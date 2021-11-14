HEALTH
Fitness Secrets of Rajko Radovic
There are not many people who are not aware of the legendary sun-father duo Dragan Radovic and Rajko Radovic. Dragan Radovic is well known in the fitness training circle and has taken the shape of a cult figure after developing the popular fitness 4X4 training program. His son Rajko Radovic is also a well know sportsperson and fitness trainer and senior Radovic has passed on the baton to his able son to carry forward his legacy. Rajko Radovic is very popular not only as a sportsperson but also as a celebrity fitness trainer. Many people whish to know the secret behind Rajko Radovic’s fitness. It is no secret that he is an ardent follower of his father’s fitness 4X4 training program but there is one more thing that constitutes the amazing body of Rajko Radovic- Maximuscle.
Maximuscle is a popular sports nutrition supplier of UK and has been providing nutritional support to many sports person and fitness experts around the world. Fitness for the sports events requires something more than training – it requires proper nutrition to boost the performance. Boosting performance means that you would have to better your own record during the endurance tests. Sports nutrition has been always treated as a collection of drugs that are nothing but performance enhancers. This particular notion has been completely wiped away by Maximuscle through the introduction of various sports nutrition products that provide the body with the required energy boost to perform better.
We all are aware of the fact that most of the sports nutritional products are fake and they never ever live up to what they advertise. With the introduction of the Maximuscle, the sports nutrition industry has got a huge boost because their products have lived up to what they advertised. This is why it is trusted by legendry sportsperson and fitness experts like Rajko Radovic. Rajko Radovic believes that he has seen a huge jump in his VO2 Max and also a good dip in his Resting Heart Rate within a short period of time – combinational magic of 4X4 fitness program and nutritional products from Maximuscle. Maximuscle has an array of products in the form of Promax, Protrient, Recovermax, Viper Extreme Bars and Ache Free that are dear to most of the athletes and sports person. Same is the story for Rajko Radovic. He says that these products supply the body with the right amount of energy to carry on for a longer period of time.
Rajko Radovic prefers the products from Maximuscle because he thinks that these products provide the right amount of energy required during the recovery period and also before one starts the practice sessions. This is the reason why he thinks that these products can work as the biggest performance enhancer. All these products are medically proven to provide the body with the requisite energy after their intake. These are safe for the body and cause no harm to the internal system. Products from Maximuscle is not only the secret behind the fitness of Rajko Radovic but also many such fitness trainers from different corners of the earth.
Bridal Eye Makeup Tips
Bridal eye makeup is more than just about shadow and liner-it starts from a good foundation, like the whole bridal look itself.
For longer lasting makeup, and a clear canvas, foundation or ideally eye makeup primer should be applied to the whole of the lid-this will give something for the shadows and liner to stick to, and give extra lasting power. Airbrushing a base for the eyes is another great way to get a flawless base-in fact airbrushing the entire foundation for bridal makeup is highly recommended.
Bridal makeup is all about looking good in the flesh, and in photographs. For the photographs, the application of makeup needs to be heavier than normal, but this doesn’t have to mean looking overdone. There are three main area that need extra attention-the brow bone, middle lid, and inner corner of the eye-these are the areas that need to catch the light, and if done correctly, will make eyes look defined, multi-dimensional and shining in pictures, and of course in the flesh.
Brow
Choose a highlight color that is reflective, but not glittery-a good pearl white or cream is perfect (white for gray/back shadow, cream for browns/taupes). The highlight doesn’t need to go along the whole brow bone, it just needs to go in the area directly below the arch of the brow-this will draw the light to that area, making the brows look more defined, and giving the face dimension.
Middle Lid
After applying the eye makeup look, take some of the same highlight color as used on the brow bone and dab it into the center of the eyelid. This will not be totally visible to the eye, but the reflective pearlescent particles will catch the light in a photo and make the eyes look wider and brighter.
Inner Corner
Using the same highlight color again, dab it into the inner corner of the eye, over the tear duct. This can be blended a little along the bottom lash line as well. This touch adds brightness to the look, and gives a fresh feeling to the eyes. In photographs this will also counter any tendency for eyes to disappear into a dimensionless shape, as the points of reflective material at the three key areas will catch the light and bring the eyes alive.
False Lashes
Although a full set of lashes doesn’t appeal to everyone, having some additional ‘oomph’ in the lash department is essential for a formal bridal eye makeup look. If you can’t do at a full set, then a couple of well-placed individual lashes as the outer corner of the eye will widen and give a more dramatic make-up look.
If these points are taken into consideration, then bridal eye makeup can really be the centerpiece of the bridal look-creating not only a beautiful bride in the flesh, but a beautiful bride in the flash-and seeing as though you will be looking at the pictures for years to come, both are equally important.
Catharsis: From Grief To Freedom
A loss in life is to be mourned over and moved onto, with the hope of more things to come in life. What has taken form will disperse into nothingness and the most we can do is bask in the long memories of things, as the sad event passes away. Grief may tone down into sadness triggered by personal loss, while the individual may face these feelings imprinting a lasting impact on his life. These feelings may manifest upon a person, upon who he is affecting him day-in day-out.
According to the demographics, health or change in physical functioning of a person’s body is the rapid cause of a mood change. From general sickness to a brief stint at the hospital any illness alters our psychological state for a period of time. Whereas, In case of severe procedures like amputation the story reads itself differently. Most people who undergo amputation face mental crisis, bringing about a stagnation in the quality of their life, stopping the wheels of their personal progress dead in tracks. The certain stages of grief associated with amputees is quite a confrontation, but without any dead ends.
