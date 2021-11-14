News
Amy Smart takes on tornado’s awe & terror in ’13 Minutes’
Part human drama, part Nature’s awe-inspiring horror show, “13 Minutes” offers the skinny on an increasingly visible threat: tornadoes.
“The 13 minutes refers to when a community gets the tornado warning: They have 13 minutes to take shelter before it hits,” explained Amy Smart, who leads an ensemble that includes Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Trace Adkins, Paz Vega and Anne Heche.
“Yes, it’s a tornado movie but it’s so much more,” she said in a Zoom interview. “It takes place in a rural town in the Plains. Oklahoma is where we shot and it follows four different families who are all dealing with their own issues.
“It comes to a head when the tornado hits and people have to come together in a really humane way to support each other and help out.”
Smart, 45, plays Kim, a regional emergency manager married to a meteorologist. Their daughter is hearing impaired.
“They are very involved in the weather all the time and they know that there are issues with the coming weather.
“Of course in towns like this it’s pretty normal,” Smart noted. “Only it just progresses and gets worse and worse.”
As that happens, Kim steps up to “call the shots and sound alarms when it’s impending and they realize the tornado is about to hit.”
That means “a lot of communication goes down as well. She needs to still be this leader helping the community, sounding the alarms. At the same time, she wants to go find her daughter!
“It’s a lot of dire circumstances and shows how tornadoes really devastate a town in a matter of minutes. I mean they sweep through and just level it all.
“When we were filming just to see a neighborhood leveled — it’s beyond the devastation. You can’t believe that these natural disasters can just ruin things so fast.”
“13 Minutes” takes its meteorological science seriously. “We had experts on set who helped guide us into the reality of how warnings go off. The protocols and the experience of that. Because it was important this be as realistic as possible.
“One of the crew had been through two tornadoes,” she discovered. “One had ripped off half his house — and he still lives there. It’s amazing how resilient people can be. And fearless.”
Smart isn’t in quite the same danger zone in her other job – playing Barbara Whitmore, the mother of “Stargirl” on the hit CW superhero series. She’s now in Atlanta filming a third season.
“We love our little ‘Stargirl’ families and are so happy right now to be back together working for the next six months.”
“13 Minutes” streams on demand and Digital on Friday.
Deck yourself out in gorgeous, glam holiday dresses
This entire year is flying by so quickly, before we know it, the holidays will be over. So let’s plan our festive gear.
My basic theory of holiday dresses goes like this: They should come in shades of nog (for spillage), red (wine, ditto), gravy brown (you see where this is going) and winter white (for those who have a sense of adventure — and a standing discount at the dry cleaner). Kidding aside, hues and materials make all the difference this time of year. And blessedly, there’s a slew of great designs in fantastic colors, sizes and shapes.
Here’s what to keep an eye out for:
An L.B.D.: Yes, the Little Black Dress is still a thing. It always will be. Right now I’m loving the Jolie Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Dress by Halston ($495 on halston.com) for its feminine twist neckline and soft merino wool-cashmere blend. It feels like a gentle hug, and looks like a romance novel. Enough said.
An R.B.D: Forever Your Girl Wine Red Satin Bodycon Dress ($46 on lulus.com). In wine red, this number lights up a room and straight-up steals the show. I’m partial to red in a more subdued shade (this one will actually take you straight through Valentine’s Day outings, as well as the holidays).
Something velvet: There’s no season more tailor-made for velvet than the winter holidays. And there’s no more classic a cut and more definitive a velvety statement than Ralph Lauren’s Velvet Cowlneck Gown ($220 on ralphlauren.com) in crimson maroon. This is the kind of dress that catches all the glances at a party. It has a quietly sophisticated aura that never looks for attention, but can’t help but find it anyway.
Something lacy: Look no further than the Bell-sleeve Lace Dress ($99 on garnethill.com), which is about as versatile and holiday-friendly as they come. If you grab one in a color like dark caramel, odds are good you’ll be the belle of Thanksgiving. If you find one in cherry brandy, you’ll light up the Christmas party in red. Throw a leather jacket and some boots over one for New Year’s. And in all of the above cases, pretty little details like its button keyhole in back and antiqued-brass shank buttons will shine through.
Something metallic: Christmas and New Year in particular can handle some heavy metal action in a wardrobe, but I’d say that J.Crew’s Open-back Metallic Clip-dot Dress in golden floral ($298 on jcrew.com) is enough of a heavy hitter that you can wear it for just about any party leading up to the holidays, too. Its A-line silhouette tumbles to the floor, making it equal parts shining and grand.
Something in festive plaid: The Scottish and Irish really know how to throw their weight behind holiday festivity. To get in on that action, tap into the power of tartan or plaid. Blackwatch plaid (usually in wool, but not always) is a classic this time of year, and the Blackwatch Daphne Dress by Tuckernuck ($248 on tnuck.com) checks all the right boxes with a ruffled neck, concealed pockets, and sassy miniskirt. And as a final flourish, it also sports a bow — so in putting it on, you’ve just become the best present of the season.
A good friend, McKenzi, 15, loves to swim
McKenzi is a creative, kind teen of Caucasian descent. She loves to cook, swim, paint and watch television. McKenzi describes herself as a funny child who is also a good friend. She is very loyal to those she cares about, and she remains dedicated to her interests and passions. Those who are close to McKenzi note that she is hard-working, caring and a good role model to others. She is very resilient and does not give up easily. Her teachers report she does well in school and works at grade level. Her favorite subjects are art and math.
Legally free for adoption, McKenzi’s ideal family would consist of one or two moms, with no other children in the home. Because McKenzi’s social worker believes she could thrive in any type of family, she will consider all families who express interest. McKenzi’s one wish is that her future family be caring and understanding. They should also be willing to abide by the Open Adoption Agreement with her birth parents, and also maintain contact with her siblings who are placed separately.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
Sunday Bulletin Board: “Mothers are bigger than fathers. Everyone knows that.”
The Permanent Family Record
Writes THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Pneumonia, Tight Shoes and The Battle Over the Hen & the Rooster.
“Daddy was due to go out of town for a building job and would be gone for several weeks, so he took me to the shoe store before he left. I was 6 years old, and the shoes that were supposed to last for all of first grade were falling apart. Mother warned him to buy sensible shoes that would last awhile. Daddy spotted a pair of sturdy brown oxfords, as I looked longingly at the black patent-leather shoes, the kind Shirley Temple wore. My soft-hearted Daddy bought both, much to Mother’s dismay.
“I wasn’t feeling very well when he left, but a few days later I was really sick — so sick that Mother actually called the doctor. Dr. Cranston had delivered me, and I knew him quite well, since he came annually when I developed measles. I had them six times in all; Dr. Cranston said there were nine variations, and I was trying to test them all. This time it wasn’t measles. It was my second bout with pneumonia. Mother sent my sisters and their mattress downstairs to sleep on the living-room floor, and she set up a sick room for me. I have a vague memory of a big kettle of water steaming on a hot plate and Mother putting cold cloths on my forehead, but I have a vivid memory of the day Dr. Cranston picked me up out of bed and said he was taking me to the hospital. My calm sweet Mother turned into a vicious tigress defending her cub as she blocked his way at the doorway: ‘Absolutely not! She is staying right here with me. Put her back in that bed!’ I actually felt quite comfortable in his arms, and since Mother had told me Dr. Cranston had delivered me at the hospital, I assumed he had first dibs on me.
“Mother won. Dr. Cranston came daily to check on me, and I slowly got better. Mother didn’t want to worry Daddy, so she downplayed my sickness in her letters, but Daddy was by nature a worrier. When he finished up on his job and came home, he rushed right upstairs to see me. He had a large gray metal suitcase, and he sat me up in bed and shoved that cold metal case behind me so he could show me the surprise he had brought me. It was Easter time, and he dumped an entire chicken family in my lap. (No, they weren’t real — but you would never know with my dad.) They were adorable: a mom and dad and six baby chicks made of fluffy chenille. The baby chicks were so darn cute, but the mother chicken was my favorite; she was so tall and colorful. I couldn’t wait to get out of that bed and go downstairs and play with them in my sandbox. Mother helped me get dressed, and when I tried to put my new shoes on, neither pair fit. My feet had grown half an inch while lying in that bed for six weeks.
“The day I invited my neighbor Janice over to play with my chickens, Mother overheard us having a loud argument over the gender of the rooster. Janice claimed the rooster was the father, while I knew better. The rooster was bigger, so it stood to reason in my mind that the tallest one was the mother: ‘Mothers are bigger than fathers. Everyone knows that.’
“My mom intervened and told me that wasn’t always the case. She said: ‘Look around you, dear. Janice’s father is taller than her mother. Uncle Hal is taller than Aunt Sadie. Look at our neighbors: Mr. Bailey is taller than Mrs. Bailey. Just because I am taller than Daddy doesn’t mean ALL mothers are taller than daddies.’ I had never noticed that before, so I grudgingly conceded. If Janice wanted to pretend the rooster was the father, OK, but by golly as soon as she left, it was Mother Rooster and Father Hen in MY sandbox.”
The darnedest things
WARNING! Cute kid story ahead, from VERTICALLY CHALLENGED: “Granddaughter Adriana is in first grade this year. For homework, the teacher had them write out five sentences using the word ‘all.’ Maybe she wasn’t having the best day, having to think of these sentences, by the time she got to the fourth one. 🤣”
Know thyself!
Or: Then & Now
LeoEOSP writes: “I was sitting at my desk in my home office. I dropped a piece of paper. So, I leaned over to pick up the paper . . . then dropped it . . . then dropped it . . . then dropped it — very frustrating. I almost felt like my hand was repelling that paper.
“After a total of five times, I leaned over to the floor from my wheeled office chair. Then I fell out of my chair and gently hit my head on a desk to the right of me. I was able to recover from the fall and tried to sit in my chair, and the chair went rolling backwards and punched a hole in the wallboard on the left of my desk.
“My diagnosis was in 1999. I am 66 now, and I have learned that my initial reaction of rage in years past was the wrong reaction to have. I have read books which helped me feel calm a good share of the time. Many folks with cerebellar ataxia recognize Dr. [Jeremy] Schmahmann; reading his books and finding his online presence has been a great help to me.
“I wish I had recorded my attempts to pick up the paper. I was laughing so hard that I had to stop and catch my breath!”
Life (and death) as we know it
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Lost friends.
“Over the years, we all have lost close friends who died just too early in their lives, no matter how old they were. I certainly have had my share of people close to me who slipped away with little or no warning.
“This past week, I lost another.
“There is something inspiring in the life of a dear friend, something which grips the heart and holds it fast. It may be their pioneering spirit, or a sane (almost holiness) respect for life. Allow me to briefly tell you about a few of these special friends.
“There was Frank, a biology professor with whom I team-taught an honors course on the search for intelligent life elsewhere in this vast universe. He was a kind man who would do anything for you. He grew up in Hibbing and was a true Iron Ranger. He was so proud of his daughters. I recall that when his father died, many years ago, Frank selected one of his dad’s tools especially for me to keep. I still have it — not because I knew his dad so well, but because Frank gave it to me so I could share his loss.
“Tim and I were military pilots, but he was a Naval aviator and I had served in the Air Force. The Good Wife and I even went to his son’s wedding at Notre Dame, and we were both in the Minnesota Association of Scholars and a pilots’ organization. Tim could charm anyone. He was a large man and loved his family. Because of his size, he was a perfect Santa at our annual Christmas parties. This past weekend, for the deer-season opener, I wore a blaze-orange sweatshirt that he gave me. It was from Big River, Wisconsin, where we frequently ate lunch together along with a Leinenkugel.
“Last week Larry left us. He and I shared a passion for the Second Amendment and single-malt Scotch. He joined my son Chuck and me on a hunting trip to Africa, and we took the Good Wife’s lady friends out to the gun club range several times to introduce them to safety and shooting. Larry enjoyed telling stories about his family’s farm near Cambridge, as well as his experiences as a forester for the Minnesota DNR. He thrived on those online auctions and drove a yellow Mustang. A complete story could be told about Larry and each of the items just mentioned.
“All of my friends, both living and those who have passed, have made a significant impact on who I am today. And when they die, a part of me seemed to do so, too. But I continue to respect them and will always keep their memory alive, burning in my heart.”
Fun facts to know and tell
AL B of Hartland: “I heard yip-howls of coyotes — short howls that rise and fall in pitch, punctuated with staccato yips, yaps and barks. The ‘song dog’ pups born in the spring are ready to disperse and find new territories from September through November. The yip-howling I heard is the communication between the animals that’s a type of bonding within a family group, while also serving as a territorial display.
“The yip-howling appeared to be coming from different locations, but I wasn’t surrounded by coyotes. It’s an auditory illusion known as the ‘beau geste effect,’ wherein a few coyotes sound like many. It’s named for the novel ‘Beau Geste,’ in which French troops propped up their dead to make attackers believe they were a larger force than they truly were.”
Gee, our old Lawn-Boy ran great!
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE reports: “Subject: Like father, like son.
“A bit of nostalgia.
“While out biking in our neighborhood this weekend to burn a few calories and get the kinks out, I observed a young dad cutting his yard, and his very young son mimicking him with his small, plastic lawn mower, the kind that clicks when pushed.
“I asked the dad if his son was helping. His answer: ‘Yes, of course.’
“Back in the mid-’80s, our young son helped me in the same way while wearing his porkpie hat and upside-down sunglasses. He was ‘helping’ and really enjoying himself.
“Sometimes it’s the little things that prop up one’s memory . . .”
Band Name of the Day: The Song Dogs — or: Search for Intelligent Life
