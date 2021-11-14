Diane Tran: Our reasoning and plans for the Hub at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul

For far too long, the status quo has been leaving Minnesota residents behind — particularly Black, Indigenous, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, and other racially and ethnically minoritized Minnesotans. Our dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racism as a public health crisis have revealed and exacerbated the stark disparities in experiences and outcomes in health care, education, and employment, among other areas, in our communities. As a nonprofit health system and one of Minnesota’s largest employers, we have a responsibility to our community to upend these abhorrent trends.

The racial and ethnic divide has been particularly clear in health care.

Recent data show that Black and Hispanic/Latinx Americans are nearly twice as likely as white Americans to say their health care access is worse than other racial or ethnic groups. A much higher percentage of white Americans (84%) are confident they’d receive the same lifesaving care as people of other races/ethnicities compared with Hispanic/Latinx Americans (67%) and Black Americans (64%). Clearly, there is a trust gap that needs closing.

Closing this trust gap won’t be easy. Lack of trust in the American health care system can be traced back generations to a host of atrocious examples of the ways institutions have harmed communities and continue to do so. At the outset, it will take a concerted and continuous effort between civic and business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to build trust and relationships, develop shared understanding, and commit to action at individual and institutional levels.

Last month, Fairview announced a first step toward such action in the creation of a Community Health and Wellness Hub at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The Hub, which will house the new M Health Fairview Center for Community Health Equity, will bring together community organizations and much-needed community support services under one roof. The choice of housing this Hub and Center at this location is deliberate: More than half of residents living near the former St. Joseph’s Hospital feel existing health care services do not meet the health needs of surrounding communities, especially for low-income people, communities of color, and/or refugees. Tellingly, more than half (57%) of respondents who identified as non-white said they face barriers to staying healthy, even when they aren’t managing an illness or medical event.

The U.S. health care system has long prioritized inpatient hospitals as places needing the most dramatic investments to care for people. While these facilities are crucially important to helping some people, they do not fully address the needs of those long living on society’s health care periphery. Hospitals are about stabilization, getting people in and out and then back to their ordinary lives.

But when we hospitalize individuals encountering significant upstream challenges to health — whether they be economic instability, food insecurity, unemployment, or social isolation — we aren’t helping people improve their long-term health and wellness. Health is improved through preventative care and supportive services (like outpatient mental health services), with access to healthy food and housing, and through building community connectedness and other supports for personal and family resilience.

The Hub for Community Health and Wellness is not a cure-all remedy. The work before us is complex and requires that we address significant system-level changes. Having a vision and the capacity to scale this vision is the way to start.

Through initiatives like the East Side Community Health and Well-being Collaborative in the east metro, Health Commons in the west metro, and the statewide Minnesota Immunization Networking Initiative (MINI) community nursing program, we have laid groundwork for how health care systems can engage with communities in reciprocal ways, build trusting partnerships, and utilize culturally responsive, data-informed approaches and resources. Each of these programs and services was specifically designed with and by the community to serve the community.

This is, in part, how we have developed some of the capabilities to envision and catalyze the Hub. The Community Health and Wellness Hub — the largest health equity initiative at Fairview to date — will require even deeper trust, a longer-term collective vision, and an ever more inclusive approach if it will lead to outcomes that result in lasting, substantive change.

If the last 18 months (or four centuries) have taught us anything, it’s that if we want to see bold change to the disparate health outcomes of our most marginalized communities, we need to be bold enough to lead and embody that change. That boldness will necessitate humility on our parts and a learning mindset.

I look forward to leading a team that will work together with — and for — our East Metro communities to uplift community-driven efforts to improve health equity and help our health care system to transform our care and services to be more relevant and responsive for our diverse and evolving community.

Diane Tran is the system executive director of Community Health Equity and Engagement at M Health Fairview.