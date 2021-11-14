Celebrities
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of November 14 – November 20
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
All things sex and sexual healing is on deck this week. The key date is November 19th which brings in both a Full Moon and an eclipse in Taurus.
In astrology, eclipses bring in a big bag of change and this season of back to back eclipses will be here for the next two years.
This double Taurus transit will intersect powerfully with Scorpio’s current station in the Sun, Mars & Mercury creating a potent combo that propel us to honor our most authentic needs for sexual and monetary satisfaction, thus make us uncomfortable with the status quo in these areas and pushing rapid, grueling, but necessary change.
If you’ve been in a rut in these areas of your life know that the slow climb out begins now.
Ritual Tip: On the night of the Full Moon, light a pink or green candle, do a simple candlelight meditation -by simply staring into the flame for ten minutes and then write down what you want to manifest in terms of love, sex and finance. Light this candle as often as you can and go over your list, visualizing what you wish to shift and manifest in these areas.
Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!
CAPRICORN
If your sex drive was simmering last week, this week get ready for a full on boil. The Taurus eclipse landing on the full moon in Taurus at the height of Scorpio season will affect all of our nether regions but with Venus also in your sign — well — get ready to ride! Singles whatever you do – don’t go backwards— to lame ducks. If you’re partnered go even deeper unleashing your kinky side with your lover and make sure you’re giving them time to catch their breath. Wink!
Red Flags: Wrap it up (ahem) and move in silence if you decide to do sneaky links!
Sweet Spot: The universe is totally aligned for those of you who are partnered to take your bedroom romps to new heights. Lean into Scorpio’s penchant for the mysterious and be daring, and remember there are no fails, only lessons.
Celebrities
Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers IN; Fully vaccinated Ben Roethlisberger OUT with Covid-19
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) will play today against the Seattle Seahawks 11 days after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, was activated to play on Sunday. Meanwhile, NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who is also unvaccinated, is forced to sit out the season.
Last week, Rodgers complained about cancel culture attempting to end his career for saying he was “immunized.” He further angered the left by consulting with Joe Rogan on Covid-19 treatment.
Rodgers was not sick and spent most of his 10-day quarantine working out and staying in great shape.
The Packers were fined $300,000 and Rodgers was fined $14,000 for violating the NFL’s COVID protocol.
Rodgers will face Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson who is also coming off the injured reserve list with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.
Russell’s wife Ciara Wilson shared this Instagram photo of Russell flexing his muscles following surgery on his right hand just four weeks ago.
Russell had a pin inserted in his right middle finger. His swift recovery surprised his surgeon and the Seahawks.
Ironically, the news is not so good for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, aka Big Ben.
Roethlisberger, who is fully vaccinated, will not play on Sunday after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Roethlisberger fell ill and reported his Covid-19 symptoms to the Steelers prior to testing positive.
Twitter had a field day comparing the two Covid-infected quarterbacks.
One Twitter user wrote: “Wait What But the vaccine Either it WORKS or it DOESN”T Apparently not! Seems to be happening quite frequently with those who have gotten the shots.”
A second user wrote: “There’s people actually upset that Rodgers didn’t die of Covid.”
And a third person tweeted, “A fully vaccinated Ben Roethlisberger missing today’s game due to Covid completes the idiocracy loop.”
Ben Roethlisberger out with covid- vaccinated.
Aaron Rogers was out with covid- unvaccinated
What’s the difference??
— Kidneyking (@LandryDwight) November 14, 2021
The vaccine conversation is so complicated and layered. Big Ben vaxxed. Aaron Rodgers not vaxxed. Both miss a game.
— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) November 14, 2021
I want to wake up in an America where Aaron Rodgers isn’t quarterbacking today.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 14, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger has covid, he’s vaccinated, still isn’t playing… nothings changed, so why is Aaron Roger’s being demonized again?
— US Army Veteran (@NcVeteran) November 14, 2021
Now that Ben Roethlisberger is out with COVID, the recent past tells me that this is all we are allowed to talk about for the next week.
— Martÿ Smith ESPN (@PartyMarty_12) November 14, 2021
@stephenasmith you let Aaron Rodgers off the hook easy but you go off on Kyrie very hard if a black man would of did what Aaron Rodgers did you would of creamed him on social media and stop saying you speak for the black community
— Terrence Lightfoot (@terrencelight6) November 14, 2021
Ew whee are the lefties mad that Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from COVID 19 and he gets to play today?
— ??U.S.A. ?? and proud of it ??®? (@LouisianaDad985) November 14, 2021
The backstory: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team, took a test and was positive for COVID-19, source said. A great example of a player doing the right thing and preventing spread. Tough to self-report but a strong leadership move overall.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021
Celebrities
Ashley Benson Rocks Plunging Playsuit For Paris Hilton’s Lavish 2nd Wedding Reception
Ashley Benson wore a super sexy floral patterned mini to Paris Hilton’s 2nd wedding reception!
Ashley Benson, 31, turned heads at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s second wedding event! The Pretty Little Liars alum opted to wear a plunging floral printed playsuit to the black tie soirée held in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 13. Ashley left little to the imagination with the revealing outfit, which she paired with a pair of sheer black tights, mule pumps and a black crocodile handbag.
