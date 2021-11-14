News
Apple poised for growth in Flatiron Park as property hits market
Apple appears to be the mystery tenant touted in a listing brochure for a portfolio of properties in the Flatiron Park business park in Boulder, perhaps accounting for almost 240,000 square feet of space.
Crescent Real Estate LLC, a commercial property investor and development firm that owns much of Flatiron Park, is putting its assets in the east Boulder campus on the market.
The company is attempting to sell just over 1 million square feet of space spread across 21 buildings, according to a marketing brochure from brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL).
A major selling point referenced repeatedly in marketing materials, which do not include an asking price, is the presence of an “undisclosed tech tenant.” There’s evidence that the mystery tenant is Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL).
Apple has long been rumored to covet space in Flatiron Park, and evidence suggests that the Cupertino, Calif., company could be this mystery tenant, which JLL’s brochure shows as occupying nearly 240,000 square feet in 2300, 2400, 5777 and 5718 Central Ave.
“Apple is growing its engineering team in Boulder and expects to have close to 700 employees at its offices in the region by 2026,” a company spokesperson told BizWest on Thursday.
Apple did not reply to specific questions about its presence in Flatiron Park.
Representatives of Dean Callan & Co., the company in charge of leasing at Flatiron Park, declined to comment, as did JLL. Crescent did not respond to requests for comment.
Here’s what BizWest knows about the link between Apple and Flatiron Park:
- Apple signage, including the image of the company’s iconic logo, is visible from outside the office space at 5718 Central Ave.
- According to publicly available records from Boulder’s Planning and Development Services Department, Apple pulled a series of fire permits for the 5718 Central Ave. address over the past year and a half.
- The JLL brochure describes the undisclosed tenant as having an AA+ credit rating. Standards & Poor’s reaffirmed Apple’s AA+ rating in 2017.
- Marketing materials say that the tenant has a market cap of $2.54 trillion. Apple’s market cap, which fluctuates with the stock market, was about $2.43 trillion on Thursday — close to the figure cited in the JLL brochure. The only other company in that stratosphere is Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT).
- The brochure refers to Boulder as one the tenant’s “targeted growth markets.” This is certainly the case for Apple, which went public in April with its plan to expand its Boulder workforce to 700 as part of a nationwide investment of $430 billion in U.S. projects and addition of 20,000 new jobs nationwide over the next five years.
- JLL’s marketing materials use a quote from Apple’s vice president of worldwide real estate and facilities Kristina Raspe published in April by BizWest. Raspe’s job title is the only direct reference to Apple in the brochure.
- Attorney Morgan Bottner, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as a “Principal Counsel & Senior Manager at Apple,” used the 5718 Central Ave. address to register with the Colorado Supreme Court Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. That registry also lists Apple as the firm for which he works.
- According to the JLL brochure, Crescent is “redeveloping a mission-critical facility at 2300 & 2400 Central Avenue” for the mystery tenant. The building at 2300 Central is indeed being redeveloped, and Crescent is also redeveloping a 14-acre parcel at 2400 and 2450 Central Ave. into a combined structure at 2400 Central Ave. that totals about 144,500 square feet.
Apple has a habit of imbuing its Boulder County operations with an air of mystery.
In 2018, the tech giant quietly absorbed Longmont-based Akonia Holographics, a startup that produces lenses for AR glasses.
Few details were available in August 2018 when Reuters first reported the Akonia acquisition. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and company representatives, including CEO and co-founder Ken Anderson, did not grant interviews.
Likewise, Apple wasn’t particularly forthcoming about the deal, providing Reuters a statement that read: “Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans.”
In the time since the acquisition, Akonia has gone silent.
A source speculated after the acquisition that Akonia is working to help develop augmented-reality glasses.
If the mystery Flatiron Park tenant is Apple — which is confirmed to have about 40,000 square feet of office space at 5360 Sterling Drive — it is by no means the only big tech company with a growing presence in Boulder.
Amazon set up shop downtown at 1900 15th St. in 2018. Those offices were leased to house advertising-focused engineers.
About a year ago, Google expanded its Boulder operation with additional offices and employees at its 3333 Walnut St. facility, leasing the entirety of the nearly 160,000-square-foot facility.
The company followed that expansion up with the purchase of The Reve, a new mixed-use development in central Boulder. Google’s footprint at The Reve totals about 125,000 square feet.
The company also has completed the third building at its 300,000-square-foot main campus at 2930 Pearl St. That campus was designed to house 1,500 employees.
Social network Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) inked a new lease last November for 65,000 square feet in the S’Park neighborhood in central Boulder.
That added to Twitter’s 30,000-square-foot lease in the Wencel Building south of the Pearl Street Mall, where it houses an app development team.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
News
Real World Economics: A little perspective on inflation as an issue
Inflation is the hot topic right now after the Consumer Price Index for October showed a 6.2 percent increase from October 2020 — the highest year-on-year rise since 1990. Higher prices for gasoline and food are always sensitive, but there also are higher prices for a broad range of consumer and business purchases — for politicians, a true pocketbook issue.
But a little perspective is in order.
Should President Joe Biden be blamed for the increases? Are the infrastructure and increased social spending bills he submitted to Congress responsible for rising prices? Or is it the overly loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve? Or is it just the natural glitches in a global economy getting into motion after a historic slowdown caused by the most-deadly disease epidemic in a century?
For us boomers, this is déjà vu all over again. When I first studied and then taught economics in the late 1970s and early 1980s, every textbook explained differences between inflation that was “cost-push” versus “demand-pull.” Students learned what a “wage-price spiral” was. These terms also were familiar to anyone in the public who followed news back then.
Inflation was correctly described in lay terms as “too much money chasing too few goods.” But was “too much money,” or “too few goods” more important at any particular time?
We now face a very different time. Global trade has reduced monopoly power for U.S. industries like steel, automobiles, electrical and electronic devices and others. Trade union membership, once dominant in driving wages in all major sectors, has nearly disappeared outside of public employees.
Back then, oligopolies — essentially informal cartels — announced price rises in familiar patterns: General Motors would say how much more a 1964 Chevy Impala would cost than the 1963 model. The next day Ford and Chrysler would follow. U.S. steel would announce a price rise on Tuesday and, by Friday, Republic, Bethlehem and the rest would announce near-equal ones. Airlines have long followed this pattern, often rolling back announced fare hikes when competitors don’t play along.
Steel or auto unions would get a 3.2 percent rise in wages and soon chemical, electrical, railroad and truck driver unions got similar agreements.
So that caused inflation, many thought. However, eventually Nobel laureate Milton Friedman defined these patterns as symptoms, not causes. His mantra: “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” In other words, if companies raised prices and workers’ wages rose faster than productivity increased, it meant a central bank, here the Federal Reserve, had created too much new money. Friedman’s answer: Crimp back on money growth and inflation would die.
Why did the Fed let the money supply grow too fast? Because the federal government ran budget deficits, and the Fed would “monetize” this by creating new money to buy up Treasury bonds so interest rates wouldn’t rise.
Friedman hated federal deficits as much as he hated excess money creation. His arguments convinced many. It was common to hear that “Lyndon Johnson’s higher spending on Medicare and other social programs while at war in Vietnam caused the 1970s inflation.”
By 1970, some liberal economists called for wage-price controls, such as during World War II. Friedman thought these anathema.
Richard Nixon called them “socialistic” and repeatedly criticized them. But by mid-1971, with unemployment at 6.1 percent, the Consumer Price Index rising at a 4.8 percent rate and the 1972 election looming, he announced the “Nixon shock” of Aug. 15, 1971. It froze prices for 90 days, imposed a surtax on imports and ended our 1944 promise at Bretton Woods to hand over an ounce of gold for every $35 any other nation presented to us.
Some of the wage-price controls ran for 1,000 days instead of 90. Ones on petroleum and its products extended through Nixon’s and Gerald Ford’s terms into Jimmy Carter’s. Meanwhile, then-Fed Chair Arthur Burns, a distinguished “hard money” economist, goosed the money supply to help Republicans win elections.
We got “stagflation” — high unemployment combined with high inflation, something thought impossible by Keynesians. Ford did his best by handing out “WIN buttons,” exhorting Americans to “Whip Inflation Now.” But it took Carter’s courageous, but politically suicidal, 1979 appointment of Paul Volcker as chair of the Fed Board to end inflation. Volcker cut money growth at the cost of a harsh 1980-1982 recession that contributed to Carter’s defeat in 1980, but also reduced CPI increases to acceptable levels.
So, theoretically, who was right in all of this?
Certainly the money supply is key — then and now. And central banks tend to increase bond-buying when government budget deficits are high.
However, it’s become clear that many assumptions don’t hold up.
The much-decried deficits of the 1960s were tiny compared to later ones. Johnson’s final budget, for fiscal year 1969, was the last to show a surplus until Bill Clinton’s final four years.
The Reagan-Bush 1980s saw a large rise in deficits. And the monetary base, the money measure actually controlled by the Fed, rose less in the Volcker-Alan Greenspan 1980s than it had in the 1970s. But this growth still was well above the 1960s that supposedly touched off the great inflation.
