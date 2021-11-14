HEALTH
5 Ways to Promote a Fitness Lifestyle in Your Workplace
Poor employee health costs U.S. organizations billions of dollars a year. Decreased work productivity due to health-related absenteeism can have a devastating effect on organizational performance. Preventable disease accounts for the majority of health care costs today. Fortunately, there’s also some good news. There are five steps organizations can take to enhance employee health and fitness, to decrease the risk of disease and injury, to save millions of dollars, and to improve overall performance.
1. Offer Flexible Work Arrangements. Flexible Work Arrangements are work schedules that allow employees to work outside of the standard 8:00am to 5:00pm range, while maintaining a high level of service to internal and external customers. This provides employees with the opportunity to create work schedules that are more conducive to their work-life balance and overall performance. Common flexible work arrangements include Peak Hour Flextime (flexibility in starting and quitting times), Compressed Workweek (working full-time over 4 or fewer days per week), Telecommuting (working from a remote location), Job Sharing (two people share the duties and responsibilities of one full-time job), and Informal Flexibility (requests for changes in a regular schedule for personal reasons).
2. Provide health screening services. Screening services are an excellent way to help employees understand their current health status. The most common services include health risk appraisal, blood lipid surveys (e.g., cholesterol, glucose), blood pressure checks, body composition measurement (e.g., Body Mass Index, body-fat percentage), muscular strength and flexibility assessment, cardiovascular fitness testing, and bone density screening.
3. Provide educational programs and services. Educational programs can include classroom-based seminars, online learning programs and print materials. Common topics include nutrition, weight management, stress management, work-life balance, disease prevention, managing health issues (e.g., hypertension, diabetes), starting an exercise program, cardiovascular fitness, strength training, children and exercise, improving sleep, women’s health, men’s health, and safety (e.g., CPR, first aid, back safety).
4. Offer behavior change programs. These programs can be a great benefit to employees who are struggling with a specific health or fitness issue. Some examples include smoking cessation counseling, weight loss programs and stress reduction programs.
5. Provide a fitness center for employees. While the first four steps are relatively inexpensive, building a fitness center for staff members requires a significant financial investment. However, a corporate gym can be more cost-effective than the other activities because research has demonstrated that employees who use their company gym are more productive, get along better with co-workers, and manage work demands more effectively. In addition, corporate exercise programs can pay off in reduced health care costs, absence and stress, and higher morale and productivity. If the cost of providing a fitness facility is too great, an alternative is to offer discounts or reimbursements for employees who join a local gym.
Alcohol Consumption During Christmas
Earlier this year, the NHS (National Health Service) figures showed that alcohol-related hospital admissions have reached record levels in 2010. Over a million people were admitted in 2009-10, compared with 945,500 in 2008-09 and 510,800 in 2002-03. Nearly two in three of those cases were men. At the same time the charity Alcohol Concern predicted the number of admissions would reach 1.5m a year by 2015 and cost the NHS £3.7bn a year. Last year, a study in The Lancet concluded that alcohol is more harmful than heroin or crack when the overall dangers to the individual and society are considered. The study by the Independent Scientific Committee on Drugs also ranked alcohol as three times more harmful than cocaine or tobacco because it is so widely used.
Excess drinking can put a risk to our health, especially in the long term. This can include the following:
• High Blood Pressure
• Weight gain
• Liver disease
• Skin problems
• Memory loss
• Brain damage and possibly dementia
Unfortunately during the Christmas period, people tend to save their daily allowance and consume high amounts of alcohol in one session. This is called binge drinking. This can highly increase blood pressure to consistently high levels, and this increases the risk of a stroke. According to an article written by the Telegraph woman binge drink more than men, also they are more likely to binge drink in the UK than any other country in Europe. According to the Department of Health (DOH) men regularly drinking more than two pints of strong larger a day are over three times more likely to get mouth cancer, and three times more likely to have a stroke. Women drinking more than two large glasses of wine are two times more likely to have high blood pressure and 50% more likely to get breast cancer. The DOH recommends that men and women should drink the recommended units a day. For a male this is no more than four units a day, and for a female, no more than three units a day. The following points are what is classified as a unit of alcohol.
• Standard beer (including pints, bottles)
• Premium larger (including pint, bottles)
• Regular Cider
• Small/Medium glass of wine/ champagne
• Small glass of Gin/Vodka/rum (25ml)
• Small glass of whisky/tequila
• Bottle of alcopop
It is also advised that women should drink less than men because women have more fat and less fluid in their bodies to dilute the alcohol. Overall, alcohol becomes more concentrated in women than in men, and could do more damage.
It is very important to stay in control during the festive period, and to stay within the recommended limits. There are other ways to be in control including:
• Do not drink on an empty stomach
• Consume a glass of water alongside a glass of wine
• Try to avoid buying rounds, as this can encourage people to drink more alcohol more quickly
• Alternate alcohol with non alcoholic drinks.
• Pace yourself at celebrations, sports events and leaving dos.
• If stressed, go for a walk instead of drinking.
This article showed that sensible drinking can easily be achieved, but at the same time enjoy the festive period and New Year.
Have a good Christmas and New Year!
Study on Rising Alcoholism in America Receives Flak for Using ‘Compromised Data’
A study which chillingly lays bare the “public health crisis” that arose over a decade in the United States because of excessive alcohol consumption has received severe criticism for relying on comprised data to arrive at that conclusion. It has been criticized by some experts and the Distilled Spirits Council (DSC) for being less consistent, and for not including young adults aged below 18 years, who are increasingly taking to alcohol in America.
The study was sponsored by federal agencies, such as the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and relied on data provided by the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcoholism and Related Conditions (NESARC) for the period 2001-02 and 2012-13. During the course of the study, participants were analyzed for problematic drinking and alcohol use disorder (AUD).
High-risk drinking was measured against four standard drinks (1 standard drink=14 grams of pure alcohol). The researchers found that in the gap of 11 years, between the passage of the first NESARC evaluation and the second, there was a substantial increase in 12-month drinking, high-risk drinking, and AUD, especially among women, older adults, racial/ethnic minorities, and the socioeconomically disadvantaged.
The cases of high-risk drinking rose from 8.5 percent in 2001 to 12.7 percent in 2013, a spike of 49.4 percent, indicating that nearly 30 million Americans are under the spell of alcohol. Overall, alcohol use increased from 65.4 percent to 72.7 percent whereas high-risk drinking increased by 29.9 percent.
The overall increase in AUD in various subgroups over 11 years is as under:
- Women: 83.7 percent
- African Americans: 92.8 percent
- Middle-aged adults (45-64 years): 81.5 percent
- Elderly people (65 and older): 106.7 percent
- High school educated people: 57.8 percent
- Employees with salary less than $20,000: 65.9 percent
NSDUH data more methodological
In sharp contrast, another study conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), revealed that the alcoholism graph instead of peaking in the said period had declined. It stated that while in 2002, 7.7 percent of Americans aged 12 and older were under the spell of alcohol, 6.6 percent were reportedly addicted to alcohol in 2013. Moreover, NSDUH evaluated individuals 12 years and older whereas NESARC’s survey considered only those aged 18 and above.
Another apparent flaw in the NESARC study was related to the fact that no biological samples were collected in the first round, though an attempt was made to collect saliva specimens in the second wave. Also, as most of the study participants were informed beforehand that they would be tested for drug use, chances are that they responded differently. NESARC respondents were also given monetary rewards in 2012-13, which was not the case in the first wave. This could have influenced their responses.
Richard Grucza, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine, compared the methodologies of both the surveys and said, “The NSDUH methods are much more consistent from year-to-year, and it is administered annually. So I tend to put more weight on NSDUH data.”
Alcohol is a dangerous addiction
High alcohol consumption continues to be a serious concern. Every year, thousands of people succumb to alcohol-related problems, including accidents, unintentional injuries, suicides and homicides. Devising more effective preventive policies, increasing public awareness programs, and making health care facilities accessible to all is the need of the hour.
You Will Get Your Downtime, One Way or Another
Sometimes, awful things happen to you.
Life can really suck sometimes.
When you find yourself in a situation where you wish life were giving you something as harmless as lemons, here’s what to do.
There’ll be intellectual factors to this situation. If you lose your job, for example, you’ll need to make some plans. Things like making a budget and applying for new jobs.
File that under D for ‘duh’.
What folks often forget are the emotional factors.
After getting sucker punched, right after you take care of any urgent issues, take some downtime.
Lie on the grass or stare at the wall.
It’s easy to think of the cliché griever – someone who responds to having the floor drop out from under them by drinking themselves blind.
A less obvious one, but still a cliché, is the person who throws themselves into work. “I need this,” they’ll say.
These can be nothing more than attempts to escape from their unpleasant reality.
Hmm?
What’s that?
You’re not an alcoholic, workaholic or any kind of holic?
You do, in fact, enjoy plenty of downtime?
Great!
With or without a screen in your face, though?
Social media, reading, TV, video games, mindless web surfing – they’re all distractions from the pain of it all.
And maybe you need a distraction right now.
Take the downtime first, though. Lock yourself in a room with nothing but your thoughts.
Lie on the floor and stare at the ceiling.
Don’t think it’s a waste of time – it’s the most important thing you could do.
Don’t think it’s awkward, embarrassing or lazy.
There’s no need to think at all if you don’t want to.
Because here’s the thing:
Your mind wants to process what happened. And, sure, you can bury your consciousness in distractions so you don’t have to.
Processing is painful, after all.
You can’t hold out forever, though.
You know those moments where your best ideas come to you? For plenty of folks, it’s when they’re drifting off to sleep, in the shower, on a long walk or driving a car. That’s because these activities are mental downtime. They’re so natural to you that your conscious mind can switch off, letting your unconscious creativity bubble through.
Guess what?
These moments are also when you process your difficult emotions.
Do you want to feel all the anger, grief, frustration, betrayal and pain while you’re driving?
Or while you’re trying to sleep?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Unless you let it out at a healthier time, your unconscious will use those moments to do what it needs to do.
If you’re lucky, that is.
Your unconscious might not let it all out then.
It might instead bury the pain deep.
When you process your discomfort, you can move through it. When you bury it, it’s always there, eating away at you.
It might even erupt at some unexpected time in the future.
If that happens, who knows how much downtime you’re in for.
It doesn’t have to be this way, though. People talk about releasing the pressure because it’s a great analogy. The earlier, more often and more thoroughly you vent the steam, the safer it is for everyone.
