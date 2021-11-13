Connect with us

Youth sought in Albuquerque twin killings arrested in Denver

2 mins ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old youth sought in a double homicide in Albuquerque has been arrested in Denver.

The youth was sought in the Jan. 27 shooting deaths of Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31, at an apartment complex where a third person was shot and wounded, Albuquerque police said late Thursday.

According to Albuquerque police, the youth exchanged gunfire with a fourth person as the youth tried unsuccessfully to take a vehicle.

The youth was wounded but ran off, police said.

Interviewed by police after being to a hospital by his father, the youth gave conflicting statements and then asked for a lawyer, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Welton Street Cafe moving to new location after 22 years in current spot

13 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Over the last year and a half, Fathima Dickerson and her family have thought a lot of about the future of their 22-year-old cafe named after the street it calls home at the heart of Five Points.

Now they are taking a big step toward ensuring the future of Welton Street Cafe for decades to come.

In October, they signed a lease on a brand new restaurant space just a block from their current location, at 2883 Welton St. Denverite first reported the news on Thursday.

“It’s about making sure this community and this community space are not removed from a historically Black neighborhood,” Dickerson said Friday. “Just the fight to stay here has been a hell of a fight.”

RELATED: Renaissance on Welton Street: New dinner spot draws crowds as cafe welcomes back diners

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Welton Street Cafe’s dining room closed for longer than most, at nearly 16 months. The building faced nearly insurmountable repair costs from a broken elevator and failing HVAC. Dickerson was never sure the business would survive.

“The process to keep legacy businesses or sustain them is not as easy as people think it is,” she said.

And the process isn’t over by a long shot. Now begins six months or so of designing and building out the new space from scratch. The Dickersons have enlisted Desibl, a Black-owned architecture firm based in Five Points, to complete the new restaurant, which takes up about 3,000 square feet at the corner of 29th and Welton, alongside three other storefronts.

Broncos rookie Javonte Williams making mark with “angry” highlight carries: “He runs with something extra”

24 mins ago

November 13, 2021

Every time Broncos running back Javonte Williams burrows his way through the line, runs away from or even tries to jump over defenders, his combination of speed and power endears him to teammates and fans alike.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins, a 27-year sideline veteran, sees it, too. But he also sees something else. Something unique. Something unteachable.

And, just nine games into Williams’ pro career, something special.

“On all of those (highlight) runs, what stands out the most is he runs with more than his talent,” Modkins said during an interview with The Denver Post. “He’s a talented player or else he wouldn’t be in the building.

“But he runs with something extra. He runs with heart. Sometimes, you have to decide as a runner, ‘I’m not going to be tackled.’ ”

That kind of want-to level, which can’t be measured, has been on display during Williams’ 95-carry body of work entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. YouTube videos pop up every week of him masquerading as a bulldozer. NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” has made him a regular feature in its “Angry Runs” segment. And teammates wait for the next thunderbolt-type play.

And Williams isn’t even the Broncos’ leading rusher. Melvin Gordon has 477 yards (on 109 carries) and Williams has 466 yards (season-high 111 in last week’s win at Dallas). But for an organization searching for an identity, Williams might carry the flag for an offense that wants to churn out rushing yards to set up the rest of their game plan.

A second-round pick, Williams ranks third among NFL rookies in yards and attempts and second in carries of at least 10 yards (16). He has gained at least six yards on 31.6% of his attempts.

Modkins’ career includes coaching young tailbacks such as Jamaal Charles (Kansas City), C.J. Spiller (Buffalo) and Phillip Lindsay (Broncos). Williams stacks up with each.

“Javonte is as good as any of them as a rookie,” Modkins said. “He’s further along in his ability to digest a lot of information and put it to use. He’s talented, he’s tough and he understands a lot of stuff that it takes rookies a long time to learn, particularly in pass protection.

“He’s doing great.”

Edgerrin James comparison

Williams had a simple answer when asked if he believes he should regularly break a tackle.

“Always,” he said with a laugh.

Funny to Williams and the Broncos, not so funny to opponents. Five of his carries stand out, gains of 16 yards at Jacksonville, 31 against Baltimore, 49 at Pittsburgh and 30 against Las Vegas and at Dallas, respectively.

Defenders who have been Javonte’d this year: Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins, Roy Robertson-Harris and Andrew Wingard. … Baltimore’s Tavon Young, Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey. … Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick. … Las Vegas’ Amik Robertson and Trevon Moehrig. … And Dallas’ Justin Hamilton.

All came up empty trying to stop this rolling ball of punch and attitude.

Three Jaguars defenders bounced off Williams. “Talk about a guy breaking tackles and keeping his balance,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

Williams carried Humphrey 21 yards downfield. “He just jumped on my back and I kept going,” Williams said.

Fitzpatrick whiffed in the open field. “It showed his ability in the open field because he made a man miss,” Modkins said.

Williams jumped over Moehrig. “(Gordon) has the jumping in his tool bag, too,” Modkins said. “I prefer they stay on their feet.”

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Javonte Williams (33) of the Denver Broncos hurdles Trevon Moehrig (25) of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

And last week’s play against the Cowboys was all about Williams keeping his legs pumping (28 yards post-contact). “Everybody was trying to hold on to me, they weren’t trying to tackle me,” Williams said.

“It gives everybody wearing orange — fans, players, coaches — a boost to see that kind of drive and that kind of determination,” Modkins said. “It peps up all of us, me in particular.”

Minnesota reports 8th school employee death from COVID-19 this fall, matching all of last school year

35 mins ago

November 12, 2021

Minnesota’s teachers union is calling on the state to release more information on serious school-related coronavirus cases as the number school-related deaths from COVID-19 this fall has matched the total from last school year.

State health officials on Thursday reported the eighth death of a school employee since the first week of September. One student also has died from COVID-19 complications this fall.

Sixteen K-12 school employees and two students have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The figures include public, private and tribal schools.

Since the state health department began reporting school-related coronavirus numbers in August 2020, 257 employees and 151 students have been hospitalized with the disease, according to the weekly report published Thursday. Of those cases, 51 staff and 20 students required ICU care. In all, 34,586 students have been infected with COVID-19 in a school setting.

In a statement, Education Minnesota called the deaths tragic and asked that health officials release anonymous summary data on deaths and hospitalizations tied to schools to help educators make better safety decisions.

The health department currently publishes a weekly list of school buildings that reported five or more cases among students or staff but does not provide school-specific information on deaths and hospitalizations.

