions, which, appear, to be, at – odds, with the best interests, of these, same people? After, over four decades, of involvement, in several, political campaigns, it still confuses/ perplexes, me, as, to why, some might FOLLOW, and strongly support certain public officials! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means, and represents, and why it matters.

1. Face facts; future; fruition; fate; faithful; fiction: It seems, many people, would rather hear some fiction, which supports their beliefs, prejudices, biases, etc, than, to face the facts, and choose, someone, who might create a meeting – of – the – minds, for the greater good, and pay keen attention, to the future ramifications, and needs! Instead of serving their own self – interest, and focusing on, their personal/ political agenda, we need leaders, who are, consistently, faithful, to the best interests, of their constituents, etc! Only, then, might we choose, individuals, with significant power and influence over our fate, in a far, better way!

2. Options; opportunities; open – mind: Instead of proceeding, with, the mind – set, of, My way or the highway, we need to elect people, with an open – mind, and a willingness to consider, a variety of options and alternatives, and seek the finest opportunities, instead of settling, for good – enough!

3. Listen; learn: How can we expect better leaders, unless we demand better, and create an atmosphere, and set, of standards, where they prioritize, effectively, listening, and learning from every conversation, and experience?

4. Leadership; learn: Simply, holding a political, and/ or, public position, doesn’t mean, that person, is fit – to – lead! It requires a commitment to, and discipline, to clearly, demonstrate, effective, meaningful leadership! They must be willing to articulate a clear message, so constituents learn, and we minimize, repeating the same mistakes!

5. Organized; offers: Prepared, organized leadership, consistently, offers, the best opportunities, for all our citizens, etc!

6. Who; what; when; wisdom: Why can’t voters, proceed, with the wisdom, to consider, who is responsible, for what, and when, well – considered, actions, might be taken?

If, you are like, many others, you might have your doubts, about the character, etc, of those, holding, public office! Clearly, consider, as much as possible, before, deciding, if an individuals, earns the right, for you, to FOLLOW!