Regionally speaking, Leg amputation in India is followed by a brief stint of rehabilitation, allowing the patient to go through a couple of leg prosthetics trials. This physical rehabilitation therapy is accompanied by cognitive care, highlighting the mental state of the patient at that point of his life. Before going ahead with the surgery, the Doctor shall rundown the procedure and future prospects after the amputation. Aside from the Doctor a therapist creates a detailed account of the person’s background which plays a much greater role in his mental recovery from the trauma. Certain variables like age,occupation and lifestyle play a vital role in fixating on the mental status of a person after the surgery.
Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, a MD in psychology, in her research papers has further described how the stages of grief unfold after amputation. According to her research, for many patients amputation is an horrifying an experience equivalent to a personal loss. Moreover many of these patients go through cycles of anxiety, depression and bouts of suicidal thoughts as an emotional outburst to occurred personal loss. The job of the therapist is mainly to avoid alienation of the patient from his own self and keep him in touch with the reality, without wandering away into his own judgments.
Development of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is common among patients who undergo amputation due to an accident or outrageous incidents. The symptoms include, frequent flashbacks of a dreadful event, slipping easily into a fight- or-flight response, followed by avoidance to certain situations reminding them of their fatal accident. Amputees suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder develop a self harming mentality towards themselves, especially due to the feeling of losing something that was a part of who they were. Such bouts of Post Traumatic events may bring about a change in the amputees behavior, with short episodes of anger that are directed towards close ones, inherently due to self-hate and a victim mindset.
A certain group of amputees in denial, avoid artificial limbs or artificial legs, getting themselves in a rut reiterating through the past events, that led to the amputation. The recurring “what-if” mentality destroys any hope the therapist or Doctor may need to get the patient back on his feet. Though after frequent consultation with a therapist, the patient decides to look away from the past and eventually starts adapting newer way of life by using the provided support system.
Patients who inherit illness like Polio since a young age seem to be on the brighter side of the psychological spectrum. They easily adapt to support systems like calipers for Polio after failed attempts of Polio Leg Treatment. Most therapist’s observe patients with Polio growing with confidence after trying the prosthesis for the first time, which adds to their mobility eventually helping them in their daily life. It is an important lesson for the new amputees to learn from the Polio patients, highlighting the thought that some things in life are beyond our control. Unlike the Polio patients many amputees keep mulling over incidents they realistically have control over. Breaking past this wall of thoughts opens new doors for amputees irrespective of their disability.
Amputees have procured artificial limbs in vizag and artificial limbs in Gurgaon, from several government run healthcare organizations, who concentrate an organized methodology of emotional healing after the surgery. Importance is given to actively expressing emotions felt by an amputee in concurrence to his condition. Anger is one of the main emotion’s that most amputees are susceptible to during this period. Unhealthy suppression of anger for longer periods leads to depression and self shame, whereas actively expressing anger at the right time helps in strengthening the emotional facets of an amputee in the long run.
Getting involved in physical activities or work in general at a workplace or at home will keep the mind busy, avoiding occasional negative thoughts from creeping in. Some amputees may fail to monitor their inner-emotional self and fall into destructive addictions like excessive drinking or taking non-prescription drugs to cope with these rising thoughts. Alcohol being a depressant only adds wood to the furnace and causes a mental imbalance, taking the progress of the amputee back to zero.
Keeping the body in good shape helps before and after amputation. For people with diseases like diabetes, this may seem to be a complicated task, but can be slowly achieved by communicating with the concerned Doctors. A body with strength in muscles and healthy neurological system will adapt quickly to the new prosthesis making the rehabilitation period much fluent. Bonding with people of similar kind is a common method of catharsis among the amputees. Many amputees newly adapting to prosthesis seem to find relief knowing that they aren’t the only ones who feel differently, in the horde of many others. Sharing experiences and feelings with fellow amputees develops a greater bond, bringing about positivity in the life.
ITEC Beauty Therapy Exam Papers – Sample Questions
ITEC Beauty Therapy exam papers consists of 50 multiple choice questions and have a pass rate of 60%.
When you are doing a Beauty Therapy diploma you will have to take about 6 separate exam papers depending on how many subjects you are taking. The main subjects covered under ITEC Beauty Therapy are;
* Skin & Eye Treatments
* Waxing
* Make Up
* Manicure & Pedicure
* Facial Electrical
When you are revising for your ITEC Beauty Therapy exams you need to have a set of sample questions similar to those you would find on the ITEC exam papers. As the format of the exam is multiple choice questions then these would be the best type of questions to use for your revision.
Some examples are as follows:
01. Cleansing creams are;
a) Oil based emulsions
b) Water in oil emulsions – Answer
c) Oil in water solutions
d) Water based emulsions
02. What part of the hair can be seen above the skin’s surface?
a) Root
b) Shaft – Answer
c) Follicle
d) Bulb
03. Which type of skin tends to age more quickly?
a) White – Answer
b) Asian
c) Young
d) Black
04. Which one of the following is not an effect of using the negative pole on the skin?
a) Softens the skin
b) Stimulates nerve endings
c) Decreases circulation – Answer
d) Produces an alkaline reaction
Your revision plan should be structured and organised. If you write out your plan and hang it on the wall in front of your desk, this will make things more clear. Take a set of multiple choice questions daily and learn them over and over again. If you constantly use this method you will be very surprised at how quickly your knowledge on this subject grows.
