News
Avalanche pounds Sharks 6-2, improve to 2-0 without Nathan MacKinnon
Save for the first five-plus minutes, the Avalanche on Saturday night was again dominant for the second consecutive game at Ball Arena.
The San Jose Sharks produced the first eight shots and gained the early lead just 3:17 in before Colorado found its rhythm and put four consecutive shots behind goalie Adin Hill.
The result was a 6-2 Avalanche victory, much like Thursday’s 7-1 rout over the Vancouver Canucks, and capped an impressive sweep of the two-game homestand.
The Avs, who were without injured top-line center Nathan MacKinnon for the second straight game, got multiple-point performances from second-line center Nazem Kadri (goal, two assists) and defenseman Sam Girard (three assists, empty-net goal). They also scored in all three situations — even strength, the power play, and penalty kill — and goalie Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves to improve to 6-4.
Kadri became the team scoring leader and defenseman Devon Toews (power play), rookie forward Alex Newhook, and versatile right winger Logan O’Connor (shorthanded) also scored.
O’Connor immediately stepped in to play on the top line after J.T. Compher left with an injury early in the second period, before Andre Burakovsky played that role in the third and made it 5-2 just 1:11 after San Jose got within 4-2 midway through the final frame.
Girard completed his four-point night with an empty-net goal.
The Avs (6-5-1) have points in five of their last six games. But it didn’t appear they would get any early against the Sharks, who scored on their fifth shot and led 1-0 before the Avs finally produced a shot 5:54 into the game.
Colorado scored four straight goals to take a 4-1 lead into the third period. Toews tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:10 of the first period and Kadri capped an excellent passing play by Jack Johnson and Valeri Nichushkin to give the Avs a 2-1 lead just 3:45 later.
Kadri also assisted on Toews’ goal to extend his points streak to six-straight games, a stretch where he has three goals and seven assists.
The Avs scored two more goals in less than four minutes midway through the second period. Newhook struck at 12:38 and Logan O’Connor at 15:33. Newhook capped a great behind-the-net feed from Girard for his first NHL regular-season goal (he scored once in the playoffs last season) and O’Connor made it 4-1 with a shorthanded breakaway.
Footnotes. Avs rookie defenseman Bo Byram was scratched with a head injury, stemming from being elbowed to the face by Vancouver’s Bo Horvat in Thursday’s 7-1 win over the Canucks. Byram, who was limited to just 19 games last season because of multiple concussions, was feeling good Friday and completed a full practice. But Bednar said he wasn’t feeling well Saturday morning. Byram entered Saturday tied for third in NHL rookie scoring, with eight points (three goals) in 11 games. … Colorado claimed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 25-year-old played in 102 NHL games with the Flyers, including seven this season. He appeared in a career-high 50 games last season, producing three goals and 12 points. The Canadian from Alberta was a second-round draft pick (48th overall) by the Flyers in 2014. Aube-Kubel is in the final year of a contract with the $1.075 million annual cap hit. He is a pending restricted free agent next summer.
News
4A volleyball: Thompson Valley sweeps Cheyenne Mountain for first state title
Thompson Valley coach Lester Thorne beamed with pride from the bench when his team rushed the court for a dogpile on Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.
It was a historic celebration.
No. 4 Thompson Valley defeated No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain in straight sets — 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 — in the Class 4A title game to claim the program’s first volleyball state championship.
“It’s amazing,” Thorne said. “It’s great for our program and the future of the Thompson Valley Eagles. This has definitely been a run for the ages. It’s just been phenomenal.”
Thompson Valley had previously made the state tournament just once (2011) and this marked the team’s first appearance in the championship game. The Eagles defeated a tradition-rich Cheyenne Mountain program with six state titles in school history.
“Right now, we’ve got about 13 unbelievable players,” said Thorne, in his second season at Thompson Valley. “We have chemistry and three freshmen come into the door that have been great for us the whole season. It’s just hard to describe. It feels perfect every time we’re out there on the court.”
The Eagles are primed to make a run toward a repeat championship next season.
“I’m just so proud to be on a team that I can play with for the next three years,” said Thompson Valley freshman Tatum Sharp. “And hopefully do this again.”
3A championship: No. 4 University def. No. 2 Lamar, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17. The Bulldogs knocked off unbeaten Lamar to claim the program’s first state championship.
2A championship: No. 1 Sedgewick County def. No. 5 Holyoke 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20. A year after falling in the championship match, the Cougars earned a measure of redemption with the school’s first volleyball title.
1A championship: No. 4 Merino def. No. 2 Fleming 25-21, 25-9, 18-25, 25-18. The Rams took down Fleming for the second straight year in the championship match to claim a repeat title.
News
After four years, first-time developer will launch 62-unit apartment building at Payne Avenue and East Seventh in St. Paul
In a prior life, Johnny Opara spent 17 years in business-to-business sales with Medtronic, CenturyLink, Cox Automotive and International Paper. The first-time developer may have just cleared his biggest sale yet — convincing the city of St. Paul to back a 62-unit, $18.7 million affordable-housing development just east of downtown.
For Opara, the president, founder and chief executive officer of the JO Cos., it’s been a long four years. The licensed Realtor sat down with St. Paul City Council member Jane Prince in 2017 to pick her brain about potential sites ripe for new housing. Prince suggested vacant, city-owned land off Payne Avenue and East Seventh Street, almost across the street from the Minnesota Music Cafe.
“I thought, wow, 520 Payne is such a phenomenal gateway location,” Prince said. “It is a gateway property to Payne Avenue, to the East Seventh Street business district. It is right down the hill from Metro State University.”
Opara, a Central High School and Augsburg University graduate who came to the U.S. from Nigeria as an infant and was raised on Rice Street in St. Paul, drove by the site the same day, and then called Prince to confirm he was hooked. “I always say St. Paul raised me,” said Opara, in an interview Thursday. “I visited the site and I saw the Hollows. I knew exactly what was going to be built.”
CHALLENGING YEARS
What he didn’t know at the time was that easements, airport flight paths, cell towers, financing challenges, a recession and a pandemic would put years of potential stumbles in his path.
Those were overcome, in part, with the help of Prince and city council President Amy Brendmoen, who took pains to introduce him to neighboring property owners, as well as city staff wrangling the intricacies of tax increment financing.
Opara took his mission personally. He recalled moving his father — who had suffered a debilitating stroke that atrophied half his body many years prior — from one affordable-housing complex to the next. The move to a better property management company seemed to brighten his dad’s spirits in the weeks before his death in 2018.
“I’m really thankful for the support the city of St. Paul has given to a first-time developer,” said Opara, addressing the seven members of the city council on Wednesday during a meeting of the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority. “This is a transformative project. … I’m really looking forward to hopefully closing before the end of the year and beginning construction.”
He plans to develop “The Hollows” — the JO Cos.’ inaugural project — on an empty lot that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority has owned for nearly 20 years in the somewhat under-the-radar Railroad Island/Swede Hollow neighborhood.
After years of trying to make the numbers work, Opara expects to move forward with a four-story apartment building that will include at least a handful of “deeply affordable” one-bedroom apartments renting for less than $600 a month, a rarity for new construction. The site will include 29 underground parking spaces and 16 surface stalls.
In 2003, the city acquired the 520 Payne Ave. property, which is located across the street from Fire Station No. 4, for $655,000 from Standard Truck.
“This location is really a downtown neighborhood,” said Brendmoen on Wednesday, noting the city has invested in a nearby overlook, as well as bicycle access into Railroad Island and improved traffic flow. “It’s a phenomenal place, and I think it was kind of hiding. We’ve done our best to daylight that. … This is a big deal.”
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING
The stew, or alphabet soup, of funding sources that will support the Hollows is almost dizzying.
It includes $3.2 million in tax increment financing — about two-thirds of it “pooled TIF” funds generated off-site within special property tax districts, including $700,000 from around Spruce Tree Centre, at Snelling and University avenues, and $1.5 million from Carondelet Village in Highland Park. In other words, the Hollows will be able to use money that would have otherwise gone towards its own property taxes — as well as TIF revenue from other projects across the city — to pay off certain development costs over 25 years.
“TIF can be controversial sometimes, but I think this is a really good use of tax increment financing,” said city council member Chris Tolbert, who chairs the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Prince, a frequent critic of tax increment financing, said building new affordable housing would not be possible without a mountain of different funding sources. “TIF has become a really important piece of that puzzle,” she said.
All 62 units will technically qualify as affordable housing, though housing advocates have pointed out that “affordable” is a relative term. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determined the median household income for a family of four in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan statistical area, which spans 15 counties, was $105,000. That’s nearly double the median household income in St. Paul, which is around $58,000.
The Hollows is slated to include 32 studios and alcove units with monthly rents of about $1,100. In addition, 11 one-bedroom units will be priced at $1,180. Six units, each of them two-bedroom apartments, will be priced at $1,417. All of these units will be income-limited to households earning no more than 60 percent area median income, which roughly translates to a household income limit of $63,000 based on the HUD figures.