The actress, who split with G-Eazy back in February, appeared to attend solo but did link arms with a male friend outdoors. The pair were ween in front of the Yeastie Boys Bagels truck, which is the mobile outpost of a popular Sunset Boulevard eatery. Ashely and her friend appeared to be taking some goodies to go as he held onto a box while heading back to the car area.
The California native was also in attendance for Paris and Carter’s Thursday nuptials, which included a romantic ceremony. Ashley was all old Hollywood glamour in a strapless gown with a Jessica Rabbit inspired cut and hight slit. She paired the formal piece with a YSL handbag adorned with sparkly Swarovski crystals.
Last night’s black-tie event marked the third event Paris, 40, held in honor of her first wedding: she also hosted friends and family at the ‘Paris World’ carnival, which was a takeover of the iconic Santa Monica Pier. The socialite and reality star stunned in a custom alice + olivia high-low gown that included a princess-approved tulle skirt, veil and plenty of crystal details.
Ashley and Paris have been friends for several years, after hitting it off at Seth MacFarlane‘s house, the Spring Breakers actress previously said. “We met six or seven years ago, at Seth McFarland’s house…it was my mom’s birthday and it was Seth’s birthday around the same time, and my mom happened to be out with her friends and her sister. And then Seth invited us to his house — then I met you there and we were there all night until 4 a.m,” Ashley explained to listeners on the This Is Paris podcast.
The love appears to be mutual, as Paris sweetly called Ashley “one of my good friends…so gorgeous, sweet, cute and I’m obsessed!” before the two talked about life in quarantine, being hounded by the paparazzi.
Celebrities
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Update: Are Kenny and Armando Still Together?
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s golden couple Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio have won the hearts of the fans since day one.
The couple has worked to overcome cultural, language, and pandemic barriers all just for the chance to be together. The two have even had to navigate the Mexican judicial system in order to obtain their same-sex marriage license, which was no simple feat. But these two make it all look easy and even well…fun, as they overcome obstacle after obstacle as a team.
The two also definitely have far less drama than their Season 3 costars, with Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’s explosive back and forth relationship and Jenny and Sumit’s in-law invasion it’s no wonder these two have won fans hearts and the title of Season 3 golden couple.
But with Kenny’s recent visit from his Florida family, could there be trouble brewing in paradise?
It’s no secret Kenny misses his family and his life in Florida, as he mourns the loss of an entire year of his grandson, Cooper’s life. He and his children have always been very close and to go from seeing them every day to rarely seeing them at all, has been very difficult for Kenny.
While he struggles to express his feelings to Armando, it is clear they are only getting stronger, and with the recent visit from his family, many viewers are afraid it will push him right over the edge.
But as far as social media accounts go, Kenny and Armando look like they are doing just fine.
Although viewers cause for concern is fair, as the couple has also seemed to reach a stalemate over expanding their family. While the age difference of almost 25 years between Kenny and Armando doesn’t seem to be an issue overall for the couple, it has caused some hiccups in where the two stand on expanding their family.
Kenny has adult children and is the grandfather to one, with another one on the way. Meanwhile, Armando is in his 30’s and his daughter Hannah, is still young. So while Kenny may be looking to hang up his parenting hat, Armando is just getting started.
While Kenny is open to the idea, the two have had disagreements over adoption vs. surrogacy and the age of the child they want to bring into their family. Kenny is concerned about starting all over again with an infant, while Armando thinks it would be a touching addition to their family.
Many viewers have been worried that Armando will not be satisfied with the life they currently have and will not throw away his chances of having another baby. While viewers also think Kenny might struggle to give up the family he already has in light of starting a whole new one.
But family struggles are nothing new to these two, as the couple has worked hard to overcome Aramando’s family’s hesitation around Armando coming out and marrying a man. Armando was previously married to a woman, which is how Hannah was conceived. So it was a bit of a shock for Armando’s family to find out, that he in fact was gay.
But following the mother’s untimely death, Armando was left raising Hannah on his own. Which is actually how he and Kenny met, on a gay father’s support group page. The two started chatting and hit it off almost immediately.
While the two had discussed Armando and Hannah moving to the United States, due to the pandemic, Kenny ended up heading down to Mexico, leaving behind his entire family. While it was initially difficult and continues to be a struggle for Kenny, it seems he and Armando are working to make sure there is more of a balance, and that Kenny is able to spend more time with his family.
It seems Kenny is beginning to find balance and embrace both his family in Mexico and the U.S. Hopefully with some of the pandemic barriers coming down, Kenny will be able to see his Florida family more often and it will put less of a strain on his and Armando’s relationship.
But these two have such a strong history of working together and overcoming problems, we don’t see anything but smooth sailing for this couple.
So as far as we can tell, these two are definitely still together and definitely still living their best life, with no end in sight.
Photo Credit: Instagram/Armando Rubio
NFL Notes: Has Mac Jones hit the proverbial rookie wall?
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of November 14 – November 20
Disney’s ‘Eternals’ tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers IN; Fully vaccinated Ben Roethlisberger OUT with Covid-19
Crypto as a Primary Source of Income for Artists
Ashley Benson Rocks Plunging Playsuit For Paris Hilton’s Lavish 2nd Wedding Reception
Boston Ballet’s new season features 8 world premieres
Apple CEO Joins the Crypto Bandwagon Unrevealing His Crypto Holdings
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
Crypto Exchange Gemini Lists Shiba Inu As Number Of Holders Increases
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper