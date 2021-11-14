News
After four years, first-time developer will launch 62-unit apartment building at Payne Avenue and East Seventh in St. Paul
In a prior life, Johnny Opara spent 17 years in business-to-business sales with Medtronic, CenturyLink, Cox Automotive and International Paper. The first-time developer may have just cleared his biggest sale yet — convincing the city of St. Paul to back a 62-unit, $18.7 million affordable-housing development just east of downtown.
For Opara, the president, founder and chief executive officer of the JO Cos., it’s been a long four years. The licensed Realtor sat down with St. Paul City Council member Jane Prince in 2017 to pick her brain about potential sites ripe for new housing. Prince suggested vacant, city-owned land off Payne Avenue and East Seventh Street, almost across the street from the Minnesota Music Cafe.
“I thought, wow, 520 Payne is such a phenomenal gateway location,” Prince said. “It is a gateway property to Payne Avenue, to the East Seventh Street business district. It is right down the hill from Metro State University.”
Opara, a Central High School and Augsburg University graduate who came to the U.S. from Nigeria as an infant and was raised on Rice Street in St. Paul, drove by the site the same day, and then called Prince to confirm he was hooked. “I always say St. Paul raised me,” said Opara, in an interview Thursday. “I visited the site and I saw the Hollows. I knew exactly what was going to be built.”
CHALLENGING YEARS
What he didn’t know at the time was that easements, airport flight paths, cell towers, financing challenges, a recession and a pandemic would put years of potential stumbles in his path.
Those were overcome, in part, with the help of Prince and city council President Amy Brendmoen, who took pains to introduce him to neighboring property owners, as well as city staff wrangling the intricacies of tax increment financing.
Opara took his mission personally. He recalled moving his father — who had suffered a debilitating stroke that atrophied half his body many years prior — from one affordable-housing complex to the next. The move to a better property management company seemed to brighten his dad’s spirits in the weeks before his death in 2018.
“I’m really thankful for the support the city of St. Paul has given to a first-time developer,” said Opara, addressing the seven members of the city council on Wednesday during a meeting of the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority. “This is a transformative project. … I’m really looking forward to hopefully closing before the end of the year and beginning construction.”
He plans to develop “The Hollows” — the JO Cos.’ inaugural project — on an empty lot that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority has owned for nearly 20 years in the somewhat under-the-radar Railroad Island/Swede Hollow neighborhood.
After years of trying to make the numbers work, Opara expects to move forward with a four-story apartment building that will include at least a handful of “deeply affordable” one-bedroom apartments renting for less than $600 a month, a rarity for new construction. The site will include 29 underground parking spaces and 16 surface stalls.
In 2003, the city acquired the 520 Payne Ave. property, which is located across the street from Fire Station No. 4, for $655,000 from Standard Truck.
“This location is really a downtown neighborhood,” said Brendmoen on Wednesday, noting the city has invested in a nearby overlook, as well as bicycle access into Railroad Island and improved traffic flow. “It’s a phenomenal place, and I think it was kind of hiding. We’ve done our best to daylight that. … This is a big deal.”
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING
The stew, or alphabet soup, of funding sources that will support the Hollows is almost dizzying.
It includes $3.2 million in tax increment financing — about two-thirds of it “pooled TIF” funds generated off-site within special property tax districts, including $700,000 from around Spruce Tree Centre, at Snelling and University avenues, and $1.5 million from Carondelet Village in Highland Park. In other words, the Hollows will be able to use money that would have otherwise gone towards its own property taxes — as well as TIF revenue from other projects across the city — to pay off certain development costs over 25 years.
“TIF can be controversial sometimes, but I think this is a really good use of tax increment financing,” said city council member Chris Tolbert, who chairs the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Prince, a frequent critic of tax increment financing, said building new affordable housing would not be possible without a mountain of different funding sources. “TIF has become a really important piece of that puzzle,” she said.
All 62 units will technically qualify as affordable housing, though housing advocates have pointed out that “affordable” is a relative term. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determined the median household income for a family of four in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area, which spans 15 counties, was $105,000. That’s nearly double the median household income in St. Paul, which is around $58,000.
The Hollows is slated to include 32 studios and alcove units with monthly rents of about $1,100. In addition, 11 one-bedroom units will be priced at $1,180. Six units, each of them two-bedroom apartments, will be priced at $1,417. All of these units will be income-limited to households earning no more than 60 percent area median income, which roughly translates to a household income limit of $63,000 based on the HUD figures.
Eight one-bedroom units will be priced somewhat below 60 percent area median income at $1,078, which is considered fair market value.
A FEW ‘DEEPLY AFFORDABLE’ UNITS
The building will also include a few units of what’s considered “deeply affordable” housing, a rare feat for new development. That totals five apartments, each of them one-bedroom, priced at $590. Those five units will be targeted to households earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, which translates to a household income limit of $31,500. City officials and housing advocates have applauded their inclusion, noting new housing at this lower price-point has proven to be elusive in St. Paul.
On Wednesday, the city council approved $3.2 million in both new tax increment financing and “pooled TIF” dollars, the sale of the vacant lot to the JO Cos. for $364,900, and $9.1 million in conduit housing revenue bonds issued through the city.
Financing sources will include low-income housing tax credits, a deferred developer fee of $1 million, a Ramsey County grant for $209,000 and a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant for $81,000.
“This has been challenging to put together. There have been any number of obstacles related to the site that had nothing to do with (city Planning and Economic Development) and nothing to do with Johnny,” said Prince on Wednesday, calling the location ideal for those looking for an urban living experience. “I could not be more excited.”
Opara, who recently joined the board of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, foresees more affordable-housing development in his future.
The JO Cos. will reapply for low-income housing tax credits next year to build a four-story multi-family “workforce” housing development at 61st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center. At Wangstad Commons, 20 percent of the units will offer supportive services for the homeless and disabled.
5A volleyball: Minnesota signee Carter Booth leads Cherry Creek to state championship
COLORADO SPRINGS — The volleyball expectations for Cherry Creek senior Carter Booth have been exceedingly high for years.
College coaches have been on her trail since middle school.
“When I was being recruited, I was very, very young,” Booth said. “Toward the end of seventh grade, so about 13 or 14. But it wasn’t that much pressure. I knew what I wanted.”
On Saturday night, in front of a raucous crowd inside the Broadmoor World Arena, Booth proved exactly why she remains Colorado’s most coveted volleyball talent. The 6-foot-7 middle hitter rose to the occasion in her final high school game leading the No. 1 Bruins to a Class 5A state championship over No. 3 Grandview in four sets: 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14.
Players spilled onto the court after the final match point in celebration.
“They’re everything to me. We play for each other day in and day out,” Booth said. “We weren’t playing for a trophy or the reputation. We did it for each other.”
Booth, signed to play next season for the University of Minnesota, proved to be the catalyst.
One look at her family tree explains a lot.
Her father, Calvin Booth, is the Denver Nuggets general manager who played for 10 years in the NBA. That skill set has apparently translated down the line. Carter showcased elite athleticism in the championship final with an array of blocks and kills. However, Bruins coach Steve Huntingdale is more impressed with her mental acuity.
“She’s maybe the most brilliant, smartest volleyball player I know,” Huntingdale said. “What separates her is that she’s such a great communicator with her teammates. … They trust what Carter says, so it adds to their confidence, and they’re unstoppable.”
Booth added: “There were a couple of times in that game where I could have gone up and swung as hard as I could. But I knew the corner was open. It’s things like that. Knowing when to pick and choose your battles.”
In the second set, when Grandview rallied for a 28-26 victory, there was no panic on the Cherry Creek bench. The Bruins left no doubt in the third and fourth sets.
“I let them talk. They knew what they wanted to do,” Huntingdale. “They recognized that it’s good volleyball. You have to keep making play after play after play.”
Cherry Creek earned its sixth state volleyball title in school history and the school’s first since 2008.
“It’s nice to go out on this note with the team that I love,” Booth said.
Gophers were able to run on Iowa, but passing game still lags
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gophers coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and the U’s offensive staff found a way to successfully run the ball against a stout Iowa defense on Saturday. Minnesota rushed for 216 yards on 50 carries, more than double the 99 yards the Hawkeyes were allowing per game this season.
Sanford incorporated a new toss sweep to force Iowa to move laterally, and running backs Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas were able to gain yards in chunks. While Minnesota didn’t have an explosive play over 25 yards, they had seven rushes go for more than 10 yards.
Minnesota was able to bounce back from a season-low 89 rushing yards in the 14-6 loss to Illinois, but the Gophers continued to not get enough in the passing game in the 27-22 loss in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
Tanner Morgan completed 14 of 30 for 183 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown connection on a double move from Chris Autman-Bell in the fourth quarter. Morgan didn’t throw an interception, but he was inaccurate on a handful of throws, and U receivers dropped a few passes, too.
“It was hit and miss,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about Morgan’s game. “I thought he threw some really good balls, but we had some drops. I thought we had some OK balls that didn’t make it to us. Then we had some big throws late in the game. You’d like to be able to see more completions; that’s for sure.”
On fourth-and-2 in the second quarter, wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer ran play-action and found tight end Ko Kieft wide open. The Sioux Center, Iowa native, ran 37 yards for a touchdown.
“Ko being from Iowa; that was a big play for him,” Fleck said. “I’m sure he will remember it all his life. But we would have loved to get him the pig. I know that.”
TWO KICKERS
Matthew Trickett made three field goals in the first three quarters Saturday, all from inside 32 yards. When a long attempt presented itself in the fourth quarter, Fleck turned to his long-distance kicker Dragan Kesich, but Kesich’s first career attempt from 53 yards was blocked.
In pregame warm-ups, Kesich made field goals from 55 yards out, and Fleck said Kesich has converted from that distance in practice.
NO TARGETING?
In the third quarter, Morgan’s head snapped backward after contact from what appeared to be Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell’s helmet.
The officials reviewed the play for targeting on Campbell, but deemed it to not occur, and the Hawkeyes were able to keep their leading tackler on the field.
Fleck’s facial expression postgame showed he disagreed with the call, but he wasn’t going to say so out loud.
“I’m not going to get into any officiating stuff; that doesn’t do any good actually,” Fleck said. “I got a look at it and my view is targeting or not, the crown of the helmet toward the helmet, facemask, upper area.”
BRIEFLY
The Gophers’ defense was not able to sack first-time starting quarterback Alex Padilla. … Autman-Bell has caught a pass in 35 straight games, the third longest streak in program history. He broke a tie with Eric Decker and Tutu Atwell on Saturday. … Morgan passed Bryan Cupito for third all-time in career passing yards with 7,568.
Cold cash issues cause problems in global warming talks
GLASGOW, Scotland — U.N. talks to curb global warming ran into last-minute problems Saturday because of cold hard cash.
Negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland, held last-minute huddles and pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming. But funding issues – specifically, compensation for climate damages and credits in a trading system – caused the discussions to bog down.
British officials chairing the talks released new draft agreements after shuttle diplomacy continued past an official Friday evening deadline. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, both indicated cautious optimism late Friday that the negotiations were moving forward. During the buildup to the delayed session on Saturday afternoon, Kerry huddled with diplomats from Africa and other parts of the developing world.
The last-minute negotiations focused on a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hurt by climate change and forest credits in a carbon-trading market.
“I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary,” conference president Alok Sharma, an official from host nation Britain, told negotiators. “Collectively this is a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”
Australia’s environment minister, Leonere Gewessler, said a bit earlier: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.”
Divisions remained on the issue of financial support sought by poor countries for the disastrous impacts of climate change they will increasingly suffer in the future. The United States and the European Union, two of the world’s biggest historic emitters of greenhouse gases, continued to have deep reservations about the so-called “loss and damage” provisions.
Mohammed Quamrul Chowdhury of Bangladesh, a lead negotiator for less-developed countries, ticked off the ways that vague wording in the latest draft fell short of committing wealthier countries to putting new money on the table for countries struggling with climate damage.
“There is a lot of frustration,” he told AP.
“This package is very hard to explain for those already suffering the consequences at the front lines of the rising risks, or to anyone aware of the scientific evidence of what is coming our way unless we act faster,” said University of Twente climate scientist Maarten van Aalst, who is also director of the Climate Centre of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Another issue causing problems Saturday has confounded negotiators for six years: setting up carbon-trading markets. The idea is to trade credits for reducing carbon like other commodities, unleashing the power of markets, with poorer nations getting money, often from private companies, for measures that reduce carbon in the air.
One huge issue has been rich nations want to make sure that poor nations that sell their credits for making carbon reductions, which include carbon-sucking forests, don’t include the same settings as reductions in their national emissions, called double counting.
Saturday’s draft provided “strong” provisions to prevent double counting of offsets, but new issues involving forests reemerged later in the day, according to Environmental Defense Fund Vice President Kelly Kizzier, a former European Union negotiator and expert on carbon market negotiations.
Before the areas of disagreement between rich and poor nations demanded urgent attention, coal had garnered more consideration.
A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
Some advocacy groups said the current proposals were not strong enough.
“Here in Glasgow, the world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on,” Oxfam senior policy adviser Tracy Carty said. “What’s on the table is still not good enough.”
But the possibility of having fossil fuels explicitly mentioned for the first time in a decision coming out of the U.N.’s annual Conference of the Parties meeting, or COP, was well-received by some environmentalists.
“It’s weaker and compromised, but we see it as a bridgehead, a bit of a breakthrough,” Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said.
“We will have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened in the coming hours,” Morgan said, adding that there were “a clutch of countries really seeking to strike that line from the deal.”
In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years. Developed countries are also being asked to submit a short-term update next year.
