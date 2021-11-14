Enjoying The Opulence of Five Star Hotels in Lonavala

Share Pin 0 Shares

The hill station of Lonavala has established itself as one of the prime tourist destinations in the city. Receiving widespread publicity with the popular TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ where inmates are kept in a home in Lonavala. The place is now a retreat for all those who wish for tranquility away from the commotion of metropolitan cities. The five star hotels of Lonavala are known for serving luxury in the lap of nature. These stunning holiday resorts near Pune have a wide range of services and opulence worthy of indulgence.

The five star hotels in Lonavala have myriad facilities to provide leisure to travelers. These holiday resorts near Pune offer an opportunity for rejuvenation and recreation through spa services and treatments that allow travelers to invigorate them. One can forget all stresses of life with Kerala Ayurveda Massage centers that some of these holiday resorts near Pune have to offer. The ancient Indian medical science used behind these therapies is what gives solace to mind, body and soul. Along with the spa services, some of the best five star hotels in Lonavala provide a spew of facilities such as gymnasium, which have full-fledged facilities and high end machines for helping travelers stay fit and healthy even while they are vacationing. Most of the holiday resorts near Pune have proximity to different cities of Maharashtra. Therefore, travelers can visit Pune or Mumbai and then be back to their retreat for dinner and a good night’s sleep.

Opulence of these hotels can be enjoyed through a range of 5 star services that they offer for recreation. This includes video game rooms for the young at heart, beautiful landscaped gardens that provide panoramic view of the hill station, pool tables, badminton areas, carrom room and play areas for kids. The opulence here can be best enjoyed by honeymooners and couples who are looking for some romantic time together, secluded from the rest of the world. Perhaps that is why the best hotels in this hill station are known for organizing themed destination weddings and excursions for couples and vacationers.

The best of these hotels also have other range of services, including spacious rooms and cottages. Therefore, one can choose a room or cottage based on their budget and requirements. To ensure that one indulges the best in luxury and nature, they should opt for hotels that have beautiful views of evergreen Western Ghats and have aesthetically appealing decor.

Truly, Lonavala is the hill station that gives travelers an opportunity to explore and invigorate themselves. And to ensure that they get the unforgettable experience, travelers must opt for five star hotels with services that can leave indelible imprint on their hearts and minds.