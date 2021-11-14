News
Acton-Boxboro returns to the top of the Div. 1 swimming world
WELLESLEY — When Sophie Juethner and her fellow classmates first entered the facilities at the Boston Sports Institute this weekend, they realized that Saturday’s meet could very well be their very last as a group, a final chance at redemption, if you will.
Now, they will forever be remembered in school history. Juethner placed first in the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 54 seconds flat, as Acton-Boxboro captured its first state title since 1998 by racking up 350 team points at the Div. 1 girls swimming and diving championship.
“It kind of hurts a little bit, being the runner-up over and over again,” Juethner said afterward. “So it feels really great to come out on top. I think we finally started realizing after sectionals that we could win this state title. It feels really exciting.”
For Acton-Boxboro, the title ended two decades of frustration. To put things into perspective, the school had finished second at the state meet 10 times since its last championship 23 years back. This included one unique instance back in 2003, when Acton-Boxboro finished as the runner-up to Andover (which eventually saw its Div. 1 crown for that season vacated).
In addition to her victory in the 100-freestyle, Juethner played a critical role in leading Acton-Boxboro to a win in the 400-freestyle relay (3:37.50), along with seniors Rachel Tsang and Claudia Huang, as well as freshman Isabela Teixeira. She also placed second to Framingham’s Trinity Trainor in the 50-freestyle, finishing one hundredth of a second behind at 24.75 ticks.
While Acton-Boxboro didn’t have any stats jump off the page, it did have one thing, and that would be depth. Acton-Boxboro placed top-five in 10-of-12 events, besting second-place Brookline by 86 points in the standings.
“It’s really exciting, especially since this is my senior year,” said Juethner. “It’s such a good way to close out my time in high school as a swimmer. I’m really proud of the team, and I think we all really came together well to get the victory.”
As for some of the top individual highlights, Andover senior Charlotte Moulson took first-place honors in the 200-freestyle (1:54.83), as well as the 500-freestyle (5:07.93). Brookline junior Hannah Lee captured the title in the 100-breaststroke event (1:05.08), while helping the Warriors set a school-record time in the 200-medley relay (1:50.30).
The last year in which Acton-Boxboro clinched the state title, coach Gretchen Turner was just wrapping up her own high school career. She could still vividly remember when her siblings celebrated winning it all as members of that team.
Life comes full circle. After Saturday, she, too, can call herself a champion.
“It’s been a long time, because I can feel it,” Turner said. “It’s very exciting for these girls to bring back a banner to put on the wall next to that 1998 team.”
TOP INDIVIDUALS
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookline, 1:50.30; 2. Acton-Boxboro, 1:51.46; 3. Framingham, 1:51.61
200 Freestyle: 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 1:54.83; 2. Jen McGrail, Ursuline, 1:58.60; 3. Honor Dufresne, Newton North, 2:00.51
200 IM: 1. Laura Dube, Framingham, 2:09.98; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 2:10.07; 3. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 2:10.87
50 Freestyle: 1. Trinity Trainor, Framingham, 24.74; 2. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxboro, 24.75; 3. Julia Netishen, Central Catholic, 24.81
100 Butterfly: 1. Madelyn Smith, Ursuline, 58.43; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 58.49; 3. Rachel Tsang, Acton-Boxboro, 1:00.22
100 Freestyle: 1. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxboro, 54.00; 2. Carli Quinlan, Haverhill, 54.17; 3. Maya Flatley, Andover, 54.48
500 Freestyle: 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 5:07.93; 2. Honour Dufresne, Newton North, 5:25.65; 3. Emma Kates, Notre Dame (Hingham), 5:37.54
100 Backstroke: 1. Isabella Lombard, Ursuline, 59.09; 2. Claudia Huang, Acton-Boxboro, 1:00.40; 3. Meg DiPasquale, Framingham, 1:00.72
100 Breaststroke: 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:05.08; 2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxboro, 1:07.01; 3. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:08.19
Diving: 1. Alexa Kalish, Brookline, 465.70; 2. Cailey Simard, Haverhill, 443.90; 3. Alex Gay, Notre Dame (Hingham), 403.75
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Central Catholic, 1:39.16; 2. Framingham, 1:41.34; 3. Newton North, 1:42.07
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Acton-Boxboro, 3:37.50; 2. Andover, 3:39.89; 3. Ursuline, 3:44.74; 3. Brookline, 3:44.74
TOP SCHOOLS
1. Acton-Boxboro, 350; 2. Brookline, 264; 3. Andover, 242; 4. Central Catholic, 235; 5. Framingham, 212
Boston College looked explosive in 41-30 win at Georgia Tech
The operative word for Boston College was “explosives” in preparation for Saturday’s clash with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more in the Eagles 41-30 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Jurkovec was 13-for-20 for 310 yards that featured four passes for 38 yards or more with two going for touchdowns to wide receiver Zay Flowers. Jurkovec scored BC’s final touchdown with a 31-yard run. BC rolled up 505 yards of total offense with tailback Pat Garwo netting 104 on 24 carries.
“We know that explosives lead to points and in the first half we were able to hit some,” said Jurkovec. “We know with our speed at receiver that is always an option.”
The Eagles (6-4, 4-2) attained bowl eligibility with their first ACC road win and will close out the season at home against Florida State and Wake Forest. BC was 6-5 last season but declined to go to a bowl game.
“There was enough motivation to with this game that it (bowl eligibility) didn’t need to be about it and I didn’t make it bigger than it was,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “I think bowls are awesome and we are going this year and now the goal is to get to a better one.”
BC went “explosive” on its opening possession. On second-and-7 from the Tech 48, Jurkovec sold play action and hit Flowers on an uncovered post route to make it 7-0 with 13:00 to play.
A special teams coverage breakdown on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Jackets to tie the game. Speedy freshman tailback Jahmry Gibbs found an open lane on the left side and returned the kick 98 yards.
Tech coach Geoff Collins made a quarterback change, starting redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan Yates in place of Jeff Simms. Yates managed a balanced 75-yard opening drive and took a 14-7 lead on a 19-yard toss to Malachi Carter with 8:07 to play.
“Truthfully, I knew Yates was going to play in this game on Wednesday and we talked about it reading between the lines,” said Hafley.
The Jackets’ defense stripped Garwo at the Tech 15 and converted the turnover into a 21-7 lead. The Jackets went 85 yards on 13 plays that culminated in a 2-yard run by Yates with 13:51 to play in the half.
BC responded with a second explosive play when Jurkovec delivered a 39-yard touchdown strike to Flowers to make it 21-14. BC’s third big play, a 38-yard toss to tight end Trae Barry, set up the tying touchdown. Jurkovec scored on an 8-yard quarterback draw to make it 21-21 with 8:47 to play in the half. BC went up 28-21 with 52 seconds remaining on a 14-yard run by Jurkovec. The drive included the fourth explosive play, a 38-yard reception by Jaden Williams.
Georgia Tech opened the third with an efficient drive that imploded inside the 5-yard line. The Jackets cut the lead to 28-24 on a 28-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia.
The Jackets had a subsequent trip to the BC red zone go awry when Yates was intercepted by safety Jaiden Woodbey at the 3. BC put together a nice drive aided by two 15-yard penalties and went up 31-24 on a 31-yard field goal by Connor Lytton.
Georgia Tech regrouped and scored on a 4-yard run by Gibbs with 8:59 remaining but BC retained the 31-30 lead as Cimaglia’s PAT attempt hit the upright.
Elephants and giraffes and monkeys, oh my! Massachusetts bill takes aim at traveling animal shows
Exotic animals including elephants, giraffes and monkeys could soon be barred from performing in traveling circus shows, which advocates say would be a win to honor the late Beulah the elephant.
A pair of parallel bills, filed by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, in the Senate and Reps. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, and Brad Jones, R-North Reading, in the House, would ban lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs, mountain lions, primates, bears and giraffes from participating in traveling animal acts. The bills, which will be heard on Friday, would implement fines of $500 to $10,000 per animal.
Jones said in a 2019 briefing on the issue that “these animals are often subject to cruel and inhumane treatment, including prolonged periods of confinement and other forms of neglect and abuse, all to provide entertainment. Banning these wild animals from traveling exhibits and shows is not only the humane thing to do, but also the right thing to do.”
