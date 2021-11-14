News
CU Buffs vs. UCLA live blog: Real-time updates from the college football game at Rose Bowl Stadium
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
News
Keeler: Power 5 chickens won’t schedule CSU basketball. That’s OK. Niko Medved’s Rams are ready, and willing, to come to them.
FORT COLLINS — Niko Medved, as usual, has the right idea. Schedule up. Show up. Make a case that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the czars who protect the money train, can’t just wave away with a straight face.
“We definitely didn’t want to say that we didn’t take a shot, and didn’t try to get in there to play up,” Medved, CSU men’s basketball coach, said of the Rams’ hefty 2021-22 hoops slate. “And I think those games on the schedule, while they’re difficult, I think also really prepare you for a really challenging Mountain West (slate).”
Like the College Football Playoff, the NCAA tourney is a racket, a closed shop controlled by the Autonomous Five conferences. If you’re the Rams, you’re tolerated. You’re not wanted. Nor welcomed. Not when there are payouts to protect.
“There’s no question, as you get better, scheduling becomes more and more difficult,” Medved said. “I think it’s always been that way. That’s the tale as old as time.”
When you’re bad, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski returns your voicemail in about 36 seconds. When you’re rebuilding, all the big boys want a piece. When you’re the Mountain West favorite? Not so much.
“Scheduling is very difficult out of the league,” Medved said of his 2-0 Rams, who rolled Arkansas Pine-Bluff late Friday night and host Peru State on Sunday at Moby Arena in another tune-up tilt. “It’s very difficult to get (dates) with opponents. With real quality opponents.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. You could hear the frustration in Medved’s voice over that at this time a year ago, as Power 5 programs locked arms and kept things in-house.
The Rams, who wound up 20-8 and 14-4 in league play, were darn good. Medved knew it. Most of those other coaches did, too. But the coronavirus turned any plans CSU had of adding “name” opponents in November, December or January upside down. The Rams got stuck with a limited non-conference slate that featured no teams that finished among the final KenPom.com top 60 and only one, Saint Mary’s, that landed among the final top 75. And CSU lost that one, on the road, by 20. The Rams’ at-large argument, come March, lacked sea legs.
This fall? Different story. CSU’s non-conference slate features at least three opponents who woke up Saturday among the KenPom.com top 60.
The Rams host Saint Mary’s (No. 45) on Dec. 4 at Moby Arena, then head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Mississippi State (No. 55) on Dec. 11 in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic and Tulsa (No. 140) on Dec. 18 in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase.
The big one is a Dec. 21 semi-road date against Alabama (No. 11) in Birmingham. If the bracket breaks right in the Virgin Islands next weekend, the Rams could get Creighton (No. 67) or CU (No. 43) at the Paradise Jam tourney.
The method to Medved’s madness? March Madness. Pure and simple.
“We did that for a reason,” the Rams coach explained. “No. 1 is, I think our team deserves that opportunity to have a chance to put a resume together that could put us in the NCAA Tournament. “
Throw in Mountain West play, and the Rams’ slate features six NCAA tourney teams from last season and three from the ‘21 NIT.
“Obviously you have to mix in neutral-court opportunities,” Medved said. “But yeah, those are tricky, when (you want) to find as many good opponents (as you can) in non-league, yeah, that’s the challenge. The hard part.”
The fun part? His Rams are 2-0 and haven’t really shifted out of second gear yet. CSU beat Oral Roberts, a Sweet 16 squad this past spring, by 29 in its season-opener despite middling nights from stars David Roddy (seven points, eight boards) and Isaiah Stephens (13 points, six assists). The Rams won by 20 on Friday against APB, a softie that never threatened, despite turning the ball over 15 times.
Things get cranked up a few notches in the Virgin Islands. And how great, if bizarre, would it be if the first meeting between the Buffs and Rams since December 2019 took place on the isle of St. Thomas?
“Tad (Boyle, CU’s coach) and I have talked,” Medved said. “And I think we’d definitely want to continue the series. I think he does, too. I think there was some extenuating circumstances with COVID (this season and last).
“I think the intent is, next year, to pick up the series again, and I’m appreciative of Tad feeling that way, too. There are so many things, with TV and money and scheduling. But I also think for the fans and for the programs and for basketball in the state, I think that it’s great that CU and CSU play each other.
“I think, for us, hopefully, (we) maintain positions where both teams are good, and someone’s going to win and someone’s going to lose, but losing the game, it stings from a rivalry standpoint, but it doesn’t ruin your season. That it ends up being a good (schedule-strength) game.”
CU checked in at No. 43 in KenPom.com as of Saturday lunchtime, No. 44 in the Sagarin rankings. CSU was No. 60 in RPI, No. 35 in the Sagarins. Small sample size, granted. But good samples.
“I do think every one of the guys we recruited, they (bought in) to the vision we had of building the program,” Medved said. “I think a lot of them (set) the expectations high, where they felt they could compete at that championship level in this league and had a team that could compete for the NCAA Tournament.
“At the same time, these guys have been through this league and been through this season … I don’t think there’s any sense in our program that we’ve ‘arrived.’ We haven’t done anything yet.”
He’s on the right track, though. The smart track. The dance card over the next six weeks is going to make up part of CSU’s closing argument. The rest of it, though, the Rams are going to have to make for themselves.
News
Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates
By GONZALO SOLANO
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gunbattle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.
The killing erupted before dawn at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil in what officials said was the latest outbreak of fighting among prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies, some burned, lying on the ground inside the prison.
In the initital fighting, which lasted eight hours, inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre. They also burned mattresses to try to to drown (their rivals) in smoke,” said the governor of Guayas province, Pablo Arosemena.
“We are fighting against drug trafficking,” Arosemena said. “It is very hard.”
Presidential spokesman Carlos Jijón said late in the afternoon that “we have information that new clashes are reported in the Litoral Penitentiary … the inmates of Hall 12 attacked those of Hall 7, attempting to take control.”
He said about 700 police officers were trying to control the situation, with a contingent inside the prison. He did not clarify whether authorities had regain control of the compound or say whether there had been any more casualties.
The bloodshed came less than two months after fighting among gangs killed 119 people at the prison, which houses more than 8,000 inmates.
Police commander Gen. Tanya Varela said early in the day that drones flown over the chaos revealed that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives. Authorities have said that weapons and ammunition are smuggled into prisoners through vehicles that deliver supplies and sometimes by drones.
The prison violence comes amid a national state of emergency decreed by President Guillermo Lasso in October that empowers security forces to fight drug trafficking and other crimes.
On Saturday, Lasso tweeted that “the first right that we should guarantee should be the right to life and liberty, which isn’t possible if security forces can’t act to protect.” He was referring the Constitutional Court’s recent refusal to allow the military into prisons despite the state of emergency. Soldiers are currently outside the Litoral.
Ecuador’s penitentiaries are seeing a wave of brutal violence.
The bloody fighting inside Litoral prison that killed 119 inmates in late September was described by authorities as the South American country’s worst ever prison massacre. Officials said at least five of the dead were beheaded. Last February, 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots in various prisons. So far this year, more than 300 prisoners have died in clashes in penitentiaries across Ecuador.
Outside the prison, relatives of inmates gathered for news of their loved ones.
“Enough of this. When will they stop the killing? This is a prison not a slaughterhouse, they are human beings,” said Francisca Chancay, whose brother has been in the prison for eight months.
Some called for Ecuador’s military to take control of the prisons.
“What is Lasso waiting for? That there are more deaths?″ said Maritza Vera, whose son is an inmate. ”Have mercy, where are the human rights. We thought this was going to change, but it’s worse.”
Ecuador has about 40,000 inmates in its penitentiary system, which is far above the capacity of 30,000. Of this total, 15,000 have not been sentenced.
Arosemena said authorities in Ecuador will deal with the prison overcrowding by granting pardons, relocating inmates and transferring some foreign inmates back to their homelands.
“There will be more than 1,000 pardons, but this is part of a process,” he said.
The Guayas governor also said Ecuador will receive international aid from countries like Colombia, the United States, Israel and Spain to deal with the crisis in its prisons. The aid will be in resources and logistics.
“For example, installing a freight scanner in the Guayaquil Penitentiary to avoid the entry of arms costs $4 million,” said Arosemena.
Vera said the situation is making the families of inmates desperate.
“I feel sad and in anguish because there is too much death,” Vera said.
News
Mortgage of Army veteran’s recently purchased Aurora home paid off
An Army veteran and his wife, who recently purchased an Aurora home, got the surprise of a lifetime on Veterans Day. Their 30-year mortgage has been paid off, and the joyful news was given to them by comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who pulled them onstage from his Hollywood studio audience.
“I didn’t expect it, nothing like it. This is unreal,” said Jacob Cline in a phone interview Saturday. “This is mind-blowing, life-changing, I just can’t say enough about it.”
During the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” taping Thursday, the comedian started a segment about a public “obsession with real estate listings” that has sprung out of the pandemic. After showing the audience several unusual listings from around the country, including a California home with a “sex dungeon” and a $3 million “ominous” residence in Houston previously owned by “Darth and Cindy Vader,” Kimmel landed on an Aurora home.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom Aurora listing showed as a fairly typical suburban home with no apparent oddities. Kimmel identified Jacob and his wife, Marlisa, as the new owners. Kimmel also told the audience about Jacob’s four years of service in the Army, that he’s a nurse, and that he volunteers, including administering vaccines during the pandemic.
The stunned couple, who wound up in Los Angeles under false pretense and as part of an unveiling prank, were called onstage.
“This is pretty surreal right now,” Marlisa. “My hands are clammy,” Jacob added.
Kimmel continued the bit, switching to a live camera outside the couple’s Aurora home. The camera swept inside the home. Jacob’s parents were there with Jacob and Marlisa’s two children, Rowan and Claire. After a bit of small talk, the children showed off T-shirts they were wearing. One shirt read “Paid” and the other “Off.”
Kimmel announced the mortgage payoff, and the stunned couple kissed and hugged. “Very sweet, I feel like you should be kissing me,” Kimmel cracked. The stunned Clines were speechless; they both wiped away tears. Also on hand was comedian-actor Rob Riggle, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps.
The Clines’ mortgage was paid off by Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA purchase lender, who happened to be their lender. VUHL is picking up the mortgage for 11 veterans as part of a national program to honor and reward the winners for their service and dedication to our country.
“This Veterans Day, we’re honoring veterans not only for their service while in uniform, but for their lifetime of service and all the ways they make communities better,” said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations for VUHL, in a news release.
The veterans recognized by VUHL include a widowed mother and three Vietnam War veterans in need of wheelchair-accessible homes. All the veterans are “active members of their communities.”
Based in Columbia, Mo, VUHL financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020. The company and its employees have donated more than $100 million to its charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, since 2011.
“We had such a plan, such a tight-knit budget,” Jacob Cline said. “Now we want to do everything we can to help pay it forward. This upended everything in the best of ways.”
CU Buffs vs. UCLA live blog: Real-time updates from the college football game at Rose Bowl Stadium
Keeler: Power 5 chickens won’t schedule CSU basketball. That’s OK. Niko Medved’s Rams are ready, and willing, to come to them.
Solana (SOL) Price Striving Hard Despite Bearish Divergence!
Lady Gaga Is Red Hot In Sexy Lace Up Gown For ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere In Milan – Photos
Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates
Mortgage of Army veteran’s recently purchased Aurora home paid off
5A boys soccer: Grandview drops Fossil Ridge 3-1 to claim program’s first state championship
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
Tower Grove Park welcomes thousands of Pokemon players to the Safari Zone
Mark Zuckerberg’s Launch of Meta Receives Flak by Netizens
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Poll: Most Romantic Bollywood Song Ever – RESULT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper