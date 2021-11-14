Connect with us

News

Glen Carbon remains under boil order

Published

1 min ago

on

Glen Carbon remains under boil order
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The village of Glen Carbon, Illinois, remains under a boil order after water samples that were taken Friday passed nine out of 10 tests.

The village of Glen Carbon continues to work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois American Water to restore water service in accordance with the IEPA guidelines. 

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