This bill’s support features the unusual alignment of two of the few Republicans in the Legislature and PETA, which gave a call back to the pachyderm who passed suddenly at the Big E a couple of years ago.
“People were deeply upset when an elephant named Beulah dropped dead at The Big E fair in West Springfield in 2019 after spending her whole life in servitude,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews in a statement.
“Only the most out-of-touch person today would find it acceptable to shunt wild animals from town to town as if they were refrigerators or to leave an elephant shackled in a parking lot, a tiger caged inside a cramped trailer,” she added.
Beulah, an Asian elephant, was born in the wild in 1967, captured as a baby, and sold to the Commerford Zoo in Goshen, Conn. Every year, she was exhibited for photo opportunities at the Big E. In 2019, she died in a parking lot there from an infection-induced sepsis.
“(Animals) are forced to perform in areas for human entertainment. That’s not what they’re all about,” said Joanne Mainiero of the Massachusetts Humane Society. The added risk of animals catching COVID-19 ups the urgency of this bill, she said. She suggested holding dog adoption events instead.
Already, six states have bans or restrictions on animal circuses and traveling wild-animal acts, and 13 Bay State municipalities already have enacted these laws: Amherst, Braintree, Cambridge, Mendon, Quincy, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Provincetown, Revere, Somerville, Topsfield, Weymouth and Wilmington.
Rebecca Schwartz, who advocated for the law in Amherst last year, was inspired to do so after seeing the conditions at the Big E. “Elephants are such smart, social creatures,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was actually happening.”
Celtics Notebook: Al Horford misses Cavaliers game with lower back tightness
It was an occasion, with Cleveland’s young big tandem of rookie Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the floor, that the Celtics could have used every bit of their own big combo.
Unfortunately, due to some lower back stiffness that Al Horford wasn’t able to ease prior to Saturday night’s game against the Cavaliers, Robert Williams took on the order with some help off the bench.
“Felt some back stiffness after the game (Friday) night,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka. “Got some treatment today and we’ll see.”
Udoka added that Horford wasn’t being cautious on the second night of a back-to-back swing following the Celtics’ win over Milwaukee in the Garden Friday.
“He didn’t play a lot of minutes (Friday) night, 29 and a half, so it’s more so the actual tightness that he felt,” said Udoka. “You can look ahead at three in four nights and six in nine nights and kind of try to plan something there, but he actually had the tightness and not just a rest night. If that was the case, he wouldn’t be trying it out now. So he’s trying to loosen it up, see how he feels going on court, and find out in the next few minutes.”
Nesmith on the minutes watch
It undoubtedly not a coincidence that Aaron Nesmith is suffering both from inconsistent performances and inconsistent minutes.
And, as Udoka stressed, it’s not the second-year shooter’s fault — not with the players ahead of him performing so well at the moment.
“His thing is consistency across the board and that’s the young guys in general,” said the coach. “Being solid defensively and making shots on the offensive end. But I wouldn’t say it’s anything that Aaron has not done, compared to Romeo (Langford) and Josh (Richardson) and some of those guys who have played well in front of him. You saw nights when they’re out and we’ve rolled with him and are confident in him. As a young guy it’s just that consistent effort you get from some of the veterans. His thing is knocking down shots and being solid in the defensive end. Those are the main two.”
Nesmith’s opportunity increased Saturday night in Cleveland when Richardson was ruled out with knee tendinopathy.
Lots of Cleveland
The Celtics, who played two games over a three-day stretch against Washington earlier this season, will play a second game against the Cavaliers Monday night — this time spending three days in Cleveland. The mini-series against the Wizards had been a home-and-home affair.
Udoka likes the arrangement for a number of reasons, including the chance to prepare his team in a playoff-like setting.
“I kind of like them. Earlier this year, though we were at home and on the road against Washington, it’s a chance to preview what you do in the first game and make some adjustments on the fly,” he said. “It limits travel, so that’s a positive thing, and it gives you a bit of a playoff buzz thing so you can go in and work on things. I don’t mind them at all. It’s something new and I think some people prefer this to going back and forth and coming back to the city later on — knock out two in the same city.”
