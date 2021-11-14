Avoid Replacing Kitchen Cabinets – Refinish Them on Your Own For Saving Cash

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you are thinking about remodeling the kitchen an easy and inexpensive way to do the work yourself is by starting with the cabinets. Replacing kitchen cabinets is an expensive part of remodeling, however if you refinish them it will save a great deal of money.

Shopping is the place to start. You will need to get everything needed in one visit to the home improvement store and it will give you the opportunity to look through the stores displays to decide the style you like the best. You will need to purchase a sanding block, sandpaper both course and extra fine, paint remover if you will have to remove many layers, paint and the pulls. Purchase a drawer pull for each cabinet and drawer.

Remove the drawers and all of the cabinet fronts from their hinges. You can do the project while they are in place, however, it will be messy and you could damage appliances or counters. They are much easier to do a through job if removed.

You should choose a place with good ventilation such as outdoors or a garage. Always wear eye protectors while sanding. Completely sand each piece with the course paper being careful to gouge the wood.

After sanding all pieces completely wipe them down with a clean and damp cloth. This is to remove the dust and dirt before painting. There will be a longer lasting, more durable finish if you use oil based paint. Latex can be used but remember to use a sealer. Gently brush paint on each piece being careful to avoid runs and lines from the brush. Allow to completely dry and apply a second coat of paint.

Use extra fine sandpaper to sand paint between coats. Sanding removes any lines from the brush and will create a smooth finish. If latex was used apply the sealer in two coats and allow to dry between each. Using a sealer over latex paint will give it more durability and make the cabinets easier to wipe off.

When the paint and sealer have completely dried you will need to measure each cabinet to determine where you want the pulls. Place each knob on the kitchen cabinets in the same area to avoid mismatched pulls after hung back in place. If you get the pulls or knobs on and decide you do not like the way they look, it is easy to replace them with a different style.