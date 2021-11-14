Boston College looked explosive in 41-30 win at Georgia Tech

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s spent the past week-plus plugging her way through briefing after briefing on everything from public safety to arts and culture, snow removal to contract procurement, and one topic keeps coming up: the many open jobs in City Hall.

“We’re hearing across all of the briefings a tremendous need for more staff,” Wu told the Herald during a sit-down interview during a brief lull in her schedule. “On any given day, there are hundreds of positions that we need to fill in city government. Very exciting opportunities. And we need to make sure that we’re reaching into our communities to pull people in.”

According to City Hall, there were 420 job postings active on the career website earlier this month. The actual number of openings is significantly higher, as many of the postings are advertising multiple jobs, like one now for 35 crossing guards. For another example, there’s one active for 17 positions of 911 call takers — a position that, as the Herald has reported, has been in “dire” need for months.

The overall number of postings actually is down from where it was early in Janey’s tenure, when the Herald reported on a widespread exodus from City Hall. At that point in June, the city had 541 active postings for more than 3,700 jobs. But there’s a bit of an extra pinch now, as hundreds of the city’s 18,000-or-so employees remain on leave due to violating the vaccine mandate.

Wu, speaking on Friday less than 100 hours before her swearing-in as mayor at noon on Tuesday, said she sees this as an opportunity to get the possibility of good city jobs in front of a diverse array of Boston residents — “some of whom might not see themselves working in city government, some who might not have known about these opportunities otherwise.”

The soon-to-be-former city councilor from Roslindale said the various departments in the 30-minute briefings have been presenting 30, 60 and 90 day timelines for what work is underway and what’s coming up.

“There are also many pressing issues that will require some decision making even in the next 30 days,” Wu said. That includes filling “key vacancies,” she said, and contracts expiring that the city has to figure out what to do with, plus “plans that have been delayed to get a better sense with a new administration.”

Tuesday afternoon will be the first time Boston’s had an elected mayor with the full powers of the office since March, when then-Mayor Marty Walsh left to become U.S. Labor Secretary. The powers of an acting mayor, as with Kim Janey, are more limited by city law.

But Wu, as she has been for much of her transition, wasn’t too big on talking about what she’ll do in the first few days of her mayorship. She wouldn’t bite, for example, on whether there are going to be any substantial changes to Janey’s executive order on dealing with the crisis at Mass and Cass.

Asked about whether there’s going to be any radical departure from the Janey plan, Wu said of her new Mass and Cass team, “I have not had a chance to sit with them and really get into what the plan is.”

Wu hasn’t done much to suggest a major overhaul of the executive order, which is focused on getting people out of tents and into treatment, and she also said Friday that the city has plans to defend itself further in the ACLU’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the executive order.

In terms of early priorities, she ticked down a list that contained few surprises: build out her cabinet and leadership team, keep the vaccination effort going, get schools — and the rest of the city — ready for winter, and keep a focus on the crisis at Mass and Cass.

She also added that initiating the “national search” for a new police commissioner will be a top early focus.

Asked what she’ll be looking for in a commissioner, Wu said, “I need a partner who will be focused on building trust with community and delivering on the urgent reforms that we need to the structure and culture of our department.”

Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has served as acting commissioner since newly-appointed top cop Dennis White was placed on leave in February after decades-old domestic-abuse claims surfaced — and then ultimately fired by Janey after a drawn-out process.

When asked about the four cops who ended up in the hospital over the past week after three were shot and one was stabbed at different incidents, Wu — who’s taken some flak for saying she’d visited the officers who were injured in “terrifying situations,” added that “Every single person in our city from our kids to our seniors needs and deserves to be safe in every part of our city.”