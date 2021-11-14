A good friend, McKenzi, 15, loves to swim

Suggest a Correction
McKenzi is a creative, kind teen of Caucasian descent. She loves to cook, swim, paint and watch television. McKenzi describes herself as a funny child who is also a good friend. She is very loyal to those she cares about, and she remains dedicated to her interests and passions. Those who are close to McKenzi note that she is hard-working, caring and a good role model to others. She is very resilient and does not give up easily. Her teachers report she does well in school and works at grade level. Her favorite subjects are art and math.
Legally free for adoption, McKenzi’s ideal family would consist of one or two moms, with no other children in the home. Because McKenzi’s social worker believes she could thrive in any type of family, she will consider all families who express interest. McKenzi’s one wish is that her future family be caring and understanding. They should also be willing to abide by the Open Adoption Agreement with her birth parents, and also maintain contact with her siblings who are placed separately.
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
Writes THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Pneumonia, Tight Shoes and The Battle Over the Hen & the Rooster.
“Daddy was due to go out of town for a building job and would be gone for several weeks, so he took me to the shoe store before he left. I was 6 years old, and the shoes that were supposed to last for all of first grade were falling apart. Mother warned him to buy sensible shoes that would last awhile. Daddy spotted a pair of sturdy brown oxfords, as I looked longingly at the black patent-leather shoes, the kind Shirley Temple wore. My soft-hearted Daddy bought both, much to Mother’s dismay.
“I wasn’t feeling very well when he left, but a few days later I was really sick — so sick that Mother actually called the doctor. Dr. Cranston had delivered me, and I knew him quite well, since he came annually when I developed measles. I had them six times in all; Dr. Cranston said there were nine variations, and I was trying to test them all. This time it wasn’t measles. It was my second bout with pneumonia. Mother sent my sisters and their mattress downstairs to sleep on the living-room floor, and she set up a sick room for me. I have a vague memory of a big kettle of water steaming on a hot plate and Mother putting cold cloths on my forehead, but I have a vivid memory of the day Dr. Cranston picked me up out of bed and said he was taking me to the hospital. My calm sweet Mother turned into a vicious tigress defending her cub as she blocked his way at the doorway: ‘Absolutely not! She is staying right here with me. Put her back in that bed!’ I actually felt quite comfortable in his arms, and since Mother had told me Dr. Cranston had delivered me at the hospital, I assumed he had first dibs on me.
“Mother won. Dr. Cranston came daily to check on me, and I slowly got better. Mother didn’t want to worry Daddy, so she downplayed my sickness in her letters, but Daddy was by nature a worrier. When he finished up on his job and came home, he rushed right upstairs to see me. He had a large gray metal suitcase, and he sat me up in bed and shoved that cold metal case behind me so he could show me the surprise he had brought me. It was Easter time, and he dumped an entire chicken family in my lap. (No, they weren’t real — but you would never know with my dad.) They were adorable: a mom and dad and six baby chicks made of fluffy chenille. The baby chicks were so darn cute, but the mother chicken was my favorite; she was so tall and colorful. I couldn’t wait to get out of that bed and go downstairs and play with them in my sandbox. Mother helped me get dressed, and when I tried to put my new shoes on, neither pair fit. My feet had grown half an inch while lying in that bed for six weeks.
“The day I invited my neighbor Janice over to play with my chickens, Mother overheard us having a loud argument over the gender of the rooster. Janice claimed the rooster was the father, while I knew better. The rooster was bigger, so it stood to reason in my mind that the tallest one was the mother: ‘Mothers are bigger than fathers. Everyone knows that.’
“My mom intervened and told me that wasn’t always the case. She said: ‘Look around you, dear. Janice’s father is taller than her mother. Uncle Hal is taller than Aunt Sadie. Look at our neighbors: Mr. Bailey is taller than Mrs. Bailey. Just because I am taller than Daddy doesn’t mean ALL mothers are taller than daddies.’ I had never noticed that before, so I grudgingly conceded. If Janice wanted to pretend the rooster was the father, OK, but by golly as soon as she left, it was Mother Rooster and Father Hen in MY sandbox.”
WARNING! Cute kid story ahead, from VERTICALLY CHALLENGED: “Granddaughter Adriana is in first grade this year. For homework, the teacher had them write out five sentences using the word ‘all.’ Maybe she wasn’t having the best day, having to think of these sentences, by the time she got to the fourth one. 🤣”
LeoEOSP writes: “I was sitting at my desk in my home office. I dropped a piece of paper. So, I leaned over to pick up the paper . . . then dropped it . . . then dropped it . . . then dropped it — very frustrating. I almost felt like my hand was repelling that paper.
