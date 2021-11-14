Celebrities
Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears Declares ‘We Did It’ As She Celebrates Freedom On ‘SNL’
#FreedBritney was the theme of ‘SNL’s cold open, as Chloe Fineman reprised her rendition of the pop star while celebrating the end of her conservatorship.
Chloe Fineman revived her impression of Britney Spears, 39, on the heels of the news that the real-life Brit’s conservatorship finally ended. The appearance was a brief addition at the end of a cold open that featured Aidy Bryant‘s Ted Cruz interacting with Sesame Street characters about their experience taking the vaccine and COVID-19.
After Chris Redd‘s Oscar the Grouch explained how he was spending his COVID money, Chloe appeared. “And don’t forget about our word of the day…Freedom with Miss Britney Spears,” Aidy’s Ted motioned as Chloe’s Britney popped out in a pink bandage dress. “Oh my god you guys, we did it,” she excitedly said as she twirled around.
Chloe has played the pop star since 2020, debuting her take on Britney during a hilarious MasterClass inspired sketch where the Louisiana native cracked jokes about her garage burning down. She later appeared as Britney in April 2020 when she twerked with Chris Redd‘s Lil Nas X during a hysterical spoof talk show. One thing fans can agree one: she nails the essence of our Brit Brit, right down to the voice.
Britney has been making headlines all week in light of her 13 year long conservatorship finally coming to an end. The “Toxic” singer has been actively fighting against the legal arrangement, which was put in place after her 2007 breakdown by her father Jamie Spears, 69. While Britney remained quiet about the situation for years, fans began to question if she was sending signals or secret messages in bizarre Instagram posts — eventually birthing the #FreeBritney movement after the Britney’s Gram podcast broadcast an anonymous voice message from a law firm staffer who confirmed that everything the hosts had been discussing was true.
The Crossroads actress finally acknowledged that she was unable to have the freedom she desired via Instagram earlier this year, eventually breaking her silence in court with two back-to-back court dates. While in front of Judge Brenda J. Penny, Britney alleged that she had been “forced” to work under her father’s control, comparing him to a “sex trafficker.” Jamie stepped down from the role of conservator of her estate in August, and filed papers (as did Britney) to terminate the legal arrangement in recent weeks.
Britney was over-the-moon once the conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, thanking her supportive fans via Instagram. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” she began over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles Supreme Court. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she wrote, with prayer, sun and hands-up emojis.
Taylor Swift ‘Anxiously Awaiting’ Performing 10-Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’
As fans gear-up for Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’ on ‘SNL,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that the star is more ‘nervous’ than ever!
Taylor Swift, 31, just recently dropped the Red (Taylor’s Version) re-release — and she’s all set for a Saturday Night Live performance on Nov. 13. The singer more-or-less confirmed she’d be singing the updated 10-minute version of break-uo song “All Too Well” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “anxiously awaiting” the performance.
“Taylor is anxiously awaiting tonight and might even get involved in a skit or two but her main focus is her performance of ‘All To Well’. It is such an important performance for her that she keeps telling people she hasn’t been this nervous in a long time, let alone ever,” they spilled to HL. Taylor’s upcoming appearance marks the seasoned performer’s fifth appearance on the iconic NBC series: she made her debut with “Love Story” back in 2009, and returned to host later that year. She took a lengthy break from the series afterwards, returning during the Reputation era in 2017, most recently performing in 2019 after the release of Lover.
“She is such an amazing performer, and everyone knows she will completely kill it. People at SNL are excited but also like seeing that she is nervous as it shows to them that it is going to add a vulnerability to the performance tonight,” the source added. “It will add such a unique experience to the show as what she does tonight will live forever. She is really putting a lot of emotions into it for tonight and she’s hoping her nervous energy will really make everything as awesome as it can possibly be.”
“What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?”
–@TaylorSwift13 drops a very big hint about her @NBCSNL performance this weekend. 👀 #TaylorOnFallon pic.twitter.com/g6U5YenZDC
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 12, 2021
Taylor hinted that she’d be performing the new version of “All Too Well” to Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. “What if, it was not two songs as much as it was one song that is the length of three songs?” she teased, which quickly went viral on Twitter. The emotional track is about her break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40: the pair briefly dated in 2009 when Taylor was just 20. Other tracks believed to be about the actor include “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
Lady Gaga Is Red Hot In Sexy Lace Up Gown For ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere In Milan – Photos
Lady Gaga turned heads at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Milan, Italy when she confidently posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous red sleeveless gown and matching heels as she looked confident and sexy.
Lady Gaga, 35, wowed during the latest premiere of her new film House of Gucci. The singer and actress stepped out on the red carpet of Milan, Italy’s event in a fashionable long red sleeveless gown that included a thigh-high slit and matching red heels. She also wore earrings, a necklace, and bracelets as some of her blonde locks were pulled back and the rest hung down.
Gaga also showed off epic glamorous makeup, including dark eyeliner and eyeshadow. She looked confident and sexy as she posed on the red carpet for photographers. Whether she stood with her hands on her hips or looked over her shoulder in between flashes, she definitely made quite the lasting impression!
Gaga’s latest appearance at the House of Gucci Milan premiere comes after she turned heads while promoting the movie in London on Nov. 11. She wore a chocolate brown silky dress that also had a high slit and paired it with open toe heels. She had her long wavy locks down and again, wore classy makeup that gave her the perfect evening look.
Earlier that day she also made headlines for another fashionable and appropriate choice: a Gucci outfit. It included a brown and tan button-down midi dress with the Gucci logo all over it that was covered in crystals. She also added a matching cape that she draped over her shoulders and tan patent leather lace-up heeled booties. Oversized sunglasses topped off the look and proved she’s a fashion icon.
The House of Gucci premiere in London had her wearing a bright purple flowing dress with black fishnets. She paired it with black boots and sheer black gloves. She made sure to pose while extending her dress out with her hands and rocked purple eyeshadow that went perfect with the look. We look forward to seeing what other fashion choices she wears to more upcoming events for the highly-anticipated film.
House of Gucci will be released in the U. S. on Nov. 24.
Sutton Stracke On Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After RHOBH Reunion and if She Was Invited to Her Event
Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne didn’t end The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 in the best of places. In fact, when we last saw them, Erika was calling Sutton “a b-tchy f-cking c-nt.” But where do they stand today?
While hosting an event at her boutique on Wednesday, during which Erika was noticeably absent, Sutton offered an update on their relationship while also reacting to the recent robbery at Dorit Kemsley‘s home in Encino, California, during which an alleged $1 million worth of items was stolen.
“Well, I mean, we’re in the same room together, so I think that’s positive,” Sutton told Entertainment Tonight on November 10, confirming that while Erika was invited to the group event, she was a no-show.
“You know, look: Erika and I are on a little bit of a different spectrum and hopefully we’re gonna try to gently move to a central place, so that we can…. I don’t know!” she continued. “I mean, I’m always hopeful.”
Following the 11th season of RHOBH, which featured Sutton questioning Erika about the legal scandal plaguing her and Thomas Girardi, who she split from in November of last year, Sutton received no apology from Erika, who had threatened her amid production, although she did say she was sorry to Kathy Hilton‘s butler, Patrick, who witnessed the encounter.
When Sutton was then asked about the devastating ordeal Dorit went through when she was held at gunpoint and robbed at the end of October.
“Honestly, I saw the [surveillance] footage yesterday and it was terrifying,” Sutton shared. “And I don’t think any of us want to see anyone ever injured or hurt, especially around family, and just kind of want them to feel safe again.”
As for how Dorit has been coping with the trauma, Sutton said her castmate is understandably “distraught.”
“Being around her, you can see it in her eyes,” she explained. “She was very distraught and it’s… it was hard. It’s just a hard thing for all of us. … I said, ‘How can you still get through this?’ And she said, ‘I have to as a mother.’ And that’s when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That’s what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I’m… so impressed by her.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and will air sometime in 2022.
Photos Credit: Sheri Determan/WENN/Alamy, David Edwards / MEGA