When budget deficits shrank to zero in the 1990s, monetary base growth, all under Greenspan’s Fed, was higher than the 1960s or 1980s and about par with the inflationary 1970s. But inflation still didn’t occur.
Deficits burgeoned with George W. Bush in the White House and the war in Iraq. Monetary-base growth increased, but there was still no marked rise in inflation at consumer levels.
And when the capital market debacle of 2007-08 segued into recession and widespread consumer and business bankruptcies, federal deficits and money growth both increased. Deficits tapered down from 2010 to 2015, but then rose again and exploded with the COVID pandemic. All the while, inflation as measured by the CPI and the Personal Consumption Expenditures slice of gross domestic product remained quiescent. Monetary growth had slackened until COVID, but then rose sharply.
The budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal year ending five weeks before the 2020 election was historic due to COVID-stimulus spending — the money Donald Trump, and later Biden, pumped into the economy to blunt the impact of rising unemployment and business closures and spur consumer spending. It worked.
The budget year that ended in September 2021 had about the same spending as in 2020, but the deficit was down sharply in dollar terms and as a percentage of GDP. True, Biden is asking for more money in the latest spending bills, but little has actually entered the economy.
Much more can be said about this issue, but that is the subject of a future column.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
EXPLAINER: What the defense in Arbery’s killing is arguing
Travis and Greg McMichael said they armed themselves and sped after Ahmaud Arbery because they thought he was a burglar, and they wanted to catch him and hold him until police arrived.
When the 25-year-old Black man turned and fought during the chase, they said, Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.
That’s what the defense maintains in the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Arbery, who was shot three times in February 2020 near Brunswick, on the Georgia coast. The McMichaels, a father and son, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.
The defense strategy depends on Georgia’s citizen’s arrest and self-defense laws.
WHAT DOES THE DEFENSE SAY HAPPENED?
Greg McMichael, 65, told police he saw Arbery “hauling ass” past his house and believed he had committed burglaries nearby. McMichael ran inside, grabbed a handgun and shouted to his son, who emerged with a shotgun.
The two men jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery through their subdivision. Arbery was on foot.
Seeing the chase in progress, Bryan climbed into his own pickup and recorded video on his cellphone as he joined the pursuit.
Bryan, 52, told an investigator he used his truck several times to block Arbery and edge him off the road. Greg McMichael told police he shouted at Arbery to stop.
At the end, Bryan’s video shows Greg McMichael in the bed of his pickup truck with a handgun and Travis McMichael, 35, outside the truck with a shotgun.
Defense attorneys say Arbery lunged toward Travis McMichael and his gun, and that’s when Travis McMichael shot him.
WHAT IS A CITIZEN’S ARREST?
Greg McMichael told a police officer they chased Arbery to keep him from leaving the subdivision. He said they wanted “to hold him” until police could “come and you know, check him out.”
A state law on the books at the time said: “A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
The actual words “citizen’s arrest” didn’t appear in the statute, and there was no obligation for a person who was trying to detain someone to declare that intention. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation mostly repealing the law in May.
Arbery had appeared several times on security video inside a house under construction near the McMichaels’ house.
Travis McMichael had seen him outside the house about two weeks earlier and feared Arbery was reaching for a gun that night when he reached toward his pocket, Robert Rubin, an attorney for McMichael said in his opening statement.
Arbery’s behavior at the unfinished house would cause a reasonable person to believe a crime had been committed, Rubin said. That’s also why the McMichaels felt they needed to arm themselves, he said.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said during her opening statement that Arbery was unarmed and gave the men no reason to suspect him of wrongdoing. They just assumed he had committed a crime, she said.
Melissa Redmon, a former prosecutor and now a law professor at the University of Georgia, said it could be a “hard sell” to convince a jury there was probable cause to initiate a citizen’s arrest.
“That’s based on what it appears they knew at the moment they confronted Mr. Arbery or, rather, the lack of information they had at the moment they confronted Mr. Arbery,” she said.
HOW DID ARBERY’S KILLING LEAD TO THE LAW’S REPEAL?
The citizen’s arrest law was approved in 1863 to round up escaped slaves and was later used to justify the lynching of Black people.
There had long been a push to repeal it. Arbery’s shooting broadened a national outcry over racial injustice and prompted state lawmakers to act.
The repeal legislation says witnesses and bystanders can’t detain people. Restaurant and shop employees can still detain people they believe stole something or who leave without paying. Licensed security guards and private detectives can also detain people.
Deadly force can’t be used to detain someone unless it’s in self-protection, protecting a home, or preventing a forcible felony.
Though the repeal law has taken effect, the defense is able to cite the old law since it was in effect at the time of Arbery’s slaying.
WHAT CONSTITUTES SELF-DEFENSE?
It is tragic that Arbery died, Rubin said. “But at that point, Travis McMichael is acting in self-defense. He did not want to encounter Ahmaud Arbery physically. He was only trying to stop him for the police,” Rubin said.
Georgia law allows the use of deadly force if a person reasonably believes another person is about to kill or gravely injure him or someone else. There’s no obligation to retreat first, as Georgia recognizes a person’s right to “stand your ground.”
But Georgia law does not allow someone to use force if he is the aggressor, unless he withdraws from the fight and effectively communicates that, and the other person continues to use or threaten to use force against him.
When he raised the shotgun, Travis McMichael was hoping to “de-escalate the situation,” but Arbery turned toward McMichael “swinging aggressively” with his fists, Rubin said. McMichael shot him out of fear that Arbery would get the gun and shoot him or his dad, Rubin said.
Prosecutors will likely argue Arbery was allowed to defend himself against a man who had been chasing him and was pointing a gun at him, Redmon said. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent said during a June hearing that he believed Arbery acted in self-defense.
Ultimately, the jury will have to consider the moments before the shotgun blasts rang out and decide which man was the aggressor and therefore not legitimately acting in self-defense, Redmon said.
___
Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Brunswick, Georgia, contributed to this report.
News
Mashed potatoes recipe: Best when prepared at the last minute
By Julia Moskin, The New York Times
Mashed potatoes are an essential side, and so easy to make — but they’re best when prepared at the last minute. In this classic version from Julia Moskin, you can use a masher, or reach for a ricer to get the potatoes super smooth before mixing with an extremely generous amount of butter and salt. Then, choose your own adventure: fluffy, thick or whipped.
Mashed Potatoes
By Julia Moskin
Mashed potatoes are very forgiving, and with a good masher, hot potatoes and enough butter and salt, cooks can accommodate religionists of the fluffy style and partisans of the creamy and dense. Be openhanded with salt and butter but stingy with milk, which will flatten out the bright, earthy potato taste.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: About 45 minutes
Ingredients
- Salt
- 2 1/2 pounds potatoes (about 6 large potatoes), preferably a combination of russet (baking) potatoes and large Yukon Golds, or all Yukon Golds
- 4 tablespoons butter, more for dotting
- 1/3 cup whole milk
Preparation
1. In a large pot, bring a gallon of water and 2 tablespoons salt to a boil over high heat. Peel and quarter potatoes and keep in cold water until ready to cook. (This can be done up to 4 hours in advance.) Add potatoes to boiling water and boil about 15 to 20 minutes, until soft; a knife should go in with almost no resistance. (It is better to overcook than to undercook.)
2. In a saucepan or a microwave oven, heat butter and milk together until butter melts and mixture steams. Drain potatoes well and return to pot. Shake them around in the hot pan or over very low heat for a minute (you want dry potatoes). Using an extruding masher or a ricer, mash hot potatoes until smooth, about 2 minutes. Lightly mix in about half of hot butter mixture, just until blended. Taste for salt and add more butter mixture until seasoned to your liking.
3. Stop here for fluffy potatoes. For creamy potatoes, keep stirring potato mixture, using a sturdy spoon to press it against sides and bottom of pot. Mix until dense and thick. For whipped potatoes, use a stand mixer to mash hot potatoes just until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add all the butter mixture and salt to taste, pulsing machine in short bursts at medium speed. When light and creamy, stop mixing immediately. (Potatoes can quickly become sticky.)
4. To keep hot until ready to serve, transfer to serving bowl, dot top with butter, cover tightly and keep in a warm place, like the back of the stove. Potatoes will stay hot for at least 30 minutes. To keep longer, place covered bowl in a pan holding about an inch of gently simmering water. Before serving, mix well.
Tips: This recipe can be doubled, tripled and more.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Apple poised for growth in Flatiron Park as property hits market
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Fiancé Travis Barker A Lap Dance At Simon Huck’s Wedding — Watch
Real World Economics: A little perspective on inflation as an issue
Prayers Answered: Missing Metro Atlanta Toddler Blaise Barnett Reunited With Family
EXPLAINER: What the defense in Arbery’s killing is arguing
Taylor Swift Reunites With BFF Selena Gomez Backstage At ‘SNL’ Before Epic Performance — Watch
Mashed potatoes recipe: Best when prepared at the last minute
IoTeX Pumps Up Over 121% In A Week Becoming Top Gainer
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey: ‘Too Much Of Anything Can Ruin The Process’
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper