Car stolen in St. Paul's Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Car stolen in St. Paul’s Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says
A woman’s car was stolen with her dog inside on Friday night in the Highland Crossing Retail Center Chipotle parking lot, according to the owner, Grace Howard.

Howard said her vehicle was stolen about 7:45 p.m. while she went to into a Chipotle restaurant to pick up an order. When she returned, her 2012 Black Toyota Camry was not there. The car’s license plate is EJP-985.

Inside the car was her 5-month-old American Bully. The dog weighs 40 pounds and is mostly white and lilac with small spots of brown, Howard said. She had a pink leash and collar on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Howard at 651-447-3733.

Annual Scouts Food Drive hopes to collect 2 million non-perishables

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Annual Scouts Food Drive hopes to collect 2 million non-perishables
ST. LOUIS – If you’re one of the many who noticed a blue bag hanging from your doorknob Saturday morning, it was placed there for good reason.  

More than 25,000 scouts, parents, and volunteers took to the streets of 60 counties in parts of Missouri and Illinois for the annual Scouting Food Good Turn food drive.  

“It teaches us to like to be generous to everyone else in our community and to show that people actually do need help. It’s really cool to see all the people in our community gather to help like serve each other,” Boy Scout Lorenzo Gutting said.  

Saturday morning was the first step in the scouting food process. the bag is left at a home with the hope the resident will fill the bag. the scouts will then return next weekend to collect the donated food.  

“I really love seeing how generous people can be,” Gutting said.  

An estimated two million cans of food will be collected this year. Then the items will be taken to local fire stations where they’re boxed and sorted.   

The number sounds big, but Boy Scout Lorenzo Gutting says it’s the big hearts of those donating that make the lofty number a reality. 

“We get things, from like a bag with one can in it, to a like a big box. ‘I’ve had like two boxes that are ten pounds each that have been donated full of non-perishables that just help everyone else,” Gutting said.  

Scout Master George McClandiss said serving the community is one of the many things that go into being a scout and today was a great opportunity to serve as they are ready for next weekend.  

“This helps a larger range of people, and they have an understanding outside of themselves to appreciate things. because people need things they can’t always get,” Scout Master McLandiss said.  

Glen Carbon remains under boil order

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Glen Carbon remains under boil order
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The village of Glen Carbon, Illinois, remains under a boil order after water samples that were taken Friday passed nine out of 10 tests.

The village of Glen Carbon continues to work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois American Water to restore water service in accordance with the IEPA guidelines. 

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Missouri police find dead baby in trash can after 911 call
LEE’S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities have found a dead baby in a trash can outside a suburban Kansas City apartment.

It was reported that the discovery was made Tuesday after a man called police and said he found the body in a closet and was so rattled he threw the remains in the trash.

Police Sgt. Chris Depue said Friday that no charges have been filed and that the case is currently classified as a death investigation.

