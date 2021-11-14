News
Gophers were able to run on Iowa, but passing game still lags
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gophers coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and the U’s offensive staff found a way to successfully run the ball against a stout Iowa defense on Saturday. Minnesota rushed for 216 yards on 50 carries, more than double the 99 yards the Hawkeyes were allowing per game this season.
Sanford incorporated a new toss sweep to force Iowa to move laterally, and running backs Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas were able to gain yards in chunks. While Minnesota didn’t have an explosive play over 25 yards, they had seven rushes go for more than 10 yards.
Minnesota was able to bounce back from a season-low 89 rushing yards in the 14-6 loss to Illinois, but the Gophers continued to not get enough in the passing game in the 27-22 loss in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
Tanner Morgan completed 14 of 30 for 183 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown connection on a double move from Chris Autman-Bell in the fourth quarter. Morgan didn’t throw an interception, but he was inaccurate on a handful of throws, and U receivers dropped a few passes, too.
“It was hit and miss,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about Morgan’s game. “I thought he threw some really good balls, but we had some drops. I thought we had some OK balls that didn’t make it to us. Then we had some big throws late in the game. You’d like to be able to see more completions; that’s for sure.”
On fourth-and-2 in the second quarter, wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer ran play-action and found tight end Ko Kieft wide open. The Sioux Center, Iowa native, ran 37 yards for a touchdown.
“Ko being from Iowa; that was a big play for him,” Fleck said. “I’m sure he will remember it all his life. But we would have loved to get him the pig. I know that.”
TWO KICKERS
Matthew Trickett made three field goals in the first three quarters Saturday, all from inside 32 yards. When a long attempt presented itself in the fourth quarter, Fleck turned to his long-distance kicker Dragan Kesich, but Kesich’s first career attempt from 53 yards was blocked.
In pregame warm-ups, Kesich made field goals from 55 yards out, and Fleck said Kesich has converted from that distance in practice.
NO TARGETING?
In the third quarter, Morgan’s head snapped backward after contact from what appeared to be Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell’s helmet.
The officials reviewed the play for targeting on Campbell, but deemed it to not occur, and the Hawkeyes were able to keep their leading tackler on the field.
Fleck’s facial expression postgame showed he disagreed with the call, but he wasn’t going to say so out loud.
“I’m not going to get into any officiating stuff; that doesn’t do any good actually,” Fleck said. “I got a look at it and my view is targeting or not, the crown of the helmet toward the helmet, facemask, upper area.”
BRIEFLY
The Gophers’ defense was not able to sack first-time starting quarterback Alex Padilla. … Autman-Bell has caught a pass in 35 straight games, the third longest streak in program history. He broke a tie with Eric Decker and Tutu Atwell on Saturday. … Morgan passed Bryan Cupito for third all-time in career passing yards with 7,568.
News
Cold cash issues cause problems in global warming talks
GLASGOW, Scotland — U.N. talks to curb global warming ran into last-minute problems Saturday because of cold hard cash.
Negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland, held last-minute huddles and pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming. But funding issues – specifically, compensation for climate damages and credits in a trading system – caused the discussions to bog down.
British officials chairing the talks released new draft agreements after shuttle diplomacy continued past an official Friday evening deadline. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, both indicated cautious optimism late Friday that the negotiations were moving forward. During the buildup to the delayed session on Saturday afternoon, Kerry huddled with diplomats from Africa and other parts of the developing world.
The last-minute negotiations focused on a potential loss-and-damage fund for poor nations hurt by climate change and forest credits in a carbon-trading market.
“I hope we can have some resolutions before formally starting this plenary,” conference president Alok Sharma, an official from host nation Britain, told negotiators. “Collectively this is a package that really moves things forward for everyone.”
Australia’s environment minister, Leonere Gewessler, said a bit earlier: “We will fight hard for a good and ambitious result. We still have intense hours ahead of us.”
Divisions remained on the issue of financial support sought by poor countries for the disastrous impacts of climate change they will increasingly suffer in the future. The United States and the European Union, two of the world’s biggest historic emitters of greenhouse gases, continued to have deep reservations about the so-called “loss and damage” provisions.
Mohammed Quamrul Chowdhury of Bangladesh, a lead negotiator for less-developed countries, ticked off the ways that vague wording in the latest draft fell short of committing wealthier countries to putting new money on the table for countries struggling with climate damage.
“There is a lot of frustration,” he told AP.
“This package is very hard to explain for those already suffering the consequences at the front lines of the rising risks, or to anyone aware of the scientific evidence of what is coming our way unless we act faster,” said University of Twente climate scientist Maarten van Aalst, who is also director of the Climate Centre of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Another issue causing problems Saturday has confounded negotiators for six years: setting up carbon-trading markets. The idea is to trade credits for reducing carbon like other commodities, unleashing the power of markets, with poorer nations getting money, often from private companies, for measures that reduce carbon in the air.
One huge issue has been rich nations want to make sure that poor nations that sell their credits for making carbon reductions, which include carbon-sucking forests, don’t include the same settings as reductions in their national emissions, called double counting.
Saturday’s draft provided “strong” provisions to prevent double counting of offsets, but new issues involving forests reemerged later in the day, according to Environmental Defense Fund Vice President Kelly Kizzier, a former European Union negotiator and expert on carbon market negotiations.
Before the areas of disagreement between rich and poor nations demanded urgent attention, coal had garnered more consideration.
A proposal for the overarching decision retains contentious language calling on countries to accelerate “efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognize “the need for support towards a just transition” — a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
Some advocacy groups said the current proposals were not strong enough.
“Here in Glasgow, the world’s poorest countries are in danger of being lost from view, but the next few hours can and must change the course we are on,” Oxfam senior policy adviser Tracy Carty said. “What’s on the table is still not good enough.”
But the possibility of having fossil fuels explicitly mentioned for the first time in a decision coming out of the U.N.’s annual Conference of the Parties meeting, or COP, was well-received by some environmentalists.
“It’s weaker and compromised, but we see it as a bridgehead, a bit of a breakthrough,” Greenpeace Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said.
“We will have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened in the coming hours,” Morgan said, adding that there were “a clutch of countries really seeking to strike that line from the deal.”
In another proposal, countries are “encouraged” to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle. Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years. Developed countries are also being asked to submit a short-term update next year.
News
Looking Glass: I know how this must look, officer
A parole officer, visiting a parolee’s home in Altoona, Pa., found five guns, including a sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun and a .44 caliber handgun with no serial number, as well as crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, black tar heroin, $480 in counterfeit $20 bills and an Altoona police badge and identification belonging to a retired officer. The parolee has a criminal history dating to the 1980s.
REVENGE OF THE FUTON BUG: An apartment building in Des Moines, Iowa, caught fire when an occupant “attempted to light a bug on fire on a futon.” Police said the building “lit up like a tinderbox.”
BOY OH BOY, WAS THAT FUN! A man stole a street sweeper from a construction site at 1:30 in the morning, and led police on a slow-speed chase through Richmond, Ind., swerving at people like he was trying to hit them and driving through people’s yards. The pursuit, at 10 to 15 mph, lasted for about an hour, and ended when the thief drove the sweeper into the Whitewater River, and then tried to flee on foot.
BAD DOG! BAD DOG! … YOU’RE A WHAT? A man bought what he thought was a puppy dog, which he named Run Run, from a shop in Lima, Peru, and the animal initially played happily with other pet dogs in the neighborhood, but, when it grew up, it showed a real passion for chasing and killing ducks and chickens, angering the neighbors. Turns out, it wasn’t a dog at all but an Andean fox.
I’VE BEEN MEANING TO COME IN, OFFICER, HONEST: Police in Whites Creek, Tenn., arrested a man who had nine outstanding warrants against him, including four felony probation violations and two aggravated assault charges. He gave detectives a fake driver’s license and so was charged with identity theft and false identification.
WHAT ARE YOU LOOKIN’AT, PAL!? … WHAM! A tourist, observing elk herds near Estes Park, Colo., refused to move away when he saw a bull elk approach the alpha elk defending his harem, despite shouted warnings by others to do so. When the two elks made eye contact and started showing teeth, he walked right in front of them, causing one of the animals to lunge forward and flip the man head over heels.
HI, REMEMBER ME? I’M BACK! A man, who left his home in Selva di val Gardena in the Italian Alps when his father died 24 years ago and cut all contact with his family, returned in the middle of the night and stabbed his brother in the chest. An attorney said the attacker may have been angry about the terms of their inheritance, which included the house the victim still lives in, and has been nurturing a grudge ever since.
THIS IS GETTING TO BE A HABIT: A vagrant robbed the same store in Fairfax, Va., four different times over a three-month period, each time assaulting an employee, and stealing cash from the register as well as merchandise. The man, of no fixed address, was seen on surveillance footage and identified by an informant.
News
Gophers men’s hockey gets enough big plays to earn split with Buckeyes
In addition to being a college hockey coach, Bob Motzko has spent plenty of time in rinks playing the role of hockey dad, and he knows the investment of time and money parents make in building their kids’ on-ice skills.
As such, he never tells his players to be conservative if they have a chance to make a play. That advice paid off late in the Gophers’ 2-0 win over Ohio State on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, which earned a split of their two-game Big Ten series.
With the Gophers leading by a goal in the third period and skating on their only power play of the game, freshman sensation Matthew Knies made an eye-popping individual play for his fifth goal of the season, doubling the team’s lead at a critical moment.
“Our guys have a green light to make any play they can. I’ve always said that their parents spent a whole lot of money developing them and $300 for a stick. Use the darn thing,” Motzko said. “They have the ability to make plays.”
Following perhaps their most disappointing game of the season — a 4-3 loss to Buckeyes on Friday after leading 3-0 — the Gophers (7-5-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten) made the necessary plays to win and get their game back on track. Motzko effectively scrambled the line chart beforehand and got enough offense and rock-solid defense — holding the Buckeyes to just 13 shots on goal — in front of goalie Jack LaFontaine. After an uncharacteristic off night Friday, LaFontaine got his first shutout of the season.
“We needed to play like that for him. We’ve hung him out to dry too many times this year, and we needed to play a complete game in front of him,” Motzko said. “We did that tonight. He’s our workhorse, and we can’t do that to him. It’s been too many times. Tonight was a good night for him.”
Jonny Sorenson, who started the game on the fourth line, got the Gophers on the board in the waning seconds of the opening period. Freshman Aaron Huglen made a no-look pass from below the goal line to Sorenson, and he ripped a high shot that got over the shoulder of Ohio State goalie Jakub Dobes, catching the far post and ricocheting in with 4.2 seconds on the clock for his second goal of the season.
“I knew time was running down, so I just wanted to get a shot on net, honestly. It was a good shot, I guess,” Sorenson said. “My eyes were closed if I remember correctly.”
The Buckeyes appeared to have taken an early lead on a first-period power play when Jake Wise shot a puck past LaFontaine, but officials immediately signaled no goal because an Ohio State player was in the crease on the play. The call stood up after video review.
“We did what we needed to do. We came hard in the first period and we didn’t give up much,” Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said. “All of a sudden we get one disallowed, and they score with four seconds to go in the period. It was still a one-shot game in the third, we just didn’t do enough to win.”
Knies joked that he fainted after his goal, which came after he made a deft stick move around a Buckeye defender and then flipped a backhand shot past Dobes. Knies is from a Slovakian-American family and speaks the language. He joked that it maybe meant more to score on Dobes, who is from the Czech Republic.
“I said ‘good game’ to him in Slovak, so hopefully he understood,” Knies said. “There’s a little bit of rivalry there.”
Dobes finished with 20 saves as the Buckeyes fell to 7-3-0 overall and 4-2-0 in the conference. The Gophers are at home next weekend for a Big Ten series with Penn State.
