News
Bonnie Blodgett: Terrain is a garden center. To me it felt more like Disney World
I went to see my daughters in New York last week, and one of them insisted we have lunch at a place called Terrain.
Though my omelet was cooked to perfection and the greens in my daughter’s salad were certified organic, the food wasn’t why’d driven all the way to Westport, Conn.
Terrain is a garden center. At least that’s what it would be called here in Minnesota. To me it felt more like Disney World. Imagine if Martha Stewart teamed up with filmmaker Wes Anderson, and you begin to get the feel of Terrain.
Speaking of Anderson, his latest cinematic concoction, “French Dispatches,” is a pastiche of period vignettes, beginning in the 1920s, loosely connected by their having (sort of) made it into the pages of a magazine loosely based on The New Yorker.
I know. Weird. No other filmmaker’s movies are as likely to leave you bewitched, bothered and bewildered as Anderson’s movies do.
If he stopped in for lunch at Terrain, Anderson would find a way to put this place in a movie for sure. It is that beautiful and surreal at the same time.
The building has the feel of an enormous conservatory, every square inch filled with ideas you never thought of, I guarantee it.
Since Christmas is coming, the place was festooned with evergreens and ribbons and twinkling lights. But Terrain in late autumn isn’t just a holiday shopper’s paradise, it is also heaven if you are a hardcore gardener — or, better still, if the friend you are shopping for is.
Gardeners don’t typically buy themselves a dozen amaryllis bulbs dipped in red and green beeswax (no need for a container because the wax holds in the moisture), but what a splendid gift!
The collection is curated, of course. According to the photos, the bulbs will bloom in the most elegant color combinations possible.
To freshen up the obligatory but always charming paperwhites, Terrain offers these in a range of delightful pots, not one of them filled with pebbles.
Terrain is cavernous enough to make you forget you’re indoors — what could be better for displaying dozens of fully decorated Christmas trees? On tabletops.
Yes, I’m talking 10-foot trees on 5-foot-high (and 10-foot long) wooden tables covered with potted herbs, topiaries, candles, hand-soaps (and towels) , teacups (and kettles) and ornaments.
That the mostly artificial and flocked-to-the-nines trees are surrounded by live tropical trees (potted, with price tags) a full story taller than the evergreens are, only adds to the wonder of it all.
How the other half lives Is gloriously celebrated here, as is appropriate since Westport is among the wealthiest small towns in America.
But the magic is in the artistry, not the money, which doesn’t grow on either the evergreens or the fiddleleaf figs.
Like any truly exceptional garden store, Terrain is a tourist attraction, most memorable for how it makes you see plants in a whole new way that might inspire you to try this at home.
My own take-away in that regard was a huge (20 feet across) handmade willow chandelier. Clearly the main focal point (if there is one at Terrain), it snakes horizontally in every direction from the center of the ceiling, the sinuous multilayered branches lit by a blend of twinkling lights and carefully placed spots that bring out the golden tones of the wood.
And oh, the water features! Terrain is a feast for the senses, visual, olfactory and auditory too.
One water feature impersonates a shower, complete with brass knobs and a matching shower head raining into a round clay pot filled with aquatic plants and colorful polished rocks sharp enough to discourage a person from jumping in.
Nearby, and completing the illusion that you have just entered Borneo, is a vertical garden made entirely of multicolored mosses.
Terrain’s mile-high, mostly glass ceiling/roof lets sun in, of course, and the abundant light in turn supplies energy for an incredibly diverse and eclectic plant collection ranging from giant Saguaro cacti to forests of palm and philodendron to pine trees.
One of my favorites in the latter category was decorated for the holidays with nothing but bird feeders — and I don’t mean the kind you get at the hardware store, but vintage bird feeders.
That tree was my other take-away from Terrain. I hadn’t been planning to have a tree this year, what with the house already chock full of houseplants, but birdfeeders do make excellent ornaments.
I might use birdhouses instead. Just so I can say I thought of it all by myself.
News
State football: Mahtomedi runs past Rochester Mayo to reach first state semifinal since 2010
Upon completing the handshake line with Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Mahtomedi tight end Joshua Hogan leapt up and yelled “We’re going to the Bank!” before darting toward the Zephyrs’ team huddle.
Indeed. For the first time since 2010, Mahtomedi is heading to the state semifinals following its 42-20 victory over Rochester Mayo in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Woodbury High School.
The Zephyrs will meet Robbinsdale Cooper in a semifinal matchup at 2 p.m. Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It feels really good to just break through and persevere on that type of thing,” Mahtomedi senior running back Jordan Hull said. “We just kept saying if we just out-physical this team, we’ll have a very good chance.”
