WOTLK Gold Farming Guide – Useful Tips To Farm Gold in WoW
A WOTLK gold farming guide is the best way to get the money you need in WoW fast and easy. Players have always tried all sorts of ways to make the gold they need in the game. But only the most experienced players have managed to find good spots and ways to make some cash. Which they either turned into a gold guide, or just bragged about them on forums and such so everyone found out about them.
When the WOTLK expansion came, I was just getting the hang of making some money in The Burning Crusades content. So it was really annoying. I had to level up my character another ten levels. But I did it and then I needed gold. Knowing what I went through the previous expansions, I just started using a WOTLK gold farming guide. I didn’t want to waste any more time with gold farming.
Using the guide, I got really good at PvE and also PvP. The guide was really good and I started seeing some tips from it. Using those tips, I was able to amass quite a wealth. Here are those tips:
– Don’t bother farming gear and trash loot. Concentrate on getting crystallized elements and other crafting resources. These sell really well on any server out there.
– Make sure you have your inventory empty when going to farm. That way you won’t have to got to sell things every 10 minutes.
– Gather and mine everything you see and can. There are always resources around spots that need to be taken. They bring a very good bonus to your over all profit.
– Get a good PvE fit for your character. Don’t try and invent your own little train. The ones you can find all over the web are the ones you need to use.
– Don’t settle on just one spot. Use as many spots as you can to get a large variety of items. That way you cover more ground and make a lot more money than by killing in one single spot.
– Watch the market and see what items are less. Go farm those and put them for sale for a really high price.
You will see that it is easy to make gold in WoW. These tips will help anyone get an idea of what they need to do to start making gold like the pros do. Now I don’t have to worry about not having gold to buy potions or mounts or any other types of items. So it is up to you. If you want to keep struggling to make money in the game, ignore these tips. If not, then use them. They will help you, even if you are not using a WOTLK gold farming guide.
Why Don’t Some People Like Cats?
Quite frankly I don’t know why people don’t like cats. I have loved cats since Inzy (that’s Inspector to you) first entered my life when I was a wee lass of 7. Inzy was the greatest cat. She would wait in the tree in the front of our yard each day until I got home from school. Sure we had a dog (Bunny), but Inzy was special.
The first time that I came to realize that other people do not like cats was from my own grandmother’s reaction to Inzy. My grandmother saw Inzy’s inquisitiveness as sinister. She saw Inzy’s affection as bothersome and her protectiveness (of me) as a threat. One day I got home from school and Inzy was not in her tree. I looked for her for hours. It was not until much later that my mother told me that my grandmother had taken Inzy away. I never got all the details (I was only 8), but I never forgave my grandmother.
There is so much myth surrounding cats. “Black cats are bad luck.” “Cats will steal your breath”. You would think that now we are well into the 21st Century that people would let go of these myths. We have moved so far away from the Dark Age – why can’t we move to the modern age with respect to cats? According to Wikipedia, the Felis catus, also known as the domestic cat or house cat to distinguish it from other felines is a small domesticated carnivorous mammal that is valued by humans for its companionship. No mystery there. A cat is a meat eating mammal that some of us have taken in as companions and we have been doing so for over 9,500 years.
Unlike dogs, cats are not pack animals. Cats do not have an instinctual drive to be submissive to one leader. House cats don’t require a lot of praise and like their big cat relatives, they are mainly motivated by survival. While cats can be described as aloof, they are also highly intelligent creatures and they are capable of learning. While you may not be able to teach your cat tricks the way you can teach a dog, you can train them to stop using your sofa as a scratching post or from jumping on the kitchen counter. In order to train and really enjoy your cat, you have to learn to communicate and think like a cat. Yelling at a cat rarely works. Yell at a cat and he or she will run or look at you as if you are crazy, but the behavior will continue and there will be frustration all around.
Simply put, there is no single way to train a cat. Like humans, each cat is different and you have to get to know your cat by listening and observing. Listen to the inflection in the “meow”, purr or hiss. Observe the body language. Is the back arched? Is the tail sticking up and rigid? If you take the time to listen and observe, you may even be able to prevent your cat from engaging in undesirable behavior before it starts.
On a personal note, I have two cats. One is helping me type right now. I love coming home to find them waiting for me by the door (they are indoor cats therefore, unlike Inzy, there is no tree access, but we do have cat scratching posts, cat perches and cat beds for their enjoyment). I love them rubbing on my leg (except when I wear black – but that’s what lint rollers are for) and head butting my hand. I love rubbing their little tummies and tickling their little chins. I love that they play nurse when I am under the weather and wrist rest when I am on my laptop.
