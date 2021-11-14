Glen Carbon remains under boil order

Suggest a Correction
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The village of Glen Carbon, Illinois, remains under a boil order after water samples that were taken Friday passed nine out of 10 tests.
The village of Glen Carbon continues to work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois American Water to restore water service in accordance with the IEPA guidelines.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
LEE’S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities have found a dead baby in a trash can outside a suburban Kansas City apartment.
It was reported that the discovery was made Tuesday after a man called police and said he found the body in a closet and was so rattled he threw the remains in the trash.
Police Sgt. Chris Depue said Friday that no charges have been filed and that the case is currently classified as a death investigation.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A nine-year-old boy was shot in north county Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Foxshire Drive around 8:26 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.
Police say the victim was inside the residence when shots were fired from outside. The bullets had entered through the house, striking the boy.
The investigation is ongoing.
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man last month.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has issued Turner Williams of St. Louis with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a press release from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Warne Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 52-year-old Anthony Lane suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, who was unharmed, told police that he and Lane were in an alley when Williams fired shots and fled the scene.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper