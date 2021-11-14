Defensive masterpiece sends Cohasset into Div. 7 state semifinals

HAMILTON — Coaches often harp on execution and succeeding in all three phases of the game. All that mattered little here on Saturday afternoon.

This Div. 7 state quarterfinal between No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham and No. 6 Cohasset hinged on toughness, plain and simple.

In the end, it was the Skippers from the South Shore, outslugging the Generals from Cape Ann, 21-7, to claim their spot in next week’s Final Four.

“It feels really good, but we’re not finished. We’ve got some work to do,” said Cohasset senior captain and linebacker Michael Donahue, who anchored a defense that held Hamilton-Wenham’s potent offense (25.5 ppg) to just 177 yards on the day.

“We knew they had a tough, physical back in (Chris Domoracki) and a big line. We’ve played physical the whole year, and we knew we had to bring that physicality today. We brought that physicality, and they really weren’t able to do anything.”

Domoracki was held to 78 yards on 22 carries. He chewed up 53 of those yards on Hamilton-Wenham’s lone scoring march — carrying the ball seven straight times with the last being a 22-yard TD. But that score came with the Generals desperate, trailing 14-0 in the third. Against 7-2 Cohasset, it was hardly enough.

“Taking away their run game was top priority for us. (Domoracki) is a heck of a football player,” said Cohasset coach Peter Afanasiw, whose club will face Mashpee, a team it walloped 42-6 in the regular season, in next week’s semis. “Being able to handle them physically up front, to withstand their size advantage and their big backs. That was allowing us to do everything else.”

Offensively, Cohasset was no juggernaut. The Skippers were efficient, opportunistic, and yes, a little nasty.

Paced by sophomore Liam Appleton (16 carries, 85 yards), the visitors ground out 150 yards on 38 rushes, playing their own brand of ball-control.

“The way our offensive line has been jelling all season long and improving week to week has been just phenomenal to watch,” said Afanasiw. “The five of them work just so well together.”

Appleton put Cohasset up 7-0 with a 5-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Then, his backfield mate, quarterback Will Baker, decided to let folks know how tough he was, too.

The junior took an absolute beast of a clean shot on the sidelines from H-W’s Chris Collins.

He missed a couple plays but returned, and when he did, Baker made the hosts pay, pushing the lead to 14-0 with a perfect 57-yard TD strike to Josh Burke.

It stayed that way through halftime.

After the Generals made things interesting with their TD in the third, it was Burke who put Cohasset in position for the kill with a punt return to the H-W 23. Appleton’s second score of the day, from the 11, deep in the third again extended the margin to 21-7, a number that was insurmountable the way Cohasset was playing defense.

For the day, a Cohasset defense that was geared up to stop the run showed it was pretty solid against the pass as well. Robbie Norton had a pair of sacks, while Appleton, Lucas Najjar and Jackie Lyons had one apiece.

“After a tough year last spring, we won just one game, coming this far with such a dedicated team, it feels really good. It was awesome,” said Donahue.

“You do whatever you can to get by when you face tougher teams, and we were able to do that today.”