Over the years, I have had 8 cats in my life and I have gotten to know each one. Each has been so different and I have loved them all. Therefore, to answer the question posed above. I still do not know why some people don’t like cats. Hey, some people don’t like chocolate… I don’t get that either.
© 2010 Patmar United LLC
Designing Home and SME Networks 12 – Network Security – The Basics
Most home users can close their eyes and blithely pass over this article. That’s not to say it doesn’t apply, just that not many home users want to get heavy and official with their family, and this article covers the dread subject of Security Policies
What is a security policy?
A security policy is a (normally written) statement of what your systems’ users are and are not allowed to do. It also usually covers some aspects of the sanctions that will be taken for breaches of the policy. (Now you see why not many home network owners implement a security policy!)
A thorough security policy states the obvious, as well as the obscure:
- If you don’t want your staff using work computers to surf the net for private purposes, say so. Say also what will happen if they get caught doing it. And tell them why (misuse of business resources, wasting time, traffic costs, impact on other business processes, danger of virus/trojan infections… the list is (almost) endless).
- If you don’t allow users to take their laptops home, then tell them.
- One often-missed threat is users taking company laptops home quite legally and then plugging them into unsecured home networks. Make sure that they understand that the company security policy applies ALL THE TIME, even when they’re at home or on holiday in the Seychelles.
Make sure that the policy is consistent and clearly-written. Consistency is especially important in its applicability. If the policy doesn’t apply to the boss’s son or to the IT director, make it plain in the policy and explain why. Users often use the excuse “Well, he did it, so why shouldn’t I?”
Of course, if the policy is too big, no-one will read it, so use all the advertiser’s tricks to push the point home: login notices, browser front-ends that you have to click ‘read and understood’ to continue, training and Q&A sessions, notice board announcements, regular monitoring and well-publicised sanctions, from verbal and written warnings, up to and including dismissal for very serious or repeated breaches.
And, once again, make sure EVERYONE knows about it, what it says and who it applies to. An important issue often overlooked is that the senior staff should be even more careful to apply it than the junior secretaries. After all, a Financial Director’s laptop is more likely to contain potentially company-destroying information than a salesman’s PDA!
Why bother to have a security policy?
Your security policy is a bit like an insurance policy. No insurance policy ever stopped an accident or prevented a disaster directly, but such documents:
- Make users aware of what they can and can’t do and still stay within the rules – they ignore the policy at their peril!
- Tell users that you are aware of what they do and what action you will take if the break the rules
- Give you ammunition if any action becomes necessary
- Gives your IT designer and support staff a baseline to implement your security architecture against.
- And, possibly most important, prevent any transgressor saying “I didn’t know…” or “You never told me…”
Creating a Security Policy is always a two-way process – quite often the user/designer/IT support will come to you and say “But what about…?”
Remember: No security policy is ever really finished. Goalposts move, new facilities, services and threats develop. Your IT team should review your security policy every quarter, and the IT management team or the Board should review it annually.
How Does Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Work?
Concentrating solar power works by focusing the sun’s energy and creating heat. This heat is then used to turn conventional generators much like the way steam generates electricity. There are three main types of CSPs: parabolic troughs, power towers, and dish engine systems.
Parabolic troughs: In this type of system, solar collectors reflect and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver. Running along the side of the trough is a pipe which contains a liquid, usually some type of oil. This heated fluid then runs through a conventional steam generator to produce electricity.
A collector field is created when these CSPs are put into rows. These CSPs are then allowed to move freely to track the sun to maximize its efficiency. Currently parabolic troughs are hybrid systems which use fossil fuel during the times the sun is not present.
Power towers: A power tower uses mirrors called heliostats that track the sun and reflect the concentrated beams onto a reflector at the bottom of the pole. The sunlight then heats a transfer fluid like oil which in turn powers a turbine generator.
Some models use molten nitrate salt because it is a superior heat transfer medium than oil.
Dish engine systems: These systems burns sunlight instead of coal or gas in order to produce electricity. The solar concentrator and the power conversion unit are the two main components of this system.
The solar concentrator collects sunlight and concentrates it on a receiver. The surface of the concentrator is reflective glass mirror which reflects approximately 92% of sunlight.
