George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
For a couple of hours Saturday night, one of the most consistently successful musicians of any genre held a sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium crowd in the palm of his hand – or, rather, in the back pocket of his boot cut Wranglers.
George Strait, the King of Country, played the metro for the first time in more than eight years and the pent-up demand was clear. Some 51,030 people showed up, the second-largest crowd ever for a USBS concert after Garth Brooks, whose pair of 2019 shows drew a combined attendance of more than 140,000. (It’s worth noting, though, that Brooks played on an in-the-round stage, allowing him to sell seats around the entire bowl.)
Strait, 69, announced he was retiring from full-scale touring back in 2013, but noted that he’d still perform live and release new music, just at a slower pace. He has lived up to that promise and typically plays a handful of Vegas gigs and a few massive one-off shows each year.
The schedule seems to be agreeing with him, as he was in top form Saturday night, tackling more than 30 songs backed by his crackerjack 11-piece Ace in the Hole Band. To be sure, Strait isn’t really a showman, at least not in the sense of the aforementioned Brooks or the Rolling Stones, who played USBS last month.
As usual, Strait didn’t really talk much to the audience. Early on, he noted “It’s cold up here. Damn.” Later, he gave a shout out to former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer, who was in the crowd. Strait also didn’t offer much theatrics beyond standing there and singing. One can imagine if Brooks or the Stones had done the same, concertgoers would have been demanding refunds.
So what’s the guy’s appeal? His songs. For three decades, Strait maintained a constant presence on country radio, scoring more than 80 Top 10 hits, more than half of which went all the way to No. 1. And judging by the crowd, plenty of people still love all those songs, which largely avoided trends and gimmicks of the time and sound just as straightforward and honest now as they did back in the day.
While longtime followers will surely note a few favorites Strait skipped, they did get to hear a generous and deep selection of songs from throughout his career, including “I Saw God Today,” “Check Yes or No,” “She’ll Leave You with a Smile,” “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” “Somewhere Down in Texas,” “Amarillo by Morning,” “Troubadour,” “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” and the song that’s become his retirement anthem, “The Cowboy Rides Away.”
If Strait’s solidly entertaining performance wasn’t enough, he gave fans something like a mini festival. Gates opened at 3 p.m. and newcomer (and Minnesota native Caitlyn Smith) wore Prince Purple for her opening set. The venerable Little Big Town, country music’s answer to Fleetwood Mac, followed.
But the big news was the presence of Chris Stapleton, who just took home four (or six, if you count his production nods) Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, more than any other act this year. Noting that he was “proud to be on this bill,” the 43-year-old Kentucky native delivered passionate outlaw country rockers to a rapt audience that cheered whenever he played one of his hits (“Parachute,” “Broken Halos,” “Starting Over,” “Millionaire”).
Stapleton and his nimble band played pretty much the same set he’s been doing on his current headlining tour, minus three acoustic songs and the encore. Not that anyone was complaining about a truly memorable evening of country music performed by two of the genre’s major talents.
Defensive masterpiece sends Cohasset into Div. 7 state semifinals
HAMILTON — Coaches often harp on execution and succeeding in all three phases of the game. All that mattered little here on Saturday afternoon.
This Div. 7 state quarterfinal between No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham and No. 6 Cohasset hinged on toughness, plain and simple.
In the end, it was the Skippers from the South Shore, outslugging the Generals from Cape Ann, 21-7, to claim their spot in next week’s Final Four.
“It feels really good, but we’re not finished. We’ve got some work to do,” said Cohasset senior captain and linebacker Michael Donahue, who anchored a defense that held Hamilton-Wenham’s potent offense (25.5 ppg) to just 177 yards on the day.
“We knew they had a tough, physical back in (Chris Domoracki) and a big line. We’ve played physical the whole year, and we knew we had to bring that physicality today. We brought that physicality, and they really weren’t able to do anything.”
Domoracki was held to 78 yards on 22 carries. He chewed up 53 of those yards on Hamilton-Wenham’s lone scoring march — carrying the ball seven straight times with the last being a 22-yard TD. But that score came with the Generals desperate, trailing 14-0 in the third. Against 7-2 Cohasset, it was hardly enough.
“Taking away their run game was top priority for us. (Domoracki) is a heck of a football player,” said Cohasset coach Peter Afanasiw, whose club will face Mashpee, a team it walloped 42-6 in the regular season, in next week’s semis. “Being able to handle them physically up front, to withstand their size advantage and their big backs. That was allowing us to do everything else.”
Offensively, Cohasset was no juggernaut. The Skippers were efficient, opportunistic, and yes, a little nasty.
Paced by sophomore Liam Appleton (16 carries, 85 yards), the visitors ground out 150 yards on 38 rushes, playing their own brand of ball-control.
“The way our offensive line has been jelling all season long and improving week to week has been just phenomenal to watch,” said Afanasiw. “The five of them work just so well together.”
Appleton put Cohasset up 7-0 with a 5-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Then, his backfield mate, quarterback Will Baker, decided to let folks know how tough he was, too.
The junior took an absolute beast of a clean shot on the sidelines from H-W’s Chris Collins.
He missed a couple plays but returned, and when he did, Baker made the hosts pay, pushing the lead to 14-0 with a perfect 57-yard TD strike to Josh Burke.
It stayed that way through halftime.
After the Generals made things interesting with their TD in the third, it was Burke who put Cohasset in position for the kill with a punt return to the H-W 23. Appleton’s second score of the day, from the 11, deep in the third again extended the margin to 21-7, a number that was insurmountable the way Cohasset was playing defense.
For the day, a Cohasset defense that was geared up to stop the run showed it was pretty solid against the pass as well. Robbie Norton had a pair of sacks, while Appleton, Lucas Najjar and Jackie Lyons had one apiece.
“After a tough year last spring, we won just one game, coming this far with such a dedicated team, it feels really good. It was awesome,” said Donahue.
“You do whatever you can to get by when you face tougher teams, and we were able to do that today.”
Timberwolves follow up win over Lakers with blowout loss to Clippers
The Timberwolves followed up their best half of the young season with their worst.
Less than 24 hours after blitzing the Lakers in the second half of a victory Friday at Staples Center, Minnesota proceeded to lay an egg in the first half of its ___ loss to the Clippers in the same building.
The Wolves trailed 70-43 through two quarters, and things never really got any more competitive from there.
Any hope that Minnesota turned a corner of sorts against the Lakers with how it defended and attacked offensively went out the window in less than 24 minutes, as Minnesota played with the intensity of an AAU team looking to get out of town at the end of a long weekend of games.
The Wolves didn’t defend, didn’t chase after loose balls and didn’t look all that interested in competing with a Clippers (8-4) team that already blitzed Minnesota twice at Target Center earlier this season.
Back to backs are always a challenge in the NBA, to be sure, but Minnesota (4-8) didn’t even have to travel between games.
Handling even the smallest portions of success has been an issue in the past, and Saturday was no different. Minnesota didn’t build off any momentum generated in the win over the Lakers. Instead, it squashed it.
The Clippers shot 54 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. The Clippers’ center combination of Isaiah Hartenstein and Ivica Zubac — both of whom tallied double-doubles — joined forces to contribute 22 points and 24 rebounds.
The Timberwolves, on the other hand, got pretty much nothing of note from anyone.
Rem Pitlick’s hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild winger Rem Pitlick didn’t get to play the Seattle Kraken a couple of weeks ago. After assisting on Matt Dumba’s game-winner during an Oct. 26 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old Pitlick tested positive for COVID the following day.
That put him out of commission for a week and a half as he waited out the league’s COVID protocol. He couldn’t do much during that stretch except watch the Wild from afar. Imagine the frustration of making an impact, then immediately being forced to sit out.
Well, a couple of weeks later, Pitlick finally got his chance to play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and my oh my did he make the most of it. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Pitlick decided that wasn’t good enough, completing a hat trick to lift the Wild to a 4-2 win.
The night was something out of a movie script with Pitlick as the star and Ryan Hartman as a candidate for best supporting actor.
That’s because every time Pitlick scored a goal, Hartman was right next to him tallying the primary assist. Honestly, without Hartman making hustle play after hustle play throughout the game, Pitlick might not have scored at all.
The first goal of the night featured Hartman racing into the offensive zone to retrieve a puck, then flinging a perfect pass to Pitlick, who got enough on his redirection to make it 1-0.
The second goal of the night featured another incredible play by Hartman, who sprung Pitlick for a breakaway, while simultaneously upending Kraken winger Jared McCann with a big hit in the neutral zone. With the puck on his tape, Pitlick did the rest, beating goaltender Philipp Grubauer with some fancy stick work to push the lead to 2-0.
The third goal of the night was a similar story as Hartman delivered another perfect pass to spring Pitlick into the offensive zone. He used the same exact move in front to make it 3-0, completing his hat trick in the process.
That was more than enough for the Wild, and while the Kraken netted a couple goals down the stretch, nothing was going to spoil Pitlick’s memorable night.
