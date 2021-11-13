WOTLK Gold Farming Guide – Useful Tips To Farm Gold in WoW

Share Pin 0 Shares

A WOTLK gold farming guide is the best way to get the money you need in WoW fast and easy. Players have always tried all sorts of ways to make the gold they need in the game. But only the most experienced players have managed to find good spots and ways to make some cash. Which they either turned into a gold guide, or just bragged about them on forums and such so everyone found out about them.

When the WOTLK expansion came, I was just getting the hang of making some money in The Burning Crusades content. So it was really annoying. I had to level up my character another ten levels. But I did it and then I needed gold. Knowing what I went through the previous expansions, I just started using a WOTLK gold farming guide. I didn’t want to waste any more time with gold farming.

Using the guide, I got really good at PvE and also PvP. The guide was really good and I started seeing some tips from it. Using those tips, I was able to amass quite a wealth. Here are those tips:

– Don’t bother farming gear and trash loot. Concentrate on getting crystallized elements and other crafting resources. These sell really well on any server out there.

– Make sure you have your inventory empty when going to farm. That way you won’t have to got to sell things every 10 minutes.

– Gather and mine everything you see and can. There are always resources around spots that need to be taken. They bring a very good bonus to your over all profit.

– Get a good PvE fit for your character. Don’t try and invent your own little train. The ones you can find all over the web are the ones you need to use.

– Don’t settle on just one spot. Use as many spots as you can to get a large variety of items. That way you cover more ground and make a lot more money than by killing in one single spot.

– Watch the market and see what items are less. Go farm those and put them for sale for a really high price.

You will see that it is easy to make gold in WoW. These tips will help anyone get an idea of what they need to do to start making gold like the pros do. Now I don’t have to worry about not having gold to buy potions or mounts or any other types of items. So it is up to you. If you want to keep struggling to make money in the game, ignore these tips. If not, then use them. They will help you, even if you are not using a WOTLK gold farming guide.