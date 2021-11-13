YUNG DRACO: Soulja Boy Makes His Return To ‘The Breakfast Club’, Calls Out Kanye Again For Cutting Him From ‘Donda’ Video]

Soulja Boy returns to The Breakfast Club to talk about all of the things in his life that have transpired since his last appearance.

Soulja Boy is one of the most hilarious people in our culture and any time he’s in front of a camera, it’s pure magic.

Before the coronavirus ruined our lives, the last viral interview we had was Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club. He gave us so many gems and memes and even the “DRAKE?!?!?!” moment that will live on forever. Unfortunately, Soulja’s resurgence was cut short as he was locked up shortly after.

Now, Soulja is back and he’s on the Millennium Tour as his single “Rick and Morty” is performing well in the music streets. There isn’t a better time for him to drop back by The Breakfast Club and catch up on life.

Soulja was in his usual form and talked about any and everything. Of course, he spoke on his issues with Kanye West and hilariously asked how can Kanye take him off the album that he’s making, which is funny because “Donda” is literally Kanye’s album and he has creative control. Soulja admits that they are good and the text message Kanye posted was “real”, saying all he wanted was an apology.

Still despite that, he called out Ye and said that his “Yeezy” album was “trash.”

“Kanye, you drop the most trash shit, n****,” he said. “You ain’t never dropped a trash song in your life? So that motherf**** Yeezus album wasn’t trash?” “So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash?’. … I’m not fixing to say that. I’m gonna give it a couple more listens [as opposed to] just publicly disrespecting somebody’s work of art,” he said.

He also broke down his recent beef with Young Dolph and Key Glock and admits it’s nothing major, but insists they are lying about being independent. He also goes on to talk about his business ventures and his upcoming movies.

You can catch all of that and more below.