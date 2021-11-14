Home Improvement
Avoid Replacing Kitchen Cabinets – Refinish Them on Your Own For Saving Cash
If you are thinking about remodeling the kitchen an easy and inexpensive way to do the work yourself is by starting with the cabinets. Replacing kitchen cabinets is an expensive part of remodeling, however if you refinish them it will save a great deal of money.
Shopping is the place to start. You will need to get everything needed in one visit to the home improvement store and it will give you the opportunity to look through the stores displays to decide the style you like the best. You will need to purchase a sanding block, sandpaper both course and extra fine, paint remover if you will have to remove many layers, paint and the pulls. Purchase a drawer pull for each cabinet and drawer.
Remove the drawers and all of the cabinet fronts from their hinges. You can do the project while they are in place, however, it will be messy and you could damage appliances or counters. They are much easier to do a through job if removed.
You should choose a place with good ventilation such as outdoors or a garage. Always wear eye protectors while sanding. Completely sand each piece with the course paper being careful to gouge the wood.
After sanding all pieces completely wipe them down with a clean and damp cloth. This is to remove the dust and dirt before painting. There will be a longer lasting, more durable finish if you use oil based paint. Latex can be used but remember to use a sealer. Gently brush paint on each piece being careful to avoid runs and lines from the brush. Allow to completely dry and apply a second coat of paint.
Use extra fine sandpaper to sand paint between coats. Sanding removes any lines from the brush and will create a smooth finish. If latex was used apply the sealer in two coats and allow to dry between each. Using a sealer over latex paint will give it more durability and make the cabinets easier to wipe off.
When the paint and sealer have completely dried you will need to measure each cabinet to determine where you want the pulls. Place each knob on the kitchen cabinets in the same area to avoid mismatched pulls after hung back in place. If you get the pulls or knobs on and decide you do not like the way they look, it is easy to replace them with a different style.
How to Choose the Right Kitchen Cabinet Doors?
Whether renovating a kitchen or making a new one, there are so many things to decide upon and each one of these things requires serious decision making. While most people pay more attention to the countertops and tiles, even the small things like kitchen cabinet doors need equal attention. There is no denying the fact that the tiles and the countertop would be the attention-catching things in your kitchen but choosing the right kitchen cabinet doors is equally important because the cabinets define your style and preferences.
Here are the common kitchen cabinet door styles available in your area. By learning about each of them, it would be easier for you to decide which one to choose for your kitchen:
Raised Panel
If you want to add dimension to the cabinets in your kitchen, you can use the raised panel style of kitchen doors. The style raises the middle panel and the carved edges that surround this raised panel add depth and visual detail to the cabinet, giving it a perfect look. As a classic type of cabinetry, the raised panel style of kitchen doors always look good and they will never go out of style.
Mission
This can be called the commonest of the styles for kitchen cabinet doors. An all-time favorite, the Mission style of doors have clean lines and therefore are suitable for all types of kitchens. The Mission cabinet door has a flat, framed center panel inset. If you are looking for extra appeal and beauty, you can replace the center panel with glass. It is the wood coloration and the natural grain of oak that imparts the Mission-style cabinet doors the beauty and splendor that it boasts of. You will never find the Mission-style kitchen cupboard doors going out of trend. In fact they will blend with whatever changes you make to the kitchen.
Shaker
As a kitchen cabinet door style, the Shaker style is quite similar to the Mission and the Raised Panel style. It has the flat central panel and a wide wood frame that surrounds the panel, outlining the door. The difference between the Shaker style door and the Mission style door is that the former has a slightly softer look while the latter one emphasizes more on the strength of the door and has additional slats and vertical lines. Another difference between the Shaker and Mission style of kitchen doors is that the former is made from cherry, maple or walnut wood while the latter one is made generally from oak.
Beadboard
If you want your kitchen to exude the charm of the countryside, choose to install the beadboard style of cabinet doors. If you have chosen beadboard paneling for the rest of your home, then your kitchen will also have the same style of kitchen cupboard doors.
Arched Cathedral
This style of kitchen doors has the arched style frame outlining the central raised panel. These cabinet doors are usually paired with the Raised panel doors with the former being on the upper cabinets while the latter are used for the lower cabinets.
Home Phlebotomy Service Vs. Patient-Managed Blood Collection: Which Is Best?
Before the pandemic, patients would meet their physician for medical diagnosis and routine check-ups. After getting prescription for tests, they would visit a lab for providing them samples for tests and they would provide reports on these samples. However, online and on phone appointments have become the new normal these days. Not only hospitals and healthcare facilities have reached their saturation point but each time patients make an onsite visit, it substantially increases their chances of getting infected by corona. Healthcare institutes have changed their traditional methods to incorporate safer procedures for blood sample collection services.
At the moment, patients can get their tests done through by calling home service phlebotomist or do a self-managed sample collection. Both of them offer benefits which are discussed below:
Pros of Opting for Home Service Phlebotomist
Different labs offer blood sample collection at home facility. When a patient is unable to visit labs due to his/her condition, lab sends a phlebotomist to their home for collecting samples for tests. Patient makes an appointment through their website or phone number and the home service phlebotomist will visit their home at the scheduled time. The lab technician follows all the protocols for drawing samples to safely transporting them to the lab for generating test reports.
Obtaining services of phlebotomist at home is best for patients who are elderly, suffering from chronic conditions or having mobility challenges. This type of services is also convenient for nursing facilities or healthcare units as they often face problems in taking their residents to labs for sample collection. Additionally, patients having a busy routine or access issues can also take advantage of in-home phlebotomist services.
Pros
Wet Blood Collection: When patients opt for home service phlebotomist, he/she will directly draw blood from their veins by using venepuncture. This traditional approach is best for collecting wet blood sample. It is usually applied when physician has prescribed a complete blood panel.
Removes Need of Waiting: Patients can provide their sample in the comfort of their home and at time which is most suitable for them. This method removes the hassle of waiting and exposure to other diseases.
Flexible Timings: In-home phlebotomy services allows patients to schedule their appointment as per their convenience. This feature is particularly handy for residents at healthcare facilities as they have strict schedule to follow.
Eliminates Need of In-person Visits: Patients do not have to visit the lab so it almost eliminates the need of using transportation. Lab technician uses own transportation vehicle to visit patients’ home.
Pros of Self-Managed Blood Collection
Quite recently, healthcare departments have initiated self-managed blood collection procedures for patients. The most effective technique available is VAMS® method. It is basically volumetric absorptive microsampling. In this method, patient has to use a finger-stick procedure to collect sample of one or two drops from fingertips. The resultant blood is absorbed on Mitra® device. This device is used in combination with VAMS to provide exact blood sample for getting test results.
Pros
Dry Blood Sample Collection: Self-managed sample collection uses dry blood sample. It is vital for sample stability and its hassle-free transportation. Labs are equipped to process this sample for analysis. Wet blood sample requires great care in storage and transportation to labs.
Less Invasive Procedure: As compared to venepuncture, this method is less invasive. Self-managed test kits come with lancets which are handy in pricking fingertip for collection sample. This process minimizes anxiety and discomfort as its quick and needs minimal preparation.
Less Risk of Contamination: Dry sample collection eliminates the need of special storage protocols and reduces the risk of contamination. Such samples remain stable in uncertain conditions such as hot temperatures and humidity.
Final Verdict
Home service phlebotomist is the most accurate procedure. First of all lab technicians are highly trained and skilled individuals. They know all the storage and transportation protocols. Also, they come equipped with all the necessary tools for the safety of your sample. Patients without having any knowledge of lab techniques are not suitable for collecting their own blood. This procedure should be used as a last resort.
5 Factors, Post – Pandemic, Impacting Real Estate
With, all the other, awful impacts, from this horrific pandemic, it is challenging, to consider, the post – pandemic, impacts, on the overall real estate market. The mind – set, and, combination of fears, concerns, needs, priorities, perceptions, combined with the stresses, related to the virus, itself, made many people, reconsider their real estate needs, and desires, now (at – present), and into the future. In my, over, 15 years, as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have observed, and witnessed, a variety of market – types, but, those, were predominantly, created, by economic considerations, factors, perceptions, etc, while. this one, is far more involved, and, in many cases, personal. It will, probably, not affect housing, equally, across, regions, price – ranges, etc. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 factors, created by this health crisis, which may have the largest impact.
1. Geographic priorities: The first thing, many noticed, was, an influx of people, relocating, from the cities, to outside, the most, densely populated areas. For example, in New York City, rent prices, are the lowest, they have been, in over a decade, and there is the highest occupancy rate, in a long – time. This has created a Sellers Market, in the suburbs, because so many are trying to buy, at the same – time. It has been a factor, in rising prices, increased demand, and population changes.
2. Home – style changes: Buyers are seeking changes, in terms of the style, and characteristics, of the houses, they seek. Many are looking for larger properties, so families can adapt, if necessary, in the future, and more rooms, to dedicate the tendency, towards, home/ office considerations, we have experienced, and many believe, we will continue, to see.
3. Record – low mortgage interest rates: We have experienced, a long – period, of historic – low, mortgage interest rates. When, rates are low, we, often, observe rising prices, because, the lower the costs, to borrow, the more home, one might afford, for his monthly dollars. This creates, higher house prices, at least, for those homes, who serve, what people, perceive, as their present, and future needs, and priorities.
4. Fears/ preparations/ adaptable to contingencies: Because of the combination of fears, and a desire to adapt, to contingencies, which may occur, in the future, we must prepare, for a changing, evolving, real estate market.
5. Will this become a longer – term tendency, or, limited to the pandemic period: How long might these changes, continue, will prices keep rising, and will more people, abandon the cities, for the suburbs? Historically, real estate markets, have been, cyclical, and price – sensitive. Will the rising prices, eventually, reach a resistance – level? Will we be better prepared, for future crises?
We are witnessing a changing, active, real estate market, which, has been, a prolonged, Sellers Market. How long will this continue, and, what might the future, bring?
