News
Elephants and giraffes and monkeys, oh my! Massachusetts bill takes aim at traveling animal shows
Exotic animals including elephants, giraffes and monkeys could soon be barred from performing in traveling circus shows, which advocates say would be a win to honor the late Beulah the elephant.
A pair of parallel bills, filed by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, in the Senate and Reps. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, and Brad Jones, R-North Reading, in the House, would ban lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs, mountain lions, primates, bears and giraffes from participating in traveling animal acts. The bills, which will be heard on Friday, would implement fines of $500 to $10,000 per animal.
Jones said in a 2019 briefing on the issue that “these animals are often subject to cruel and inhumane treatment, including prolonged periods of confinement and other forms of neglect and abuse, all to provide entertainment. Banning these wild animals from traveling exhibits and shows is not only the humane thing to do, but also the right thing to do.”
This bill’s support features the unusual alignment of two of the few Republicans in the Legislature and PETA, which gave a call back to the pachyderm who passed suddenly at the Big E a couple of years ago.
“People were deeply upset when an elephant named Beulah dropped dead at The Big E fair in West Springfield in 2019 after spending her whole life in servitude,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Rachel Mathews in a statement.
“Only the most out-of-touch person today would find it acceptable to shunt wild animals from town to town as if they were refrigerators or to leave an elephant shackled in a parking lot, a tiger caged inside a cramped trailer,” she added.
Beulah, an Asian elephant, was born in the wild in 1967, captured as a baby, and sold to the Commerford Zoo in Goshen, Conn. Every year, she was exhibited for photo opportunities at the Big E. In 2019, she died in a parking lot there from an infection-induced sepsis.
“(Animals) are forced to perform in areas for human entertainment. That’s not what they’re all about,” said Joanne Mainiero of the Massachusetts Humane Society. The added risk of animals catching COVID-19 ups the urgency of this bill, she said. She suggested holding dog adoption events instead.
Already, six states have bans or restrictions on animal circuses and traveling wild-animal acts, and 13 Bay State municipalities already have enacted these laws: Amherst, Braintree, Cambridge, Mendon, Quincy, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Provincetown, Revere, Somerville, Topsfield, Weymouth and Wilmington.
Rebecca Schwartz, who advocated for the law in Amherst last year, was inspired to do so after seeing the conditions at the Big E. “Elephants are such smart, social creatures,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was actually happening.”
News
Celtics Notebook: Al Horford misses Cavaliers game with lower back tightness
It was an occasion, with Cleveland’s young big tandem of rookie Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the floor, that the Celtics could have used every bit of their own big combo.
Unfortunately, due to some lower back stiffness that Al Horford wasn’t able to ease prior to Saturday night’s game against the Cavaliers, Robert Williams took on the order with some help off the bench.
“Felt some back stiffness after the game (Friday) night,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka. “Got some treatment today and we’ll see.”
Udoka added that Horford wasn’t being cautious on the second night of a back-to-back swing following the Celtics’ win over Milwaukee in the Garden Friday.
“He didn’t play a lot of minutes (Friday) night, 29 and a half, so it’s more so the actual tightness that he felt,” said Udoka. “You can look ahead at three in four nights and six in nine nights and kind of try to plan something there, but he actually had the tightness and not just a rest night. If that was the case, he wouldn’t be trying it out now. So he’s trying to loosen it up, see how he feels going on court, and find out in the next few minutes.”
Nesmith on the minutes watch
It undoubtedly not a coincidence that Aaron Nesmith is suffering both from inconsistent performances and inconsistent minutes.
And, as Udoka stressed, it’s not the second-year shooter’s fault — not with the players ahead of him performing so well at the moment.
“His thing is consistency across the board and that’s the young guys in general,” said the coach. “Being solid defensively and making shots on the offensive end. But I wouldn’t say it’s anything that Aaron has not done, compared to Romeo (Langford) and Josh (Richardson) and some of those guys who have played well in front of him. You saw nights when they’re out and we’ve rolled with him and are confident in him. As a young guy it’s just that consistent effort you get from some of the veterans. His thing is knocking down shots and being solid in the defensive end. Those are the main two.”
Nesmith’s opportunity increased Saturday night in Cleveland when Richardson was ruled out with knee tendinopathy.
Lots of Cleveland
The Celtics, who played two games over a three-day stretch against Washington earlier this season, will play a second game against the Cavaliers Monday night — this time spending three days in Cleveland. The mini-series against the Wizards had been a home-and-home affair.
Udoka likes the arrangement for a number of reasons, including the chance to prepare his team in a playoff-like setting.
“I kind of like them. Earlier this year, though we were at home and on the road against Washington, it’s a chance to preview what you do in the first game and make some adjustments on the fly,” he said. “It limits travel, so that’s a positive thing, and it gives you a bit of a playoff buzz thing so you can go in and work on things. I don’t mind them at all. It’s something new and I think some people prefer this to going back and forth and coming back to the city later on — knock out two in the same city.”
News
‘Tremendous need’ for Boston City Hall to get hiring done, Michelle Wu says in sit-down interview
Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s spent the past week-plus plugging her way through briefing after briefing on everything from public safety to arts and culture, snow removal to contract procurement, and one topic keeps coming up: the many open jobs in City Hall.
“We’re hearing across all of the briefings a tremendous need for more staff,” Wu told the Herald during a sit-down interview during a brief lull in her schedule. “On any given day, there are hundreds of positions that we need to fill in city government. Very exciting opportunities. And we need to make sure that we’re reaching into our communities to pull people in.”
According to City Hall, there were 420 job postings active on the career website earlier this month. The actual number of openings is significantly higher, as many of the postings are advertising multiple jobs, like one now for 35 crossing guards. For another example, there’s one active for 17 positions of 911 call takers — a position that, as the Herald has reported, has been in “dire” need for months.
The overall number of postings actually is down from where it was early in Janey’s tenure, when the Herald reported on a widespread exodus from City Hall. At that point in June, the city had 541 active postings for more than 3,700 jobs. But there’s a bit of an extra pinch now, as hundreds of the city’s 18,000-or-so employees remain on leave due to violating the vaccine mandate.
Wu, speaking on Friday less than 100 hours before her swearing-in as mayor at noon on Tuesday, said she sees this as an opportunity to get the possibility of good city jobs in front of a diverse array of Boston residents — “some of whom might not see themselves working in city government, some who might not have known about these opportunities otherwise.”
The soon-to-be-former city councilor from Roslindale said the various departments in the 30-minute briefings have been presenting 30, 60 and 90 day timelines for what work is underway and what’s coming up.
“There are also many pressing issues that will require some decision making even in the next 30 days,” Wu said. That includes filling “key vacancies,” she said, and contracts expiring that the city has to figure out what to do with, plus “plans that have been delayed to get a better sense with a new administration.”
Tuesday afternoon will be the first time Boston’s had an elected mayor with the full powers of the office since March, when then-Mayor Marty Walsh left to become U.S. Labor Secretary. The powers of an acting mayor, as with Kim Janey, are more limited by city law.
But Wu, as she has been for much of her transition, wasn’t too big on talking about what she’ll do in the first few days of her mayorship. She wouldn’t bite, for example, on whether there are going to be any substantial changes to Janey’s executive order on dealing with the crisis at Mass and Cass.
Asked about whether there’s going to be any radical departure from the Janey plan, Wu said of her new Mass and Cass team, “I have not had a chance to sit with them and really get into what the plan is.”
Wu hasn’t done much to suggest a major overhaul of the executive order, which is focused on getting people out of tents and into treatment, and she also said Friday that the city has plans to defend itself further in the ACLU’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the executive order.
In terms of early priorities, she ticked down a list that contained few surprises: build out her cabinet and leadership team, keep the vaccination effort going, get schools — and the rest of the city — ready for winter, and keep a focus on the crisis at Mass and Cass.
She also added that initiating the “national search” for a new police commissioner will be a top early focus.
Asked what she’ll be looking for in a commissioner, Wu said, “I need a partner who will be focused on building trust with community and delivering on the urgent reforms that we need to the structure and culture of our department.”
Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has served as acting commissioner since newly-appointed top cop Dennis White was placed on leave in February after decades-old domestic-abuse claims surfaced — and then ultimately fired by Janey after a drawn-out process.
When asked about the four cops who ended up in the hospital over the past week after three were shot and one was stabbed at different incidents, Wu — who’s taken some flak for saying she’d visited the officers who were injured in “terrifying situations,” added that “Every single person in our city from our kids to our seniors needs and deserves to be safe in every part of our city.”
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 10: Last-minute moves
UPDATE: 12:34 a.m. Sunday
The big news Saturday night involved another COVID-challenged quarterback. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Steelers’ COVID list, which means that Mason Rudolph will get the start today against Detroit, which could help the Lions get their first victory of the season, after all.
Roethlisberger says he has been fully vaccinated and thus will likely be able to return next week. And that makes sense, because what kind of idiot quarterback would NOT be properly vaccinated nowadays?
The Los Angeles Rams got a surprisingly bad jolt with news that wide receiver Robert Woods blew out his knee in Friday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season. Good thing they signed Odell Beckham Jr., though he won’t be much help this week. Van Jefferson, though, will be a much bigger factor Monday night against San Francisco.
Tennessee’s Julio Jones has landed on the injured reserve list, so his hamstring will keep him out at least three weeks. On the plus side, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and Dallas wideout Michael Gallup are good to go today.
In Patriots backfield news, Rhamondre Stevenson will play today, and Damien Harris will not.
We’ll be back later when the early inactives lists are posted.
UPDATE: 10:08 a.m. Saturday
All of Green Bay can rest easy. Aaron Rodgers, that paragon of quarterbacking and personal accountability, is back in the building and has remained asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.
He reportedly will be activated from the Packers’ COVID list later today and will start Sunday against Seattle and its returning quarterback, Russell Wilson.
The news is not as good for a few top running backs. New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Seattle’s Chris Carson will all sit out Week 10.
Arizona is setting the season record for game-time decisioning. Three top Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins and WR Rondale Moore, will all have their status determined just before tomorrow’s game against Carolina. So we’re guessing that will mean even more touchdowns for James Conner.
New England will be especially short on running backs with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both expected to be out. Look for Brandon Bolden to see significant action against Cleveland.
Other significant absences among pass catchers this week include Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool.
The Saturday morning list of questionables includes Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin, Tennessee wideout Julio Jones, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Jacksonville RB James Robinson.
As for the week’s two big late signings, neither should be a factor this week. Carolina QB Cam Newton will almost certainly not play, while Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. will see very limited action, if any.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:32 a.m. Wednesday
The NFL season is now at the halfway mark, and the fantasy campaign is past that. And while there are plenty of sudden stars lighting up the stage, there is one player who has stood out as the most surprising, most impressive fantasy factor of the 2021 campaign.
And he used to be a Viking.
Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t even considered a running back at the start of the season. He was classified as one of many second-tier wide receivers with the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Davis was the team’s No. 1 back, and Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts were way above No. 84 on the
receiving pecking order in the ATL.
What a difference two months makes. Patterson is now a dual-threat, top-five running back. He has almost singlehandedly kept the 4-4 Falcons in playoff contention.
Patterson has scored seven touchdowns in the Falcons’ first eight games, and he’s averaging roughly 100 total yards per game. Going forward, he’s Atlanta’s top offensive threat, as Ridley has stepped away due to personal issues.
Not bad for a guy who was unremarkable in his four years in Minnesota, or the next three years bouncing between Oakland, New England and Chicago.
Here are some others who have greatly exceeded expectations:
James Connor (Cardinals RB) –The former Steeler is a borderline top-10 running back after being cast off from Pittsburgh. An NFL-leading 11 touchdowns will do that, even though he’s averaging only about 60 total yards per game.
Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers RB) –Turns out Ronald Jones is NOT the man in Tampa, as Fournette has scored four touchdowns in the past four games and is on pace to challenge the 1,000-yard mark. His late 2020 revival was no mirage.
Cooper Kupp (Rams WR) — He came into the season barely in the top 20 among receivers. And he has been the unquestioned No. 1 since Day 1. He has 10 touchdowns already, and his 1,019 receiving yards is 137 more than anyone else in the league.
Ja’marr Chase (Bengals WR) — Remember when the former LSU star was having a case of the drops this summer? Neither does anyone else, as the future Rookie of the Year is fourth in the league with seven TDs and is averaging nearly 100 yards a game.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) — Where would the San Francisco offense be without this guy? He’s the fourth-ranked wideout so far this year with five TDs and more than 900 total yards. For a team that has mostly been an offensive catastrophe.
Marquise Brown (Ravens WR) — Everyone remembers his horrible day in Detroit that nearly cost Baltimore a victory. But Hollywood has been a box office smash since, with six touchdown catches. He’s on pace to finish with more than 1,400 yards. Surprise!
Carson Wentz (Colts QB) — It’s probably news to you that the former NDSU Bison legend has posted top-10 numbers in the first half. Why is it hard to believe he has accounted for 18 touchdowns and almost 250 passing yards per game? Because it has been occasionally ugly.
Dalton Schultz (Cowboys TE) — The tight end landscape is pretty much a crapshoot, and Dallas’ latest standout TE has been the biggest revelation. He has quietly moved into the top 10, averaging 50 yards and scoring three TDs. And he was mostly undrafted in summer.
SITTING STARS
Christian McCaffrey didn’t post the usual CMC numbers in his return last week, and he’ll be limited again this week vs. Arizona. … The Rams’ defense will rebound after their Sunday night loss to Tennessee, and the main victim of that will be 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell. … You better make sure Russell Wilson is back before counting on receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett against the Packers. … Denver’s defense made Dallas’ Dak Prescott look bad last week and will do the same with Philly’s Jalen Hurts. … Other QBs who will have a tougher time this week are Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield vs. New England and Indy’s Carson Wentz vs. Jacksonville.
MATCHUP GAME
Taking advantage of less-than stellar defenses in the Vikings-Chargers game, look for L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to have big games, which is particularly good news for the one facing a lawsuit. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr stunk up the joint last week, but the Chiefs’ defense will be more to his liking. … Got a hunch that our old pal Adrian Peterson will reach the end zone again this week for the Titans against New Orleans. … Devonta Freeman will cement his role as Baltimore’s top runner vs. Miami. … Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs will pad his stats vs. the Jets … And in our longshot pick of the week, Detroit’s Jared Goff will do well against a Steelers defense that made Justin Fields look like a hall of famer in the second half Monday night.
INJURY WATCH
The big question this week, obviously, is whether Aaron Rodgers will return from the COVID-19 list. So you’ll have to check in with Joe Rogan on that one. … It looks like both Seattle QB Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray will also be back under center, though it’s less certain for Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … Keep an eye on Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his recently rolled ankle … As for running backs, New England’s Damien Harris and Buffalo’s Zack Moss could be out. … Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins is considered questionable, along with Jaguars RB James Robinson, Seattle RB Chris Carson, Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool, Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown and Patriots TE Jonnu Smith.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We hit a home run here last week with Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught two TD passes Monday night. Let’s try to keep the streak going with Arizona running back Eno Benjamin. The former Arizona State Sun Devil got his first decent chunk of playing time last Sunday after Chase Edmonds left with a high ankle sprain. Benjamin ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He could see a decent amount of work while Edmonds is out the next couple of weeks, as the Cardinals will be hesitant to overtax James Conner. With Carolina and Seattle on the slate the next two weeks, Benjamin could be a very good flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Dolphins (+7½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
