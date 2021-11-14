HEALTH
5 Keys to Choosing the Right Individual Health Insurance Plan
The internet has made it easier to compare different health insurance policies and shortlist health insurance plans. With the right health insurance policy, one can make substantial savings if a family member gets sick. Although there is no golden rule to choose the right individual plan, yet, some common tips help in the decision making process. Five keys to choosing the right individual insurance plan have been listed below:
• Determine your need and your affordability: Even before you start your online search for insurance plans, one needs to be sure about the details of the plan. You need to make sure that the benefits offered by the plan covers what you need for yourself and your family. However, the perfect plan will also come at a considerable cost. As an informed customer, you need to do a proper cost benefit analysis to make sure your trade-off between price and benefit is in the appropriate proportion. If we take into account, frequent trips to the doctors, medications and dental coverage – such scenarios eliminate unsuitable plans and makes the comparison process much easier.
• Don’t overbuy: The scenario is similar to buying a luxury car where the monthly EMI equals your home loan payment. There is no point in purchasing a health insurance policy with benefits which are unlikely to be used at a high and unviable cost. For relatively young and healthy individuals, a policy with a high deductible is more suitable. Deductibles are the amount paid by insurers before certain benefits kick in. A plan with a decent deductible will cost considerably less per month and could save money in the long run.
• Walk through several plans: It is always advisable to go through several plans. In the process, benefits associated with different health insurance plans can be reviewed and analyzed for better decision making. At first glance, some plans may look appealing. Later, the same plan turns out to be a costly affair due to cost sharing arrangement. The burden of medical cost in the future will be a big headache. Hence, going through and analyzing several plans is the best way forward.
• Co-insurance and co-payments: Several health insurance plans require the holder to contribute to the coverage payments. The contribution is called co-insurance and is the portion the customer has to pay after deductible. A co-pay is a flat fee one has to pay while paying a visit to a doctor or specialist. While choosing a personal health insurance policy, consumers should look into co-insurance and co-payments factors.
• Reputation matters: After identifying the price and need of the plan, reputation of the company should also be in the reckoning. Ideally, a company with a long haul in the market should be trusted and relied upon. There are many ways to assess the standing of insurance companies and their health insurance policies.
Beauty
3 Side Effects of UV Teeth Whitening – Shocking Facts Revealed
What is UV Teeth Whitening
This method uses lasers or ultra violet light to accelerate the bleaching process. Chemicals or bleaching gels are used on the teeth, the laser or uv light accelerates the process, activating the bleaching chemicals, for an instant whitening effect in the gel.
The Side Effects.
1.Sensitive Teeth.
This is probably the most common side effect for whitening teeth is tooth sensitivity. Sensitivity has been reported with both professional and diy bleaching methods.
2.Sensitive Gums
The gums become more sensitive, this is more common side effect with treatments carried out with a professional. The dentist will use the ultra violet lights and stronger bleaching agents to accelerate the process.
3. The Burning Feeling.
The dual bleaching process of the laser light and the bleaching agent can often cause discomfort. This combination the dentist uses is probably more uncomfortable than painful.
At home treatment can some times cause side effects although the bleaching treatments are not as potent or harsh on the gums.
Knowing what to expect can often take away the fear of the dentist visit. The side effects of the whitening treatment in 99% of cases are short term and will disappear after a few weeks.
Making a great first impression, having a beautiful pearly white smile boosts your confidence. People notice yellow teeth, this can appear as if you do not care about your appearance or personal hygiene. This could not be further from the truth. Teeth stain as we get older, some stains are very difficult to remove.
HEALTH
Fitness Secrets of Rajko Radovic
There are not many people who are not aware of the legendary sun-father duo Dragan Radovic and Rajko Radovic. Dragan Radovic is well known in the fitness training circle and has taken the shape of a cult figure after developing the popular fitness 4X4 training program. His son Rajko Radovic is also a well know sportsperson and fitness trainer and senior Radovic has passed on the baton to his able son to carry forward his legacy. Rajko Radovic is very popular not only as a sportsperson but also as a celebrity fitness trainer. Many people whish to know the secret behind Rajko Radovic’s fitness. It is no secret that he is an ardent follower of his father’s fitness 4X4 training program but there is one more thing that constitutes the amazing body of Rajko Radovic- Maximuscle.
Maximuscle is a popular sports nutrition supplier of UK and has been providing nutritional support to many sports person and fitness experts around the world. Fitness for the sports events requires something more than training – it requires proper nutrition to boost the performance. Boosting performance means that you would have to better your own record during the endurance tests. Sports nutrition has been always treated as a collection of drugs that are nothing but performance enhancers. This particular notion has been completely wiped away by Maximuscle through the introduction of various sports nutrition products that provide the body with the required energy boost to perform better.
We all are aware of the fact that most of the sports nutritional products are fake and they never ever live up to what they advertise. With the introduction of the Maximuscle, the sports nutrition industry has got a huge boost because their products have lived up to what they advertised. This is why it is trusted by legendry sportsperson and fitness experts like Rajko Radovic. Rajko Radovic believes that he has seen a huge jump in his VO2 Max and also a good dip in his Resting Heart Rate within a short period of time – combinational magic of 4X4 fitness program and nutritional products from Maximuscle. Maximuscle has an array of products in the form of Promax, Protrient, Recovermax, Viper Extreme Bars and Ache Free that are dear to most of the athletes and sports person. Same is the story for Rajko Radovic. He says that these products supply the body with the right amount of energy to carry on for a longer period of time.
Rajko Radovic prefers the products from Maximuscle because he thinks that these products provide the right amount of energy required during the recovery period and also before one starts the practice sessions. This is the reason why he thinks that these products can work as the biggest performance enhancer. All these products are medically proven to provide the body with the requisite energy after their intake. These are safe for the body and cause no harm to the internal system. Products from Maximuscle is not only the secret behind the fitness of Rajko Radovic but also many such fitness trainers from different corners of the earth.
Beauty
Bridal Eye Makeup Tips
Bridal eye makeup is more than just about shadow and liner-it starts from a good foundation, like the whole bridal look itself.
For longer lasting makeup, and a clear canvas, foundation or ideally eye makeup primer should be applied to the whole of the lid-this will give something for the shadows and liner to stick to, and give extra lasting power. Airbrushing a base for the eyes is another great way to get a flawless base-in fact airbrushing the entire foundation for bridal makeup is highly recommended.
Bridal makeup is all about looking good in the flesh, and in photographs. For the photographs, the application of makeup needs to be heavier than normal, but this doesn’t have to mean looking overdone. There are three main area that need extra attention-the brow bone, middle lid, and inner corner of the eye-these are the areas that need to catch the light, and if done correctly, will make eyes look defined, multi-dimensional and shining in pictures, and of course in the flesh.
Brow
Choose a highlight color that is reflective, but not glittery-a good pearl white or cream is perfect (white for gray/back shadow, cream for browns/taupes). The highlight doesn’t need to go along the whole brow bone, it just needs to go in the area directly below the arch of the brow-this will draw the light to that area, making the brows look more defined, and giving the face dimension.
Middle Lid
After applying the eye makeup look, take some of the same highlight color as used on the brow bone and dab it into the center of the eyelid. This will not be totally visible to the eye, but the reflective pearlescent particles will catch the light in a photo and make the eyes look wider and brighter.
Inner Corner
Using the same highlight color again, dab it into the inner corner of the eye, over the tear duct. This can be blended a little along the bottom lash line as well. This touch adds brightness to the look, and gives a fresh feeling to the eyes. In photographs this will also counter any tendency for eyes to disappear into a dimensionless shape, as the points of reflective material at the three key areas will catch the light and bring the eyes alive.
False Lashes
Although a full set of lashes doesn’t appeal to everyone, having some additional ‘oomph’ in the lash department is essential for a formal bridal eye makeup look. If you can’t do at a full set, then a couple of well-placed individual lashes as the outer corner of the eye will widen and give a more dramatic make-up look.
If these points are taken into consideration, then bridal eye makeup can really be the centerpiece of the bridal look-creating not only a beautiful bride in the flesh, but a beautiful bride in the flash-and seeing as though you will be looking at the pictures for years to come, both are equally important.