Physicality was no issue from the outside for Mahtomedi, which set the tone from the game’s outset. Its defense gave Rochester Mayo’s high-powered offense fits, shutting down the Spartans’ rushing attack — which was hampered by the early-game loss of starting running back Noah Smith — and pressuring Rochester Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth on most of his drop backs.
On the other side of the ball, the Zephyrs blasted the Spartans with their running game early and often. Hull is the star of that attack, and he showed up in a big way on the big stage. He notched rushing touchdowns of 72, 17 and 52 yards in the first half alone as Mahtomedi led 28-0 after the first frame and 35-7 at the break.
Hull said reading his fullback, William Arlandson, and trusting his keys behind his offensive line helped him run wild on the Spartans. He finished the day with 17 carries for 178 yards and three scores. As a team, the Zephyrs went for 241 yards on the ground. One hundred-ninety of those yards came in the first half, forcing the Spartans to heavily stack the box after the break.
Rochester Mayo (9-2) had success with that, holding Mahtomedi scoreless in the third quarter and closing the gap to 35-20. But on Mahtomedi’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Charles Brandt connected with tight end Ramsey Morrell on a pair of big plays off play-action passes, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to all-but put the game away.
The play-action pass has been an added element that’s sparked Mahtomedi’s offensive outbursts of late. Over its last five games, Mahtomedi (9-2) is averaging 42 points a game. On Saturday, Brandt threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns — one to Morrell, and one to Ethan Loss, who had two big grabs for 72 yards.
“We just open up the run, they stack the box and it opens up the pass for our great receivers. Ethan makes great plays out there,” Brandt said. “I love it when we call play action. My face just lights up when we call play action out there.”
No advantage quite seems safe against Rochester Mayo’s offense. Ellsworth entered the game with more than 2,200 yards passing, and the Spartans’ passing offense found a grove in the third frame. He threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, as both Carter Holcomb and Cayden Holcomb went over 100 yards receiving.
But Mahtomedi’s defense made several key plays that stopped drives, ranging from three forced turnovers to six sacks — at least three of which were courtesy of Cody Dvorak.
“My coaches always just say work half a man, try to fight to the outside, and if you can, put as much pressure on him as you can,” he said. “That really seemed to pay off for me today. I got there a bunch of times … just working like that.”
Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said it was great to see his players get rewarded after they “played their tails off,” noting the Zephyrs “beat an unbelievably good team.” That means more to him than clearing any specific state tournament hurdles.
Still, it also has to be nice to advance to U.S. Bank Stadium — the host of the state football semifinals and finals since 2016 — for the first time.
Mahtomedi reached the state tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2019, but fell in the quarterfinals each time.
“We finally got past this one game that we haven’t been able to,” Hull said. “It’s almost like a relief.”
But, as Muetzel told his players in the postgame huddle, reaching U.S. Bank was never the end goal — there’s still work to do there.
“Next two,” Hull said, “we’ve got the next two games.”
News
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
NEW YORK — New York City ushered in the holiday season Saturday with the arrival of a 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center.
The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.
The spruce will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (400-kilogram) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.
The tree was cut down Thursday and removed by a crane on the Price property. The spruce, about 85 years old, had stood near the family’s house. Devon and Julie Price told NBC’s “Today” that they had worried about it falling down during a storm.
“So we’re very excited to have it go to New York City,” Devon Price said.
Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener, found this year’s tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun.
The tree is expected to remain up through early January.
News
Car stolen in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says
A woman’s car was stolen with her dog inside on Friday night in the Highland Crossing Retail Center Chipotle parking lot, according to the owner, Grace Howard.
Howard said her vehicle was stolen about 7:45 p.m. while she went to into a Chipotle restaurant to pick up an order. When she returned, her 2012 Black Toyota Camry was not there. The car’s license plate is EJP-985.
Inside the car was her 5-month-old American Bully. The dog weighs 40 pounds and is mostly white and lilac with small spots of brown, Howard said. She had a pink leash and collar on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard at 651-447-3733.
Bonnie Blodgett: Terrain is a garden center. To me it felt more like Disney World
State football: Mahtomedi runs past Rochester Mayo to reach first state semifinal since 2010
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
Car stolen in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says
Annual Scouts Food Drive hopes to collect 2 million non-perishables
Glen Carbon remains under boil order
Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level to Reach $100,000 Predicts Kraken Exchange
Bullets enter home striking boy Friday night in north St. Louis County
Taylor Swift ‘Anxiously Awaiting’ Performing 10-Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper