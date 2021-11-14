News
Bunnies need yearly physicals, too
Most of your columns are about dogs and cats, but I am hoping you can shed some light on a problem I have noticed lately with my rabbit. She is about 3 years old and is not spayed. Recently, she has developed a raw rear end and I wonder if it has to do with her not being spayed. The area is red and somewhat swollen. What could it be and what do you suggest that I do? How often should I have a rabbit seen by a vet and is it really necessary? Also, are there any vaccines that I should get for my bunny? I have not had her seen or gotten her any shots before so any advice would be much appreciated.
Veterinarians, myself included, are usually familiar with common rabbit maladies and some veterinarians are more knowledgeable than others when it comes to rabbits. If your local veterinarian is not well versed in the care of rabbits, there are those who specialize in exotic species, including rabbits. The fact that your rabbit is not spayed is not likely the cause of her current problem, although possible. However, spaying a rabbit can have many beneficial effects. Spayed rabbits are known to typically live longer lives with reduced risks of breast or other reproductive-linked cancer or urinary tract infections. Spayed and neutered rabbits are also easier to manage because they are often calmer and less aggressive. They also will have less behavioral issues like urine spraying or marking and mounting. Spaying is typically done at around 5-6 months of age, which is younger than your rabbit.
Is your rabbit indoors or outside in a hutch? That would allow me to have a better sense of possible causes to what you see. Possibilities that come to mind are wet tail caused by urine scalding, fecal matting and something transmitted by various bugs like fleas, mosquitoes and flies called myxomatosis, which is a virus. I would suggest that you do have your rabbit seen by a veterinarian to rule out possibilities. There may likely be a need to clip and clean the area. Keeping it clean and dry is important for the healing to begin. Various medications may also be needed.
As for checkups and vaccines, I would advocate for an annual physical exam, as in other species. There is little need for any vaccines although there has been a recent increase in cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus nationally and there is a vaccine now available. I always suggest vaccinating based on risk and if your rabbit is solitary with you, there is little need. Good luck.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
New Holland America ship marks return to Florida cruises
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been nearly 20 months since Holland America sailed with passengers from a Florida port. To mark its return from the pandemic shutdown, the cruise line has brought its newest ship to Port Everglades.
The Rotterdam arrived and set out during the first week of November, marking a busy week at the port, which also saw the arrivals of new vessels from Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the line just sold off its older ship with the same name in 2020. That smaller vessel, which came in at just under 62,000 gross tons and debuted in 1997, was sold to the Fred Olsen Cruise Line last year during the COVID-19 shutdown, and now goes by the name Borealis.
The new version of Rotterdam, at just under 100,000 gross tons, is the largest of the Holland America fleet, but still only with a 2,668-guest capacity based on double occupancy. It’s slightly larger than its two sister ships in the Pinnacle Class, which also have seen Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam call Port Everglades home when they debuted.
The line, which has traditionally been popular with an older sailing crowd, is starting to find popularity with younger generations as well.
“If you were rolling around in the mud at Woodstock, you’re going to like what this ship has to offer,” said Holland America spokesperson Erik Elvejord during a recent tour.
Part of that is the line’s musical chops with venues including the Rolling Stone Rock Room, classical music at the Lincoln Center Stage, B.B King’s Blues Club and piano bar Billboard on Board.
Another highlight of the line that brings people to the table are its culinary offerings.
This includes specialty dining from whimsical chef Rudi Sodamin, known for his artistic plating of seafood in the shape of faces. Rudi’s Sel de Mer restaurant is a popular option of the line, and he recently brought the concept on board sister line Carnival’s new ship Mardi Gras.
The cruise line does embrace touches of the Netherlands here and there in deference to its name, including the Grand Dutch Cafe.
It also has more than $1 million invested into ship artwork and sculptures adorning the public spaces.
For stage productions, the cruise ship does have the massive World Stage theater with a 270-degree screen surrounding the walls of the venue.
It’s a vast space for a ship that has a relatively small number of staterooms compared to similar cruise lines.
Rotterdam is the final ship in the Pinnacle Class, with no announcement yet for further expansion to the fleet.
The line has been coming to Port Everglades for Caribbean offerings since the 1990s. The upcoming winter season will see the line offering 67 sailings aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam.
Rotterdam’s voyages include 10- and 11-night options in the fall before shifting to seven-night sailings in the spring
— Tribune News Service
Understand basics of arbitrating a divorce in Mass.
My wife and I are interested in arbitration for our divorce. We tried mediation and still have issues that we cannot resolve. The mediator seems to think we could just transition to arbitration with him but that doesn’t seem right. And we prefer not to go to court for a decision because we’ve heard horror stories about delays in getting heard. Even worse, I’ve heard of people waiting a year or more for a decision after a trial. I don’t understand how that can happen and definitely want to avoid something like that.
Can you explain how arbitration works, what the rules are and whether I can use the same person to arbitrate that we used to mediate?
Family law arbitration in Massachusetts evolved out of case law rather than statute. By that I mean that the legislature has yet to pass a bill that would dictate how to arbitrate family law issues. For now, we are using arbitration rules from a very different type of law along with a decades-old case that essentially says it is OK to arbitrate a divorce. Right now, the legislature is considering a bill to enact some rules around family law arbitration so if you are truly interested helping this process along, you can contact your state representative and senator and ask them to support the Family Law Arbitration Act. Until then, you can agree with your wife to arbitrate your divorce, but it is a bit like the Wild West.
It is important that you chose someone who understands family law and the rules of evidence as your arbitrator. I highly recommend against your mediator’s suggestion that you use him as an arbitrator. Mediation is a confidential process and neither of you should go into arbitration feeling your hands are already exposed or that the judge has pre-judged your situation. You need a fresh set of eyes. Retired probate and family court judges are often a good choice to serve as an arbitrator. Alternatively, practicing family law attorneys who have been trained in arbitration and who, themselves, have trial experience are also a good source. If you do not know any such people, you can consult the website for the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers as one resource.
Before beginning arbitration, you will need to sign an agreement setting out the rules. The arbitrator you choose should have a contract that can be modified based on the rules you want. For example, you can agree to relax rules of evidence or not. You can agree on which issues to arbitrate. You can agree on certain timelines for the trial and how long the arbitrator will have to make a decision.
You will still need to present the Arbitrator’s Award to the court for “confirmation” in the end to get your divorce decree. However, the judge will have very limited ability to change the award so that part is generally smooth in the end.
Email questions to [email protected]
Put kids first, go to co-parenting counseling
My ex and I have been split up for two years. He had an affair and left. He’s living with her and seems happy, but that’s not the real issue. We have four children, all 18 and older. I know we must co-parent, but his take on things that have happened concerning the kids is so different than mine, it’s obvious he’s lying. When I confront him about the lies, he acts like I’m crazy. He undermines my parenting. The kids are taking his side, and he’s the one who cheated! I don’t know what to do. What’s good ex-etiquette?
I have no idea who is right and who is wrong. I have no idea who is lying and who is not, nor would any co-parenting professional, even if you both sat in our office and continued the narrative. But the truth is, it doesn’t matter.
When children start taking sides, it is out of desperation. Their parents have lost sight of what is important — the children. They are locked in a war of who is right and who is wrong. Who said this and who said that? Most parents who are in the position you described feel as if being right is less important than the other parent being wrong. So they are locked in a battle of wills, accuse each other of lying, of undermining them, or of being just plain crazy. Meanwhile, the kids are simply looking for a place they feel safe.
Let me reframe something for you. There’s a car accident. Two people saw it happen. Would you be shocked if there were two different accounts of the same accident? Would you say one person was lying and the other telling the truth, or would you accept it was literally a different point of view and their perception of the accident was different?
Your children’s father could be setting you up, but he could also honestly have a completely different perspective to whatever “happened concerning the kids” than you do. The key word: kids. It’s about them. When you and dad put aside trying to prove who is right and who is wrong, your children will not be forced to choose between you.
They will not have to take down both your statements like the police after an accident and then decide who they are going to believe. Neither of you will have to defend yourself because you will both be on the same side — for your children.
When you are in this position, it is difficult to know exactly how to put the kids first. Go to co-parenting counseling with a professional who refuses to be your referee. You need a coach. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
