Boston honors former state representative and mayoral candidate Mel King
In addition to his roles as husband, father and friend, Mel King has been many things over the course of his 92 years: educator, activist, community organizer.
Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey said he’s been called a “trailblazer,” a “living legend” and a “national treasure.”
“But one of the most important legacies that you leave for us now is love,” Janey told him Saturday. “The power of love is more powerful than the love of power.”
And before King, his family and a crowd of more than a hundred well-wishers at Columbus Avenue and Yarmouth Street, the mayor unveiled a sign naming the intersection Melvin H. “Mel” King Square and proclaimed Saturday as “Mel King Day” to enthusiastic applause.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” King said quietly as he sat in his wheelchair and one person shouted, “We love you, Mel!” “We express our love for all at Mel King Square.”
King was born in 1928 in the South End. He graduated from what is now the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and received his bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Claflin University in South Carolina in 1950. After he earned his masters degree in education from Boston State College, he began teaching high school math at his alma mater.
In 1953, King became the director of boy’s work at Lincoln House, a settlement house in the South End. He also worked with United South End Settlements, providing resources for street gangs. Then he founded the Community Assembly for a United South End to give residents a voice in their neighborhood.
In 1967, King became the director of the Urban League of Greater Boston and worked to provide education, employment and other services to the people who walked through its doors. He also became an activist, organizing a sit-in at the office of what is now the Boston Planning and Development Agency to protest a plan to build a parking garage on the corner of Dartmouth and Columbus streets, where housing had been leveled.
Then he organized an occupation of the lot. By the next day, as many as 400 people occupied the space. They built tents and wooden shanties and put large signs welcoming onlookers to “Tent City.” When a housing complex was being dedicated in the same space on April 30, 1988, it was named Tent City in honor of the protest.
In 1973, King was elected state representative for Boston in the Legislature, where he served until 1982. The following year, when the incumbent mayor, Kevin White, withdrew from contention, King became the first Black person to advance to the general election as a mayoral candidate in Boston. Ultimately, Raymond Flynn won, but King’s leadership and example would encourage future generations of Black activists follow their dreams.
Bad second half dooms CU Buffs in loss to UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. – For 29 minutes on Saturday night, the Colorado Buffaloes looked poised to end their Los Angeles-area woes.
The final 31 minutes, however, were a disaster.
After coughing up a first-half lead, CU was routed by UCLA, 44-20 at Rose Bowl Stadium.
CU (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) was officially eliminated from contention for bowl eligibility, while UCLA (6-4, 4-3) secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.
The Buffs also fell to 1-17 all-time in the Los Angeles area, including 0-10 since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
Cole Becker’s second field goal gave the Buffs a 20-7 lead with 57 seconds to play in the first half, but UCLA closed the game on a 37-0 run.
Running back Zach Charbonnet scored three second-half touchdowns, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson added a TD run of his own, and the Bruins shut down the CU offense after intermission.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 108 yards for the Buffs, while Alex Fontenot had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Yet after racking up 242 yards on offense before halftime, the Buffs were held to 117 yards after the break and never moved beyond the UCLA 25-yard line.
The night started off well enough for the Buffs and head coach Karl Dorrell – a former UCLA receiver and head coach who was hoping for a triumphant return to his old stompin’ grounds.
For the first time in a while, the Buffs looked fairly unstoppable in the first half, taking a 20-10 lead into the break. It could have – maybe should have – been more, however.
After going three-and-out on their first possession of the game, the Buffs scored on four of the next five.
CU took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Fontenot.
Six plays later, CU’s Mark Perry intercepted Thompson-Robinson, setting up the offense at the Bruins’ 46. On fourth down, Lewis had La’Vontae Shenault wide open, but Shenault dropped the ball and the Buffs turned the ball over on downs.
On their next possession, the Buffs had first-and-goal at the UCLA 7-yard line, but failed to get in the end zone, settling for a Becker 23-yard field goal.
Fontenot’s second 1-yard touchdown run of the half made it 17-7, and the Buffs tacked on another Becker field goal with 57 seconds to play in the first half.
A field goal by UCLA on the last play of the first half sliced the CU lead to 20-10 and sparked the Bruins for the second half.
In the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Buffs 20-0, including two touchdown runs by Charbonnet.
Trying to stop the bleeding a bit, the Buffs, trailing 30-20, went for it on fourth and less than yard from their own 34-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Brady Russell, lined up as a fullback, took the handoff and was stuffed for no gain.
Five plays later, Charbonnet scored his third touchdown to make it 37-20. Five plays after that, CU was forced to punt and UCLA’s Kyle Phillips returned it 82 yards for another touchdown. That put the game away, at 44-20, with 10:10 to go.
Backup quarterback Drew Carter came into the game for the Buffs with 5:06 to go, but on his fifth play, he was sacked and fumbled. UCLA took over at the Buffs’ 22-yard line.
The Buffs kept the Bruins’ second-team offense out of the end zone after that. That was the only one of UCLA’s five second-half possessions that didn’t end with a touchdown.
UCLA 44, Colorado 20
Colorado 7 13 0 0 — 20 UCLA 0 10 20 14 — 44
First Quarter: COLO — Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 4:53. Second Quarter: COLO — FG Becker 23, 8:32. UCLA — B.Brown 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 7:56. COLO — Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 5:22. COLO — FG Becker 40, :57. UCLA — FG Barr-Mira 40, :00. Third Quarter: UCLA — Charbonnet 2 run (kick failed), 11:33. UCLA — Thompson-Robinson 23 run (Barr-Mira kick), 6:07. UCLA — Charbonnet 3 run (Barr-Mira kick), :30. Fourth Quarter: UCLA — Charbonnet 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 12:12. UCLA — Philips 82 punt return (Barr-Mira kick), 10:10.
COLO UCLAFirst downs 19 26Total Net Yards 360 503Rushes-yards 47-194 41-246Passing 166 257Punt Returns 1-0 2-93Kickoff Returns 3-68 4-84Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 18-27-1Sacked-Yards Lost 4-49 1-1Punts 3-48.333 2-47.0Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0Penalties-Yards 7-48 10-82Time of Possession 32:51 27:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Colorado, Broussard 16-108, Fontenot 11-52, D.Smith 10-44, Russell 1-0, B.Lewis 8-0, Carter 1-(minus 10). UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 9-99, Charbonnet 17-67, B.Brown 6-58, K.Jones 9-22.
PASSING — Colorado, B.Lewis 17-26-0-158, Carter 1-3-0-8. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 18-27-1-257.
RECEIVING — Colorado, Russell 5-60, Arias 4-70, Rice 3-14, Shenault 2-13, Broussard 1-7, Stanley 1-4, D.Smith 1-1, Fontenot 1-(minus 3). UCLA, Philips 8-99, Dulcich 3-87, Cota 3-43, B.Brown 2-21, Charbonnet 1-6, K.Brown 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Colorado, Becker 43. UCLA, Barr-Mira 47.
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
For a couple of hours Saturday night, one of the most consistently successful musicians of any genre held a sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium crowd in the palm of his hand – or, rather, in the back pocket of his boot cut Wranglers.
George Strait, the King of Country, played the metro for the first time in more than eight years and the pent-up demand was clear. Some 51,030 people showed up, the second-largest crowd ever for a USBS concert after Garth Brooks, whose pair of 2019 shows drew a combined attendance of more than 140,000. (It’s worth noting, though, that Brooks played on an in-the-round stage, allowing him to sell seats around the entire bowl.)
Strait, 69, announced he was retiring from full-scale touring back in 2013, but noted that he’d still perform live and release new music, just at a slower pace. He has lived up to that promise and typically plays a handful of Vegas gigs and a few massive one-off shows each year.
The schedule seems to be agreeing with him, as he was in top form Saturday night, tackling more than 30 songs backed by his crackerjack 11-piece Ace in the Hole Band. To be sure, Strait isn’t really a showman, at least not in the sense of the aforementioned Brooks or the Rolling Stones, who played USBS last month.
As usual, Strait didn’t really talk much to the audience. Early on, he noted “It’s cold up here. Damn.” Later, he gave a shout out to former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer, who was in the crowd. Strait also didn’t offer much theatrics beyond standing there and singing. One can imagine if Brooks or the Stones had done the same, concertgoers would have been demanding refunds.
So what’s the guy’s appeal? His songs. For three decades, Strait maintained a constant presence on country radio, scoring more than 80 Top 10 hits, more than half of which went all the way to No. 1. And judging by the crowd, plenty of people still love all those songs, which largely avoided trends and gimmicks of the time and sound just as straightforward and honest now as they did back in the day.
While longtime followers will surely note a few favorites Strait skipped, they did get to hear a generous and deep selection of songs from throughout his career, including “I Saw God Today,” “Check Yes or No,” “She’ll Leave You with a Smile,” “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” “Somewhere Down in Texas,” “Amarillo by Morning,” “Troubadour,” “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and the song that’s become his retirement anthem, “The Cowboy Rides Away.”
If Strait’s solidly entertaining performance wasn’t enough, he gave fans something like a mini festival. Gates opened at 3 p.m. and newcomer (and Minnesota native Caitlyn Smith) wore Prince Purple for her opening set. The venerable Little Big Town, country music’s answer to Fleetwood Mac, followed.
But the big news was the presence of Chris Stapleton, who just took home four (or six, if you count his production nods) Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, more than any other act this year. Noting that he was “proud to be on this bill,” the 43-year-old Kentucky native delivered passionate outlaw country rockers to a rapt audience that cheered whenever he played one of his hits (“Parachute,” “Broken Halos,” “Starting Over,” “Millionaire”).
Stapleton and his nimble band played pretty much the same set he’s been doing on his current headlining tour, minus three acoustic songs and the encore. Not that anyone was complaining about a truly memorable evening of country music performed by two of the genre’s major talents.
Defensive masterpiece sends Cohasset into Div. 7 state semifinals
HAMILTON — Coaches often harp on execution and succeeding in all three phases of the game. All that mattered little here on Saturday afternoon.
This Div. 7 state quarterfinal between No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham and No. 6 Cohasset hinged on toughness, plain and simple.
In the end, it was the Skippers from the South Shore, outslugging the Generals from Cape Ann, 21-7, to claim their spot in next week’s Final Four.
“It feels really good, but we’re not finished. We’ve got some work to do,” said Cohasset senior captain and linebacker Michael Donahue, who anchored a defense that held Hamilton-Wenham’s potent offense (25.5 ppg) to just 177 yards on the day.
“We knew they had a tough, physical back in (Chris Domoracki) and a big line. We’ve played physical the whole year, and we knew we had to bring that physicality today. We brought that physicality, and they really weren’t able to do anything.”
Domoracki was held to 78 yards on 22 carries. He chewed up 53 of those yards on Hamilton-Wenham’s lone scoring march — carrying the ball seven straight times with the last being a 22-yard TD. But that score came with the Generals desperate, trailing 14-0 in the third. Against 7-2 Cohasset, it was hardly enough.
“Taking away their run game was top priority for us. (Domoracki) is a heck of a football player,” said Cohasset coach Peter Afanasiw, whose club will face Mashpee, a team it walloped 42-6 in the regular season, in next week’s semis. “Being able to handle them physically up front, to withstand their size advantage and their big backs. That was allowing us to do everything else.”
Offensively, Cohasset was no juggernaut. The Skippers were efficient, opportunistic, and yes, a little nasty.
Paced by sophomore Liam Appleton (16 carries, 85 yards), the visitors ground out 150 yards on 38 rushes, playing their own brand of ball-control.
“The way our offensive line has been jelling all season long and improving week to week has been just phenomenal to watch,” said Afanasiw. “The five of them work just so well together.”
Appleton put Cohasset up 7-0 with a 5-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Then, his backfield mate, quarterback Will Baker, decided to let folks know how tough he was, too.
The junior took an absolute beast of a clean shot on the sidelines from H-W’s Chris Collins.
He missed a couple plays but returned, and when he did, Baker made the hosts pay, pushing the lead to 14-0 with a perfect 57-yard TD strike to Josh Burke.
It stayed that way through halftime.
After the Generals made things interesting with their TD in the third, it was Burke who put Cohasset in position for the kill with a punt return to the H-W 23. Appleton’s second score of the day, from the 11, deep in the third again extended the margin to 21-7, a number that was insurmountable the way Cohasset was playing defense.
For the day, a Cohasset defense that was geared up to stop the run showed it was pretty solid against the pass as well. Robbie Norton had a pair of sacks, while Appleton, Lucas Najjar and Jackie Lyons had one apiece.
“After a tough year last spring, we won just one game, coming this far with such a dedicated team, it feels really good. It was awesome,” said Donahue.
“You do whatever you can to get by when you face tougher teams, and we were able to do that today.”