Eight one-bedroom units will be priced somewhat below 60 percent area median income at $1,078, which is considered fair market value.
A FEW ‘DEEPLY AFFORDABLE’ UNITS
The building will also include a few units of what’s considered “deeply affordable” housing, a rare feat for new development. That totals five apartments, each of them one-bedroom, priced at $590. Those five units will be targeted to households earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, which translates to a household income limit of $31,500. City officials and housing advocates have applauded their inclusion, noting new housing at this lower price-point has proven to be elusive in St. Paul.
On Wednesday, the city council approved $3.2 million in both new tax increment financing and “pooled TIF” dollars, the sale of the vacant lot to the JO Cos. for $364,900, and $9.1 million in conduit housing revenue bonds issued through the city.
Financing sources will include low-income housing tax credits, a deferred developer fee of $1 million, a Ramsey County grant for $209,000 and a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant for $81,000.
“This has been challenging to put together. There have been any number of obstacles related to the site that had nothing to do with (city Planning and Economic Development) and nothing to do with Johnny,” said Prince on Wednesday, calling the location ideal for those looking for an urban living experience. “I could not be more excited.”
Opara, who recently joined the board of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, foresees more affordable-housing development in his future.
The JO Cos. will reapply for low-income housing tax credits next year to build a four-story multi-family “workforce” housing development at 61st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center. At Wangstad Commons, 20 percent of the units will offer supportive services for the homeless and disabled.
News
5A volleyball: Minnesota signee Carter Booth leads Cherry Creek to state championship
COLORADO SPRINGS — The volleyball expectations for Cherry Creek senior Carter Booth have been exceedingly high for years.
College coaches have been on her trail since middle school.
“When I was being recruited, I was very, very young,” Booth said. “Toward the end of seventh grade, so about 13 or 14. But it wasn’t that much pressure. I knew what I wanted.”
On Saturday night, in front of a raucous crowd inside the Broadmoor World Arena, Booth proved exactly why she remains Colorado’s most coveted volleyball talent. The 6-foot-7 middle hitter rose to the occasion in her final high school game leading the No. 1 Bruins to a Class 5A state championship over No. 3 Grandview in four sets: 27-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-14.
Players spilled onto the court after the final match point in celebration.
“They’re everything to me. We play for each other day in and day out,” Booth said. “We weren’t playing for a trophy or the reputation. We did it for each other.”
Booth, signed to play next season for the University of Minnesota, proved to be the catalyst.
One look at her family tree explains a lot.
Her father, Calvin Booth, is the Denver Nuggets general manager who played for 10 years in the NBA. That skill set has apparently translated down the line. Carter showcased elite athleticism in the championship final with an array of blocks and kills. However, Bruins coach Steve Huntingdale is more impressed with her mental acuity.
“She’s maybe the most brilliant, smartest volleyball player I know,” Huntingdale said. “What separates her is that she’s such a great communicator with her teammates. … They trust what Carter says, so it adds to their confidence, and they’re unstoppable.”
Booth added: “There were a couple of times in that game where I could have gone up and swung as hard as I could. But I knew the corner was open. It’s things like that. Knowing when to pick and choose your battles.”
In the second set, when Grandview rallied for a 28-26 victory, there was no panic on the Cherry Creek bench. The Bruins left no doubt in the third and fourth sets.
“I let them talk. They knew what they wanted to do,” Huntingdale. “They recognized that it’s good volleyball. You have to keep making play after play after play.”
Cherry Creek earned its sixth state volleyball title in school history and the school’s first since 2008.
“It’s nice to go out on this note with the team that I love,” Booth said.
Avalanche pounds Sharks 6-2, improve to 2-0 without Nathan MacKinnon
4A volleyball: Thompson Valley sweeps Cheyenne Mountain for first state title
Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Declares ‘We Did It’ As She Celebrates Freedom On ‘SNL’
After four years, first-time developer will launch 62-unit apartment building at Payne Avenue and East Seventh in St. Paul
5A volleyball: Minnesota signee Carter Booth leads Cherry Creek to state championship
Gophers were able to run on Iowa, but passing game still lags
Cold cash issues cause problems in global warming talks
Looking Glass: I know how this must look, officer
Gophers men’s hockey gets enough big plays to earn split with Buckeyes
Delta strain drives big increase in breakthrough infections, but vaccines still offer protection
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper