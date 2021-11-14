News
Defensive masterpiece sends Cohasset into Div. 7 state semifinals
HAMILTON — Coaches often harp on execution and succeeding in all three phases of the game. All that mattered little here on Saturday afternoon.
This Div. 7 state quarterfinal between No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham and No. 6 Cohasset hinged on toughness, plain and simple.
In the end, it was the Skippers from the South Shore, outslugging the Generals from Cape Ann, 21-7, to claim their spot in next week’s Final Four.
“It feels really good, but we’re not finished. We’ve got some work to do,” said Cohasset senior captain and linebacker Michael Donahue, who anchored a defense that held Hamilton-Wenham’s potent offense (25.5 ppg) to just 177 yards on the day.
“We knew they had a tough, physical back in (Chris Domoracki) and a big line. We’ve played physical the whole year, and we knew we had to bring that physicality today. We brought that physicality, and they really weren’t able to do anything.”
Domoracki was held to 78 yards on 22 carries. He chewed up 53 of those yards on Hamilton-Wenham’s lone scoring march — carrying the ball seven straight times with the last being a 22-yard TD. But that score came with the Generals desperate, trailing 14-0 in the third. Against 7-2 Cohasset, it was hardly enough.
“Taking away their run game was top priority for us. (Domoracki) is a heck of a football player,” said Cohasset coach Peter Afanasiw, whose club will face Mashpee, a team it walloped 42-6 in the regular season, in next week’s semis. “Being able to handle them physically up front, to withstand their size advantage and their big backs. That was allowing us to do everything else.”
Offensively, Cohasset was no juggernaut. The Skippers were efficient, opportunistic, and yes, a little nasty.
Paced by sophomore Liam Appleton (16 carries, 85 yards), the visitors ground out 150 yards on 38 rushes, playing their own brand of ball-control.
“The way our offensive line has been jelling all season long and improving week to week has been just phenomenal to watch,” said Afanasiw. “The five of them work just so well together.”
Appleton put Cohasset up 7-0 with a 5-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Then, his backfield mate, quarterback Will Baker, decided to let folks know how tough he was, too.
The junior took an absolute beast of a clean shot on the sidelines from H-W’s Chris Collins.
He missed a couple plays but returned, and when he did, Baker made the hosts pay, pushing the lead to 14-0 with a perfect 57-yard TD strike to Josh Burke.
It stayed that way through halftime.
After the Generals made things interesting with their TD in the third, it was Burke who put Cohasset in position for the kill with a punt return to the H-W 23. Appleton’s second score of the day, from the 11, deep in the third again extended the margin to 21-7, a number that was insurmountable the way Cohasset was playing defense.
For the day, a Cohasset defense that was geared up to stop the run showed it was pretty solid against the pass as well. Robbie Norton had a pair of sacks, while Appleton, Lucas Najjar and Jackie Lyons had one apiece.
“After a tough year last spring, we won just one game, coming this far with such a dedicated team, it feels really good. It was awesome,” said Donahue.
“You do whatever you can to get by when you face tougher teams, and we were able to do that today.”
Timberwolves follow up win over Lakers with blowout loss to Clippers
The Timberwolves followed up their best half of the young season with their worst.
Less than 24 hours after blitzing the Lakers in the second half of a victory Friday at Staples Center, Minnesota proceeded to lay an egg in the first half of its ___ loss to the Clippers in the same building.
The Wolves trailed 70-43 through two quarters, and things never really got any more competitive from there.
Any hope that Minnesota turned a corner of sorts against the Lakers with how it defended and attacked offensively went out the window in less than 24 minutes, as Minnesota played with the intensity of an AAU team looking to get out of town at the end of a long weekend of games.
The Wolves didn’t defend, didn’t chase after loose balls and didn’t look all that interested in competing with a Clippers (8-4) team that already blitzed Minnesota twice at Target Center earlier this season.
Back to backs are always a challenge in the NBA, to be sure, but Minnesota (4-8) didn’t even have to travel between games.
Handling even the smallest portions of success has been an issue in the past, and Saturday was no different. Minnesota didn’t build off any momentum generated in the win over the Lakers. Instead, it squashed it.
The Clippers shot 54 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. The Clippers’ center combination of Isaiah Hartenstein and Ivica Zubac — both of whom tallied double-doubles — joined forces to contribute 22 points and 24 rebounds.
The Timberwolves, on the other hand, got pretty much nothing of note from anyone.
Rem Pitlick’s hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild winger Rem Pitlick didn’t get to play the Seattle Kraken a couple of weeks ago. After assisting on Matt Dumba’s game-winner during an Oct. 26 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old Pitlick tested positive for COVID the following day.
That put him out of commission for a week and a half as he waited out the league’s COVID protocol. He couldn’t do much during that stretch except watch the Wild from afar. Imagine the frustration of making an impact, then immediately being forced to sit out.
Well, a couple of weeks later, Pitlick finally got his chance to play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and my oh my did he make the most of it. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Pitlick decided that wasn’t good enough, completing a hat trick to lift the Wild to a 4-2 win.
The night was something out of a movie script with Pitlick as the star and Ryan Hartman as a candidate for best supporting actor.
That’s because every time Pitlick scored a goal, Hartman was right next to him tallying the primary assist. Honestly, without Hartman making hustle play after hustle play throughout the game, Pitlick might not have scored at all.
The first goal of the night featured Hartman racing into the offensive zone to retrieve a puck, then flinging a perfect pass to Pitlick, who got enough on his redirection to make it 1-0.
The second goal of the night featured another incredible play by Hartman, who sprung Pitlick for a breakaway, while simultaneously upending Kraken winger Jared McCann with a big hit in the neutral zone. With the puck on his tape, Pitlick did the rest, beating goaltender Philipp Grubauer with some fancy stick work to push the lead to 2-0.
The third goal of the night was a similar story as Hartman delivered another perfect pass to spring Pitlick into the offensive zone. He used the same exact move in front to make it 3-0, completing his hat trick in the process.
That was more than enough for the Wild, and while the Kraken netted a couple goals down the stretch, nothing was going to spoil Pitlick’s memorable night.
Harwood, Jones lead Catholic Memorial to Div. 2 state semifinals
WEST ROXBURY — If they are lucky, opponents of Catholic Memorial may stop either one of the Knights’ talented running backs, Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones. Shutting down both seems like an improbable task.
But in Saturday’s Div. 2 quarterfinal against Reading, both Harwood and Jones made big plays early, and the result was a 47-13 win.
With the victory, CM improves to 9-0, and advances to the Div. 2 semifinals, where the Knights will play Marshfield. Reading falls to 9-1.
“It gives us a one-two punch,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “When you get two good kids like that, and the kids we have at receiver, I wouldn’t want to try to defend us.”
Reading knows how difficult it is. Harwood ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and also had a 24-yard touchdown reception. All three scoring plays came in a first quarter where CM built up a 28-7 lead. Jones had 171 yards and a touchdown — also in the first quarter — on 14 carries. CM quarterback JC Petrongolo completed 13-of-20 passes for 151 yards and two scores.
Even kicker Jack Sokol got in on the act, with field goals of 22 and 47 yards.
On the other side of the ball, CM had to defend Reading’s star quarterback, James Murphy. The junior completed 19-of-34 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but coverage from Knights cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Maxwell Tucker was sticky.
“This kid’s very good,’ DiBiaso said of Murphy. “He’s as good a high school quarterback that I’ve seen. I mean, he’s good. His dad was a pro player. He’s a good player.”
Tucker and Marshall liked having to face someone of Murphy’s caliber.
“Of course. We love getting our hands on the ball,” Marshall said. “It’s better than a team that just runs all the time.”
“We usually don’t get thrown at during the season,” Tucker said. “This is our first time getting thrown at a few times during the game. But … we did not let anything happen to our side.”
CM jumped out early, as Harwood found a hole and ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the first Knights possession. On the next one, Petrongolo hit Harwood over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown, and it was quickly 14-0.
Reading battled back when Murphy hit Ryan Strout for a 79-yard touchdown. Again, though, Harwood had an answer, this time rolling out a 42-yard touchdown run.
When Jones followed with a powerful, 8-yard touchdown run, it was 28-7 Knights, with 1:39 still left in the first quarter.
Although Murphy had another touchdown pass before the half, a 25-yarder to Patrick DuRoss, that was the last of the Rockets’ scoring, and Sokol had a 22-yard field goal to give CM a 31-13 halftime edge.
Harwood was asked what he knows about Marshfield, which is coming off a big win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
“The only thing I really know is they had a great game against the Prep (St. John’s Prep beat the Rams, 47-42, in the first week of the regular season),” Harwood said. “It was a very good game. So, we’re going to go in this week locked in, prepared, on to next week. Hopefully, we can beat them.”
