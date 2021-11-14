Apple poised for growth in Flatiron Park as property hits market

Inflation is the hot topic right now after the Consumer Price Index for October showed a 6.2 percent increase from October 2020 — the highest year-on-year rise since 1990. Higher prices for gasoline and food are always sensitive, but there also are higher prices for a broad range of consumer and business purchases — for politicians, a true pocketbook issue.

But a little perspective is in order.

Should President Joe Biden be blamed for the increases? Are the infrastructure and increased social spending bills he submitted to Congress responsible for rising prices? Or is it the overly loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve? Or is it just the natural glitches in a global economy getting into motion after a historic slowdown caused by the most-deadly disease epidemic in a century?

For us boomers, this is déjà vu all over again. When I first studied and then taught economics in the late 1970s and early 1980s, every textbook explained differences between inflation that was “cost-push” versus “demand-pull.” Students learned what a “wage-price spiral” was. These terms also were familiar to anyone in the public who followed news back then.

Inflation was correctly described in lay terms as “too much money chasing too few goods.” But was “too much money,” or “too few goods” more important at any particular time?

We now face a very different time. Global trade has reduced monopoly power for U.S. industries like steel, automobiles, electrical and electronic devices and others. Trade union membership, once dominant in driving wages in all major sectors, has nearly disappeared outside of public employees.

Back then, oligopolies — essentially informal cartels — announced price rises in familiar patterns: General Motors would say how much more a 1964 Chevy Impala would cost than the 1963 model. The next day Ford and Chrysler would follow. U.S. steel would announce a price rise on Tuesday and, by Friday, Republic, Bethlehem and the rest would announce near-equal ones. Airlines have long followed this pattern, often rolling back announced fare hikes when competitors don’t play along.

Steel or auto unions would get a 3.2 percent rise in wages and soon chemical, electrical, railroad and truck driver unions got similar agreements.

So that caused inflation, many thought. However, eventually Nobel laureate Milton Friedman defined these patterns as symptoms, not causes. His mantra: “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” In other words, if companies raised prices and workers’ wages rose faster than productivity increased, it meant a central bank, here the Federal Reserve, had created too much new money. Friedman’s answer: Crimp back on money growth and inflation would die.

Why did the Fed let the money supply grow too fast? Because the federal government ran budget deficits, and the Fed would “monetize” this by creating new money to buy up Treasury bonds so interest rates wouldn’t rise.

Friedman hated federal deficits as much as he hated excess money creation. His arguments convinced many. It was common to hear that “Lyndon Johnson’s higher spending on Medicare and other social programs while at war in Vietnam caused the 1970s inflation.”

By 1970, some liberal economists called for wage-price controls, such as during World War II. Friedman thought these anathema.

Richard Nixon called them “socialistic” and repeatedly criticized them. But by mid-1971, with unemployment at 6.1 percent, the Consumer Price Index rising at a 4.8 percent rate and the 1972 election looming, he announced the “Nixon shock” of Aug. 15, 1971. It froze prices for 90 days, imposed a surtax on imports and ended our 1944 promise at Bretton Woods to hand over an ounce of gold for every $35 any other nation presented to us.

Some of the wage-price controls ran for 1,000 days instead of 90. Ones on petroleum and its products extended through Nixon’s and Gerald Ford’s terms into Jimmy Carter’s. Meanwhile, then-Fed Chair Arthur Burns, a distinguished “hard money” economist, goosed the money supply to help Republicans win elections.

We got “stagflation” — high unemployment combined with high inflation, something thought impossible by Keynesians. Ford did his best by handing out “WIN buttons,” exhorting Americans to “Whip Inflation Now.” But it took Carter’s courageous, but politically suicidal, 1979 appointment of Paul Volcker as chair of the Fed Board to end inflation. Volcker cut money growth at the cost of a harsh 1980-1982 recession that contributed to Carter’s defeat in 1980, but also reduced CPI increases to acceptable levels.

So, theoretically, who was right in all of this?

Certainly the money supply is key — then and now. And central banks tend to increase bond-buying when government budget deficits are high.

However, it’s become clear that many assumptions don’t hold up.

The much-decried deficits of the 1960s were tiny compared to later ones. Johnson’s final budget, for fiscal year 1969, was the last to show a surplus until Bill Clinton’s final four years.

The Reagan-Bush 1980s saw a large rise in deficits. And the monetary base, the money measure actually controlled by the Fed, rose less in the Volcker-Alan Greenspan 1980s than it had in the 1970s. But this growth still was well above the 1960s that supposedly touched off the great inflation.

When budget deficits shrank to zero in the 1990s, monetary base growth, all under Greenspan’s Fed, was higher than the 1960s or 1980s and about par with the inflationary 1970s. But inflation still didn’t occur.

Deficits burgeoned with George W. Bush in the White House and the war in Iraq. Monetary-base growth increased, but there was still no marked rise in inflation at consumer levels.

And when the capital market debacle of 2007-08 segued into recession and widespread consumer and business bankruptcies, federal deficits and money growth both increased. Deficits tapered down from 2010 to 2015, but then rose again and exploded with the COVID pandemic. All the while, inflation as measured by the CPI and the Personal Consumption Expenditures slice of gross domestic product remained quiescent. Monetary growth had slackened until COVID, but then rose sharply.

The budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal year ending five weeks before the 2020 election was historic due to COVID-stimulus spending — the money Donald Trump, and later Biden, pumped into the economy to blunt the impact of rising unemployment and business closures and spur consumer spending. It worked.

The budget year that ended in September 2021 had about the same spending as in 2020, but the deficit was down sharply in dollar terms and as a percentage of GDP. True, Biden is asking for more money in the latest spending bills, but little has actually entered the economy.

Much more can be said about this issue, but that is the subject of a future column.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]