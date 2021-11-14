News
Delta strain drives big increase in breakthrough infections, but vaccines still offer protection
Minnesota is seeing dramatic growth in breakthrough cases of the coronavirus, adding to evidence that vaccines wear off over time and may be less effective against the now dominant delta strain.
In early May, fewer than 5 percent of new cases in the state were among fully vaccinated residents, according to data first released Friday by the state Department of Health. By early October, fully vaccinated people accounted for nearly 40 percent of new infections and similar shares of hospitalizations and deaths.
For health officials, the trends highlight the importance of booster shots, which soon may be available to nearly every adult, as well as continued preventative steps like social distancing and wearing masks in public.
“We want to make sure people are aware of the fact that the landscape has really changed since last spring,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease prevention for the Minnesota Department of Health.
Ehresmann acknowledged she was among many public health officials who “naively” thought last spring that vaccines would control the pandemic. But vaccine skepticism and the emergence of variants changed that.
“We are seeing the impact of delta,” she said. “I think we are in a very different place right now.”
For the year in Minnesota, 16 percent of coronavirus infections, 15 percent of hospitalizations and 14 percent of deaths from COVID-19 have been among vaccinated residents, a Pioneer Press analysis found.
Despite their limitations, vaccines remain the best way to avoid a severe infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus, health officials say.
“You are 15 times more likely to be hospitalized or to die of COVID if you are unvaccinated,” Ehresmann said.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT BREAKTHROUGHS
Minnesota has been tracking breakthroughs since January, soon after vaccinations began. The health department first reported them publicly Aug. 10 when there were only about 5,600 cases out of 2.9 million people who were fully vaccinated.
Since then, the number of breakthroughs has jumped to nearly 65,000 cases out of 3.2 million vaccinated residents. Of those, 2,956 have been hospitalized and 483 have died.
Health officials released weekly rates of vaccine breakthroughs for the first time Friday. While they show a considerable increase in not only breakthrough cases but also hospitalizations and deaths, the vast majority of the most severe cases are among older residents.
Further, even with the dramatic growth, only about 2 percent of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have tested positive. Overall, 14 percent of Minnesota’s 5.8 million residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020.
Dr. Andrew Badley, who leads the Mayo Clinic’s COVID task force, said the overall rate of breakthrough cases is in line with expectations of vaccine efficacy. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, he said.
Badley acknowledged growing evidence that protection from the vaccines decreases over time, especially in seniors and people with conditions that suppress their immune systems’ response to vaccines.
“Their immune response to the vaccine is not perfect. It’s also not zero,” Badley said.
“It is very rare to see someone who has been immunized and has a normal immune system to get sick enough to need to go into the hospital,” he added.
State health department data support that view. Ehresmann says that while the average age of a Minnesotan with a breakthrough case is 49, those who end up in the hospital are 74 on average, and those who die are 81 on average.
WHAT THE LATEST RESEARCH SUGGESTS
A study on the midterm effectiveness of vaccines, published Nov. 4 in the journal Science, examined health care data from 780,000 veterans. It found the efficacy of all three vaccines dropped dramatically six months after people received their last dose — especially for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
After six months, the Moderna vaccine’s effectiveness had dropped from 89 percent effective to 58 percent; Pfizer’s from 87 percent to 43 percent; and the Johnson & Johnson from 86 percent to just 13 percent, researchers from the Public Health Institute, the University of Texas and Veterans Affairs found.
One of the study’s authors, Barbara Cohen, said their study adds to the mounting evidence that the pandemic is far from over. She hopes the new information will help people better protect themselves and their families against more dangerous variants.
“It is very clear that vaccines are protective,” said Cohen, a director and senior researcher at the Public Health Institute.
However, “the vaccines have declined in their ability to protect you fully from breakthrough infections. Our data shows that it looks like that’s because delta overwhelmed the vaccine,” she said.
Vaccine makers have not challenged these assertions. In fact, they’ve used similar evidence to strengthen their cases for providing booster shots to all adults.
A recent study of Israeli hospital data found booster doses refortified the protection vaccines initially provided — even against the delta variant.
Finally, while the vaccines and prior infection both protect against future disease, there’s growing evidence that vaccines give the immune system an added boost.
A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 were 5.5 times more likely to catch the coronavirus again compared to those who were fully vaccinated.
Being vaccinated after recovering from a COVID infection provides even stronger protection, the report said.
WHAT REMAINS UNCLEAR
Despite the ongoing research into vaccine effectiveness and the impact of coronavirus variants, there’s a lot that remains unknown.
The delta variant is more contagious, but some uncertainty remains about whether it always causes more severe illness in both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
A lot of evidence points to yes.
Minnesota is more than three months into its fourth wave of coronavirus cases, and the current rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths is the highest it’s been all year. Nearly all new infections are caused by delta.
Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, who works at a Minneapolis clinic, said she’s regularly seeing fully-vaccinated patients with breakthrough cases that “don’t just have the sniffles.”
Patients are complaining of fever, body aches and other serious symptoms typical of COVID-19 infection.
“My reaction when I see them is, thank god these people are vaccinated,” Lichtsinn said. “If they are this sick with the protection from the vaccine, I can’t imagine how sick they could be without it.”
There also are ongoing questions about how long the renewed immunity from a booster shot will last. There’s growing talk that COVID-19 will become endemic.
Badley, of the Mayo Clinic’s COVID task force, thinks regular boosters may be necessary. “It’s too soon to tell how often that’s going to be,” he said.
Finally, delta may be the variant getting all the attention now, but coronaviruses constantly are evolving. With well under half the global population fully vaccinated, it’s apparent new variants will emerge.
That’s why health officials will continue to push vaccine holdouts to get the shot, even as more and more people who already are inoculated get boosters.
“We need to continue to emphasize the importance of primary vaccination, because although there’s definitely evidence of waning immunity, people who have been vaccinated have some protection,” Ehresmann said. “People who have not been vaccinated have zero protection.”
News
Late surge pushes CU Buffs men’s basketball past New Mexico
Last spring, as the Colorado men’s basketball team began turning the page to start plotting for the 2021-22 season, head coach Tad Boyle called a meeting.
Talking with his two seniors, Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet, as well as the four freshmen who were going to be counted on to fill bigger roles as sophomores this fall, the group arrived at an important conclusion. Even though sturdy point guard McKinley Wright IV and a number of other dependable veterans were leaving the program, the grit and determination demonstrated by last year’s NCAA Tournament team would not be sacrificed despite an overhauled rotation.
So far, the Buffaloes certainly haven’t flinched.
The season is just two games old, yet the Buffs already are showing a knack for getting things done at crunch time. After dispatching Montana State for a comeback, overtime win in the season opener, CU once again made the big plays when it mattered most on Saturday, outlasting New Mexico down the stretch for an 87-76 nonconference victory at the CU Events Center.
“We’ve got a competitive group,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “We talked about it last spring with the returning guys…we talked about the fact that just because we lost a bunch of seniors and we’re going to be young, we’re not going to use that as an excuse. We’ve got to bow our backs. We’ve got a competitive group that wants to maintain the standards that this program has set for itself over the past several years.”
CU led 42-36 at halftime and never trailed after the break, but 18 turnovers by the Buffs led to an 18-12 advantage on points off turnovers for the Lobos that kept the visitors in the game.
New Mexico cut CU’s lead to 77-74 on a 3-point play from Jamal Mashburn with 2 minutes 6 seconds remaining, but an Evan Battey inside bucket followed by an Elijah Parquet-to-Jabari Walker layup pushed CU’s lead to 81-74 with 1:13 to go. That burst sent the Buffs into a run of 10 consecutive points that iced the win.
After Walker’s layup from Parquet, he made a highlight-reel block at the rim on a chance by New Mexico’s Jay Allen-Tovar. The ensuing CU possession ended with two free throws from Nique Clifford, and the Buffs were on their way to victory.
“It speaks to how close we are as a group,” Walker said. “We trust each other. We just want to play for the next man and play for each other. At crunch time, we all know we have our brothers and we can trust each and every one of our guys. We could do it a lot earlier, and that’s what we’re going to improve on going forward. But definitely, when it’s needed at the end, every guy steps up.”
Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy battled through a rough seven-turnover performance but made amends on offense, going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers and 7-for-8 on free throws before finishing with a team-best 20 points. CU’s new starting point guard and Wright’s heir apparent has paced the Buffs in scoring in both games while starting the season 6-for-7 on 3-pointers.
Walker recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Battey went 7-for-10 from the floor, posting 16 points and six rebounds.
New Mexico struggled to a .261 mark on 3-pointers (6-for-23), but the Lobos shot over 51 percent on their other shots and went 18-for-22 at the free throw line.
“It wasn’t pretty at times. We still have a lot of work to do in different areas,” Boyle said. “Our guys show grit and toughness when they need to. But for us, to extend leads and put games away, we’ve got to become better defensively, and we’ve got to be better at taking care of the basketball.”
Fast break
What went right: CU went 7-for-17 on 3-pointers and shot 33 free throws (making 24). The Buffs also outrebounded New Mexico 47-27 and held the Lobos to a 6-for-23 mark from the 3-point line.
What went wrong: The Buffs committed 18 turnovers, which was the biggest reason the Lobos were able to stay in the game.
Star of the game: Jabari Walker. The sophomore forward recorded his first double-double of the season and the third of his career, posting 17 points, 10 rebounds, and a monster blocked shot during the Buffs’ late, game-clinching run.
What’s next: The Buffs will face a short turnaround before completing a season-opening three-game homestand on Monday night against Maine (6 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain).
Colorado 87, New Mexico 76
NEW MEXICO (1-1)
Allen-Tovar 1-5 1-2 3, Muscadin 1-4 3-4 5, House 7-15 5-5 22, Mashburn 8-16 3-4 20, Todd 4-6 4-5 12, Johnson 3-5 2-2 10, Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-6 0-0 0, Forsling 2-2 0-0 4, Arroyo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-22 76.
COLORADO (2-0)
Battey 7-10 0-0 16, Walker 4-10 9-12 17, da Silva 2-5 0-0 4, Barthelemy 5-10 7-8 20, Parquet 3-5 3-4 10, Clifford 2-6 4-4 8, Simpson 2-5 1-3 6, Lovering 3-5 0-0 6, O’Brien 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-57 24-33 87.
Halftime — Colorado 42-36. 3-point goals — New Mexico 6-23 (House 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Mashburn 1-6, Allen-Tovar 0-3, Jenkins 0-4), Colorado 7-17 (Barthelemy 3-4, Battey 2-2, Parquet 1-2, Simpson 1-2, da Silva 0-1, Clifford 0-2, Walker 0-4). Fouled out — House, Todd, Seck. Rebounds — New Mexico 27 (Muscadin, Mashburn, Seck 5), Colorado 47 (Walker 10). Assists — New Mexico 7 (House 4), Colorado 14 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Simpson 3). Total fouls — New Mexico 27, Colorado 21. A — 7,115.
News
P.J. Fleck’s conservative approach sets back Gophers in loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Gophers were driving to take a halftime lead over Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when head coach P.J. Fleck and the offensive staff went conservative in trying to set up a field goal instead of going for a touchdown.
Minnesota had a timeout before a second-and-3 from Iowa’s 16-yard line with 56 seconds left. Declining to throw into the end zone, Fleck called a toss to Mar’Keise Irving, and it was stopped for a 1-yard gain. On third-and-2 with 32 seconds left, the U called a dive to Irving, but it was also stopped, this time for a 1-yard gain.
In all, the Gophers failed to score touchdowns on all three red-zone drives in a 27-22 loss to the Hawkeyes.
Why not take a shot in the end zone?
“These aren’t just shots at the end zone,” Fleck said. “The coverage has to present itself. The second-and-3, we should be able to go get three yards running the ball. That’s what I’m talking about. It has nothing to do with taking a shot at the end zone. You get a sack and you are out of field-goal range.”
After the failed third-down conversion, Fleck called a timeout with two seconds left, and Matthew Trickett made a 31-yard field goal for the U to take a 13-10 halftime lead.
“Like I said before, we are playing for points,” Fleck said. “We were going to go up at halftime, and we did. We were up at halftime. That is what we wanted to be able to do. It wasn’t like if we didn’t pop a run we wouldn’t go for it on first down and take a shot at the end zone. Second-and-3 did not seem like the opportunity at that particular time to get us out of field-goal range.”
When Iowa was aggressive and scored on a one-play 72-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, they took a 17-13 lead they wouldn’t give back. They went on to beat Minnesota for a seventh straight time.
Overall on Saturday, Minnesota settling for three field goals after getting inside Iowa’s 15 and coming away with only nine points proved detrimental.
In the first quarter, the Gophers had a first-and-goal from Iowa’s 5. Ky Thomas rushed for two yards, Tanner Morgan threw incomplete to Ko Kieft after other options were covered on second down. On third-and-goal from the 3, Thomas rushed for one yard, and Trickett kicked a 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
In the third quarter, Minnesota had a first-and-10 at Iowa’s 19, but two Thomas rushes netted three yards. On third-and-7, Morgan threw short to Brevyn Span-Ford for a 5-yard completion. Tickett made a 27-yard field goal to make ti 17-16, and that was as close as Minnesota would get.
News
Wild’s Ryan Hartman continues to prove versatility is valuable
SEATTLE — When he’s not scoring goals for the Wild as arguably the best bargain in the NHL, Ryan Hartman is changing positions at the drop of a hat.
Whatever the team needs. That’s always been his mentality.
It’s been put to the test throughout Hartman’s tenure in the Twin Cities, to say the least, as he’s has lined up at each of the three forward positions, sometimes in the same week.
A month into this season Hartman has been a center in the top six with playmakers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello by his side, as well as a winger in the bottom six with grinders like Nico Sturm and Brandon Duhaime.
And in Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, coach Dean Evason has Hartman back at center between Jordan Greenway and Rem Pitlick.
“He’s what our hockey club is supposed to be about,” Evason said. “Who cares where guys play? Just play the same way. He does that. He goes about his business and leads in that department. There’s not one time he asks where he’s playing. He sees it and goes and does it.
In theory, Hartman centering Greenway and Pitlick will give the Wild a gritty line capable of making skillful plays at a moment’s notice.
“We are excited about the little tweaks in our lines,” Evason said. “It’s good to have that versatility. We have a lot of guys like that.”
MERRILL STANDS OUT
A few weeks ago, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before top prospect Calen Addison carved out a spot on the blue line.
That hasn’t been the case. Not with veteran Jon Merrill holding down the fort quite nicely.
He’s been so good alongside fellow defenseman Dmitry Kulikov this season, and with the way he’s contributing both offensively and defensively, it doesn’t make sense to take Merrill out of the lineup any time soon.
“We have really liked, not only the way he’s played on the ice, the way he’s conducted himself off the ice,” Evason said. “He’s fit into our team concept.”
Asked what specifically has Merrill brought to the table, Evason replied, “He’s gritty. He’s got some bite. He plays the game hard.”
Toss in a few goals here and there, like Merrill has, and there’s not much more than Wild can ask out of him.
PUTTING IN WORK
It’s no secret the Wild have some very skilled players on their roster, and while Evason is constantly reminding his team not to get too cute on the ice, he encourages that type of creativity if the time is right.
“The game is supposed to be scoring more goals than them,” Evason said. “If we’ve got skill, which we do, we need to make pretty plays. That’s awesome. We do not stifle our group in that department whatsoever. To get to the areas to do that, though, we’ve got to put the work in first, then show our skill from there.
“When our group does that, we give ourselves a chance. When we don’t, we don’t give ourselves a chance.”