“After a total of five times, I leaned over to the floor from my wheeled office chair. Then I fell out of my chair and gently hit my head on a desk to the right of me. I was able to recover from the fall and tried to sit in my chair, and the chair went rolling backwards and punched a hole in the wallboard on the left of my desk.
“My diagnosis was in 1999. I am 66 now, and I have learned that my initial reaction of rage in years past was the wrong reaction to have. I have read books which helped me feel calm a good share of the time. Many folks with cerebellar ataxia recognize Dr. [Jeremy] Schmahmann; reading his books and finding his online presence has been a great help to me.
“I wish I had recorded my attempts to pick up the paper. I was laughing so hard that I had to stop and catch my breath!”
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Lost friends.
“Over the years, we all have lost close friends who died just too early in their lives, no matter how old they were. I certainly have had my share of people close to me who slipped away with little or no warning.
“This past week, I lost another.
“There is something inspiring in the life of a dear friend, something which grips the heart and holds it fast. It may be their pioneering spirit, or a sane (almost holiness) respect for life. Allow me to briefly tell you about a few of these special friends.
“There was Frank, a biology professor with whom I team-taught an honors course on the search for intelligent life elsewhere in this vast universe. He was a kind man who would do anything for you. He grew up in Hibbing and was a true Iron Ranger. He was so proud of his daughters. I recall that when his father died, many years ago, Frank selected one of his dad’s tools especially for me to keep. I still have it — not because I knew his dad so well, but because Frank gave it to me so I could share his loss.
“Tim and I were military pilots, but he was a Naval aviator and I had served in the Air Force. The Good Wife and I even went to his son’s wedding at Notre Dame, and we were both in the Minnesota Association of Scholars and a pilots’ organization. Tim could charm anyone. He was a large man and loved his family. Because of his size, he was a perfect Santa at our annual Christmas parties. This past weekend, for the deer-season opener, I wore a blaze-orange sweatshirt that he gave me. It was from Big River, Wisconsin, where we frequently ate lunch together along with a Leinenkugel.
“Last week Larry left us. He and I shared a passion for the Second Amendment and single-malt Scotch. He joined my son Chuck and me on a hunting trip to Africa, and we took the Good Wife’s lady friends out to the gun club range several times to introduce them to safety and shooting. Larry enjoyed telling stories about his family’s farm near Cambridge, as well as his experiences as a forester for the Minnesota DNR. He thrived on those online auctions and drove a yellow Mustang. A complete story could be told about Larry and each of the items just mentioned.
“All of my friends, both living and those who have passed, have made a significant impact on who I am today. And when they die, a part of me seemed to do so, too. But I continue to respect them and will always keep their memory alive, burning in my heart.”
AL B of Hartland: “I heard yip-howls of coyotes — short howls that rise and fall in pitch, punctuated with staccato yips, yaps and barks. The ‘song dog’ pups born in the spring are ready to disperse and find new territories from September through November. The yip-howling I heard is the communication between the animals that’s a type of bonding within a family group, while also serving as a territorial display.
“The yip-howling appeared to be coming from different locations, but I wasn’t surrounded by coyotes. It’s an auditory illusion known as the ‘beau geste effect,’ wherein a few coyotes sound like many. It’s named for the novel ‘Beau Geste,’ in which French troops propped up their dead to make attackers believe they were a larger force than they truly were.”
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE reports: “Subject: Like father, like son.
“A bit of nostalgia.
“While out biking in our neighborhood this weekend to burn a few calories and get the kinks out, I observed a young dad cutting his yard, and his very young son mimicking him with his small, plastic lawn mower, the kind that clicks when pushed.
“I asked the dad if his son was helping. His answer: ‘Yes, of course.’
“Back in the mid-’80s, our young son helped me in the same way while wearing his porkpie hat and upside-down sunglasses. He was ‘helping’ and really enjoying himself.
“Sometimes it’s the little things that prop up one’s memory . . .”
Band Name of the Day: The Song Dogs — or: Search for Intelligent Life
DULUTH — November marks the 100th anniversary of an infamous event in the history of Great Lakes fishing: the date when sea lamprey, native to the Atlantic ocean, first moved into Lake Erie from the Welland Canal.
The parasitic invaders decimated Great Lakes fish populations, which reached rock-bottom in the mid-20th century until scientists and fisheries managers figured out how to kill lamprey in the streams where they spawn.
Since the control effort began, headed by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission in the U.S. and Canada, sea lamprey numbers have been kept in check. Their numbers are down 90 percent across the Great Lakes, but only with ongoing chemical applications and a $25 million annual expense.
Crews spread a specific chemical poison in 120 tributary streams across the region, rotating between streams every three or four years, to kill the lamprey larvae before they can get big and head into the lakes to start feeding on fish. Adult lamprey swim in the lake until they find a host fish to attach to, then suck the life blood out of the fish, eventually crippling and killing it.
Of the dozens of invasive species that have entered the Great Lakes over the past 100 years, none have done anywhere near the damage as sea lampreys. But none have been as well-contained, either.
Today, sport and commercial fishing across the Great Lakes “is valued at $7 billion annually, so the sea lamprey control costs, while expensive, are a small fraction of the value of the fishery,” Marc Gaden, communications director of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, told the Duluth News Tribune.
If the effort were to stop, lamprey numbers would rebuild quickly, again decimating fish stocks in the lake within a few years, Gaden noted.
In addition to chemical control, the commission has been involved in building 75 barriers to stop lamprey from spawning, similar to the device on Wisconsin’s Bois Brule River since 1984. As long as the dams can be modified to allow fish to pass upstream, barriers work well to stop lamprey. Moreover, rivers with working barriers don’t need the chemical treatments, Gaden noted.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission was created in 1954 by an international convention between the U.S. and Canada specifically to address the decline in fish populations. But even before then, as early as 1946, scientists looked at using chemicals to control lamprey. More than 6,000 chemicals were evaluated when, in 1956, they finally found that 3-trifluoromethyl-4-nitrophenol (TFM) killed lamprey larvae, but did not harm rainbow trout and bluegill swimming in the same test jar.
After several field trials to confirm the lab results, the first application of TFM occurred in May 1958 in what is now Elliot Creek, a Lake Huron tributary. In 1963, a second compound, 5,2-dichloro-4-nitrosalicylanilide (niclosamide), was also found to be selectively toxic to larval sea lamprey. The two chemical lampricides remain the backbone of the sea lamprey control program today.
“It’s easy to forget just how dire the viability and productivity of the Great Lakes fishery became following the sea lamprey invasion into Lake Erie and the upper lakes,” Michigan State University professor William Taylor, chair of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, said in a statement.
Other efforts to control lamprey by fooling their sense of smell and luring them into traps are also being researched.
Sea lamprey are native to the Atlantic Ocean. They first invaded the Finger Lakes of New York and Lake Ontario in the mid-1800s through human-made canals. Fishermen at the time watched the damage sea lampreys were causing in that region, but it was believed that Niagara Falls would prevent them from entering the Great Lakes. That held true until a major renovation to the Welland Canal, the artificial connection between Lakes Ontario and Erie, allowed sea lamprey to bypass the falls.
On Nov. 8, 1921, Ontario commercial fisherman Alexander Crewe was pulling nets full of lake whitefish from central Lake Erie when he noticed a lamprey much larger than the native species he was used to seeing. He sent the specimen to the University of Toronto, which confirmed it was a sea lamprey.
It took another 18 years for lamprey to reach Lake Superior and start killing lake trout here, but the invaders had a rapid impact after that. In the early 1940s, even after decades of intensive netting, commercial fishermen were harvesting nearly 400,000 pounds of lake trout annually from Minnesota waters of Lake Superior. By the early 1960s that dropped to almost nothing. The state closed the lake to netting entirely in 1962.
Lampricide treatments in Lake Superior began in 1958, but it wasn’t until the 1970s that lake trout populations began to rebound. After some ups and downs the big lake now boasts a strong sport angling trout fishery and ongoing commercial fishing in some areas. Lake trout have rebounded so well in Minnesota waters of the lake that the state Department of Natural Resources says stocking is no longer necessary.
It’s not that lamprey have been eliminated. Their pre-control numbers were estimated at 780,000 adult lamprey in Lake Superior back in the 1950s. That’s been reduced by 76 percent to an estimated 184,000 lamprey in the lake today. The Great Lakes Fishery Commission hopes to trim that number down to about 48,000. Lamprey numbers are down 93 percent in Lakes Michigan and Ontario, 84 percent in Lake Huron and 50 percent in Lake Erie.
“Today, sea lamprey control in the Great Lakes is remarkably successful,” said commission Vice Chair James McKane, of Kitchener, Ontario. “Over the past six and a half decades, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission and its partners have reduced sea lamprey populations by 90 percent in most areas. … Without sea lamprey control, the $7 billion fishery would cease to exist.”
GRANITE CITY, Il. – The Granite City Police Department is requesting the help of the public in finding a runaway teen. The teen has been in contact with his family and is not currently believed to be in danger.
The missing juvenile, 16-year-old Antonio Briagas ran away from a family friend’s house on November 7th sometime overnight. He is believed to be outside of Granite City at his time.
Police say he has extended family and friends in Illinois and Missouri and could be in any of these areas.
If you have seen Antonio or know about his whereabouts, please contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.
