3 Side Effects of UV Teeth Whitening – Shocking Facts Revealed
What is UV Teeth Whitening
This method uses lasers or ultra violet light to accelerate the bleaching process. Chemicals or bleaching gels are used on the teeth, the laser or uv light accelerates the process, activating the bleaching chemicals, for an instant whitening effect in the gel.
The Side Effects.
1.Sensitive Teeth.
This is probably the most common side effect for whitening teeth is tooth sensitivity. Sensitivity has been reported with both professional and diy bleaching methods.
2.Sensitive Gums
The gums become more sensitive, this is more common side effect with treatments carried out with a professional. The dentist will use the ultra violet lights and stronger bleaching agents to accelerate the process.
3. The Burning Feeling.
The dual bleaching process of the laser light and the bleaching agent can often cause discomfort. This combination the dentist uses is probably more uncomfortable than painful.
At home treatment can some times cause side effects although the bleaching treatments are not as potent or harsh on the gums.
Knowing what to expect can often take away the fear of the dentist visit. The side effects of the whitening treatment in 99% of cases are short term and will disappear after a few weeks.
Making a great first impression, having a beautiful pearly white smile boosts your confidence. People notice yellow teeth, this can appear as if you do not care about your appearance or personal hygiene. This could not be further from the truth. Teeth stain as we get older, some stains are very difficult to remove.
Bridal Eye Makeup Tips
Bridal eye makeup is more than just about shadow and liner-it starts from a good foundation, like the whole bridal look itself.
For longer lasting makeup, and a clear canvas, foundation or ideally eye makeup primer should be applied to the whole of the lid-this will give something for the shadows and liner to stick to, and give extra lasting power. Airbrushing a base for the eyes is another great way to get a flawless base-in fact airbrushing the entire foundation for bridal makeup is highly recommended.
Bridal makeup is all about looking good in the flesh, and in photographs. For the photographs, the application of makeup needs to be heavier than normal, but this doesn’t have to mean looking overdone. There are three main area that need extra attention-the brow bone, middle lid, and inner corner of the eye-these are the areas that need to catch the light, and if done correctly, will make eyes look defined, multi-dimensional and shining in pictures, and of course in the flesh.
Brow
Choose a highlight color that is reflective, but not glittery-a good pearl white or cream is perfect (white for gray/back shadow, cream for browns/taupes). The highlight doesn’t need to go along the whole brow bone, it just needs to go in the area directly below the arch of the brow-this will draw the light to that area, making the brows look more defined, and giving the face dimension.
Middle Lid
After applying the eye makeup look, take some of the same highlight color as used on the brow bone and dab it into the center of the eyelid. This will not be totally visible to the eye, but the reflective pearlescent particles will catch the light in a photo and make the eyes look wider and brighter.
Inner Corner
Using the same highlight color again, dab it into the inner corner of the eye, over the tear duct. This can be blended a little along the bottom lash line as well. This touch adds brightness to the look, and gives a fresh feeling to the eyes. In photographs this will also counter any tendency for eyes to disappear into a dimensionless shape, as the points of reflective material at the three key areas will catch the light and bring the eyes alive.
False Lashes
Although a full set of lashes doesn’t appeal to everyone, having some additional ‘oomph’ in the lash department is essential for a formal bridal eye makeup look. If you can’t do at a full set, then a couple of well-placed individual lashes as the outer corner of the eye will widen and give a more dramatic make-up look.
If these points are taken into consideration, then bridal eye makeup can really be the centerpiece of the bridal look-creating not only a beautiful bride in the flesh, but a beautiful bride in the flash-and seeing as though you will be looking at the pictures for years to come, both are equally important.
ITEC Beauty Therapy Exam Papers – Sample Questions
ITEC Beauty Therapy exam papers consists of 50 multiple choice questions and have a pass rate of 60%.
When you are doing a Beauty Therapy diploma you will have to take about 6 separate exam papers depending on how many subjects you are taking. The main subjects covered under ITEC Beauty Therapy are;
* Skin & Eye Treatments
* Waxing
* Make Up
* Manicure & Pedicure
* Facial Electrical
When you are revising for your ITEC Beauty Therapy exams you need to have a set of sample questions similar to those you would find on the ITEC exam papers. As the format of the exam is multiple choice questions then these would be the best type of questions to use for your revision.
Some examples are as follows:
01. Cleansing creams are;
a) Oil based emulsions
b) Water in oil emulsions – Answer
c) Oil in water solutions
d) Water based emulsions
02. What part of the hair can be seen above the skin’s surface?
a) Root
b) Shaft – Answer
c) Follicle
d) Bulb
03. Which type of skin tends to age more quickly?
a) White – Answer
b) Asian
c) Young
d) Black
04. Which one of the following is not an effect of using the negative pole on the skin?
a) Softens the skin
b) Stimulates nerve endings
c) Decreases circulation – Answer
d) Produces an alkaline reaction
Your revision plan should be structured and organised. If you write out your plan and hang it on the wall in front of your desk, this will make things more clear. Take a set of multiple choice questions daily and learn them over and over again. If you constantly use this method you will be very surprised at how quickly your knowledge on this subject grows.
InstaWhite – Teeth Whitening Review
If you’re tired of looking at your dull and yellow teeth, then you should try InstaWhite. InstaWhite is a professional strength at-home teeth whitening treatment that is formulated to whiten your teeth and give you a beautiful smile in just minutes per day.
My problem has been that I’ve long been a smoker and continue to drink a few cups of coffee each day. Without question these habits have had a negative effect on my teeth. Over the years I have noticed that my teeth have become yellow, so after researching online for a few teeth whitening products I’ve decided to write an InstaWhite review.
When I ordered the product it took just a few days for it to arrive. The packaging was attractive and it contained product information, a supply of pro-strength whitening gel, custom comfort-tech mouth trays, a convenient tray container case, and instructions. After reading the brochure, I followed the instructions and put InstaWhite to the test.
To use Insta White, you need to apply the gel to the mouth trays. Then you insert an upper and lower tray into your mouth and bite down on them and wait just a few minutes. After the first couple of uses, I did notice an improvement in the color of my teeth. They appeared brighter and whiter, so I continued using it. After about three and a half weeks, the smoking and coffee stains on my teeth seemed to have almost but disappeared.
The product information for InstaWhite suggested that you can whiten your teeth up to 8 shades. While I didn’t notice an 8 shade improvement, I can honestly say that I had achieved a 4-5 shade improvement after just three weeks, which was a great improvement for me.
What I liked best about Insta White, was that it removed surface stains, it whiten by deep cleaning, and it penetrated everyday stain build-up from my teeth. It was like having a professional dentist whiten my teeth without the several hundred dollars in costs. Best of all, the product didn’t contain glycerine, which is found in some of the more common teeth whiteners. Glycerine has been known to cause tooth sensitivity and irritation to the gums. Furthermore, you can rest easy knowing that there’s an ingredient in the formula that helps with cavity prevention which is a big plus also.
As you know, having discoloured yellow teeth can sometimes be an embarrassment, especially when you’re with your friends and family. Whiter teeth can produce a healthier smile which translates into more confidence.
So, if you’re serious about getting a professional whiter smile at-home without the expensive cost of a dentist, then you should consider the InstaWhite teeth whitening system. This has been my Insta White review.
