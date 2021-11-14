Boston honors former state representative and mayoral candidate Mel King

In addition to his roles as husband, father and friend, Mel King has been many things over the course of his 92 years: educator, activist, community organizer.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey said he’s been called a “trailblazer,” a “living legend” and a “national treasure.”

“But one of the most important legacies that you leave for us now is love,” Janey told him Saturday. “The power of love is more powerful than the love of power.”

And before King, his family and a crowd of more than a hundred well-wishers at Columbus Avenue and Yarmouth Street, the mayor unveiled a sign naming the intersection Melvin H. “Mel” King Square and proclaimed Saturday as “Mel King Day” to enthusiastic applause.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” King said quietly as he sat in his wheelchair and one person shouted, “We love you, Mel!” “We express our love for all at Mel King Square.”

King was born in 1928 in the South End. He graduated from what is now the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and received his bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Claflin University in South Carolina in 1950. After he earned his masters degree in education from Boston State College, he began teaching high school math at his alma mater.

In 1953, King became the director of boy’s work at Lincoln House, a settlement house in the South End. He also worked with United South End Settlements, providing resources for street gangs. Then he founded the Community Assembly for a United South End to give residents a voice in their neighborhood.

In 1967, King became the director of the Urban League of Greater Boston and worked to provide education, employment and other services to the people who walked through its doors. He also became an activist, organizing a sit-in at the office of what is now the Boston Planning and Development Agency to protest a plan to build a parking garage on the corner of Dartmouth and Columbus streets, where housing had been leveled.

Then he organized an occupation of the lot. By the next day, as many as 400 people occupied the space. They built tents and wooden shanties and put large signs welcoming onlookers to “Tent City.” When a housing complex was being dedicated in the same space on April 30, 1988, it was named Tent City in honor of the protest.

In 1973, King was elected state representative for Boston in the Legislature, where he served until 1982. The following year, when the incumbent mayor, Kevin White, withdrew from contention, King became the first Black person to advance to the general election as a mayoral candidate in Boston. Ultimately, Raymond Flynn won, but King’s leadership and example would encourage future generations of Black activists follow their dreams.