Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Mourn Loss Of Daughter Hannah At 25: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Tay Dome is soon to be Mrs. Lautner! Learn more about ‘Twilight’ stars’ fiancée after his romantic Nov. 11 proposal.

Taylor Lautner is soon to be a married man! The Twilight star proposed to his his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24, on Nov. 11. Both the actor and influencer shared photos of the ultra-romantic moment to Instagram, which was complete with rose petals, plenty of candles and even a red light-up sign that read “Lautner” (soon to be Tay’s last name).

“11.11.2021…And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor wrote on Nov. 13, sharing two intimate photos of the proposal. His new fiancée also took to social media sharing just one of the images, adding, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

The pair originally met through Taylor’s younger sister Makena Lautner back in 2018, making their relationship IG official in the fall of that year. The two have been public about sharing their romance since, including the engagement.

Learn more about the future Mrs. Lautner right here!

She’s a registered nurse

While Tay has a major Instagram following, that’s not her only career! She also studied nursing at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, graduating in Dec. 2019. Tay proudly posed with her friend Marissa Civale as the two sported their ceremonial gowns. “Okay last post from graduation (maybe hehe),” she began. “Want to give a special thank you to my cutie little BFF @mar_sus ! I have been so lucky to not only have you as a friend, but also getting to go through the roller coaster of Nursing School with you. I can always count on you to understand how I’m feeling & it has been so nice to have a built in study partner. I can not wait to see the nurse you become!!” Tay wrote at the time.

She also paid tribute to her fellow healthcare professionals during Nurses Week in May 2021. She was all-smiles in a pair of navy blue scrubs, also sharing the reality of the job wearing personal protection equipment in other photos due to COVID-19. “It is officially Nurse’s Week!!…Shout out to all the men and women who have dedicated their careers to helping others, I am so honored to work along side you! If you know a nurse show them a little extra love this week,” she wrote at the time. “To my fellow nurses, I know you don’t hear it enough so, THANK YOU! Thank you for all you have given, your drive to keep going, and your heart of gold. You are so valued by myself and many, many others,” she also said.

She’s an influencer

Tay shares her fashion and lifestyle content with her 157,000 followers on Instagram. Back in May, she gave followers a look at her high-low style by mixing a Coach Tabby bag in coral with a Forever 21 ribbed white turtleneck, and straight leg jeans by Madewell. She finished the look with a pair of Sam Edelman booties. “details,” she simply captioned the picture.

Several of her other posts show her partnerships, including ones with FLO vitamins, Too Faced Cosmetics, Revive Super Foods, and Lull mattresses.

Beyond her Instagram account, Tay also creates content on YouTube where she has nearly 10,000 subscribers.

She loves dogs

Tay calls herself a “dog mama” right in her social media bios — and has a whole second account dedicated to her pooches Remi and Lily. “just two sisters taking on the world,” their IG bio reads.

She’s a California native

Tay was born in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 1997. She has resided in the SoCal region her whole life, seemingly having grown up in the Malibu area. “This place. A place where I have some of my first memories, to some of my favorite memories. From having the ocean as my papa’s backyard, to date nights with the man of my dreams. This place has given me some of the most amazing memories that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she wrote in 2018 during the Malibu wildfires.

She loves to travel

Tay’s social media accounts are filled with travel related posts. She snapped a pic on a plane of her passport cover back in 2018 that read, “To Travel Is To Live” — seemingly words that she lives by. “Oh the places we’ll go,” she wrote. Other spots she’s posted from include Palm Springs, San Diego, London, and New Orleans, just to name a few. On her YouTube account, she’s also documented trips to Chicago and Napa Valley.